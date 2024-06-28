Best camera phones to buy under ₹20,000 in June 2024: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Poco X6, Realme P1 and more
Realme P1, Poco X6, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Vivo T3 and iQOO Z9 are some of the top contenders for the best camera smartphone under ₹20,000 race.
With OnePlus launching its cheapest smartphone in India, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G this week, the race for camera-centric smartphones under ₹20,000 has rapidly intensified. Notably, the CE 4 Lite comes with the same camera sensor as its big brother, the CE 4, giving it an edge in the race for the best camera smartphone on a budget. However, it also faces stiff competition from other smartphones in the same price range, such as the Realme P1, Vivo T3, iQOO Z9 and Poco X6. Without further ado, let's take a look at the best camera smartphones in India under ₹20,000.