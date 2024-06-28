With OnePlus launching its cheapest smartphone in India, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G this week, the race for camera-centric smartphones under ₹20,000 has rapidly intensified. Notably, the CE 4 Lite comes with the same camera sensor as its big brother, the CE 4, giving it an edge in the race for the best camera smartphone on a budget. However, it also faces stiff competition from other smartphones in the same price range, such as the Realme P1, Vivo T3, iQOO Z9 and Poco X6. Without further ado, let's take a look at the best camera smartphones in India under ₹20,000.

Best camera phones under ₹ 20,000 in June 2024:

1) OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

In terms of camera capabilities, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor supported by electronic image stabilization (EIS).

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G's 5,500mAh battery supports 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C. Additionally, the phone is IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance and includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack.

2) Realme P1 5G:

The Realme P1 5G starts at a price of ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB variant and ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It is available in two colourways: Peacock Green and Phoenix Red.

The Realme P1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. It runs on RealmeUI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. Realme has also promised this device 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

On the processor front, the Realme P1 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for all graphics-related tasks. This smartphone has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the storage on these devices can be expanded up to 1TB via the MicroSD card.

The smartphone features a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary and 2MP secondary sensors. It also has a 16MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video calling requirements. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

3) iQOO Z9 5G:

Priced at ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB ROM varaint, the iQOO Z9 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. It has an IP54 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes and suitable for light water exposure.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and Mali-G610 GPU, it ensures smooth performance for graphics-intensive tasks. With up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD, storage limitations are minimal. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and EIS, along with a 2MP depth sensor at the rear, and a 16MP front camera.

4) Poco X6 5G:

Poco X6 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. However, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor which is paired with the Adreno 710 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor with support for OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 16MP macro lens. The smartphone houses a 5,100 mAh which can be fast charged via a 67W charger.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which can be fast charged via a 67W charger. The Poco X6 phones run on the latest Android 14 operating system based on Xiaomi HyperOS and feature an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster.

5) Vivo T3:

Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, support for 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ certification and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness.

Vivo's mid-ranger runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and is paired with a Mali G610 MC4 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The Vivo T3 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

