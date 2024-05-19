With new phones launching every week, it can be hard to find a device that matches your specific needs. Moreover, the choice gets even tougher if you are looking for a camera phone within a budget since every brand claims to be coming with the best camera devices. But fear not! If you are looking for a camera phone under the ₹25,000 price segment we have prepared a whole list of devices you can consider depending upon your brand, price, design and other preferences.

Top camera phones you can buy under ₹ 25,000 in India:

1) Tecno Camon 30:

Starting at a price of ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, the Tecno Camon 30 5G features an LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels. The phone comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The latest Tecno device comes with a dual speaker setup with Dolby sound support, NFC, IP53 dust and water resistance, IR blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Camon 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged via a 70W fast charger and also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Canon 30 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the phone also features a 50MP autofocus sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

2) Realme 12 Pro:

Currently priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Realme 12 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset built on 4nm architecture and is claimed to score over 5,90,000 on the AnTuTu benchmark.

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED curved display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. It supports a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The highlight of the Realme 12 Pro is its triple camera setup, which includes a telephoto and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The primary sensor comes with a 50MP Sony IMX 882 lens with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the dedicated telephoto lens has a 32MP Sony IMX 709 lens with support for OIS, 2x optical zoom, and 4x digital zoom. An 8MP f/2.2 lens completes the camera setup.

Realme's latest mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can be fully charged in around 28 minutes using the 67W SUPERVOOC charger included in the box. The smartphone runs on Android 14 out of the box, based on Realme UI 5.0.

3) OnePlus Nord CE 4:

Priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also gets support for 210Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification and 10-bit colour depth.

The mid-range smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G features a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

4) Nothing Phone (2a):

Priced at ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Nothing Phone (2a) features an AMOLED panel with a 1080x2412 (FHD+) resolution, 30-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colour depth. It can reach up to 1300 nits of brightness and maintains 700 nits of typical brightness, peaking at 1100 nits under sunlight. The Phone (2a) includes a dual stereo speaker setup and two HD microphones. For the Glyph Interface, it features three LED strips with 24 addressable zones. For optics, it features a 50MP+50MP camera setup. On the front, the smartphone houses a 32MP sensor for handling selfie and video call-related requirements.

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, custom-made for Nothing Phone (2a), the Nothing Phone (2a) offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Operating on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5, it delivers a smooth user experience.

5) Redmi Note 13 Pro:

Priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Redmi Note 13 Pro features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The mid-ranger comes with a triple camera setup including a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter.

The Note 13 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and is paired with Adreno 710 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 67W fast charger which is included inside the box.

Redmi Note 13 Pro also features IP54 dust and water resistance and will be available in 3 colour variants: Coral Purple, Arctic White and Midnight Black.

