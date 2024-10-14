Best camera phones under ₹ 25,000: Motorola Edge 50, Infinix Zero 40, Poco F6, OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Realme GT 6T. Each device boasts impressive specs, catering specifically to photography enthusiasts seeking quality on a budget.

With a plethora of options in the ₹25,000 price range, it can be a daunting task to choose the right device according to your specific needs. To help solve this problem, we have compiled a list specifically for camera lovers that includes phones like the Motorola Edge 50, Realme GT 6T, Infinix Zero 40 and more.

Best camera phones under ₹ 25,000: 1) Motorola Edge 50: Motorola Edge 50 is currently priced at ₹26,999 on Flipkart but with ₹2,000 instant discount on Axis bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards, the phone can be bought at an effective price of ₹24,999.

Motorola Edge 50 comes with a 6.67-inch curved 120Hz pOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. It comes with HDR10+ protection and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and is paired with an Adreno 644 GPU to handle all those graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, there is a 50MP Sony LYT-700C with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. There is also a 32MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 68W Turbo charging and 15W wireless charging. Moreover, the Edge 50 has also received MIL 810H Grade certification certification and is IP68 rated for dust and splash resistance.

2) Infinix Zero 40: Infinix Zero 40 features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144 refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and supports 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut.

Under the hood, the Zero 40 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor with support for up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup including a 108MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 shooter with support for up to 4K 60 fps video recording.

The phone comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. JBL also tunes a stereo speaker setup for elevating the content watching experience.

3) Realme GT 6T: Realme GT 6T is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant but with a ₹4,250 discount coupon, the phone can be bought at a price of ₹25,750. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI bank card holders can also get a ₹1,287 cashback, that effectively takes the price of device to ₹24,462.

Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2789 x 1264 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display boasts a 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 6000 nits (1600 nits in high brightness mode and 1000 nits manual maximum brightness). The front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the device has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

4) Poco F6: Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It features a peak brightness of 2400 nits, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The device supports Widevine L1, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+.

Also Read | Poco F6 review

The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus, while the back is made of polycarbonate and comes in Titanium and Black colorways.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process, the Poco F6 includes an Adreno 735 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.