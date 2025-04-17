Best camera phones under ₹30,000 in April 2025: Check the full list

April has brought a flurry of smartphone launches in the ₹30,000 price segment, making it quite a task to pick the right one based on your individual needs. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the top smartphones worth considering in this budget category.

Poco X7 Pro 5G The Poco X7 Pro 5G sports a 6.73-inch flat AMOLED display, shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It delivers a sharp 1.5K resolution and reaches an impressive peak brightness of 3200 nits, making it ideal for outdoor use. The screen also boasts a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, with a lightning-fast 2560Hz instant touch rate tailored for gaming enthusiasts.

Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, built using a 4nm TSMC process. This processor clocks up to 3.25GHz and is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring high-speed performance and efficiency.

Fueling the device is a 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery enhanced with Solid Electrolyte Technology. It supports 90W HyperCharge, capable of fully charging the phone in about 47 minutes.

On the camera front, the Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with a wide f/1.59 aperture, backed by both OIS and EIS for steady shots and videos. Accompanying this is an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view, while the front houses a 20MP selfie shooter. The device can also record videos at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is equipped with a stunning 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved display, offering a peak touch sampling rate of up to 2,500Hz. Under the hood, it features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on the latest Android 15. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the P3 Ultra 5G’s dual-camera system, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It comes equipped with a 16MP front camera for high-resolution selfies and video calls. This smartphone house a 6,000mAh battery, with the P3 Ultra 5G supporting an advanced 80W AI bypass charging system.

iQOO Neo 10R The iQOO Neo 10R comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel offering a crisp 1.5K resolution and an ultra-smooth refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It delivers peak brightness of 4,500 nits, features 3,840Hz PWM dimming for comfortable viewing, and carries HDR10+ certification for enhanced visual quality.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, fabricated on TSMC’s 4nm process. The Neo 10R supports a dedicated 90fps gaming mode for sessions lasting up to five hours, includes a 2,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, and offers an e-sports mode for a more immersive gameplay experience.

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) for clear and steady shots, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the phone features a 32MP selfie camera. It also supports 4K video capture at 60fps.

The device is powered by a 6,400mAh battery and measures just 7.98mm in thickness. With 80W fast charging support, iQOO assures users that the battery will retain over 80 per cent of its original health even after five years of use.

Oppo F29 Pro 5G The Oppo F29 Pro 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. Designed for durability, the phone carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, making it resilient against dust, submersion in water up to 1.5 meters for half an hour, and even exposure to high-pressure hot or cold water jets from any direction.

Running on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15, the device will receive two major OS upgrades and three years of security updates. At its core is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset—the same processor previously seen in the Reno 12 Pro.

In terms of photography, the F29 Pro 5G features a 50MP OV50D40 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), supported by a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor handles selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord 4 The OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset, featuring an octa-core setup that includes a high-performance 2.8 GHz core, four 2.6 GHz cores, and three 1.9 GHz efficiency cores. Paired with 8 GB of RAM, the device ensures fluid multitasking and a responsive experience.

It sports a 6.74-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. On the camera front, the Nord 4 includes a dual-lens system on the back—headlined by a 50MP main sensor and accompanied by an 8MP secondary shooter. Selfie enthusiasts can rely on the 16MP front-facing camera for crisp shots.