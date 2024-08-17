With a plethora of new devices coming up every month, the task of finding a new phone for yourself becomes even more daunting. But fear not! We have got you covered with a list of top smartphones that you can consider if you are looking for a camera focused devices under the ₹30,000 price bracket.

Best camera phones under ₹ 30,000:

1) Motorola Edge 50:

Motorola Edge 50 has a 6.67-inch curved 120Hz pOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. It comes with HDR10+ protection and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and is paired with an Adreno 644 GPU to handle all those graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, there is a 50MP Sony LYT-700C with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. There is also a 32MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 68W Turbo charging and 15W wireless charging. Moreover, the Edge 50 has also received MIL 810H Grade certification certification and is IP68 rated for dust and splash resistance.

Software-wise, the phone runs on Motorola's My UI based on Android 14 and is promised to receive 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches.

2) OnePlus Nord 4:

OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. It features a USB 2.0 port, an alert slider, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi6, NFC and IP65 rating for splash and water resistance.

The latest Nord is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU to handle all those graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the Nord 4 has a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor with OIS and EIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view (FoV). On the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can record up to 1080p video at 30fps, while the 50MP primary sensor can record 4K video at 60fps.

3) Vivo V30e:

Vivo V30e features a 6.78-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 2400 ×1080 pixels. In terms of processor, the Vivo V30e is powered by the Octa Core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset based on 4nm TSMC process and is paired with the Adreno 710 GPU for all the graphics intensive tasks. The smartphone will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Moreover, there is also option to expand storage via the microSD card slot.

The latest smartphone runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14 operating system. Moreover, Vivo is promising 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches with this device.

In terms of optics, it features a dual camera setup to the back including a 50MP SonyIMX 882 primary sensor with support for OIS and Aura light and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Moreover, the phone also comes with a 50MP front facing shooter that is claimed to take crisp and detail rich pictures

4) Realme 13 Pro Plus:

Realme 13 Pro Plus boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. They are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset, complemented by a 9-layer 3D VC Cooling System to ensure smooth performance, especially during intensive gaming sessions.

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G is equipped with a triple camera setup, branded as the "Ultra Clear Camera with AI." This includes a 50MP Sony LYT-701 main sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

It is powered by a 5200mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

