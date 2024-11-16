Best camera phones under ₹ 30,000 in November 2024: Vivo T3 Ultra, Realme 13 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and OnePlus Nord 4 are some of the top devices on this list. Each device offers unique camera features and performance specifications, making them ideal choices for photography

Best camera phones under ₹30,000: While there are a lot of smartphones available in the sub- ₹30k price bracket, not all of them have the best camera system. In order to solve the conundrum, we have compiled a list of top camera phones one can buy in this price range with options from notable smartphone makers like Motorola, OnePlus, Realme, Vivo and more.

Best camera phones under ₹ 30,000 in November 2024: 1) Vivo T3 Ultra: Vivo T3 Ultra 5G features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2800 x 1260). The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is capable of rendering up to 1.07 billion colours. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14.

Under the hood, the Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo claims the device has achieved an impressive Antutu benchmark score exceeding 1.6 million. It packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Vivo T3 Ultra sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 50MP front-facing camera. It also includes Vivo's signature ‘Aura Ring Light’ for enhanced photography under low lighting conditions.

2) Realme 13 Pro: Realme 13 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. They are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset, complemented by a 9-layer 3D VC Cooling System to ensure smooth performance, especially during intensive gaming sessions.

Realme 13 Pro 5G comes with a dual-camera system, consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It is equipped with advanced AI features such as AI Pure Bokeh, AI Natural Skin Tone, AI Ultra Clarity, and AI Group Photo to improve the photography experience.

3) Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 720 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. It comes with 8 GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and enhanced performance.

The smartphone features 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display wuith up to 144 Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

For photography, the device boasts a 50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP triple-camera setup on the rear, while the 50 MP front camera is designed for stunning selfies. Powered by a 4500 mAh battery, the phone supports Turbo Power Charging and includes a USB Type-C port for fast data transfer and charging.

4) OnePlus Nord 4: OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. It includes a USB 2.0 port, an alert slider, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and an IP65 rating for splash and water resistance.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU, the Nord 4 is designed for high-performance tasks. It comes with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and offers storage options of 128GB UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 4.0.

In terms of cameras, the Nord 4 features a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor with OIS and EIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view. The front camera is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The primary sensor supports 4K video recording at 60fps, while the front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can record up to 1080p video at 30fps.