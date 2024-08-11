Best camera phones under ₹40,000 in August 2024: Vivo V40 Pro, Oppo Reno 12 Pro, OnePlus 12R and more
Best camera phones under ₹40,000 in August 2024: With new devices launching monthly, competition for camera-focused smartphones is high. We list top smartphones under ₹40,000 from brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Tecno, and Xiaomi to help readers make the best choice.
With a plethora of new devices being launched every month, there is a lot of competition for the smartphones that cater to the camera-centric users. But fear not, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones under ₹40,000 to help readers make the right choice according to their specific requirements with options from a variety of brands including OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Tecno and Xiaomi.