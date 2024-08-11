Best camera phones under ₹ 40,000 in August 2024: With new devices launching monthly, competition for camera-focused smartphones is high. We list top smartphones under ₹ 40,000 from brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Tecno, and Xiaomi to help readers make the best choice.

With a plethora of new devices being launched every month, there is a lot of competition for the smartphones that cater to the camera-centric users. But fear not, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones under ₹40,000 to help readers make the right choice according to their specific requirements with options from a variety of brands including OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Tecno and Xiaomi.

Best camera phones under ₹ 40,000 in August 2024: 1) Vivo V40 Pro: Vivo V40 Pro features a 6.78 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ processor and is paired with Immortalis-G715 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks.

Optics-wise, there is a triple rear camera setup on the back of Vivo V40 Pro, including a 50MP SONY IMX921 primary sensor with OIS and ZEISS optics, a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP Sony IMX816 2x telephoto lens. There is also a 50MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

2) Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2412 × 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 1200 nits and is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Reno 12 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor based on 4nm process and is paired with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with support for up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of USF 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot. Notably, the same chipset is also seen on CMF Phone 1 which is less than half the price of Reno 12 Pro.

It runs on the latest Android 14 operating system with ColorOS 14.1 on top. Oppo is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with these devices.

Reno 12 Pro comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. On the front, there is a 50MP Samsung JN5 selfie shooter. It is capable of recording up to 4k @ 30fps from the rear cameras and the selfie shooter.

3) Tecno Camon 30 Premier: The Camon 30 Premier 5G comes with a 6.77-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel with a120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1264 x 2780. The smartphone features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1400 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The same chipset is also seen on the Infini GT 20 Pro which costs around ₹25,000.

In terms of optics, the Camon 30 Premier features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x in-sensor zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone also features a 50MP front-facing autofocus shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

4) OnePlus12R: OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO4.0, offering a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is paired with Adreno 740 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It offers a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a massive 5,500 mAh in the device that can be fast charged via the 100W adapter provided inside the box.

The camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera.

5) Xiaomi 14 CIVI: The Xiaomi 14 Civi boasts a 6.55-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision for an immersive visual experience. Durability is ensured with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, providing robust protection against physical damage.