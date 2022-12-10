Mobile photography is more than just the number of sensors and specs. Some of the leading camera phones offer small pixel sensors, but deliver high quality photos. The year 2022 saw multiple launches from Apple, Google, Samsung and other brands that offer high camera performance. If you are looking to buy a smartphone with excellent camera abilities, then here’s a list for you

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a triple rear camera system including a 5x telephoto lens. There is a 50MP main camera paired with 48MP and 12MP sensors. The updated ultrawide lens with autofocus now powers macro focus. Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 30x Super Res Zoom for high-quality photos from far away. Video features on the smartphone include a 10 Bit HDR video, cinematic blur, cinematic pan, slow motion video support up to 240 FPS, 4K Timelapse with stabilisation and more. It is selling at ₹84,999 on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The latest-generation iPhone 14 Pro Max comes powered by A16 Bionic chipset. It is the first iPhone to come with quad camera setup at the back. The camera system consists of a 48MP main sensor paired with three 12MP sensors each. The 48MP primary camera has an aperture of f/1.78 and features Second Generation Sensor Shift Optical Image Stabilisation. Camera features on the smartphone are photonic engine, deep fusion, Smart HDR 4, portrait mode with advanced bokeh and depth control. There is a 12MP camera at the front for selfies with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts of a quad camera system on the back. There is a 108MP primary rear camera. It is paired with three other sensors – 12MP, 10MP and 10MP. The handset can capture smooth video in every take. There is a Super Steady feature that corrects camera shake at a wider angle and also tracks multiple objects to stabilize motion, banishing blur from each frame. Super HDR displays 64x more color. For selfies, the handset comes with a 40MP camera at the front.

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. The smartphone features a 50MP main camera (f/1.57 aperture) paired with 48MP (f/2.2 aperture), 12MP (f/1.85 aperture) and 8MP (f/3.4 aperture) sensors. It is equipped with a ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh System that enables you to recreate innovative bokeh shapes in the background while making videos, thus rendering a dreamlike effect. The handset can be purchased at ₹79,999 on Flipkart.

Oppe Reno 8 Pro

Oppe Reno 8 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹45,999. The smartphone comes with Dual Sony camera sensors including a 50 MP rear camera and a 32 MP front camera for selfies. Photo editing features on the smartphone are filter, auto enhance, cut and rotate, stickers, doodle, eraser and more. There is an 8MP ultra-wide sensor on the back paired with a 2MP macro camera.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

It can be purchased at ₹54,999 via Flipkart. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 200 MP sensor sporting ultra pixel technology. It allows users to capture 4K HDR10+ footage with over a billion different shades of colour or 8K cinematic films. The primary sensor is coupled with a 50 MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 12 MP telephoto portrait camera with a 2x magnification. For selfies, the handset boasts of a 60MP camera at the front.