Best camera smartphones of 2022: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pixel 7 Pro and more

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The latest-generation iPhone 14 Pro Max comes powered by A16 Bionic chipset. It is the first iPhone to come with quad camera setup at the back. The camera system consists of a 48MP main sensor paired with three 12MP sensors each. The 48MP primary camera has an aperture of f/1.78 and features Second Generation Sensor Shift Optical Image Stabilisation. Camera features on the smartphone are photonic engine, deep fusion, Smart HDR 4, portrait mode with advanced bokeh and depth control. There is a 12MP camera at the front for selfies with f/1.9 aperture.