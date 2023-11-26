The sub- ₹20,000 price segment has been a very crowded market, with smartphone manufacturers competing with each other by offering more and more features to capture the market. Consumers have also started to prioritise getting a good camera smartphone on a budget without compromising on performance.

Here's a list of top 5 camera smartphones to buy under ₹20,000:

1) OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and it includes both a Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray are the colour variants of the phone.

The OnePlus phone comprises a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera.

2) Poco X5 5G:

Poco X5 5G comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage capacity. It is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. HDR, Night mode, and AI scene detection are some of the features available on the phone.

For selfies, Poco X5 5G handset boasts of a 13MP camera at the front. The smartphone comes with IP53 rating. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on it.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery and is paired with a 33 watt fast charging adapter. The company says that the device can juice up from 0 to 100% in just 22 minutes.

3) iQOO Z7s:

iQOO Z7s comes with a 6.38-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the device boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes pre-installed with Funtouch OS 13, which is based on the Android 13 operating system.

In terms of the camera setup, the iQoo Z7s 5G features a dual rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Meanwhile, the smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and video calls on the front.

Under the hood, the iQOO Z7s is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and an Adreno 619L GPU. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

4) Vivo T2 5G:

Vivo T2 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.38-inch full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display has a layer of Schott Xensation glass on the top.

The handset is offered in two variants -- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The models are priced at ₹18,999 and ₹20,999 respectively. Vivo T2 5G runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

To perform camera duties, the smartphone has a 64MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture. It is paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Vivo T2 5G boasts of a 16MP camera at the front.

5) Samsung Galaxy M34 5G:

The Galaxy M34 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,408 pixels), and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For camera duties, there is a triple camera setup on the back which consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera that incorporates optical image stabilization (OIS) for steady shots. The camera module also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a wide 120-degree field of view, along with a third sensor.

Samsung is offering up to five years of security updates and four years of operating system upgrades for the phone.

