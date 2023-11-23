While the festive season has concluded, Amazon continues to provide discounts on smartphones. If you did not seize the opportunity earlier, you can still discover a smartphone priced under ₹25,000 that offers a good camera, fast processor and at least 8GB RAM. Here are some of the top phones currently available in this price range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (8GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) This smartphone is up for grabs at ₹21,999.The device features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Its powerful camera setup includes a 50MP main camera and it houses a 6000mAh battery. For long-lasting performance, it will be backed by four OS upgrades and five years of security updates. It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1280 Octa Core chipset.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) The smartphone is priced at ₹23,999. Thissmartphone features a Dimensity 7200 5G processor and a slim 6.78-inch stunning 120Hz AMOLED display. It houses a 64MP AURA Light OIS camera, while a 4600mAh battery supports 66W FlashCharge. The device boasts 8GB RAM and a sleek 7.36mm thickness with an AG Matte Glass finish. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

realme narzo 60 Pro (8GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) The realme narzo 60 Pro comes at a price tag of ₹23,999. It features acutting-edge 120° curved display and headlines a 100 MP camera featuring OIS technology. Users can enjoy multitasking with 12GB + 12GB RAM and ample storage of 1TB. The premium back design exudes sophistication and elegance. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix Zero 30 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB ROM) The Infinix Zero 30 5G is priced at ₹23,999. This smartphone features 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, a 17.22 cm (6.78 inch) Full HD+ display, a powerful Dimensity 8020 processor, and a 5000mAh battery. It boasts a 108MP (OIS) + 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 50MP front camera for impressive photography.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is up for grabs at ₹24,999. This smartphone features a rapid 65W SUPERVOOC charging. It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 900 chipset, houses a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, and comes with an AI-infused triple camera setup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, it offers flexibility with triple card slots, including dual SIM and micro SD support up to 1TB. Running on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, it offers stability with two years of Android updates and three years of security patches via OTA.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.