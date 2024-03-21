Canon offers a wide range of options for various printing needs. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the Canon 2900 printer and other top models available on the market.

When it comes to printing, Canon is a name synonymous with quality, reliability, and innovation. It has a diverse range of printers catering to various needs and preferences. So, choosing the best Canon printer can be a daunting task. You may be a home user in need of a compact and versatile printer or a professional seeking high-quality prints for your business. Canon has a solution to meet your requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canon has all-in-one inkjet printers with wireless connectivity to monochrome laser printers for high-volume printing. Canon offers a wide range of options to suit every budget and printing need. These printers offer vibrant colour prints and fast printing speeds. Some models also feature duplex printing and mobile printing capabilities.

Join us as we delve into Canon printers likeCanon 2900 printerand others. Discover the perfect solution to elevate your printing experience to new heights.

1. Canon Laser Shot LBP2900B Mono

Canon Laser Shot LBP2900B is a Monochrome Printer with Windows and Linux Support. It has High-Speed USB 2.0 Connectivity. Its Maximum Print Speed is 12 ppm with a Maximum Print Resolution of 600 x 600 dpi. Its Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 150 sheets and is Compatible with Canon Cartridge 303 ink. ThisCanon 2900 printerfeatures High-speed printing with a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon Laser Shot LBP2900B Mono

Connectivity Technology: USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Colour: Black/White

Model Name: Laser Shot LBP2900B

Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-Quality Prints, Fast Printing Speeds Monochrome Printing Only, No Wireless Connectivity Energy Efficiency, Compact Design No Automatic Duplex Printing

2. Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One

Canon Pixma MG2577s is an all-in-one inkjet colour printer. It has print, scan, and copy functions with a flatbed scanner. It features USB connectivity and is compatible with Windows XP or newer and Mac OS X v10.7.5 or newer OS. It supports A4, Letter, and Legal page sizes. It has manual duplex printing. It is compatible with PG-745 (Black) and CL-746 (Colour) ink cartridges.

Specifications of Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One

Connectivity Technology: USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Colour: Blue/White

Model Name: Pixma

Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality, High-quality prints No wireless connectivity Affordable price Slow print speed Quiet operation No automatic duplexing

3. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is an All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions with WiFi, Hi-Speed USB, and Mobile Connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 5.0 ipm and in Monochrome it is 8.8 ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 100 sheets (A4). It also features Borderless Printing and High-volume printing. It comes with a 1-year or 15000 print warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Colour: Black

Model Name: Pixma

Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One FunctionalityWireless Connectivity Lower Print Speeds MegaTank Ink System, Borderless Printing Larger Footprint, Limited Paper Tray Capacity

4. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All-in-One

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 is an All-in-One InkTank Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy functions with USB 2.0 Hi-Speed Connectivity. It features Borderless Printing and High-volume printing. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 5.0 ipm and in Monochrome it is 8.8 ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 100 sheets (A4). It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology: USB

Printing Technology: Ink Tank

Colour: Black

Model Name: PIXMA G2012

Printer Output: Color, Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, High-Yield Ink Bottles Slower Print Speeds, No Automatic Duplex Printing Borderless Printing, High-Quality Colour Printing No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

5. Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One

Canon PIXMA E477 is an All-in-One WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer to Print, Scan, and Copy documents. It has WiFi, High-Speed USB, Mobile Connectivity, and a Scanner with 600 x 1200 dpi resolution. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 4 ipm and in Monochrome, it is 8 ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 60 sheets (A4). It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Colour: White/Blue

Model Name: Pixma

Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, Wireless Connectivity Slow Printing Speeds Auto Power ON/OFF, Ink Efficient Technology Limited Paper Tray Capacity

6. Canon PIXMA MG3070S All-in-One

Canon PIXMA MG3070S is an All-in-One WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions with WiFi, PictBridge Wireless LAN, Hi-Speed USB, and Mobile Connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 4.0 ipm and in Monochrome it is 8.0 ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 60 sheets (A4). It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG3070S All-in-One

Connectivity Technology: App, Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Colour: Black

Model Name: Canon Pixma MG 3070S

Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, Wireless Connectivity Lower Print Speeds, No Automatic Duplex Printing Compact Design, Affordable No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

7. Canon PIXMA TS3370s All-in-One

Canon PIXMA TS3370s is an All-in-One WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy functions and WiFi, Wifi-Direct, USB, and mobile Connectivity. It features a 3.8cm LCD mono display. It has a maximum print speed of 7.7 ipm in Black and 4.0 ipm in Colour. It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA TS3370s All-in-One

Connectivity Technology: USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Colour: Black

Model Name: PIXMA

Printer Output: Monochrome, Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality Lower Print Speeds, No Automatic Duplex Printing Affordable, Wireless Connectivity No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

8. Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W is a Wi-Fi monochrome printer with Windows, Mac and Linux OS support. It has Wifi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity. It has mobile connectivity via Canon Mobile Printing. It has a Maximum Print Speed of 18 ppm. It has a maximum input sheet capacity of 150 sheets (A4). It comes with a 1-year onsite warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Colour: White

Model Name: LBP6030W

Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wi-Fi Connectivity, Fast Printing Speeds Monochrome Printing Only Crisp Text Quality, Energy Efficient No Automatic Duplex Printing

9. Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Mono

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B is a Mono Printer with USB 2.0 High-Speed Connectivity.

The Maximum Print Speed in Monochrome is 18ppm with a Maximum Print Resolution of 600 x 600 dpi. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 150 sheets (A4). It Features High-speed printing and is Compatible with Cartridge 925 ink. It comes with a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase.Specifications of Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Mono

Connectivity Technology: USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Colour: Black

Model Name: LBP6030B

Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast Printing Speeds Only Black and White Printing Windows, Mac, and Linux Support, Compact Design No Scanning or Copying Functionality

10. Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 All-in-One

Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 is an all-in-one inktank monochrome printer. It features Print, Scan, and Copy Functions with ADF and Auto Duplex Printing. It has USB, Wi-Fi, wired LAN, wireless/wired LAN PictBridge, and Direct Wireless Connectivity. Its Maximum Print Speed in Monochrome is 13.0 ipm. It has a Maximum Input Sheet Capacity of 250 sheets (A4). It also has Optional Colour, Borderless, and High-volume printing.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Colour: Black

Model Name: PIXMA

Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Larger Footprint Wireless Connectivity Large Ink Capacity Auto Duplex Printing

Comparison Table

Product Name Printing Technology Connectivity Technology Printing Speed Canon Laser Shot LBP2900B Mono Laser USB 12 ppm Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet USB 4 ppm (Colour) and 8 ppm (Black) Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB, Mobile 5 ipm (Colour) and 8.8 ipm (Black) Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All-in-One Inktank USB 5 ipm (Colour) and 8.8 ipm (Black) Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB, Mobile 4 ipm (Colour) and 8 ipm (Black) Canon PIXMA MG3070S All-in-One Inkjet App, Wi-Fi, USB 4 ipm (Colour) and 8 ipm (Black) Canon PIXMA TS3370s All-in-One Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB, Mobile 4 ipm (Colour) and 7.7 ipm (Black) Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Laser Wi-Fi, USB 18 ppm Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Mono Laser USB 18 ppm Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 All-in-One Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB, LAN, Mobile 13 ipm

Best value for money product TheCanon 2900 printer is a black-and-white printer with high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity. It prints up to 12 pages per minute at a maximum resolution of 600 x 600 dpi and can hold 150 sheets of paper. It uses Canon Cartridge 303 ink and comes with a 1-year warranty.

Best overall product The Canon Laser Shot LBP2900B stands out as the best monochrome printer, offering seamless compatibility with Windows and Linux. Featuring high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity, it delivers a maximum print speed of 12 ppm at a crisp resolution of 600 x 600 dpi. With a generous maximum input capacity of 150 sheets and compatibility with Canon Cartridge 303 ink, this printer ensures efficient and reliable printing. Additionally, it comes with a 1-year warranty, making it a top choice for users seeking quality and performance.

Choosing the rightCanon printercan be a daunting task given the wide range of options available. Canon offers two main types of printers: inkjet and laser. Inkjet printers are suitable for printing photos and documents with vibrant colours. Laser printers are ideal for high-volume printing of text documents. They offer faster print speeds and lower cost per page.

If you need features such as scanning and copying, consider an all-in-one printer. Canon printers offer a range of connectivity options, including USB, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet. If you want to print wirelessly, make sure the printer supports Wi-Fi connectivity and offersmobile printing.

Look for printers with high print resolution for crisp and detailed prints. Also, consider the printer's print speed. You may consider additional features such as automatic duplex printing, automatic document feeder (ADF), and support for various paper types.

Follow these steps and consider your specific printing needs. You will be able to choose the right Canon printer that meets your requirements.

FAQs Question : What are the different functions of Canon printers? Ans : Canon offers a wide range of printers with various functionalities. Some are all-in-one, meaning they can print, scan, and copy documents. Others are just printers. There are also some models with features like automatic document feeders (ADF) or scanning/copying. Question : How do I set up my Canon printer? Ans : Most Canon printers come with a user guide that includes instructions for setting up the printer. You can also usually find setup guides and drivers on the Canon website for your specific printer model. Question : How do I troubleshoot common Canon printer problems? Ans : Canon offers troubleshooting resources on its website. You can search for your specific printer model and browse the FAQs or troubleshooting guides. Question : How do I update the firmware on my Canon printer? Ans : To update the firmware on your Canon printer, visit the Canon support website and search for your printer model. Download the latest firmware update file and follow the instructions provided to install it on your printer.

