1. Canon Pixma MG2577s

Canon Pixma MG2577s is an all-in-one inkjet colour printer. It has print, scan, and copy functions with a flatbed scanner. It features USB connectivity. and is compatible with Windows and Mac OS. The printing cost per page is ₹5.3 in Black & White and ₹7.8 in Colour. It has a printing speed of 8ppm in Black and 4ppm in Colour. It has manual duplex printing. It is compatible with PG-745 (Black) and CL-746 (Colour)Canon colour printer ink cartridges.

Specifications of Canon Pixma MG2577s

Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Colour: Blue/White

Blue/White Model Name: Pixma

Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality, High-quality prints No wireless connectivity, Slow print speed Quiet operation, Affordable price No automatic duplexing

2. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is an all-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions with WiFi, Hi-Speed USB, and Mobile Connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 5.0ipm and in Monochrome it is 8.8ipm. ThisCanon colour printer with Wifi has a Maximum Input Sheet Capacity of 100 sheets. It also features Borderless Printing and High-volume printing. It comes with a 1-year or 15000 print warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Colour: Black

Black Model Name: Pixma

Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, Wireless Connectivity Lower Print Speeds, Limited Paper Tray Capacity MegaTank Ink System, Borderless Printing Larger Footprint

3. Canon PIXMA E477

Canon PIXMA E477 is an All-in-One WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer to Print, Scan, and Copy documents. It has WiFi, High-Speed USB, Mobile Connectivity and a Scanner with 600x1200 dpi resolution. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 4ipm and in Monochrome it is 8ipm. ThisCanon colour printer for home use has a Maximum Input Sheet Capacity of 60 sheets. It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Colour: White/Blue

White/Blue Model Name: Pixma

Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, Wireless Connectivity Slow Printing Speeds, Limited Paper Tray Capacity Ink Efficient Technology Auto Power ON/OFF, Auto Power ON/OFF

4. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 is an All-in-One InkTank Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy functions with USB 2.0 Hi-Speed Connectivity. It features Borderless Printing and High-volume printing. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 5.0ipm and in Monochrome it is 8.8ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 100 sheets (A4). It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012

Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Printing Technology: Ink Tank

Ink Tank Colour: Black

Black Model Name: PIXMA G2012

PIXMA G2012 Printer Output: Color, Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, High-Yield Ink Bottles Slower Print Speeds, No Automatic Duplex Printing Borderless Printing,High-Quality Colour Printing No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

5. Canon PIXMA E4570

The Canon PIXMA E4570 is an all-in-one inkjet colour printer. It offers printing, scanning, copying, and even faxing functionalities. It has Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in Color is Up to 4.4ipm and in Monochrome it is Up to 8.8ipm. It features borderless printing, Automatic Duplex Printing, and Auto Document Feeder (ADF). It features a 2.0-inch monochrome LCD screen for navigation and monitoring.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E4570

Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Colour: Black

Black Model Name: PIXMA E4570

PIXMA E4570 Printer Output: Monochrome, Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality, Wireless connectivity Average printing speeds Auto-duplex printing, Automatic document feeder (ADF)

6. Canon Pixma TS307

The Canon Pixma TS307 is a single-function wireless inkjet colour printer designed for basic printing needs. It has Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 Hi-Speed connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in Color is 4.0ipm and in Monochrome it is 7.7ipm. It features borderless printing for Up to 4R size. It supports the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app. It comes with affordable ink cartridges.

Specifications of Canon Pixma TS307

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Colour: Black

Black Model Name: Pixma

Pixma Printer Output: Color

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity, Mobile printing Printing function only Affordable price No auto-duplex printing

7. Canon PIXMA E560

Canon PIXMA E560 is an all-in-one WiFi ink-efficient colour printer. This Inkjet printer comes with Print, Scan, and Copy Functions. It comes with WiFi and USB 2.0 Hi-Speed Connectivity and is compatible with Windows and Mac OS. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 5.7ipm and in Monochrome it is 9.9ipm. The Print cost per page in Monochrome is ₹0.82 and in color is ₹2.88. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 80 sheets and comes with a Borderless Printing Function.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E560

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Colour: Black

Black Model Name: PIXMA E560

PIXMA E560 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, Wireless Connectivity Limited Paper Tray Capacity Borderless Photo Printing, Auto Duplex Feature Limited Color Gamut

8. Canon PIXMA MG3070S

Canon PIXMA MG3070S is an All-in-One WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions with WiFi, PictBridge Wireless LAN, Hi-Speed USB, and Mobile Connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 4.0ipm and in Monochrome it is 8.0ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 60 sheets. It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG3070S

Connectivity Technology : App, Wi-Fi, USB

: App, Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Colour: Black

Black Model Name: Canon Pixma MG 3070S

Canon Pixma MG 3070S Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality, Wireless Connectivity Lower Print Speeds, No Automatic Duplex Printing Compact Design,Affordable No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

9. Canon MG2570S

Canon MG2570S is a Multi-Function Inkjet Colour Printer with Print, Scan, and Copy Functions. The printing speed is 8ipm in Black and 4ipm in Colour. It comes with USB Connectivity and is compatible with Windows and Mac OS. It supports A4, A5, B5, l, LGL, 10.16cm x 15.24cm, 12.70cm x 17.78cm, Envelopes (DL, COM10), and Custom Page sizes. It comes with a 1-year onsite warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon MG2570S

Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour: Black

Black Model Name: MG2570s

MG2570s Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality Limited Color Gamut Compact Size,Decent Print Quality

10. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010 is a single-function inktank colour printer. It has USB Connectivity and is compatible with Windows OS. The printing speed is 8.8ipm in Black and 5ipm in colour. The printing cost per page is 9 paise for Black & White and 32 paise in colour. Ideal usage - Home and Small office, Regular / Heavy usage (more than 300 pages per It has a Page yield of 6000 pgs in Black and 7000 pgs in colour. It comes with a 1-year onsite warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010

Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Printing Technology: Ink Tank

Ink Tank Colour: Black

Black Model Name: G1010

G1010 Printer Output: Color

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Printing Cost, Borderless Printing Single Function High Yield, Refillable Ink Tank Limited Color Gamut

Comparison Table

Product Name Connectivity Technology Available Functions Printing Speed (Colour and Monochrome) Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One USB Print, scan, and copy 4ppm and 8ppm Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One WiFi, USB, and Mobile Print, scan, and copy 5ipm and 8.8ipm Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One WiFi, USB, and Mobile Print, scan, and copy 4ipm and 8.8ipm Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All-in-One USB Print, scan, and copy 5ipm and 8.8ipm Canon PIXMA E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB Print, scan, copy, and fax 4.4ipm and 8.8ipm Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wi-Fi, USB Print 4ipm and 7.7ipm Canon PIXMA E560 Wi-Fi, USB Print, scan, and copy 5.7ipm and 9.9ipm Canon PIXMA MG3070S All-in-One WiFi, PictBridge Wireless LAN, USB, and Mobile Print, scan, and copy 4ipm and 8ipm Canon MG2570S USB Print, scan, and copy 4ipm and 8ipm Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010 USB Print 5ipm and 8.8ipm

Best overall product

The Canon PIXMA E4570 is an all-in-one inkjet printer. It offers printing, scanning, copying, and even faxing functionalities. It has Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in Color is Up to 4.4ipm and in Monochrome it is Up to 8.8ipm. It features borderless printing, Automatic Duplex Printing, and Auto Document Feeder (ADF). It features a 2.0-inch monochrome LCD screen for navigation and monitoring.

Best value for money product

Canon PIXMA MG3070S is an All-in-One WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions with WiFi, PictBridge Wireless LAN, Hi-Speed USB, and Mobile Connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 4.0ipm and in Monochrome it is 8.0ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 60 sheets. It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

How to Choose the Best?

Choose the best Canon colour printer for eye-catching prints and seamless colour management. Consider the printer's DPI (dots per inch) resolution, colour gamut, and ink system. It ensures it can produce true-to-life prints with sharp details and accurate colours. Evaluate the types of media the printer supports. It includes paper sizes, weights, and finishes. Look for printers with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity for wireless printing from your device.

Will you be printing large volumes of photos or documents? Then choose a printer with fast print speeds and a high monthly duty cycle. It minimizes wait times and maximizes productivity. Look for additional features that can enhance your printing experience. It includes intuitive touchscreen interfaces and automatic duplex printing.

Carefully evaluate these factors and prioritise your printing needs. You will choose the bestCanon colour printer for eye-catching prints and seamless colour management.

FAQs

Question : What types of media can I print on with a Canon colour printer?

Ans : Canon colour printers can print on various media types. It includes plain paper, photo paper, envelopes, cardstock, and more. Some models may also support glossy paper, matte paper, and fine art paper.

Question : Are Canon colour printers suitable for professional use?

Ans : Yes, many Canon colour printers are suitable for professional use. They offer high-quality prints and advanced features. They meet the demands of professional photographers, graphic designers, and other creative professionals.

Question : Can I use third-party ink cartridges in my Canon colour printer?

Ans : It's possible to use third-party ink cartridges in some Canon printers. But it's generally recommended to use genuine Canon cartridges. It ensures optimal print quality and printer performance.

Question : What are the benefits of Canon colour printers?

Ans : There are some benefits of using Canon colour printers. It includes Excellent Color Printing, Wide Range of Models, Reliable Performance, and Multifunctionality.

