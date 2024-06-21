Looking for the best Canon colour printer? Check out our list of the top 10 Canon printers, complete with pros and cons to help you make an informed decision.

Canon is a renowned brand known for its high-quality printers. When it comes to choosing a Canon colour printer, the options can be overwhelming. From all-in-one printers to wireless and efficient printing, Canon offers a wide range of choices. In this article, we compare the top 10 Canon colour printers to help you find the perfect one for your needs.

Read Less Read More 1. Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer is a reliable and efficient printer that delivers high-quality prints. With its compact design, it's perfect for home and office use. This printer offers easy setup and user-friendly operation, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced users.

Specifications of Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer Print, scan, and copy functions

USB connectivity

4800 x 600 dpi resolution

Compatible with PG745s and CL746s ink cartridges

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price point Limited connectivity options Easy to set up and use No wireless printing feature High-quality printouts

The Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer is a versatile printer that offers wireless connectivity, allowing you to print from your smartphone or tablet. With its high-capacity ink tanks, this printer is designed for high-volume printing, making it perfect for small businesses and home offices.

Specifications of Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer

Wireless printing and scanning

Print, scan, and copy functions

4800 x 1200 dpi resolution

Compatible with GI-790 ink bottles

High-capacity ink tanks

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless printing capability Relatively higher price point High-capacity ink tanks Large footprint Versatile functionality

The Canon E477 Wireless Efficient Printer is designed for users who require wireless printing and scanning capabilities. With its compact and stylish design, this printer is perfect for modern workspaces. The E477 also offers efficient printing, making it a cost-effective choice for home and office use.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student Wireless printing and scanning

Print, scan, and copy functions

4800 x 600 dpi resolution

Compatible with PG47 and CL57 ink cartridges

Compact and stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless printing and scanning Limited paper handling capacity Efficient and cost-effective Slower printing speed Stylish design

The Canon E4570 Efficient Printing Compatible printer is a high-performance printer that offers compatibility with a wide range of devices. With its automatic document feeder and duplex printing capabilities, the E4570 is designed for maximum productivity and efficiency.

Specifications of Canon E4570 Efficient Printing Compatible Wireless printing and scanning

Print, scan, copy, and fax functions

4800 x 1200 dpi resolution

Compatible with PG47 and CL57 ink cartridges

Automatic document feeder and duplex printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality Relatively higher price point High printing resolution Larger footprint Automatic document feeder

The Canon MG-3070S Wireless Printer is a compact and affordable printer that offers wireless connectivity for easy printing from your smartphone or tablet. With its sleek and modern design, the MG-3070S is perfect for home use and small offices.

Specifications of Canon MG-3070S Wireless Printer Wireless printing and scanning

Print, scan, and copy functions

4800 x 600 dpi resolution

Compatible with PG745s and CL746s ink cartridges

Compact and modern design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price point Limited paper handling capacity Compact and modern design Slower printing speed Wireless printing capability

The Canon MegaTank G3770 Inktank Registration printer is designed for high-volume printing with its large ink tank capacity. With its easy registration process, the G3770 is perfect for users who require efficient and reliable printing for their business or personal needs.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Red All-in-one Ink tank system

Print, scan, and copy functions

4800 x 1200 dpi resolution

Compatible with GI-790 ink bottles

High-capacity ink tanks

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity ink tanks Relatively higher price point Efficient and reliable printing Larger footprint Easy registration process

The Canon G3770 Inktank Blaupunkt Redemption printer offers a unique combination of high-quality printing and stylish design. With its Blaupunkt audio integration, the G3770 is perfect for users who appreciate both functionality and aesthetics in their printers.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one Ink tank system

Print, scan, and copy functions

4800 x 1200 dpi resolution

Compatible with GI-790 ink bottles

Blaupunkt audio integration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Relatively higher price point High-quality printing Limited connectivity options Blaupunkt audio integration

The Canon G670 6-Colour Inktank Standard printer is designed for users who require high-quality photo printing. With its 6-colour ink tank system, the G670 delivers vibrant and detailed photo prints, making it perfect for photography enthusiasts and professionals.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G670 6 Colour 6-colour ink tank system

Print, scan, and copy functions

4800 x 1200 dpi resolution

Compatible with GI-790 ink bottles

High-quality photo printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 6-colour ink tank system Relatively higher price point High-quality photo printing Larger footprint Vibrant and detailed prints

The Canon G6070 Auto-Duplex Printing Networking printer is designed for maximum productivity with its automatic duplex printing capability. With its networking features, the G6070 is perfect for small businesses and workgroups that require efficient and cost-effective printing.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G6070 All-in-one Wi-Fi Colour Ink Tank Printer Auto-duplex printing

Print, scan, and copy functions

4800 x 1200 dpi resolution

Compatible with GI-790 ink bottles

Networking capability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Automatic duplex printing Relatively higher price point Networking capability Larger footprint Efficient and cost-effective printing

Top 3 features of the best Canon colour printers:

Best Canon colour printers Wireless Printing High-Capacity Ink Tanks Automatic Duplex Printing Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer No No No Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer Yes Yes No Canon E477 Wireless Efficient Printer Yes No No Canon E4570 Efficient Printing Compatible Yes No Yes Canon MG-3070S Wireless Printer Yes No No Canon MegaTank G3770 Inktank Registration No Yes No Canon G3770 Inktank Blaupunkt Redemption No Yes No Canon G670 6-Colour Inktank Standard No Yes No Canon G6070 Auto-Duplex Printing Networking No Yes Yes

Best value for money Canon colour printer: The Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer is the best value for money, offering wireless printing and high-capacity ink tanks at an affordable price point.

Best overall Canon colour printer: The Canon G6070 Auto-Duplex Printing Networking printer stands out as the best overall product, thanks to its automatic duplex printing and networking capabilities, making it perfect for small businesses and workgroups.

How to find the perfect Canon colour printer: When choosing the perfect Canon colour printer, consider the specific features you need, such as wireless printing, high-capacity ink tanks, or automatic duplex printing. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Canon colour printers? Ans : The price range of Canon colour printers varies from affordable entry-level models to higher-end professional printers, with prices ranging from 5,000 to 30,000 INR. Question : Do Canon colour printers support wireless printing? Ans : Yes, several Canon colour printers offer wireless printing capabilities, allowing you to print from your smartphone, tablet, or computer without the need for cables. Question : What are the key features to look for in a Canon colour printer? Ans : When choosing a Canon colour printer, consider features such as wireless printing, high-capacity ink tanks, automatic duplex printing, and compatibility with various devices. Question : Are Canon colour printers suitable for professional photo printing? Ans : Yes, Canon offers models specifically designed for high-quality photo printing, such as the Canon G670 6-Colour Inktank Standard printer, which delivers vibrant and detailed photo prints.

