Canon is a renowned brand known for its high-quality printers. When it comes to choosing a Canon colour printer, the options can be overwhelming. From all-in-one printers to wireless and efficient printing, Canon offers a wide range of choices. In this article, we compare the top 10 Canon colour printers to help you find the perfect one for your needs.
1. Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer
The Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer is a reliable and efficient printer that delivers high-quality prints. With its compact design, it's perfect for home and office use. This printer offers easy setup and user-friendly operation, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced users.
Specifications of Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer
- Print, scan, and copy functions
- USB connectivity
- 4800 x 600 dpi resolution
- Compatible with PG745s and CL746s ink cartridges
- Compact design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Affordable price point
|Limited connectivity options
|Easy to set up and use
|No wireless printing feature
|High-quality printouts
2. Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer
The Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer is a versatile printer that offers wireless connectivity, allowing you to print from your smartphone or tablet. With its high-capacity ink tanks, this printer is designed for high-volume printing, making it perfect for small businesses and home offices.
Specifications of Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer
- Wireless printing and scanning
- Print, scan, and copy functions
- 4800 x 1200 dpi resolution
- Compatible with GI-790 ink bottles
- High-capacity ink tanks
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Wireless printing capability
|Relatively higher price point
|High-capacity ink tanks
|Large footprint
|Versatile functionality
3. Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student
The Canon E477 Wireless Efficient Printer is designed for users who require wireless printing and scanning capabilities. With its compact and stylish design, this printer is perfect for modern workspaces. The E477 also offers efficient printing, making it a cost-effective choice for home and office use.
Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student
- Wireless printing and scanning
- Print, scan, and copy functions
- 4800 x 600 dpi resolution
- Compatible with PG47 and CL57 ink cartridges
- Compact and stylish design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Wireless printing and scanning
|Limited paper handling capacity
|Efficient and cost-effective
|Slower printing speed
|Stylish design
4. Canon E4570 Efficient Printing Compatible
The Canon E4570 Efficient Printing Compatible printer is a high-performance printer that offers compatibility with a wide range of devices. With its automatic document feeder and duplex printing capabilities, the E4570 is designed for maximum productivity and efficiency.
Specifications of Canon E4570 Efficient Printing Compatible
- Wireless printing and scanning
- Print, scan, copy, and fax functions
- 4800 x 1200 dpi resolution
- Compatible with PG47 and CL57 ink cartridges
- Automatic document feeder and duplex printing
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Versatile functionality
|Relatively higher price point
|High printing resolution
|Larger footprint
|Automatic document feeder
5. Canon MG-3070S Wireless Printer
The Canon MG-3070S Wireless Printer is a compact and affordable printer that offers wireless connectivity for easy printing from your smartphone or tablet. With its sleek and modern design, the MG-3070S is perfect for home use and small offices.
Specifications of Canon MG-3070S Wireless Printer
- Wireless printing and scanning
- Print, scan, and copy functions
- 4800 x 600 dpi resolution
- Compatible with PG745s and CL746s ink cartridges
- Compact and modern design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Affordable price point
|Limited paper handling capacity
|Compact and modern design
|Slower printing speed
|Wireless printing capability
6. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Red All-in-one (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inktank Colour Printer (Black 6000 Prints & Colour 7700 Prints) for Office,Scan The QR Code & Get a JBL Speaker Free on Registration
The Canon MegaTank G3770 Inktank Registration printer is designed for high-volume printing with its large ink tank capacity. With its easy registration process, the G3770 is perfect for users who require efficient and reliable printing for their business or personal needs.
Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Red All-in-one
- Ink tank system
- Print, scan, and copy functions
- 4800 x 1200 dpi resolution
- Compatible with GI-790 ink bottles
- High-capacity ink tanks
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High-capacity ink tanks
|Relatively higher price point
|Efficient and reliable printing
|Larger footprint
|Easy registration process
7. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one (Print, Scan) WiFi Inktank Colour Printer (Black 6000 Prints & Colour 7700 Prints) for Home & Office Scan The QR Code & Get a JBL Speaker Free on Registration
The Canon G3770 Inktank Blaupunkt Redemption printer offers a unique combination of high-quality printing and stylish design. With its Blaupunkt audio integration, the G3770 is perfect for users who appreciate both functionality and aesthetics in their printers.
Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one
- Ink tank system
- Print, scan, and copy functions
- 4800 x 1200 dpi resolution
- Compatible with GI-790 ink bottles
- Blaupunkt audio integration
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Stylish design
|Relatively higher price point
|High-quality printing
|Limited connectivity options
|Blaupunkt audio integration
8. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G670 6 Colour, Print,Scan,Copy, High Volume Printing Photo Printer, User Replaceable Print Heads & Maintainence Cartridge
The Canon G670 6-Colour Inktank Standard printer is designed for users who require high-quality photo printing. With its 6-colour ink tank system, the G670 delivers vibrant and detailed photo prints, making it perfect for photography enthusiasts and professionals.
Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G670 6 Colour
- 6-colour ink tank system
- Print, scan, and copy functions
- 4800 x 1200 dpi resolution
- Compatible with GI-790 ink bottles
- High-quality photo printing
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|6-colour ink tank system
|Relatively higher price point
|High-quality photo printing
|Larger footprint
|Vibrant and detailed prints
9. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G6070 All-in-one Wi-Fi Colour Ink Tank Printer with Auto-Duplex Printing and Networking (Black)
The Canon G6070 Auto-Duplex Printing Networking printer is designed for maximum productivity with its automatic duplex printing capability. With its networking features, the G6070 is perfect for small businesses and workgroups that require efficient and cost-effective printing.
Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G6070 All-in-one Wi-Fi Colour Ink Tank Printer
- Auto-duplex printing
- Print, scan, and copy functions
- 4800 x 1200 dpi resolution
- Compatible with GI-790 ink bottles
- Networking capability
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Automatic duplex printing
|Relatively higher price point
|Networking capability
|Larger footprint
|Efficient and cost-effective printing
Top 3 features of the best Canon colour printers:
|Best Canon colour printers
|Wireless Printing
|High-Capacity Ink Tanks
|Automatic Duplex Printing
|Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer
|No
|No
|No
|Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Canon E477 Wireless Efficient Printer
|Yes
|No
|No
|Canon E4570 Efficient Printing Compatible
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Canon MG-3070S Wireless Printer
|Yes
|No
|No
|Canon MegaTank G3770 Inktank Registration
|No
|Yes
|No
|Canon G3770 Inktank Blaupunkt Redemption
|No
|Yes
|No
|Canon G670 6-Colour Inktank Standard
|No
|Yes
|No
|Canon G6070 Auto-Duplex Printing Networking
|No
|Yes
|Yes
Best value for money Canon colour printer:
The Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer is the best value for money, offering wireless printing and high-capacity ink tanks at an affordable price point.
Best overall Canon colour printer:
The Canon G6070 Auto-Duplex Printing Networking printer stands out as the best overall product, thanks to its automatic duplex printing and networking capabilities, making it perfect for small businesses and workgroups.
How to find the perfect Canon colour printer:
When choosing the perfect Canon colour printer, consider the specific features you need, such as wireless printing, high-capacity ink tanks, or automatic duplex printing. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.
FAQs
Question : What is the price range of Canon colour printers?
Ans : The price range of Canon colour printers varies from affordable entry-level models to higher-end professional printers, with prices ranging from 5,000 to 30,000 INR.
Question : Do Canon colour printers support wireless printing?
Ans : Yes, several Canon colour printers offer wireless printing capabilities, allowing you to print from your smartphone, tablet, or computer without the need for cables.
Question : What are the key features to look for in a Canon colour printer?
Ans : When choosing a Canon colour printer, consider features such as wireless printing, high-capacity ink tanks, automatic duplex printing, and compatibility with various devices.
Question : Are Canon colour printers suitable for professional photo printing?
Ans : Yes, Canon offers models specifically designed for high-quality photo printing, such as the Canon G670 6-Colour Inktank Standard printer, which delivers vibrant and detailed photo prints.
