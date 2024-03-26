Canon Ink Tank Printers represent a significant leap forward in printing technology. They offer unparalleled convenience, affordability, and quality. They are designed to meet the needs of both home and office users. With traditional printers, replacing ink cartridges can be costly and inconvenient. However, Canon Ink Tank Printers eliminate this hassle by utilising refillable ink tanks. They can be easily replenished with high-capacity Canon ink tank printer ink bottles. This reduces printing costs and minimises waste and downtime.

Canon Ink Tank Printers are affordable and deliver exceptional print quality. You may produce crisp documents or vibrant photos. They possess advanced printing technologies and high-resolution output. Canon Ink Tank Printers offer wireless connectivity for effortless printing from multiple devices. Some models offer automatic duplex printing for efficiency. Join the printing revolution with Canon Ink Tank Printers. Experience the future of printing technology today.

1. Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One

Canon Pixma MG2577s is an all-in-one inkjet colour printer. It has print, scan, and copy functions with a flatbed scanner. It features USB connectivity and is compatible with Windows XP or newer and Mac OS X v10.7.5 or newer OS. It supports A4, Letter, and Legal page sizes. It has manual duplex printing. It is compatible with PG-745 (Black) and CL-746 (Colour) ink cartridges.

Specifications of Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Blue/White

: Blue/White Model Name : Pixma

: Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality No wireless connectivity High-quality prints Slow print speed Affordable price No automatic duplexing Quiet operation

2. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is an All-in-one WiFi Ink tank Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions with WiFi, Hi-Speed USB, and Mobile Connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 5.0ipm and in Monochrome it is 8.8ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 100 sheets. It also features Borderless Printing and High-volume printing. It comes with a 1-year or 15000 print warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi

: Wi-Fi Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : Pixma

: Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality Lower Print Speeds Wireless Connectivity Limited Paper Tray Capacity Borderless Printing Larger Footprint MegaTank Ink System

3. Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One

Canon PIXMA E477 is an All-in-One WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer to Print, Scan, and Copy documents. It has WiFi, High-Speed USB, Mobile Connectivity and a Scanner with 600 x 1200 dpi resolution. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 4 ipm and in Monochrome it is 8 ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 60 sheets. It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB

: Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : White/Blue

: White/Blue Model Name : Pixma

: Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality Slow Printing Speeds Wireless Connectivity Limited Paper Tray Capacity Ink Efficient Technology Auto Power ON/OFF

Also Read: 8 best printers for home use: Ensure easy and high quality printing at home

4. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All-in-One

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 is an All-in-One InkTank Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy functions with USB 2.0 Hi-Speed Connectivity. It features Borderless Printing and High-volume printing. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 5.0ipm and in Monochrome it is 8.8ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 100 sheets (A4). It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : PIXMA G2012

: PIXMA G2012 Printer Output: Colour, Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality Slower Print Speeds High-Yield Ink Bottles No Automatic Duplex Printing High-Quality Colour Printing No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Borderless Printing

5. Canon PIXMA E4570 All-in-One

The Canon PIXMA E4570 is an all-in-one inkjet printer. It offers printing, scanning, copying, and even faxing functionalities. It has Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in Color is Up to 4.4ipm and in Monochrome it is Up to 8.8ipm. It features borderless printing, Automatic Duplex Printing, and Auto Document Feeder (ADF). It features a 2.0-inch monochrome LCD screen for navigation and monitoring.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E4570 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : PIXMA E4570

: PIXMA E4570 Printer Output: Monochrome, Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality Average printing speeds Wireless connectivity Automatic document feeder (ADF) Auto-duplex printing

6. Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function

The Canon Pixma TS307 is a single-function wireless inkjet colour printer designed for basic printing needs. It has Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 Hi-Speed connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 4.0ipm and in Monochrome it is 7.7ipm. It features borderless printing for up to 4R size. It supports the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app. It comes with affordable ink cartridges.

Specifications of Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB

: Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : Pixma

: Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity Printing function only Mobile printing No auto-duplex printing Affordable price

7. Canon PIXMA MG3070S All-in-One

Canon PIXMA MG3070S is an All-in-One WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions with WiFi, PictBridge Wireless LAN, Hi-Speed USB, and Mobile Connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 4.0ipm and in Monochrome it is 8.0ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 60 sheets. It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG3070S All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : App, Wi-Fi, USB

: App, Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : Canon Pixma MG3070S

: Canon Pixma MG3070S Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality Lower Print Speeds Wireless Connectivity No Automatic Duplex Printing Affordable No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Compact Design

8. Canon PIXMA TS3370s All-in-One

Canon PIXMA TS3370s is an All-in-One WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy functions and WiFi, Wifi-Direct, USB, and mobile Connectivity. It features a 3.8cm LCD mono display. It has a maximum print speed of 7.7ipm in Black and 4.0ipm in colour. It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA TS3370s All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : PIXMA

: PIXMA Printer Output: Monochrome, Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality Lower Print Speeds Wireless Connectivity No Automatic Duplex Printing Affordable No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

9. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G670

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G670 is a high-yield, refillable ink tank all-in-one inkjet printer. It offers Print, Scan, and Copy Functions. It comes with Wi-Fi, Wireless PictBridge, Mopria, AirPrint, Direct Wireless, and USB connectivity. It Uses a six-color ink system. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is Up to 3.9ipm and in monochrome it is up to 8.4ipm. It features Borderless Printing and an easy to use control panel with a 2.2-inch monochrome LCD screen.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G670

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB

: Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : PIXMA G670

: PIXMA G670 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High quality photo printing Higher initial cost Wi-Fi and mobile printing No automatic duplex printing Low running costs

10. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Red All-in-one

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Red is an All-in-One Wi-Fi InkTank Color Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions. It comes with Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in Color is Up to 11 ipm and in Monochrome it is Up to 13 ipm. It offers Borderless Printing and Auto Duplex Printing. It uses four refillable ink tanks. It features a 3.4cm (1.35-inch) backlit LCD screen.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Red All-in-one

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB

: Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Red

: Red Model Name : PIXMA G3770

: PIXMA G3770 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality No automatic document feeder (ADF) Mobile printing Slow printing speeds Rear paper tray Automatic duplex printing

Also Read: Best all-in-one printer: Upgrade your printing experience with top 10 models for home or office

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Connectivity Technology Available Functions Printing Speed (Colour and Monochrome) Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One USB Print, scan, and copy 4 ppm and 8ppm Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One WiFi, USB, and Mobile Print, scan, and copy 5 ipm and 8.8ipm Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One WiFi, USB, and Mobile Print, scan, and copy 4 ipm and 8.8ipm Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All-in-One USB Print, scan, and copy 5 ipm and 8.8ipm Canon PIXMA E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB Print, scan, copy, and fax 4.4 ipm and 8.8ipm Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wi-Fi, USB Print 4 ipm and 7.7ipm Canon PIXMA MG3070S All-in-One WiFi, PictBridge Wireless LAN, USB, and Mobile Print, scan, and copy 4 ipm and 8 ipm Canon PIXMA TS3370s All-in-One WiFi, Wifi-Direct, USB, and mobile Print, scan, and copy 4 ipm and 7.7 ipm Canon PIXMA MegaTank G670 Wi-Fi, Wireless PictBridge, Mopria, AirPrint, Direct Wireless, and USB Print, scan, and copy 3.9 ipm and 8.4 ipm Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Red All-in-one Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB Print, scan, and copy 11 ipm and 13 ipm

Best overall product

The Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer in captivating Blue/White is the best overall product. Experience seamless printing, scanning, and copying with this versatile device, ideal for home and office use. Its compact design fits seamlessly into any workspace, while its efficient performance ensures crisp, vibrant prints every time. With user-friendly features and reliable functionality, the Pixma MG2577s delivers outstanding results without compromise. Elevate your printing experience with Canon's trusted quality and innovation, making it the ultimate choice for all your printing needs.

Best value for money

The Canon PIXMA E4570 is an all-in-one inkjet printer and offers the best value-for-money from our picks.. It offers printing, scanning, copying, and even faxing functionalities. It has Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in Color is Up to 4.4ipm and in Monochrome it is up to 8.8ipm. It features borderless printing, Automatic Duplex Printing, and Auto Document Feeder (ADF). It features a 2.0-inch monochrome LCD screen for navigation and monitoring.

How to choose the best Canon Ink Tank Printer

Choosing the best Canon Ink Tank Printer involves considering several factors. Look for a printer that offers high-quality prints with sharp text and vibrant colours. Consider the printer's maximum resolution and the type of ink used to achieve optimal print quality. Consider the printer's printing speed. That is, if you'll be printing large volumes of documents regularly. Look for models with fast printing speeds to minimise wait times.

Evaluate the printer's connectivity options. Canon ink tank printer with WiFi, Ethernet, USB, and mobile printing capabilities. Canon Ink Tank Printers feature refillable ink tanks. They offer cost-effective printing compared to traditional ink cartridges. Consider the printer's ink tank capacity and the availability of high-capacity ink bottles.

Look for additional features that enhance convenience and productivity. It includes automatic duplex printing and LCD displays for easy navigation and operation. Carefully evaluate these factors and prioritise your printing needs to choose the best Canon Printer.

FAQs

Question : Are Canon Ink Tank Printers suitable for photo printing?

Ans : Yes, Canon Ink Tank Printers are suitable for photo printing. They can produce high-quality photo prints with vivid colours and sharp details. Some models offer specialised photo printing features and technologies for enhanced print quality.

Question : Do Canon Ink Tank Printers support wireless printing?

Ans : Yes, many Canon Ink Tank Printers offer wireless connectivity options. It includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile to print wirelessly from your device. Some models may also support cloud printing services for added convenience.

Question : Can I print borderless photos with a Canon Ink Tank Printer?

Ans : Yes, many Canon Ink Tank Printers support borderless printing in various sizes. Check the specific model's specifications for supported borderless printing options.

Question : Are Canon Ink Tank Printers good for high-volume printing?

Ans : Canon MegaTank printers are well-suited for high-volume printing. It is due to their high-yield ink tanks and lower running costs per page.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!