When it comes to choosing the right printer, Canon is a trusted brand known for its reliable and high-quality printers. In this article, we have compiled a list of the best Canon printers under 10000 to help you find the perfect printer that fits your budget and requirements. Whether you need a color printer, inkjet printer, or a wireless printer, we have got you covered with the top 7 options to choose from.

1. Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer is a versatile and efficient printer that delivers high-quality color prints. With its compact design and easy-to-use features, this printer is perfect for both home and office use. It offers reliable performance and is a great value for money.

Specifications of Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer:

Print, scan, and copy functions

Print resolution: 4800 x 600 dpi

Print speed: 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)

Input tray capacity: 60 sheets

Connectivity: USB

Compatible with PG-745, CL-746 ink cartridges

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price No wireless connectivity Compact and lightweight design Low print speed for color prints High print resolution

2. Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer

The Canon E477 Wireless All-in-One Ink Efficient Printer is a versatile printer that offers wireless connectivity and high-quality printing. With its efficient ink usage and all-in-one features, this printer is suitable for both home and office use.

Specifications of Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer:

Print, scan, and copy functions

Print resolution: 4800 x 600 dpi

Print speed: 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)

Input tray capacity: 60 sheets

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Compatible with PG-47, CL-57 ink cartridges

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity Relatively higher price Efficient ink usage Limited input tray capacity All-in-one features

3. Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer

The Canon E4570 All-in-One Ink Efficient Printing WiFi Printer is a multifunctional printer that offers efficient printing and wireless connectivity. With its compact design and high-quality output, this printer is ideal for small business and home office use.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer:

Print, scan, copy, and fax functions

Print resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi

Print speed: 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)

Input tray capacity: 100 sheets

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Compatible with PG-47, CL-57 ink cartridges

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality Higher price range High print resolution Limited color print speed Large input tray capacity

4. Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Printer is a compact and efficient printer that offers wireless connectivity and high-quality printing. With its user-friendly design and reliable performance, this printer is perfect for everyday printing needs.

Specifications of Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer:

Print function only

Print resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi

Print speed: 7.7 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)

Input tray capacity: 60 sheets

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Compatible with PG-745S, CL-746S ink cartridges

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity No scan or copy functions High print resolution Relatively slower print speed Compact and lightweight design

5. Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon MG-3070S All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer is a versatile printer that offers all-in-one functionality and wireless connectivity. With its high print resolution and efficient performance, this printer is suitable for both home and small office use.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer:

Print, scan, and copy functions

Print resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi

Print speed: 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)

Input tray capacity: 60 sheets

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Compatible with PG-745S, CL-746S ink cartridges

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality Relatively slower print speed Wireless connectivity Limited input tray capacity High print resolution

6. Canon PIXMA TS3370s All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home

The Canon TS3370s Wireless Inkjet Printer is a compact and stylish printer that offers wireless connectivity and high-quality printing. With its user-friendly features and efficient performance, this printer is perfect for everyday printing needs.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA TS3370s All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home:

Print, scan, and copy functions

Print resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi

Print speed: 7.7 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)

Input tray capacity: 60 sheets

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Compatible with PG-745S, CL-746S ink cartridges

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and compact design Relatively slower print speed Wireless connectivity Limited input tray capacity Versatile functions

7. Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home

The Canon Pixma E470 All-in-One Inkjet Printer is a reliable and efficient printer that offers all-in-one functionality and high-quality printing. With its compact design and versatile features, this printer is suitable for both home and office use.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home:

Print, scan, and copy functions

Print resolution: 4800 x 600 dpi

Print speed: 4 ipm (color)

Input tray capacity: 60 sheets

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Compatible with PG-47, CL-57 ink cartridges

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality No high-speed printing Compact and lightweight design Limited input tray capacity Wireless connectivity

Top 3 features of the best Canon printers under ₹ 10000:

Best Canon printers under ₹ 10000 Wireless Connectivity All-in-One Functionality Print Resolution Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer No No 4800 x 600 dpi Canon E477 Wireless All-in-One Ink Efficient Printer Yes Yes 4800 x 600 dpi Canon E4570 All-in-One Ink Efficient Printing WiFi Printer Yes Yes 4800 x 1200 dpi Canon TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Printer Yes No 4800 x 1200 dpi Canon MG-3070S All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer Yes Yes 4800 x 1200 dpi Canon TS3370s Wireless Inkjet Printer Yes Yes 4800 x 1200 dpi Canon Pixma E470 All-in-One Inkjet Printer Yes Yes 4800 x 600 dpi

Best value for money Canon printers under ₹ 10000:

The Canon E477 Wireless All-in-One Ink Efficient Printer offers the best value for money with its efficient ink usage, wireless connectivity, and all-in-one functionality, making it a versatile and cost-effective choice for both home and office use.

Best overall Canon printers under ₹ 10000:

The Canon E4570 All-in-One Ink Efficient Printing WiFi Printer stands out as the best overall product in this category with its all-in-one functionality, high print resolution, and large input tray capacity, making it suitable for small business and home office use.

How to find the best Canon printers under ₹ 10000:

When choosing a printer from the options listed in this article, consider your specific needs such as wireless connectivity, print resolution, and all-in-one functionality. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your requirements.

FAQs

Question : What is the print resolution of these printers?

Ans : The print resolution of these Canon printers ranges from 4800 x 600 dpi to 4800 x 1200 dpi, ensuring high-quality and detailed prints.

Question : Do these printers support wireless connectivity?

Ans : Yes, most of the Canon printers mentioned in this article offer wireless connectivity, allowing for easy printing from various devices.

Question : Are the ink cartridges compatible with these printers easily available?

Ans : Yes, the ink cartridges compatible with these printers are readily available and can be purchased from various online and offline stores.

Question : Do these printers offer all-in-one functionality?

Ans : Yes, many of the Canon printers listed here provide all-in-one functionality, including printing, scanning, and copying features.

