 Best ceiling fans for your next home upgrade: Top 10 options to suit your taste | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 22 2024 15:29:56
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.50 -0.46%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.85 1.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 765.95 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,419.80 -1.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.55 0.86%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best ceiling fans for your next home upgrade: Top 10 options to suit your taste
BackBack

Best ceiling fans for your next home upgrade: Top 10 options to suit your taste

 Affiliate Desk

Discover the top-rated ceiling fans, energy-efficient, and quiet models available in the market. Select the best ceiling fan for your needs and budget.

Ceiling fans have become very technologically advanced.Premium
Ceiling fans have become very technologically advanced.

Ceiling fans are an essential part of any home, providing both comfort and style. With so many options available, finding the right one can be overwhelming. This comprehensive guide will help you navigate through the top 10 ceiling fans, highlighting their features, pros, and cons, to make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, quiet operation, or stylish design, we've got you covered.

1. Crompton PREMION ANTIDUST Ceiling Fan

The Crompton PREMION ANTIDUST Ceiling Fan is a high-efficiency model designed to keep your room cool. Its anti-dust technology ensures easy cleaning and maintenance. With a powerful motor and wide blades, it provides excellent air circulation. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Crompton PREMION ANTIDUST Ceiling Fan

  • 1200mm sweep size
  • High-speed performance
  • Energy-efficient
  • Anti-dust technology
  • 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficientLimited color options
Easy to clean
Powerful air circulation

2. Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan

The Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan is designed for superior air delivery and silent operation. Its sleek design and wide blades make it a stylish addition to any room. The fan is equipped with a powerful motor for efficient cooling and comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan

  • 1200mm sweep size
  • Silent operation
  • Powerful motor
  • Stylish design
  • 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Silent operationLimited color options
Efficient cooling
Stylish design

3. Havells 1200mm Ambrose Ceiling Fan

The Havells 1200mm Ambrose Ceiling Fan offers a blend of modern design and powerful performance. Its wide blades and efficient motor provide excellent air circulation. The fan is designed with a stunning espresso finish and comes with a 2-year warranty for durability and reliability.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Ambrose Ceiling Fan

  • 1200mm sweep size
  • Modern design
  • Powerful motor
  • Espresso finish
  • 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Modern designSlightly expensive
Powerful performance
Durable finish

Also read: Bajaj coolers: Fight the heat and stay refreshed with our top 9 picks

4. ACTIVA APSRA 1200mm High Speed Ceiling Fan

The ACTIVA APSRA 1200mm High Speed Ceiling Fan is a budget-friendly option with excellent performance. It features a high-speed motor for quick cooling and comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. The fan is designed to be energy-efficient, making it a cost-effective choice for any home.

Specifications of ACTIVA APSRA 1200mm High Speed Ceiling Fan

  • 1200mm sweep size
  • High-speed motor
  • Energy-efficient
  • Budget-friendly
  • 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Budget-friendlyLimited color options
High-speed performance
Energy-efficient

5. Bajaj New Bahar 1200mm Ceiling Fan

The Bajaj New Bahar 1200mm Ceiling Fan is known for its energy efficiency and powerful performance. It comes with a 2-year warranty and delivers excellent air circulation. The fan is designed for long-lasting durability and is available in a range of attractive colors to complement any decor.

Specifications of Bajaj New Bahar 1200mm Ceiling Fan

  • 1200mm sweep size
  • Energy-efficient
  • Powerful performance
  • Attractive color options
  • 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficientMay produce slight noise
Powerful air circulation
Attractive color options

6. Atomberg Efficio+ 1200 mm BLDC Motor with Remote 3 Blade Ceiling Fan

The Atomberg Efficio+ 1200 mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan is a smart and energy-efficient choice for any home. It comes with a remote control for added convenience and features a powerful BLDC motor for silent and efficient operation. The fan is designed to save energy and reduce electricity bills, making it an eco-friendly option.

Specifications of Atomberg Efficio+ 1200 mm BLDC Motor with Remote 3 Blade Ceiling Fan

  • 1200mm sweep size
  • BLDC motor
  • Remote control
  • Energy-efficient
  • 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficientSlightly expensive
Silent operation
Remote control convenience

7. Polycab Aereo 1200 mm Rust-Proof High-Speed Ceiling Fan

The Polycab Aereo 1200 mm Ceiling Fan is designed for durability and high-speed performance. Its rust-proof aluminum body ensures long-lasting use, while the powerful motor delivers efficient air circulation. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty and is available in a range of stylish colors.

Specifications of Polycab Aereo 1200 mm Rust-Proof High-Speed Ceiling Fan

  • 1200mm sweep size
  • Rust-proof aluminum body
  • High-speed performance
  • Stylish color options
  • 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Rust-proof designLimited availability
Powerful performance
Stylish color options

Also read: Wall coolers: Best 8 options for that cool breeze at home

8. RR Luminous Signature Morpheus 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

The RR Luminous Signature Morpheus 1200 mm Ceiling Fan is a stylish and efficient choice for any home. It features wide blades for powerful air circulation and comes with a 2-year warranty for reliability. The fan is designed with a sleek and modern look, making it a great addition to any room.

Specifications of RR Luminous Signature Morpheus 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

  • 1200mm sweep size
  • Stylish design
  • Powerful performance
  • Modern look
  • 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish designSlightly expensive
Powerful air circulation
Reliable warranty

9. LONGWAY Kiger Anti-Dust Decorative Ceiling Fan

The LONGWAY Kiger Anti-Dust Decorative Ceiling Fan is designed for easy cleaning and maintenance. It features a decorative design and powerful motor for efficient air circulation. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty and is available in a range of attractive color options to suit any decor.

Specifications of LONGWAY Kiger Anti-Dust Decorative Ceiling Fan

  • 1200mm sweep size
  • Anti-dust technology
  • Decorative design
  • Powerful motor
  • 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Easy to cleanLimited availability
Decorative design
Powerful air circulation

10. Orient Electric 1200mm Ceiling Fan

The Orient Electric 1200mm Ceiling Fan is a reliable and affordable option for any home. It features a wide sweep size and powerful motor for efficient air circulation. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty and is available in a range of stylish color options to match any decor.

Specifications of Orient Electric 1200mm Ceiling Fan

  • 1200mm sweep size
  • Reliable performance
  • Powerful motor
  • Stylish color options
  • 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Reliable performanceMay produce slight noise
Powerful air circulation
Stylish color options

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature TypeHigh-speed performanceEnergy-efficientStylish design
Crompton PREMION ANTIDUST Ceiling FanYesYesNo
Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling FanYesNoYes
Havells 1200mm Ambrose Ceiling FanYesNoYes
ACTIVA APSRA 1200mm High Speed Ceiling FanYesYesNo
Bajaj New Bahar 1200mm Ceiling FanYesYesNo
Atomberg Efficio+ 1200 mm BLDC Motor with Remote 3 Blade Ceiling FanYesYesNo
Polycab Aereo 1200 mm Rust-Proof High-Speed Ceiling FanYesYesNo
RR Luminous Signature Morpheus 1200 mm Ceiling FanYesNoYes
LONGWAY Kiger Anti-Dust Decorative Ceiling FanYesYesNo
Orient Electric 1200mm Ceiling FanYesYesNo

Best value for money:

The ACTIVA APSRA 1200mm High Speed Ceiling Fan offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, high-speed performance, and energy-efficient design. It's a cost-effective choice for any home.

Best overall product:

The Atomberg Efficio+ 1200 mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan stands out as the best overall product with its smart and energy-efficient features, remote control convenience, and silent operation. It's a top choice for modern homes.

How to find the perfect Ceiling Fans:

When choosing the perfect ceiling fan, consider factors such as energy efficiency, noise level, design, and warranty. Look for a model that aligns with your specific needs and preferences to ensure maximum satisfaction.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for ceiling fans?

Ans : Ceiling fans typically range from 1500 to 5000 INR, depending on the brand, size, and features.

Question : Are all ceiling fans energy-efficient?

Ans : Not all ceiling fans are energy-efficient. Look for models with a high star rating to ensure energy savings.

Question : What is the ideal sweep size for a standard room?

Ans : For a standard room, a sweep size of 1200mm is recommended for optimal air circulation.

Question : Do ceiling fans come with remote controls?

Ans : Many modern ceiling fans come with remote controls for convenient operation and settings.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 22 Feb 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App