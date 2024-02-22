Best ceiling fans for your next home upgrade: Top 10 options to suit your taste

Ceiling fans are an essential part of any home, providing both comfort and style. With so many options available, finding the right one can be overwhelming. This comprehensive guide will help you navigate through the top 10 ceiling fans, highlighting their features, pros, and cons, to make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, quiet operation, or stylish design, we've got you covered.
1. Crompton PREMION ANTIDUST Ceiling Fan
The Crompton PREMION ANTIDUST Ceiling Fan is a high-efficiency model designed to keep your room cool. Its anti-dust technology ensures easy cleaning and maintenance. With a powerful motor and wide blades, it provides excellent air circulation. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.
Specifications of Crompton PREMION ANTIDUST Ceiling Fan
- 1200mm sweep size
- High-speed performance
- Energy-efficient
- Anti-dust technology
- 2-year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Energy-efficient
|Limited color options
|Easy to clean
|Powerful air circulation
2. Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan
The Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan is designed for superior air delivery and silent operation. Its sleek design and wide blades make it a stylish addition to any room. The fan is equipped with a powerful motor for efficient cooling and comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.
Specifications of Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan
- 1200mm sweep size
- Silent operation
- Powerful motor
- Stylish design
- 2-year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Silent operation
|Limited color options
|Efficient cooling
|Stylish design
3. Havells 1200mm Ambrose Ceiling Fan
The Havells 1200mm Ambrose Ceiling Fan offers a blend of modern design and powerful performance. Its wide blades and efficient motor provide excellent air circulation. The fan is designed with a stunning espresso finish and comes with a 2-year warranty for durability and reliability.
Specifications of Havells 1200mm Ambrose Ceiling Fan
- 1200mm sweep size
- Modern design
- Powerful motor
- Espresso finish
- 2-year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Modern design
|Slightly expensive
|Powerful performance
|Durable finish
4. ACTIVA APSRA 1200mm High Speed Ceiling Fan
The ACTIVA APSRA 1200mm High Speed Ceiling Fan is a budget-friendly option with excellent performance. It features a high-speed motor for quick cooling and comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. The fan is designed to be energy-efficient, making it a cost-effective choice for any home.
Specifications of ACTIVA APSRA 1200mm High Speed Ceiling Fan
- 1200mm sweep size
- High-speed motor
- Energy-efficient
- Budget-friendly
- 2-year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Budget-friendly
|Limited color options
|High-speed performance
|Energy-efficient
5. Bajaj New Bahar 1200mm Ceiling Fan
The Bajaj New Bahar 1200mm Ceiling Fan is known for its energy efficiency and powerful performance. It comes with a 2-year warranty and delivers excellent air circulation. The fan is designed for long-lasting durability and is available in a range of attractive colors to complement any decor.
Specifications of Bajaj New Bahar 1200mm Ceiling Fan
- 1200mm sweep size
- Energy-efficient
- Powerful performance
- Attractive color options
- 2-year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Energy-efficient
|May produce slight noise
|Powerful air circulation
|Attractive color options
6. Atomberg Efficio+ 1200 mm BLDC Motor with Remote 3 Blade Ceiling Fan
The Atomberg Efficio+ 1200 mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan is a smart and energy-efficient choice for any home. It comes with a remote control for added convenience and features a powerful BLDC motor for silent and efficient operation. The fan is designed to save energy and reduce electricity bills, making it an eco-friendly option.
Specifications of Atomberg Efficio+ 1200 mm BLDC Motor with Remote 3 Blade Ceiling Fan
- 1200mm sweep size
- BLDC motor
- Remote control
- Energy-efficient
- 2-year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Energy-efficient
|Slightly expensive
|Silent operation
|Remote control convenience
7. Polycab Aereo 1200 mm Rust-Proof High-Speed Ceiling Fan
The Polycab Aereo 1200 mm Ceiling Fan is designed for durability and high-speed performance. Its rust-proof aluminum body ensures long-lasting use, while the powerful motor delivers efficient air circulation. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty and is available in a range of stylish colors.
Specifications of Polycab Aereo 1200 mm Rust-Proof High-Speed Ceiling Fan
- 1200mm sweep size
- Rust-proof aluminum body
- High-speed performance
- Stylish color options
- 2-year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Rust-proof design
|Limited availability
|Powerful performance
|Stylish color options
8. RR Luminous Signature Morpheus 1200 mm Ceiling Fan
The RR Luminous Signature Morpheus 1200 mm Ceiling Fan is a stylish and efficient choice for any home. It features wide blades for powerful air circulation and comes with a 2-year warranty for reliability. The fan is designed with a sleek and modern look, making it a great addition to any room.
Specifications of RR Luminous Signature Morpheus 1200 mm Ceiling Fan
- 1200mm sweep size
- Stylish design
- Powerful performance
- Modern look
- 2-year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Stylish design
|Slightly expensive
|Powerful air circulation
|Reliable warranty
9. LONGWAY Kiger Anti-Dust Decorative Ceiling Fan
The LONGWAY Kiger Anti-Dust Decorative Ceiling Fan is designed for easy cleaning and maintenance. It features a decorative design and powerful motor for efficient air circulation. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty and is available in a range of attractive color options to suit any decor.
Specifications of LONGWAY Kiger Anti-Dust Decorative Ceiling Fan
- 1200mm sweep size
- Anti-dust technology
- Decorative design
- Powerful motor
- 2-year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Easy to clean
|Limited availability
|Decorative design
|Powerful air circulation
10. Orient Electric 1200mm Ceiling Fan
The Orient Electric 1200mm Ceiling Fan is a reliable and affordable option for any home. It features a wide sweep size and powerful motor for efficient air circulation. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty and is available in a range of stylish color options to match any decor.
Specifications of Orient Electric 1200mm Ceiling Fan
- 1200mm sweep size
- Reliable performance
- Powerful motor
- Stylish color options
- 2-year warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Reliable performance
|May produce slight noise
|Powerful air circulation
|Stylish color options
Comparison Table
|Product Name + Feature Type
|High-speed performance
|Energy-efficient
|Stylish design
|Crompton PREMION ANTIDUST Ceiling Fan
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Havells 1200mm Ambrose Ceiling Fan
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|ACTIVA APSRA 1200mm High Speed Ceiling Fan
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Bajaj New Bahar 1200mm Ceiling Fan
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Atomberg Efficio+ 1200 mm BLDC Motor with Remote 3 Blade Ceiling Fan
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Polycab Aereo 1200 mm Rust-Proof High-Speed Ceiling Fan
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|RR Luminous Signature Morpheus 1200 mm Ceiling Fan
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|LONGWAY Kiger Anti-Dust Decorative Ceiling Fan
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Orient Electric 1200mm Ceiling Fan
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Best value for money:
The ACTIVA APSRA 1200mm High Speed Ceiling Fan offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, high-speed performance, and energy-efficient design. It's a cost-effective choice for any home.
Best overall product:
The Atomberg Efficio+ 1200 mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan stands out as the best overall product with its smart and energy-efficient features, remote control convenience, and silent operation. It's a top choice for modern homes.
How to find the perfect Ceiling Fans:
When choosing the perfect ceiling fan, consider factors such as energy efficiency, noise level, design, and warranty. Look for a model that aligns with your specific needs and preferences to ensure maximum satisfaction.
FAQs
Question : What is the average price range for ceiling fans?
Ans : Ceiling fans typically range from 1500 to 5000 INR, depending on the brand, size, and features.
Question : Are all ceiling fans energy-efficient?
Ans : Not all ceiling fans are energy-efficient. Look for models with a high star rating to ensure energy savings.
Question : What is the ideal sweep size for a standard room?
Ans : For a standard room, a sweep size of 1200mm is recommended for optimal air circulation.
Question : Do ceiling fans come with remote controls?
Ans : Many modern ceiling fans come with remote controls for convenient operation and settings.
