|Product
|Rating
|Price
MI Xiaomi 22.5W Fast Charger with USB-C Cable, Quick Charge 3.0 Power Adapter Compatible with Redmi Note Series, Poco, Mi, Any Type C Devices - with Power Delivery (White)View Details
₹629
Best Value For MoneyPortronics Adapto 20 Type C 20w Charger for Android,iPhone 14/14 Plus/ 14 Pro/ 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/13 Mini, 12/12 Mini/ 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Series with PD 3.0 (White)View Details
₹398
Portronics Adapto 12 2.4A 12W Fast Wall Charger for iPhone 11/Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus, iPad Pro/Air 2/Mini 3/Mini 4, Samsung S4/S5, and More(White)View Details
₹169
Portronics Adapto 45 20W Mobile Charger Adapter with Dual Port (USB A + PD Type C), Fast Charging, Short Circuit Protection, Wide Compatibility(Black)View Details
₹399
Portronics Adapto 45 22.5W Max Output USB & Type-C Dual Output Super Fast Charger,Wall Adapter Power Delivery 3.0& USB A Fast Charge Adaptor for iPhone,Android & Other Type C Enabled Devices(White)View Details
₹398
Samsung Original 25W Type-C Travel Adaptor Without Cable, WhiteView Details
₹1,389
Portronics Adapto 66 2.4A 12w Dual USB Port 5V/2.4A Wall Charger,Comes with 1M Micro USB Cable, USB Wall Charger Adapter for Smartphone (Black)View Details
₹179
Best Overall ProductPortronics Adapto 70 33W Fast Charger Adapter with Dual Output (USB + Type C) Supports PPS Charging Via Type C Port, 27W Dash, Warp 27W, Dart, Super Dart 27W(White)View Details
₹508
Portronics Adapto 66 2.4A 12w Dual USB Port 5V/2.4A Wall Charger,Comes with 1M Micro USB Cable, USB Wall Charger Adapter for iPhone 11/Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus(White)View Details
₹219
Amazon Basics 12W Dual Port Fast Charger | 12W Max Output | Includes 1 m Type C Cable | Universal CompatibilityView Details
₹199
In today's fast-paced world, we rely heavily on our smartphones and tablets for work, communication, and entertainment. To keep these devices running smoothly, it's essential to have a reliable charger adapter. With so many options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the 10 best charger adapters for smartphones and tablets. Whether you're looking for fast charging, compatibility with multiple devices, or budget-friendly options, we've got you covered.
The MI Xiaomi 22.5W Charger Adapter is a powerful and efficient charging solution for tablets. With fast charging capabilities, this adapter ensures that your device is ready to go when you are. Its compact design makes it perfect for travel, and its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.
Fast charging
Compact design
Durable construction
Only compatible with USB-C devices
MI Xiaomi 22.5W Charger Adapter for Tablets
The Portronics Adapto Adapter Charger is a versatile and reliable charging solution for smartphones and tablets. Its adaptive fast charging technology ensures quick and efficient charging, while its compact design makes it perfect for on-the-go use. With multiple built-in safety features, this adapter provides peace of mind during use.
Adaptive fast charging
Multiple safety features
Versatile compatibility
May not support all devices
Portronics Adapto Adapter Charger
The Portronics Adapto 12 Charger is specifically designed for Samsung devices, providing tailored charging performance. With its 12W output, this adapter delivers efficient charging for Samsung smartphones and tablets. Its compact and lightweight design makes it perfect for travel and everyday use.
Tailored for Samsung devices
Efficient charging performance
Compact and lightweight
Limited compatibility
Portronics Adapto 12 Charger for Samsung
The Portronics Charger with Charging Protection is designed to provide safe and reliable charging for a wide range of devices. With built-in protection against overcharging, overheating, and short-circuiting, this adapter ensures the safety of your smartphone or tablet during charging. Its universal compatibility makes it a versatile option for all your devices.
Charging protection features
Universal compatibility
Compact design
May not support all devices
Portronics Charger with Charging Protection
The Portronics Charger with Charging Protection offers the same reliable performance and safety features as the previous model. With its compact and lightweight design, this adapter is perfect for travel and everyday use. Its universal compatibility ensures that it can charge a wide range of devices with ease.
Charging protection features
Universal compatibility
Compact design
May not support all devices
Portronics Charger with Charging Protection
The Samsung Original Type-C Adaptor is designed to deliver efficient and reliable charging for Samsung devices. With its 15W output, this adapter ensures fast and consistent charging performance. Its compact and durable design makes it a great option for Samsung smartphone and tablet users.
Tailored for Samsung devices
Fast charging performance
Compact and durable design
Limited compatibility
Samsung Original Type-C Adaptor
The Portronics Adapto Charger Adapter is specifically designed for Samsung devices, providing tailored charging performance. With its 15W output, this adapter delivers efficient charging for Samsung smartphones and tablets. Its compact and lightweight design makes it perfect for travel and everyday use.
Tailored for Samsung devices
Efficient charging performance
Compact and lightweight
Limited compatibility
Portronics Adapto Charger Adapter for Samsung
Also read:Best budget-friendly tablets: Get ready to experience pocket computing with 8 tabs from top brands
The Portronics Charging Adapter is a versatile and reliable charging solution for a wide range of smartphones. With its 18W output and support for multiple fast charging protocols, this adapter ensures quick and efficient charging for your device. Its compact and portable design makes it perfect for everyday use.
Versatile fast charging support
Compact and portable design
Universal compatibility
May not support all devices
Portronics Charging Adapter for Smartphones
The Portronics 66-POR-1066 Charging Adapter is a powerful and efficient charging solution for smartphones and tablets. With its 18W output and support for multiple fast charging protocols, this adapter ensures quick and reliable charging performance. Its universal compatibility makes it a versatile option for all your devices.
Versatile fast charging support
Universal compatibility
Powerful and efficient performance
May not support all devices
Portronics 66-POR-1066 Charging Adapter
The Amazon Basics Charger with Universal Compatibility is a reliable and affordable charging solution for a wide range of devices. With its 18W output and support for multiple fast charging protocols, this adapter ensures quick and efficient charging for your smartphone or tablet. Its durable construction and universal compatibility make it a great option for everyday use.
Affordable and reliable
Universal compatibility
Durable construction
May not support all devices
Amazon Basics Charger with Universal Compatibility
Also read:Best boAt power banks in India: Top 7 features with modern designs and features for charging on the go
|Best charger adapters
|Fast Charging
|Compatibility
|Size
|Weight
|MI Xiaomi 22.5W Charger Adapter for Tablets
|Yes
|USB-C
|76 x 45 x 26mm
|Approx. 78g
|Portronics Adapto Adapter Charger
|Yes
|USB-C, USB-A
|72 x 41 x 26mm
|Approx. 68g
|Portronics Adapto 12 Charger for Samsung
|Yes
|Samsung devices
|68 x 38 x 26mm
|Approx. 56g
|Portronics Charger with Charging Protection
|Yes
|USB-C, USB-A
|78 x 42 x 26mm
|Approx. 72g
|Portronics Charger with Charging Protection
|Yes
|USB-C, USB-A
|78 x 42 x 26mm
|Approx. 72g
|Samsung Original Type-C Adaptor
|Yes
|Samsung devices
|65 x 35 x 26mm
|Approx. 52g
|Portronics Adapto Charger Adapter for Samsung
|Yes
|Samsung devices
|65 x 35 x 26mm
|Approx. 52g
|Portronics Charging Adapter for Smartphones
|Yes
|USB-C, USB-A
|72 x 41 x 26mm
|Approx. 68g
|Portronics 66-POR-1066 Charging Adapter
|Yes
|USB-C, USB-A
|72 x 41 x 26mm
|Approx. 68g
|Amazon Basics Charger with Universal Compatibility
|Yes
|USB-C, USB-A
|72 x 41 x 26mm
|Approx. 68g
Best graphic design tablets: Top 8 options with precision and performance for artists
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.