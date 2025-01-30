Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best charger adapters in 2025: Top 10 power-packed choices with fast charging features for smartphones and tablets

Best charger adapters in 2025: Top 10 power-packed choices with fast charging features for smartphones and tablets

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top charger adapters for smartphones and tablets. Find the perfect product based on your needs and budget.

charger adapter
Our Picks Best Value For Money Best Overall Product

Our Picks

In today's fast-paced world, we rely heavily on our smartphones and tablets for work, communication, and entertainment. To keep these devices running smoothly, it's essential to have a reliable charger adapter. With so many options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the 10 best charger adapters for smartphones and tablets. Whether you're looking for fast charging, compatibility with multiple devices, or budget-friendly options, we've got you covered.

The MI Xiaomi 22.5W Charger Adapter is a powerful and efficient charging solution for tablets. With fast charging capabilities, this adapter ensures that your device is ready to go when you are. Its compact design makes it perfect for travel, and its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Input
100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.6A
Output
5V-3A / 9V-2.5A / 12V-1.5A
Compatibility
Smartphones and tablets with USB-C port
Size
76 x 45 x 26mm
Weight
Approx. 78g

Reasons to buy

Fast charging

Compact design

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

Only compatible with USB-C devices

MI Xiaomi 22.5W Fast Charger with USB-C Cable, Quick Charge 3.0 Power Adapter Compatible with Redmi Note Series, Poco, Mi, Any Type C Devices - with Power Delivery (White)

The Portronics Adapto Adapter Charger is a versatile and reliable charging solution for smartphones and tablets. Its adaptive fast charging technology ensures quick and efficient charging, while its compact design makes it perfect for on-the-go use. With multiple built-in safety features, this adapter provides peace of mind during use.

Specifications

Input
100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.6A
Output
5V-3A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A
Compatibility
Smartphones and tablets with USB-C and USB-A ports
Size
72 x 41 x 26mm
Weight
Approx. 68g

Reasons to buy

Adaptive fast charging

Multiple safety features

Versatile compatibility

Reasons to avoid

May not support all devices

Portronics Adapto 20 Type C 20w Charger for Android,iPhone 14/14 Plus/ 14 Pro/ 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/13 Mini, 12/12 Mini/ 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Series with PD 3.0 (White)

The Portronics Adapto 12 Charger is specifically designed for Samsung devices, providing tailored charging performance. With its 12W output, this adapter delivers efficient charging for Samsung smartphones and tablets. Its compact and lightweight design makes it perfect for travel and everyday use.

Specifications

Input
100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.35A
Output
5V-2.4A
Compatibility
Samsung smartphones and tablets
Size
68 x 38 x 26mm
Weight
Approx. 56g

Reasons to buy

Tailored for Samsung devices

Efficient charging performance

Compact and lightweight

Reasons to avoid

Limited compatibility

Portronics Adapto 12 2.4A 12W Fast Wall Charger for iPhone 11/Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus, iPad Pro/Air 2/Mini 3/Mini 4, Samsung S4/S5, and More(White)

Also read:Best power banks for laptops: Keep you powered on the go with top 7 high capacity picks

The Portronics Charger with Charging Protection is designed to provide safe and reliable charging for a wide range of devices. With built-in protection against overcharging, overheating, and short-circuiting, this adapter ensures the safety of your smartphone or tablet during charging. Its universal compatibility makes it a versatile option for all your devices.

Specifications

Input
100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.4A
Output
5V-2.4A / 9V-1.67A
Compatibility
Smartphones and tablets with USB-C and USB-A ports
Size
78 x 42 x 26mm
Weight
Approx. 72g

Reasons to buy

Charging protection features

Universal compatibility

Compact design

Reasons to avoid

May not support all devices

Portronics Adapto 45 20W Mobile Charger Adapter with Dual Port (USB A + PD Type C), Fast Charging, Short Circuit Protection, Wide Compatibility(Black)

The Portronics Charger with Charging Protection offers the same reliable performance and safety features as the previous model. With its compact and lightweight design, this adapter is perfect for travel and everyday use. Its universal compatibility ensures that it can charge a wide range of devices with ease.

Specifications

Input
100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.4A
Output
5V-2.4A / 9V-1.67A
Compatibility
Smartphones and tablets with USB-C and USB-A ports
Size
78 x 42 x 26mm
Weight
Approx. 72g

Reasons to buy

Charging protection features

Universal compatibility

Compact design

Reasons to avoid

May not support all devices

Portronics Adapto 45 22.5W Max Output USB & Type-C Dual Output Super Fast Charger,Wall Adapter Power Delivery 3.0& USB A Fast Charge Adaptor for iPhone,Android & Other Type C Enabled Devices(White)

Also read:Best portable power banks for charging gadgets on the go: Top 8 options to consider

The Samsung Original Type-C Adaptor is designed to deliver efficient and reliable charging for Samsung devices. With its 15W output, this adapter ensures fast and consistent charging performance. Its compact and durable design makes it a great option for Samsung smartphone and tablet users.

Specifications

Input
100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.35A
Output
5V-3A
Compatibility
Samsung smartphones and tablets
Size
65 x 35 x 26mm
Weight
Approx. 52g

Reasons to buy

Tailored for Samsung devices

Fast charging performance

Compact and durable design

Reasons to avoid

Limited compatibility

Samsung Original 25W Type-C Travel Adaptor Without Cable, White

The Portronics Adapto Charger Adapter is specifically designed for Samsung devices, providing tailored charging performance. With its 15W output, this adapter delivers efficient charging for Samsung smartphones and tablets. Its compact and lightweight design makes it perfect for travel and everyday use.

Specifications

Input
100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.35A
Output
5V-3A
Compatibility
Samsung smartphones and tablets
Size
65 x 35 x 26mm
Weight
Approx. 52g

Reasons to buy

Tailored for Samsung devices

Efficient charging performance

Compact and lightweight

Reasons to avoid

Limited compatibility

Portronics Adapto 66 2.4A 12w Dual USB Port 5V/2.4A Wall Charger,Comes with 1M Micro USB Cable, USB Wall Charger Adapter for Smartphone (Black)

Also read:Best budget-friendly tablets: Get ready to experience pocket computing with 8 tabs from top brands

The Portronics Charging Adapter is a versatile and reliable charging solution for a wide range of smartphones. With its 18W output and support for multiple fast charging protocols, this adapter ensures quick and efficient charging for your device. Its compact and portable design makes it perfect for everyday use.

Specifications

Input
100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.6A
Output
5V-3A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A
Compatibility
Smartphones with USB-C and USB-A ports
Size
72 x 41 x 26mm
Weight
Approx. 68g

Reasons to buy

Versatile fast charging support

Compact and portable design

Universal compatibility

Reasons to avoid

May not support all devices

Portronics Adapto 70 33W Fast Charger Adapter with Dual Output (USB + Type C) Supports PPS Charging Via Type C Port, 27W Dash, Warp 27W, Dart, Super Dart 27W(White)

The Portronics 66-POR-1066 Charging Adapter is a powerful and efficient charging solution for smartphones and tablets. With its 18W output and support for multiple fast charging protocols, this adapter ensures quick and reliable charging performance. Its universal compatibility makes it a versatile option for all your devices.

Specifications

Input
100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.6A
Output
5V-3A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A
Compatibility
Smartphones and tablets with USB-C and USB-A ports
Size
72 x 41 x 26mm
Weight
Approx. 68g

Reasons to buy

Versatile fast charging support

Universal compatibility

Powerful and efficient performance

Reasons to avoid

May not support all devices

Portronics Adapto 66 2.4A 12w Dual USB Port 5V/2.4A Wall Charger,Comes with 1M Micro USB Cable, USB Wall Charger Adapter for iPhone 11/Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus(White)

The Amazon Basics Charger with Universal Compatibility is a reliable and affordable charging solution for a wide range of devices. With its 18W output and support for multiple fast charging protocols, this adapter ensures quick and efficient charging for your smartphone or tablet. Its durable construction and universal compatibility make it a great option for everyday use.

Specifications

Input
100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.6A
Output
5V-3A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A
Compatibility
Smartphones and tablets with USB-C and USB-A ports
Size
72 x 41 x 26mm
Weight
Approx. 68g

Reasons to buy

Affordable and reliable

Universal compatibility

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

May not support all devices

Amazon Basics 12W Dual Port Fast Charger | 12W Max Output | Includes 1 m Type C Cable | Universal Compatibility

Also read:Best boAt power banks in India: Top 7 features with modern designs and features for charging on the go

Top features of the best charger adapters:

Best charger adaptersFast ChargingCompatibilitySizeWeight
MI Xiaomi 22.5W Charger Adapter for TabletsYesUSB-C76 x 45 x 26mmApprox. 78g
Portronics Adapto Adapter ChargerYesUSB-C, USB-A72 x 41 x 26mmApprox. 68g
Portronics Adapto 12 Charger for SamsungYesSamsung devices68 x 38 x 26mmApprox. 56g
Portronics Charger with Charging ProtectionYesUSB-C, USB-A78 x 42 x 26mmApprox. 72g
Portronics Charger with Charging ProtectionYesUSB-C, USB-A78 x 42 x 26mmApprox. 72g
Samsung Original Type-C AdaptorYesSamsung devices65 x 35 x 26mmApprox. 52g
Portronics Adapto Charger Adapter for SamsungYesSamsung devices65 x 35 x 26mmApprox. 52g
Portronics Charging Adapter for SmartphonesYesUSB-C, USB-A72 x 41 x 26mmApprox. 68g
Portronics 66-POR-1066 Charging AdapterYesUSB-C, USB-A72 x 41 x 26mmApprox. 68g
Amazon Basics Charger with Universal CompatibilityYesUSB-C, USB-A72 x 41 x 26mmApprox. 68g

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for these charger adapters?

Ans : The price range for these charger adapters varies from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1500, depending on the brand, features, and compatibility.

Question : Do these charger adapters support multiple devices?

Ans : Yes, most of these charger adapters support multiple devices with USB-C and USB-A ports, ensuring versatile compatibility.

Question : Are these charger adapters safe to use?

Ans : Yes, these charger adapters come with built-in safety features such as protection against overcharging, overheating, and short-circuiting, ensuring safe and reliable use.

Question : Do these charger adapters come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most of these charger adapters come with a warranty, providing added peace of mind and assurance of quality.

