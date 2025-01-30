Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
MI Xiaomi 22.5W Fast Charger with USB-C Cable, Quick Charge 3.0 Power Adapter Compatible with Redmi Note Series, Poco, Mi, Any Type C Devices - with Power Delivery (White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best Value For Money
Portronics Adapto 20 Type C 20w Charger for Android,iPhone 14/14 Plus/ 14 Pro/ 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/13 Mini, 12/12 Mini/ 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Series with PD 3.0 (White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Portronics Adapto 12 2.4A 12W Fast Wall Charger for iPhone 11/Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus, iPad Pro/Air 2/Mini 3/Mini 4, Samsung S4/S5, and More(White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Portronics Adapto 45 20W Mobile Charger Adapter with Dual Port (USB A + PD Type C), Fast Charging, Short Circuit Protection, Wide Compatibility(Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Portronics Adapto 45 22.5W Max Output USB & Type-C Dual Output Super Fast Charger,Wall Adapter Power Delivery 3.0& USB A Fast Charge Adaptor for iPhone,Android & Other Type C Enabled Devices(White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Original 25W Type-C Travel Adaptor Without Cable, White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Portronics Adapto 66 2.4A 12w Dual USB Port 5V/2.4A Wall Charger,Comes with 1M Micro USB Cable, USB Wall Charger Adapter for Smartphone (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best Overall Product
Portronics Adapto 70 33W Fast Charger Adapter with Dual Output (USB + Type C) Supports PPS Charging Via Type C Port, 27W Dash, Warp 27W, Dart, Super Dart 27W(White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Portronics Adapto 66 2.4A 12w Dual USB Port 5V/2.4A Wall Charger,Comes with 1M Micro USB Cable, USB Wall Charger Adapter for iPhone 11/Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus(White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Basics 12W Dual Port Fast Charger | 12W Max Output | Includes 1 m Type C Cable | Universal Compatibility
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
In today's fast-paced world, we rely heavily on our smartphones and tablets for work, communication, and entertainment. To keep these devices running smoothly, it's essential to have a reliable charger adapter. With so many options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the 10 best charger adapters for smartphones and tablets. Whether you're looking for fast charging, compatibility with multiple devices, or budget-friendly options, we've got you covered.
The MI Xiaomi 22.5W Charger Adapter is a powerful and efficient charging solution for tablets. With fast charging capabilities, this adapter ensures that your device is ready to go when you are. Its compact design makes it perfect for travel, and its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast charging
Compact design
Durable construction
Reasons to avoid
Only compatible with USB-C devices
MI Xiaomi 22.5W Fast Charger with USB-C Cable, Quick Charge 3.0 Power Adapter Compatible with Redmi Note Series, Poco, Mi, Any Type C Devices - with Power Delivery (White)
The Portronics Adapto Adapter Charger is a versatile and reliable charging solution for smartphones and tablets. Its adaptive fast charging technology ensures quick and efficient charging, while its compact design makes it perfect for on-the-go use. With multiple built-in safety features, this adapter provides peace of mind during use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Adaptive fast charging
Multiple safety features
Versatile compatibility
Reasons to avoid
May not support all devices
Portronics Adapto 20 Type C 20w Charger for Android,iPhone 14/14 Plus/ 14 Pro/ 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/13 Mini, 12/12 Mini/ 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Series with PD 3.0 (White)
The Portronics Adapto 12 Charger is specifically designed for Samsung devices, providing tailored charging performance. With its 12W output, this adapter delivers efficient charging for Samsung smartphones and tablets. Its compact and lightweight design makes it perfect for travel and everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Tailored for Samsung devices
Efficient charging performance
Compact and lightweight
Reasons to avoid
Limited compatibility
Portronics Adapto 12 2.4A 12W Fast Wall Charger for iPhone 11/Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus, iPad Pro/Air 2/Mini 3/Mini 4, Samsung S4/S5, and More(White)
Also read:Best power banks for laptops: Keep you powered on the go with top 7 high capacity picks
The Portronics Charger with Charging Protection is designed to provide safe and reliable charging for a wide range of devices. With built-in protection against overcharging, overheating, and short-circuiting, this adapter ensures the safety of your smartphone or tablet during charging. Its universal compatibility makes it a versatile option for all your devices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Charging protection features
Universal compatibility
Compact design
Reasons to avoid
May not support all devices
Portronics Adapto 45 20W Mobile Charger Adapter with Dual Port (USB A + PD Type C), Fast Charging, Short Circuit Protection, Wide Compatibility(Black)
The Portronics Charger with Charging Protection offers the same reliable performance and safety features as the previous model. With its compact and lightweight design, this adapter is perfect for travel and everyday use. Its universal compatibility ensures that it can charge a wide range of devices with ease.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Charging protection features
Universal compatibility
Compact design
Reasons to avoid
May not support all devices
Portronics Adapto 45 22.5W Max Output USB & Type-C Dual Output Super Fast Charger,Wall Adapter Power Delivery 3.0& USB A Fast Charge Adaptor for iPhone,Android & Other Type C Enabled Devices(White)
Also read:Best portable power banks for charging gadgets on the go: Top 8 options to consider
The Samsung Original Type-C Adaptor is designed to deliver efficient and reliable charging for Samsung devices. With its 15W output, this adapter ensures fast and consistent charging performance. Its compact and durable design makes it a great option for Samsung smartphone and tablet users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Tailored for Samsung devices
Fast charging performance
Compact and durable design
Reasons to avoid
Limited compatibility
Samsung Original 25W Type-C Travel Adaptor Without Cable, White
The Portronics Adapto Charger Adapter is specifically designed for Samsung devices, providing tailored charging performance. With its 15W output, this adapter delivers efficient charging for Samsung smartphones and tablets. Its compact and lightweight design makes it perfect for travel and everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Tailored for Samsung devices
Efficient charging performance
Compact and lightweight
Reasons to avoid
Limited compatibility
Portronics Adapto 66 2.4A 12w Dual USB Port 5V/2.4A Wall Charger,Comes with 1M Micro USB Cable, USB Wall Charger Adapter for Smartphone (Black)
Also read:Best budget-friendly tablets: Get ready to experience pocket computing with 8 tabs from top brands
The Portronics Charging Adapter is a versatile and reliable charging solution for a wide range of smartphones. With its 18W output and support for multiple fast charging protocols, this adapter ensures quick and efficient charging for your device. Its compact and portable design makes it perfect for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile fast charging support
Compact and portable design
Universal compatibility
Reasons to avoid
May not support all devices
Portronics Adapto 70 33W Fast Charger Adapter with Dual Output (USB + Type C) Supports PPS Charging Via Type C Port, 27W Dash, Warp 27W, Dart, Super Dart 27W(White)
The Portronics 66-POR-1066 Charging Adapter is a powerful and efficient charging solution for smartphones and tablets. With its 18W output and support for multiple fast charging protocols, this adapter ensures quick and reliable charging performance. Its universal compatibility makes it a versatile option for all your devices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile fast charging support
Universal compatibility
Powerful and efficient performance
Reasons to avoid
May not support all devices
Portronics Adapto 66 2.4A 12w Dual USB Port 5V/2.4A Wall Charger,Comes with 1M Micro USB Cable, USB Wall Charger Adapter for iPhone 11/Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus(White)
The Amazon Basics Charger with Universal Compatibility is a reliable and affordable charging solution for a wide range of devices. With its 18W output and support for multiple fast charging protocols, this adapter ensures quick and efficient charging for your smartphone or tablet. Its durable construction and universal compatibility make it a great option for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable and reliable
Universal compatibility
Durable construction
Reasons to avoid
May not support all devices
Amazon Basics 12W Dual Port Fast Charger | 12W Max Output | Includes 1 m Type C Cable | Universal Compatibility
Also read:Best boAt power banks in India: Top 7 features with modern designs and features for charging on the go
Top features of the best charger adapters:
|Best charger adapters
|Fast Charging
|Compatibility
|Size
|Weight
|MI Xiaomi 22.5W Charger Adapter for Tablets
|Yes
|USB-C
|76 x 45 x 26mm
|Approx. 78g
|Portronics Adapto Adapter Charger
|Yes
|USB-C, USB-A
|72 x 41 x 26mm
|Approx. 68g
|Portronics Adapto 12 Charger for Samsung
|Yes
|Samsung devices
|68 x 38 x 26mm
|Approx. 56g
|Portronics Charger with Charging Protection
|Yes
|USB-C, USB-A
|78 x 42 x 26mm
|Approx. 72g
|Portronics Charger with Charging Protection
|Yes
|USB-C, USB-A
|78 x 42 x 26mm
|Approx. 72g
|Samsung Original Type-C Adaptor
|Yes
|Samsung devices
|65 x 35 x 26mm
|Approx. 52g
|Portronics Adapto Charger Adapter for Samsung
|Yes
|Samsung devices
|65 x 35 x 26mm
|Approx. 52g
|Portronics Charging Adapter for Smartphones
|Yes
|USB-C, USB-A
|72 x 41 x 26mm
|Approx. 68g
|Portronics 66-POR-1066 Charging Adapter
|Yes
|USB-C, USB-A
|72 x 41 x 26mm
|Approx. 68g
|Amazon Basics Charger with Universal Compatibility
|Yes
|USB-C, USB-A
|72 x 41 x 26mm
|Approx. 68g
FAQs
Question : What is the price range for these charger adapters?
Ans : The price range for these charger adapters varies from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1500, depending on the brand, features, and compatibility.
Question : Do these charger adapters support multiple devices?
Ans : Yes, most of these charger adapters support multiple devices with USB-C and USB-A ports, ensuring versatile compatibility.
Question : Are these charger adapters safe to use?
Ans : Yes, these charger adapters come with built-in safety features such as protection against overcharging, overheating, and short-circuiting, ensuring safe and reliable use.
Question : Do these charger adapters come with a warranty?
Ans : Yes, most of these charger adapters come with a warranty, providing added peace of mind and assurance of quality.
Similar stories for you:
Best graphic design tablets: Top 8 options with precision and performance for artists
Best tablets for work and play: Top 10 options to consider from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and more
Best deals on top power banks: Keep your devices charged with these 8 options
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.