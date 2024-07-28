Explore the top chimney brands with our ultimate guide. We’ve reviewed the best in quality, efficiency, and durability to help you choose the perfect chimney for your home.

When it comes to choosing the perfect chimney for your home, finding the best chimney brands can make all the difference in ensuring optimal performance, safety, and longevity. As we move through 2024, the market is brimming with options, each offering unique features and benefits. Whether you're looking for a chimney that enhances your home's aesthetic, improves heating efficiency, or stands up to harsh weather conditions, selecting a top-tier brand is essential.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll delve into the crème de la crème of chimney brands available this year. We’ve meticulously researched and evaluated each brand based on factors like build quality, technological innovations, customer satisfaction, and overall value. Our list is designed to simplify your decision-making process by highlighting those brands that consistently deliver superior performance and reliability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply From traditional designs to cutting-edge technology, these best chimney brands represent the best in the industry, providing solutions that cater to various needs and preferences. Read on to discover which brands make the cut and how they can enhance your home’s comfort and safety for years to come.

This Elica kitchen chimney features powerful filterless technology, ensuring efficient smoke and oil fume extraction. It comes with motion sensing technology for easy operation with a wave of your hand. The chimney has a curved glass design, is wall-mounted, and includes touch and motion sensor controls. The maximum noise level is 58 dB, and it offers a lifetime warranty on the motor and a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Read Less Read More Specifications of Elica 90 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Size: 90 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Noise Level: 58 dB

Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Warranty: 15 years on Motor, 2 years comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity Larger size might not fit smaller kitchens Motion sensing technology Higher noise level (58 dB)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the service, value, installation, and suction power. They appreciate the motion detection, appearance, and quality. Some find it noisy.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its excellent service, value, installation, effective suction power, motion detection, and attractive appearance.

2. Faber 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The Faber Autoclean Kitchen Chimney features a sleek black finish and measures 48 x 60 x 60 cm. It offers a high suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr and includes a baffle filter for efficient smoke and odor removal. Key features include autoclean technology, moodlight, and a touch & gesture control panel. It operates at 59 dB noise level. The chimney comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product and a 12-year warranty on the motor.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Control Type: Touch & Gesture Control

Noise Level: 59 dB

Special Features: Moodlight, Autoclean Alarm, Auto Clean

Warranty: 12 years on Motor, 2 years comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity Slightly higher noise level Gesture control Complex installation process

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the powerful 1500 m3/hr suction, smooth installation, attractive appearance, and good value, though some report performance issues and noise concerns.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its excellent suction power, professional installation, stylish design, and overall value.

3. INALSA EKON 60BK Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The Inalsa Pyramid Kitchen Chimney, with a sleek black finish, measures 47.5 x 60 x 52 cm. It features a 1050 m³/hr suction capacity, ideal for medium to heavy frying and grilling. Designed for 2-3 burner stoves, it includes easy-to-clean double baffle filters and user-friendly push button controls. Additional features include LED lighting for improved visibility. This wall-mounted chimney combines functionality with a modern design to enhance your kitchen experience.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1050 m³/hr

Control Type: Push Button

Special Features: LED light, Double Baffle Filter

Warranty: 5 years on Motor

Finish: Black Finish

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Elegant design Lower suction capacity compared to other models User-friendly controls Limited features

What are buyers saying about this product on Amazon?

Buyers praise its appearance, design, and value but have mixed opinions on performance, noise, service, and ease of installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its stylish design, good value, and high-quality finish.

4. Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

The Faber Pyramid Kitchen Chimney, in a sleek black finish, measures 39 x 60 x 37 cm. Designed for wall mounting, it suits 2-4 burner stoves and offers a suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, ideal for kitchens over 200 sqft and heavy cooking tasks. It features a baffle filter, push button controls, and noise reduction technology with a noise level of 52 dB. Made from powdered metal steel, this chimney combines durability with efficient performance. Originating from India, it is tailored for Indian kitchens.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Control Type: Push Button

Noise Level: 52 dB

Special Features: Noise Reduction

Warranty: 12 years on Motor, 1 year comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quiet operation Lower suction capacity Affordable Basic features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the vent hood's modern design, ease of installation, and technical accuracy. Quality, suction, and service were praised, though opinions on noise were mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its stylish appearance, easy installation, technical precision, and strong performance.

5. Faber 60 cm Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The Faber Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney features a black finish and measures 41 x 60 x 49 cm. Designed for wall mounting, it fits 2-4 burner stoves and offers a suction capacity of 1100 m³/hr, suitable for kitchens of 100 to 200 sqft and heavy cooking. It includes a heat auto-clean chamber with an oil collector, a push button control panel, and a 1.5W LED light. With a power of 240W and a noise level of 58 dB, it combines efficiency with modern design.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1100 m³/hr

Control Type: Push Button

Noise Level: 58 dB

Special Features: Heat Auto-Clean, Oil Collector

Warranty: 8 years on Motor, 2 years comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Heat auto-clean technology Higher noise level Stylish design Higher price

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the easy installation, high quality, attractive appearance, and great value of the vent hood. Quick service and support are appreciated, though opinions on noise are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its user-friendly installation, stylish design, dependable quality, and excellent customer support.

The Glen Kitchen Chimney, with a sleek black finish and dimensions of 60 x 43 x 47 cm, features a powder-coated exterior and a built-in oil collector. It boasts touch controls with motion sensors for convenience and a filterless design to eliminate the need for cleaning filters. With an airflow of 1200 m³/hr, it ensures a fresh kitchen environment. It includes a 1.5W energy-saving LED lamp and offers a 7-year warranty on the motor, reflecting confidence in its durability and performance.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Special Features: Built-In Oil Collector

Warranty: 7 years on Motor

Finish: Powder Coated

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Filterless design Higher price Motion sensor control Complex installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the vent hood's value, motion sensor, suction power, appearance, and quality. However, they have mixed experiences with service, installation ease, and noise levels.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its great value, effective motion sensor, strong suction power, and appealing design.

The Hindware Pyramid Kitchen Chimney, with a premium black finish and dimensions of 47.5 x 60 x 52 cm, features high suction power at 1000 m³/hr, ideal for medium to heavy frying and grilling. Designed for 2-3 burner stoves, it includes easy-to-clean double baffle filters. The chimney offers user-friendly push button controls for smooth operation. Its powder-coated finish ensures durability and a sleek look, making it a practical and stylish addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Control Type: Push Button

Special Features: Dual LED Lamps, Double Baffle Filter

Finish: Powder Coated

Warranty: Standard

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable Lower suction capacity Easy to clean Basic features

What are buyers saying about this product?

Buyers appreciate its value and quality but have mixed opinions on noise, suction power, and service.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its great value and quality despite mixed reviews on noise and suction power.

The Whirlpool Kitchen Chimney, with a black finish, is designed for wall mounting and fits 2-4 burner stoves. It has a suction capacity of 750 m³/hr, suitable for kitchens over 200 sqft and heavy frying or grilling. The chimney features push button controls and includes two lamps for illumination. It operates at a noise level of 58 dB. The warranty includes 5 years on the motor and 1 year comprehensive from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Whirlpool 60 cm Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 750 m³/hr

Control Type: Push Button

Special Features: Cassette Filter

Warranty: 5 years on Motor, 1 year comprehensive

Finish: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable Lower suction capacity Compact design Basic features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this vent hood for its stylish appearance, excellent value, and high quality. They also appreciate the smooth and fast installation process.

Why choose this product?

Choose this vent hood for its attractive design, great value, superior quality, and easy, efficient installation.

9. GLEN 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

The Whirlpool Kitchen Chimney, featuring a sleek black finish, is wall-mounted and fits 2-4 burner stoves. It offers a suction capacity of 750 m³/hr, making it suitable for kitchens larger than 200 sqft and for heavy frying and grilling. The chimney comes with push button controls and two lamps for lighting. It operates at a noise level of 58 dB and includes a 5-year motor warranty and a 1-year comprehensive warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Special Features: Rust Proof, Noise Reduction, Auto-off Function

Warranty: 7 years on Motor

Finish: Powder Coated

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Filterless design Higher price Energy-saving features Complex installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vent hood for its strong suction, ease of cleaning, and great value. Installation and operation are straightforward, though opinions on noise vary.

Why choose this product?

Choose this vent hood for its powerful suction, easy maintenance, excellent value, and smooth installation, despite mixed reviews on noise levels.

The Crompton Intellimotion Kitchen Chimney, with dimensions of 89.5 x 39 x 80 cm, features a sleek black finish and powder-coated surface. It boasts a high suction capacity of 1178 m³/hr and offers both touch sensor and motion sensor controls for easy operation. The thermal auto-clean function simplifies maintenance by removing grease and residues with a single touch. Operating at a low noise level of 53 dB, it includes a robust induction motor for reliable performance and a baffle filter to capture grease and odors. The modern curved glass design enhances both style and functionality.

Specifications of Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1178 m³/hr

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Noise Level: 53 dB

Special Features: Gesture Control, Thermal Auto Clean

Warranty: Standard

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Low noise level Higher price Efficient performance Limited warranty details

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vent hood's appearance, ease of use, and quality, noting it looks good, is user-friendly, and performs well. Some have mentioned issues with the instructions.

Why choose this product?

Choose this vent hood for its stylish design, user-friendliness, high quality, and reliable performance compared to similar products.

Which is the best chimney brand? Determining the best chimney brand depends on your specific needs and preferences. Among the top contenders, Elica stands out for its sleek designs and powerful performance. Whirlpool is renowned for its reliability and advanced technology. Faber excels in both efficiency and durability, offering a range of stylish options. Inalsa provides innovative features at a competitive price, while Glen is known for its robust build quality and user-friendly designs. Each of these brands has its strengths, making them excellent choices depending on your requirements.

Which chimney type is the best? The best chimney type often depends on your specific needs and kitchen layout. Wall-mounted chimneys are ideal for modern kitchens with ample wall space, offering powerful suction and stylish designs. Island chimneys work well in open-plan kitchens with cooking islands, providing effective ventilation while making a statement. Built-in chimneys are perfect for compact spaces, blending seamlessly into cabinetry. For flexibility and ease, curved glass chimneys combine aesthetics with performance. Each type offers unique benefits tailored to different kitchen configurations.

Factors to consider when buying the best chimney brand Suction capacity: Choose a chimney with a suction capacity that matches your cooking needs. Higher suction capacities are ideal for heavy cooking and larger kitchens.

Size and design: Ensure the chimney fits your kitchen space and design preferences. Consider wall-mounted, island, or pyramid designs based on your kitchen layout.

Control type: Select from push button, touch, or motion sensor controls. Modern controls offer convenience, but traditional ones might be more straightforward.

Special features: Look for features like auto-clean, filterless technology, and noise reduction to enhance functionality and ease of use.

Warranty and maintenance: Opt for a model with a longer warranty and low maintenance requirements to ensure durability and save on long-term costs. Best value for money chimney brand The INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney is the best value for money. Its elegant pyramid design and dual LED lamps deliver excellent performance at a competitive price. The double baffle filter efficiently handles smoke and oil, while the user-friendly push button controls enhance convenience. Although its suction capacity is lower compared to other models, it offers reliable functionality and aesthetic appeal, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a good balance between cost and features.

Best overall chimney brand The Elica 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is the best overall option. With a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, it effectively removes smoke and odors from your kitchen. The filterless technology and auto-clean feature minimize maintenance, while the modern motion sensing controls add convenience. Its sleek curved glass design enhances kitchen aesthetics, and the lifetime motor warranty provides long-term reliability. This model combines high performance, advanced features, and durability, making it a top pick for a premium kitchen chimney.

Top 3 features of best chimney brands

Chimeny brands Size Suction Capacity Features Elica 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless, Auto-Clean Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean 60 cm 1500 m³/hr High Suction Capacity, Gesture Control INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid 60 cm 1050 m³/hr Elegant Design, Double Baffle Filter Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Noise Reduction, Affordable Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Heat Auto-Clean, Stylish Design GLEN 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless, Energy Saving Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Dual LED Lamps, Easy to Clean Whirlpool 60 cm 750 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 750 m³/hr Compact Design, Affordable GLEN 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless, Noise Reduction Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass 60 cm 1178 m³/hr Gesture Control, Thermal Auto Clean

Similar articles for you Best kitchen chimney under ₹20000: Upgrade your kitchen with these top recommendations

FAQs Question : What is the difference between a filterless and a baffle filter chimney? Ans : Filterless chimneys use centrifugal force to separate oil and smoke from air, requiring less maintenance. Baffle filter chimneys use metal filters to trap grease and particles, which need periodic cleaning but are effective for heavy cooking. Question : How often should I clean my kitchen chimney? Ans : Clean the chimney’s filters every 1-2 months depending on usage. Auto-clean models reduce the need for frequent manual cleaning. Question : Can I install a kitchen chimney myself? Ans : Although some models come with DIY installation guides, professional installation is recommended to ensure proper fitting and operation. Question : Is noise level important in choosing a kitchen chimney? Ans : Yes, a quieter chimney enhances cooking comfort. Choose models with noise levels below 60 dB for a more pleasant experience. Question : What warranty should I look for in a kitchen chimney? Ans : Look for a longer motor warranty (10-15 years) for durability. Ensure the comprehensive warranty covers other parts and services for complete peace of mind.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!