Looking for the best chimney for your kitchen? Check out our list of the top 8 chimney exhaust fans with filterless technology, auto-clean feature, and comprehensive warranty to make an informed decision.

Are you tired of smoke and odors lingering in your kitchen even after cooking? A kitchen chimney exhaust fan system is the perfect solution to keep your kitchen clean and odor-free. With advancements in technology, chimney exhaust fans now come with filterless technology, auto-clean feature, and comprehensive warranty. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 8 chimney exhaust fans available on the market. Whether you're looking for an affordable option or a silent chimney exhaust fan, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect chimney exhaust fan for your kitchen.

Read Less Read More 1. GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney

This chimney exhaust fan comes with filterless technology and an auto-clean feature, making it easy to maintain. With a comprehensive warranty, you can rest assured of its long-term durability.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney: Filterless technology

Auto-clean feature

Comprehensive warranty

Easy maintenance

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology for easy maintenance May be on the pricier side Comprehensive warranty for long-term durability

This chimney exhaust fan features filterless technology and an oil collector for easy maintenance. It also comes with a comprehensive warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of BLOWHOT 90cm 1300 m/h With Installation Kit Filterless Autoclean Motion Sensor Chimney: Filterless technology

Oil collector

Comprehensive warranty

Easy maintenance

Efficient performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient performance with oil collector May not be the most affordable option Comprehensive warranty for peace of mind

This chimney exhaust fan is equipped with filterless technology and auto-clean technology for hassle-free maintenance. It offers efficient performance and easy installation.

Specifications of Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr: Filterless technology

Auto-clean technology

Efficient performance

Easy installation

Sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hassle-free maintenance with auto-clean technology May require professional installation Efficient performance for a clean kitchen

This chimney exhaust fan comes with an installation kit for easy setup. It features a filterless design and efficient performance to keep your kitchen clean and fresh.

Specifications of BLOWHOT ERICA S TAC MS PLUS Motion Sensor Chimney: Filterless design

Efficient performance

Installation kit included

Sleek and modern design

Low noise operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy installation with included kit May be more expensive than other options Low noise operation for a peaceful kitchen

5. Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney

This chimney exhaust fan features intelligent auto-clean technology and a filterless design for easy maintenance. It operates quietly to ensure a peaceful kitchen environment.

Specifications of Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney: Intelligent auto-clean technology

Filterless design

Quiet operation

Sleek and stylish design

Efficient performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quiet operation for a peaceful kitchen May not be the most budget-friendly option Intelligent auto-clean technology for hassle-free maintenance

This chimney exhaust fan is equipped with filterless auto-clean technology to keep your kitchen clean and fresh. It features a sleek and modern design for added style.

Specifications of Uplift 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Silent Kitchen Chimney: Filterless auto-clean technology

Sleek and modern design

Efficient performance

Easy maintenance

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design for added style May not be the most cost-effective option Efficient performance for a clean kitchen

This chimney exhaust fan comes with features controlled technology for efficient performance. It includes an installation kit for easy setup in your kitchen.

Specifications of BLOWHOT 90 Cm 1300 m3/hr Auto Clean Motion Sensor Chimney: Features controlled technology

Filterless design

Installation kit included

Low noise operation

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient performance with features controlled technology May not be the most silent option Easy installation with included kit

This chimney exhaust fan features filterless auto-clean technology and a durable build for long-term use. It offers efficient performance and easy maintenance.

Specifications of Uplift 60 cm BLDC 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Silent Kitchen Chimney: Filterless auto-clean technology

Durable build

Efficient performance

Sleek and modern design

Comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable build for long-term use May not be the most affordable option Efficient performance for a clean kitchen

Top features of the best chimney exhaust fan:

Best chimney exhaust fan Filterless Technology Auto-Clean Feature Comprehensive Warranty Oil Collector Efficient Performance Installation Kit Quiet Operation Sleek Design Cost-Effectiveness Auto Clean Filterless Chimney Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No BLOWHOT Filterless Chimney Yes No Yes Yes Yes No No No No Hindflame MS Filterless Chimney Yes Yes No No Yes Yes No Yes No BLOWHOT ERICA PLUS Chimney Yes No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes No Crompton QuietPro Intelligent Auto-clean Chimney Yes Yes No No Yes No Yes Yes No Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney - Platina Yes Yes No No Yes No No Yes No BLOWHOT Features Controlled Filterless Chimney Yes No No No Yes Yes Yes No No Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney - Paradise Yes Yes No No Yes No No Yes No

Best value for money chimney exhaust fan: The Hindflame MS Filterless Chimney with Auto-clean Technology is the best value for money. It offers efficient performance, easy installation, and a sleek design at a budget-friendly price.

Best overall chimney exhaust fan: The GLEN 60 cm kitchen chimney stands out with its powerful 1200 m³/hr suction, filterless technology for easy maintenance, elegant design, and advanced touch and motion sensor controls, ensuring a smoke-free cooking experience.

How to find the best chimney exhaust fan: When choosing the perfect chimney exhaust fan for your kitchen, consider the features, installation process, and overall value for money. Look for a product with filterless technology, efficient performance, and a comprehensive warranty to ensure long-term durability. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision according to your specific needs.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of chimney exhaust fans? Ans : The price range of chimney exhaust fans varies depending on the brand, features, and installation requirements. You can find options ranging from affordable to premium prices to suit your budget. Question : What are the key features to look for in a chimney exhaust fan? Ans : When choosing a chimney exhaust fan, look for filterless technology, auto-clean feature, efficient performance, and a comprehensive warranty for long-term durability. These features ensure a clean and fresh kitchen environment. Question : How effective are chimney exhaust fans in removing smoke and odors? Ans : Chimney exhaust fans are highly effective in removing smoke and odors from the kitchen. With advanced technology and efficient performance, they ensure a clean and fresh cooking space. Question : Are there any new releases in chimney exhaust fans this year? Ans : Several new releases in chimney exhaust fans have hit the market this year, offering advanced features, sleek designs, and improved performance. Keep an eye out for the latest models to upgrade your kitchen.