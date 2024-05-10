A crucial element in the contemporary kitchen setup is a chimney. These innovative appliances not only add a touch of elegance to your cooking space but also play a vital role in maintaining a clean and healthy environment by eliminating smoke, odours and grease. With the market flooded with options, choosing the right chimney for your modern home can be overwhelming.

To make your decision easier, we've curated a list of the top chimneys that blend seamlessly with modern design while delivering powerful performance. From sleek designs to advanced technologies, these chimneys are meant to enhance your cooking experience while keeping your kitchen clean and fresh. Whether you prefer a wall-mounted chimney or a stylish island chimney, our list covers a wide range of options to suit your kitchen layout and personal style.

1. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 90 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney offers a sleek and efficient solution for keeping your kitchen clean and smoke-free. With its filterless technology, it effectively removes smoke and oily fumes, ensuring a healthier cooking environment. The chimney features motion sensing technology for easy operation with a simple wave of your hand. Its curved glass design adds a modern touch to your kitchen decor. This chimney comes with a lifetime (15 years) warranty on the motor, ensuring long-term reliability. Overall, it's a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Colour: Black

Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Black

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology for powerful suction May be expensive for some budgets Motion sensing technology for easy operation

2. INALSA EKON 60BK Kitchen Chimney

The INALSA EKON 60BK Kitchen Chimney is a sleek addition to any kitchen, offering both style and functionality. With its pyramid design and premium black finish, it adds an elegant touch to your cooking space. The 60cm size is perfect for a 2-3 burner stove, and with a suction capacity of 1050 m³/hr, it effectively removes smoke and odours from your kitchen. The chimney features efficient dual LED lamps and a double baffle filter, making maintenance a breeze. With user-friendly push button controls, this chimney ensures smooth operation. Plus, it comes with a 5-year warranty on the motor, providing peace of mind.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Inalsa

Colour: Black

Special Feature: LED light

Finish Type: Black Finish

Warranty: 5 Year Warranty on Motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant pyramid design May be too large for smaller kitchens Premium black finish adds style Requires regular cleaning of baffle filters

3. Faber 75 cm Autoclean Curved Shape Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 75 cm Autoclean Curved Shape Kitchen Chimney is a sleek and efficient addition to any kitchen. Its black finish and curved glass design give it a modern look, while the 1500 m³/hr suction capacity ensures effective smoke and odour extraction. The chimney features touch and gesture controls for easy operation, and it comes with a durable SS baffle filter. The electro thermal auto-clean technology and oil collector make maintenance a breeze. With a comprehensive warranty of 2 years on the product and 12 years on the motor, the Faber chimney is a reliable choice for a clean and stylish kitchen.

Specifications of Faber 75 cm Autoclean Curved Shape Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Touch Control

Finish Type: Black Finish

Type: Curved Glass, Wall Mounted Chimney

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek curved glass design May be relatively expensive High suction capacity

4. Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney offers powerful suction of 1000 m³/hr, ensuring a smoke-free kitchen. It features a 240 Watt motor and comes with a 12-year warranty. The chimney is equipped with baffle filters and LED lights for efficient and convenient cooking. The sleek black finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen decor. With easy-to-use push buttons for control and a noise level of 59 dB, this chimney provides a comfortable cooking experience. Installation is hassle-free with a dedicated customer support line. Enhance your kitchen with the Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Colour: Black

Special Feature: LED light

Finish Type: Black

Motor: 240 Watt

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction Installation may require additional charges 12-year motor warranty

The Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Chimney, with its filterless design, offers efficient kitchen ventilation. It features a sleek Italian design, made in India, adding style to your kitchen. The chimney is equipped with touch and gesture controls for easy operation. With LED lighting and an auto-clean function, maintenance is hassle-free. The product comes with an 8-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, ensuring long-term peace of mind.

Specifications of Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Chimney

Brand: Faber

Colour: Light Grey

Special Features: Filter, LED Lighting, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Black Finish

Type: Curved glass, Wall mounted, Heat Auto-Clean chamber Material type

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient ventilation Noise level of 59 dB Sleek Italian design

The GLEN 60 cm Kitchen Chimney in Senza Black offers a sleek design with touch controls and a motion sensor for easy operation. Its filterless technology eliminates the need for regular filter cleaning, while the built-in oil collector ensures efficient performance. With an airflow capacity of 1200m³/hr, it effectively keeps your kitchen fresh. The chimney also features an energy-saving 1.5W LED lamp. Backed by a 7-year warranty on the motor, GLEN ensures reliability and quality.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Glen

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Built-In Oil Collector

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Warranty: 7 years on motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Touch controls with motion sensor May be relatively expensive Filterless design for easy maintenance

The Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 60 cm kitchen chimney in black offers advanced features for a clean kitchen. With Autoclean technology and a powerful suction of 1350 m3/hr, it efficiently removes smoke and odours. The filterless design and motion sensor technology add convenience, while the oil collector feature makes maintenance easy. This chimney is sized at 60 cm and operates with a noise level of 60 dB. It comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 5-year warranty on the motor, ensuring durability. Hindware's Skyla Neo chimney is a smart choice for a modern, efficient kitchen.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 60 cm kitchen chimney

Brand: Hindware

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Oil Collector

Finish Type: Polished

Control Type: Motion sensor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Autoclean technology for easy maintenance May be noisy at 60 dB Powerful suction of 1350 m3/hr

The Crompton IntelliMotion Kitchen Chimney is a sleek and modern addition to your kitchen, offering a range of convenient features. Its thermal auto-clean function ensures easy maintenance, while the touch and motion sensor controls allow for effortless operation. With a powerful suction capacity of 990 m³/hr, it effectively eliminates cooking smoke and fumes. Despite its high performance, it operates quietly at just 53 dB, creating a peaceful cooking environment. The chimney is equipped with a durable induction motor for consistent performance and a baffle filter that effectively traps grease and odors. Its curved glass design adds elegance to your kitchen while maximizing smoke capture.

Specifications of Crompton IntelliMotion Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Crompton

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Gesture Control, Thermal Auto Clean

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Suction Capacity: 990 m³/hr

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Thermal auto-clean for easy maintenance Requires space for installation Touch and motion sensor controls for convenient operation Curved glass design

Top 3 features of best chimney for modern homes

Chimney for modern homes Size Capacity Features Elica 90 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless technology for powerful suction, motion sensing technology for easy operation INALSA EKON 60BK Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Elegant pyramid design, premium black finish adds style Faber 75 cm Autoclean Curved Shape Kitchen Chimney 75 cm 1500 m4/hr Sleek curved glass design, high suction capacity Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1000 m3/hr Powerful suction, 12-year motor warranty Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Chimney 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Efficient ventilation, sleek Italian design GLEN 60 cm Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Touch controls with motion sensor, filterless design for easy maintenance Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 60 cm kitchen chimney 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Autoclean technology for easy maintenance, powerful suction Crompton IntelliMotion Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 990 m3/hr Thermal auto-clean for easy maintenance, touch and motion sensor controls, curved glass design

Best value for money chimney for modern homes

INALSA EKON 60BK Kitchen Chimney

The INALSA EKON 60BK Kitchen Chimney offers excellent value for money with its combination of elegant design and efficient functionality. Priced competitively, it features a sleek pyramid design and a premium black finish that adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. With a suction capacity of 1050 m³/hr, it effectively removes smoke and odors, ensuring a clean cooking environment. The chimney is equipped with dual LED lamps and a double baffle filter for easy maintenance. Backed by a 5-year warranty on the motor, it provides long-term reliability and peace of mind, making it a smart investment for your kitchen.

Best overall chimney for modern homes

Elica 90 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The Elica 90 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best overall product in the category due to its exceptional features and performance. With filterless technology, it delivers powerful suction, effectively removing smoke and oily fumes from your kitchen. The chimney's motion sensing technology allows for easy operation with a simple wave of your hand, adding convenience to your cooking experience. Its sleek curved glass design adds a modern touch to your kitchen decor. Additionally, the chimney comes with a lifetime (15 years) warranty on the motor, ensuring long-term reliability and making it a top choice for any modern kitchen.

How to find the best chimney for modern homes?

To find the best chimney for modern homes, consider the size, capacity, and features that suit your kitchen needs. Look for a chimney with a size that matches your stove or cook top, ensuring efficient smoke extraction. The suction capacity should be adequate for your kitchen size to effectively remove smoke and odours. Features like filterless technology, auto-clean function, and motion sensor controls can add convenience and efficiency to your cooking experience. Additionally, consider the brand reputation, warranty, and customer reviews to ensure reliability and durability. Compare multiple options to find the chimney that offers the best combination of features, performance, and value for money.

FAQs

Question : Q: How often should I clean the filters of my kitchen chimney?

Ans : A: It's recommended to clean the filters of your kitchen chimney every 2-3 months, or as per the manufacturer's instructions, to maintain optimal performance.

Question : Q: Can I install a chimney myself, or do I need professional installation?

Ans : A: While some chimney models offer DIY installation, it's generally recommended to hire a professional for installation to ensure safety and proper functioning.

Question : Q: Do chimney brands offer after-sales service and support?

Ans : A: Yes, most chimney brands offer after-sales service and support, including installation, maintenance, and repairs, often covered under warranty.

Question : Q: What is the average lifespan of a kitchen chimney?

Ans : A: The average lifespan of a kitchen chimney is around 8-10 years, but proper maintenance and care can extend its lifespan.

Question : Q: Are there any safety precautions I should follow while using a kitchen chimney?

Ans : A: It's important to regularly clean and maintain your chimney to prevent the buildup of grease and debris, which can pose a fire hazard. Additionally, ensure proper ventilation in your kitchen to allow for the effective removal of smoke and odours.

