Best chimneys for kitchens combine efficiency and style to remove smoke and odours. They also enhance the aesthetics of your kitchen space. Here's our shopping guide for some of the best options available on Amazon.

If you have been thinking of investing in a new chimney or exchanging your old one with a new one, then we have a list of the best chimneys available in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In today's urban landscape, life without a high-quality kitchen chimney is hard to imagine. Cooking often produces smoke, grease and odours that can linger, affecting indoor air quality and leaving kitchen surfaces grimy. A reliable chimney effectively removes these pollutants to keep the air clean and the kitchen fresh. Moreover, it prevents grease build-up on cabinets and walls, and thereby reduces maintenance efforts. A kitchen without a dependable chimney would mean one would have to struggle to maintain cleanliness, convenience, and a pleasant cooking environment. Opting for a good one should therefore be high on your agenda.

Chimneys significantly enhance the functionality of a kitchen by creating a more comfortable and efficient workspace. By swiftly removing smoke, steam, and cooking odours, they maintain a clean and fresh environment, allowing cooks to focus on their culinary tasks without distraction. Since chimneys prevent the accumulation of grease and grime on kitchen surfaces, they help reduce the frequency and effort required for cleaning. This not only saves time but also ensures a hygienic cooking area. Overall, chimneys play a crucial role in making kitchens more pleasant, productive, and conducive to enjoyable cooking experiences.

If you are convinced about the efficacy of installing a good chimney in your kitchen, then we have a list ready for you.

Top 3 features of best chimney for you

Product Name Special Feature Finish Type Colour Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Touch + Motion Sensor Control Black Black Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Touch & Gesture Control Black Black Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Metallic Oil Collector Curved Glass Black Faber 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Filterless technology Curved Glass Black Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Touch + Motion Sensor Control Black Black GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Motion Sensor+Touch Controls Curved Glass Senza Black GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney Touch+Motion Sensor Controls Angular Glass Black Inalsa Auto Clean Filterless Chimney- 60 cm 1250 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Push Button Control Curved Glass Black

How to buy the best chimneys in India?

When buying the best chimneys in India, there are several factors that you must keep in mind. First, assess your kitchen's size and cooking habits to determine the appropriate chimney size and suction capacity. Next, look for advanced features such as auto-clean technology, filterless design and motion sensor controls for convenience and efficiency. Research reputable brands known for quality and reliability. Read customer reviews and ratings to gauge performance and durability. Finally, compare prices across different models and consider factors like warranty coverage and after-sales service to ensure a worthwhile investment in your kitchen's ventilation system.

Also read: Best exhaust fans: 8 options to eliminate foul smells from bathroom and kitchen 1. Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney offers great features for optimal performance. With a powerful suction capacity of 1425 m3/hr, it efficiently eliminates smoke and odours from your kitchen. Equipped with autoclean technology and 2 baffle filters, maintenance is hassle-free. The sleek black design complements modern kitchens, while touch and motion sensor controls ensure ease of use. Backed by a 15-year warranty, this chimney promises durability and reliability, making it a standout choice for enhancing both functionality and aesthetics in your kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Size: 90 cm Suction Capacity: 1425 m3/hr Filters: 2 Baffle Filters Control: Touch + Motion Sensor Control Warranty: 15 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction capacity for efficient smoke and odour removal May require professional installation Touch and motion sensor controls offer convenience and ease of use Maintenance of autoclean technology may require periodic attention

The Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a reliable choice for efficient smoke and odour removal. With a high suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, it ensures a clean and fresh kitchen environment. Featuring autoclean technology and an autoclean alarm, maintenance is hassle-free. The touch and gesture control add convenience to operation, while the sleek black design enhances the aesthetics of modern kitchens. With a 12-year warranty on the motor and 2-year comprehensive warranty, this chimney offers durability and peace of mind to users.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr Warranty: 12 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive Features: Autoclean alarm, Touch & Gesture control Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr ensures efficient smoke and odor removal. Autoclean technology may require periodic maintenance. Touch and gesture control feature adds convenience to operation. Installation process may be challenging for some users.

If you are looking for a superior cooking experience and want a chimney that combines style and functionality, then the Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney is for you. With a high suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, it efficiently removes smoke and odours from your kitchen. Featuring a filterless auto-clean technology and metallic oil collector, maintenance is hassle-free. The motion sensor and touch control ensure easy operation, adding convenience to your cooking process. Its sleek design with curved glass in black adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor, making it a standout choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr Cleaning Technology: Filterless Auto-Clean Special Features: Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor, Touch Control Design: Curved Glass, Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless auto-clean technology reduces maintenance efforts. May require professional installation. Motion sensor and touch control ensure easy operation and convenience. Limited information available on long-term durability and performance.

The Faber 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney offers efficient smoke and odour removal. With a suction capacity of 1100 m³/hr, it ensures a clean cooking environment. Utilizing filterless technology, maintenance is simplified, reducing hassle and cost. The push-button controls make operation effortless, while the sleek black design with curved glass adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen decor. This chimney provides reliable performance and convenience, making it a practical choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Faber 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Size: 90 cm Suction Capacity: 1100 m³/hr Cleaning Technology: Auto-Clean with Filterless Technology Control: Push Button Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology simplifies maintenance. Suction capacity may be lower compared to higher-end models. Push-button control offers ease of operation. Limited control options compared to touch or motion sensor controls.

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a sleek and efficient addition to any kitchen. With a suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, it effectively removes smoke and odours. Featuring filterless autoclean technology, maintenance is hassle-free. The touch and motion sensor control offers convenient operation, allowing users to adjust settings effortlessly. Its black colour and slim design add a touch of sophistication to the kitchen decor. Overall, this chimney combines style, functionality, and ease of use for an enhanced cooking experience.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr Cleaning Technology: Filterless Autoclean Control: Touch + Motion Sensor Control Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless autoclean technology simplifies maintenance. May require professional installation. Touch and motion sensor control offers convenient operation. Limited information available on long-term durability.

6. GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney offers a blend of style and functionality. With a robust suction capacity of 1200m3/hr, it effectively eliminates smoke and odours from the kitchen. Featuring filterless auto-clean technology, maintenance is simplified, reducing hassle and ensuring optimal performance. The addition of motion sensor and touch controls enhances convenience, allowing users to adjust settings effortlessly. Its sleek design in black adds a modern touch to any kitchen space, making it a practical and stylish choice for homeowners.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Size: 60 cm Suction Capacity: 1200m3/hr Cleaning Technology: Auto-Clean, Filterless Control: Motion Sensor + Touch Controls Design: Curved Glass, Senza Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless and auto-clean technology simplify maintenance. May require professional installation. Motion sensor and touch controls offer convenient operation. Limited information available on long-term durability.

7. GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney combines efficiency with modern design. With a robust suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, it effectively removes smoke and odours from the kitchen. Featuring filterless auto-clean technology, maintenance is simplified, reducing hassle and ensuring optimal performance. The addition of touch and motion sensor controls enhances convenience, allowing users to adjust settings effortlessly. Its sleek design in black adds a contemporary touch to any kitchen space, making it a practical and stylish choice for homeowners.

Specifications on GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney Size: 90 cm Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr Cleaning Technology: Auto-Clean, Filterless Control: Touch + Motion Sensor Controls Design: Angular Glass, Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless and auto-clean technology simplify maintenance. May require professional installation. Touch and motion sensor controls offer convenient operation. Limited information available on long-term durability.

8. Inalsa Auto Clean Filterless Chimney

The Inalsa Auto Clean Filterless Chimney, Zylo 60PBAC V2, offers a combination of efficiency and convenience. With a suction capacity of 1250 m³/hr, it efficiently removes smoke and odors from the kitchen. Featuring filterless technology and auto-clean functionality, maintenance is hassle-free. The push-button controls make operation effortless, while the sleek design with curved glass in black adds a modern touch to any kitchen decor. Backed by a 7-year warranty on the motor, this chimney ensures long-term reliability, making it a practical choice for homeowners.

Specifications on Inalsa Auto Clean Filterless Chimney Size: 60 cm Suction Capacity: 1250 m³/hr Cleaning Technology: Auto Clean, Filterless Control: Push Button Warranty: 7 years on motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology simplifies maintenance. Push-button control may be less convenient compared to touch or motion sensor controls. Long 7-year warranty on the motor provides peace of mind. Limited information available on additional features or functionalities.

Best value for money chimney

The best value for money product among the options listed in this article would be the Inalsa Auto Clean Filterless Chimney- 60 cm 1250 m³/hr (Zylo 60PBAC V2). This chimney offers a combination of features including filterless technology, push-button control, and a 7-year warranty on the motor. With a competitive suction capacity and durable construction, it provides excellent performance at a reasonable price, making it a smart investment for any kitchen.

Best overall chimney If you had to pick one chimney as the best overall chimney from our selection, then we'd go with the Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney. With a powerful suction capacity of 1425 m3/hr and autoclean technology, it efficiently eliminates smoke and odors. The inclusion of 2 baffle filters enhances filtration efficiency. Moreover, the touch and motion sensor control offers convenient operation. Backed by a 15-year warranty, this chimney ensures long-term reliability. Its sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen, making it a top choice for discerning buyers seeking both performance and style.

FAQs Question : How often should I clean my chimney? Ans : It is recommended to clean your chimney at least once every three to six months, depending on your cooking frequency and the type of chimney you have. Regular cleaning ensures optimal performance and prevents the buildup of grease and dirt. Question : What is the difference between ducted and ductless chimneys? Ans : Ducted chimneys expel smoke and odors outside the house through a duct, while ductless chimneys use filters to purify air before recirculating it back into the kitchen. Ducted chimneys are more effective in removing pollutants, while ductless chimneys are easier to install but require frequent filter replacements. Question : Can I install a chimney myself? Ans : While some chimneys come with DIY installation instructions, it is recommended to hire a professional for installation to ensure proper fitting and safety compliance. Professional installation also helps prevent damage to your kitchen walls and ceiling. Question : How do I choose the right chimney size for my kitchen? Ans : The size of the chimney should ideally match the size of your stove or cooktop. For gas stoves, the chimney width should be slightly larger than the stove's width. Additionally, consider the kitchen's size and ceiling height to ensure proper ventilation and suction capacity.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!