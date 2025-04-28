Best chimney under 7000 with advanced features, quiet operation and great suction: Top 10 chimneys in 2025

Find the best chimney under 7000 that is smart, efficient, and has sleek designs to suit every kitchen. Compare their features, suction power and prices to make an informed decision for a smoke-free kitchen.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published28 Apr 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Keep your kitchen fresh and free of fumes with the best chimney under 7000.
Keep your kitchen fresh and free of fumes with the best chimney under 7000.

Our Picks

Best chimney under 7000

Best value for money

Highest suction power

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best chimney under 7000

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)View Details...

₹8,390

...
Get This

Best value for money

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black)View Details...

₹5,299

...
Get This

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)View Details...

₹6,990

...
Get This

Wonderchef Power Elite Chimney | 60cm |1050 m3/hr| Baffle Filter | 3 Speed Push Button Controls | Powerful Suction | Low Noise| 7 Year Warranty | BlackView Details...

₹5,299

...
Get This

Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, Black)View Details...

₹6,999

...
Get This
View More...

When it comes to keeping your kitchen smoke-free, a good chimney is essential. The best chimneys under 7000 offer smart features, efficient performance, and sleek designs that perfectly complement modern kitchens. In 2025, these budget-friendly models are packed with advanced features like powerful suction, quiet operation, and easy maintenance, without compromising on quality.

Suction power is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a chimney. Many chimneys under 7000 come with powerful motors that ensure you don’t have to deal with lingering cooking smells.

Browse through this list of the top 10 chimneys under 7000 and make an informed decision for a cleaner, smoke-free kitchen in 2025.

The Faber 60 cm kitchen chimney is one of the best chimneys under 7000, offering 1000 m³/hr suction power, making it ideal for larger kitchens (over 200 sqft). It features a baffle filter, noise reduction technology, and a push-button control for easy operation. The chimney’s sleek black design with a powder-coated finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen. This budget-friendly chimney ensures efficient smoke and grease removal with minimal noise (52 dB). It consumes minimal energy, making it an affordable choice for regular cooking.

Specifications

Suction Power
1000 m³/hr
Filter Type
Baffle Filter
Noise Level
52 dB
Size
60 cm (ideal for 2-4 burner stoves)
Control Type
Push Button

Reasons to buy

...

High suction power of 1000 m³/hr for effective smoke removal

...

Easy to use with push-button controls

Reason to avoid

...

Can be noisy during high suction settings

...

Requires regular cleaning of the baffle filter

Click Here to Buy

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the vent hood's quality, easy installation, and value. The chimney’s suction suits small kitchens, though noise varies.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers high suction power, noise reduction, and sleek design at an affordable price.

The INALSA EKON 60cm pyramid-shaped chimney offers a powerful suction capacity of 1100 m³/hr, making it one of the best chimneys under 7000. It efficiently removes smoke, grease, and odours from your kitchen, ensuring a clean cooking environment. The chimney features a 3-speed push button control, low noise operation (below 59 dB), and an easy-to-clean dual baffle filter. This chimney is suitable for 2-3 burner stoves.

Specifications

Suction Power
1100 m³/hr
Filter Type
Dual Baffle Filter
Noise Level
Below 59 dB
Size
60 cm (ideal for 2-3 burner stoves)
Control Type
Push Button (3-speed settings)

Reasons to buy

...

High suction power for effective ventilation

...

Energy-efficient LED lights reduce electricity consumption

Reason to avoid

...

Might be slightly noisy on higher suction settings

...

Limited to 2-3 burner stoves

Click Here to Buy

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the vent hood’s design and consider it the best budget chimney under 7000. It's easy to use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its powerful suction, sleek design, energy-efficient features, and low noise, making it a great choice for your kitchen.

The Faber 60 cm kitchen chimney offers a powerful suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, perfect for kitchens with heavy Indian cooking. The pyramid-shaped design, coupled with a matte black finish, gives it a modern and elegant look. The chimney is equipped with a 3-layer baffle filter, ideal for oily cooking, ensuring efficient grease and smoke capture. The 2 LED lights provide optimal illumination while being energy-efficient. With a noise level of 59 dB, it offers a quiet cooking experience.

Specifications

Suction Power
1000 m³/hr
Filter Type
3-layer Baffle Filter
Noise Level
59 dB
Size
60 cm (ideal for 2-3 burner stoves)
Control Type
Push Button (3-speed settings)

Reasons to buy

...

High suction power (1000 m³/hr) suitable for heavy cooking

...

Long 12-year motor warranty ensures durability

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly higher noise level compared to lower suction models

...

Limited to 2-3 burner stove configurations

Click Here to Buy

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vent hood functional, offering good value and professional installation. They appreciate its appearance, suction, and service, though noise levels vary.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its powerful suction, durable motor, modern design, and efficient filtration for a smoke-free kitchen.

The Hindware Marvia 60 cm kitchen chimney offers excellent suction power of 1000 m³/hr, perfect for medium to heavy cooking tasks like frying and grilling. The double baffle filter effectively traps grease and smoke, and the filters are easy to clean and maintain. It comes equipped with energy-efficient LED lights for better visibility while cooking. The chimney operates quietly and efficiently with a user-friendly push-button control system.

Specifications

Suction Power
1000 m³/hr
Filter Type
Double Baffle Filter
Noise Level
Low noise for smooth operation
Size
60 cm (ideal for 2-3 burner stoves)
Control Type
Push Button

Reasons to buy

...

Easy-to-clean baffle filter for low maintenance

...

Energy-efficient LED lights

Reason to avoid

...

Limited to 2-3 burner stove configurations

Click Here to Buy

Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vent hood of good quality, easy to use, and compact, though reviews on noise, suction, and functionality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this chimney for its powerful suction, low-maintenance filters, and modern design that enhances your kitchen. The extended warranty on the motor adds reliability.

5. Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney

One of the Top 10 chimneys in 2025, the Glen 60 cm pyramid-style kitchen chimney combines sturdy build and great efficiency. With high suction power of 1000 m³/hr, it is perfect for small to medium kitchens handling regular frying. Its stainless-steel baffle filters ensure long-lasting performance. The 230 kWh annual energy consumption makes it one of the best chimneys under 7000 for energy-conscious buyers. Push button controls and eco-friendly LED lighting add to the convenience in daily cooking.

Specifications

Suction Power
1000 m³/hr
Filter Type
Stainless Steel Baffle Filter
Size
60 cm
Energy Consumption
230 kWh per year
Control Type
Push Button Control

Reasons to buy

...

Durable motor with Thermal Overload Protector

...

Low noise levels during operation

Reason to avoid

...

Only 1-year warranty on product

...

Installation charges extra

Click Here to Buy

Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vent hood good in quality and appearance, though reviews on noise, suction power, and installation experiences are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers high suction power, solid safety features, and efficiency in a budget-friendly chimney.

Wonderchef’s Power Elite 60 cm chimney stands out in the best chimney under 7000 category with its stylish matte black finish and powerful 1050 m³/hr suction. Ideal for kitchens that involve medium to heavy frying, this budget-friendly chimney handles grease and smoke effortlessly with a durable stainless steel baffle filter. It fits a 2–3 burner stove setup and uses minimal energy. With low noise levels and a 7-year motor warranty, it ranks among the Top 10 chimneys in 2025.

Specifications

Suction Power
1050 m³/hr
Filter Type
Stainless Steel Baffle Filter
Size
60 cm
Energy Consumption
Low, energy-efficient design
Control Type
Push Button Control

Reasons to buy

...

High suction capacity ideal for heavy cooking

...

Long 7-year motor warranty

Reason to avoid

...

Touch control mentioned but product uses push buttons

...

Slightly bulky for very compact kitchens

Click Here to Buy

Wonderchef Power Elite Chimney | 60cm |1050 m3/hr| Baffle Filter | 3 Speed Push Button Controls | Powerful Suction | Low Noise| 7 Year Warranty | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the vent hood’s performance, build, suction, and quiet auto-clean feature, though installation and overall functionality receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers strong suction, durable build, and a long motor warranty at an affordable price.

The Elica AH 260 BF Nero is one of the best chimneys under 7000, offering a powerful 1100 m³/hr suction ideal for kitchens above 200 sq ft or those that involve heavy frying. Its stylish pyramid design, matte black finish, and dual stainless steel baffle filters ensure durability and easy maintenance. With push button controls, low noise levels, and energy efficiency, it easily earns its place among the Top 10 chimneys in 2025.

Specifications

Suction Power
1100 m³/hr
Filter Type
2 Stainless Steel Baffle Filters
Size
60 cm
Energy Consumption
230 Watts
Control Type
Push Button Control

Reasons to buy

...

Strong suction for heavy cooking needs

...

Energy-efficient with sleek design

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly bulkier height-wise (72 cm)

...

No touch or remote control despite being listed under special features

Click Here to Buy

Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vent hood good in quality, design, and suction, with easy cleaning and installation, though noise level feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want high suction power, low maintenance, and stylish looks at a great price point.

The AMBBER Marvel Black is one of the best chimneys under 7000, offering a high suction capacity of 1250 m³/hr ideal for heavy Indian cooking. It features a sleek wall-mounted design, filterless technology for minimal maintenance, and an oil collector for easy cleaning. The dual LED lights, push-button control panel, and low noise operation make it a practical and value-for-money choice in the Top 10 chimneys for 2025.

Specifications

Suction Power
1250 m³/hr
Filter Type
Filterless with Oil Collector
Size
60 cm
Control Type
Push Button Control

Reasons to buy

...

Filterless design for easy maintenance

...

Dual LED lights for better visibility

Reason to avoid

...

Installation is chargeable separately

...

Build may feel lighter compared to premium models

Click Here to Buy

AMBBER Marvel Black Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 60 CM 1250 m³/hr. Powerful Suction,3 Speed Push Button Control, Filter less Technology

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vent hood efficient with strong suction, sleek design, low noise, easy installation, and great value for money.

Why choose this product?

Pick this model if you want powerful suction, low maintenance, and a budget-friendly price, perfect for homes that need a practical chimney without spending big.

The Livpure Shield is a solid choice under 7000 for those seeking a durable and efficient chimney. With a suction power of 1100 m³/hr, a T-shaped design, and a strong baffle filter, it easily tackles smoke, oil, and grease from daily cooking. It features dual LED lights, simple push-button controls, and a 6-year motor warranty, making it one of the best budget-friendly options in the Top 10 chimneys for 2025.

Specifications

Suction Power
1100 m³/hr
Filter Type
Baffle Filter
Size
60 cm
Energy Consumption
200W Motor
Control Type
Push Button

Reasons to buy

...

Durable baffle filter for Indian cooking

...

Dual LED lamps for better lighting

Reason to avoid

...

Installation is chargeable

...

Suction power is slightly lower compared to premium models

Click Here to Buy

Livpure Shield 60 cm 1100m3/hr T-Shape Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney | Power Saving LED | Motor Power 200W | 6 Years Warranty On Motor (1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure | Push Button, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vent hood high in performance, design, and value, though installation, suction power, and noise levels receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this chimney if you prefer sturdy baffle filters, easy cleaning, and reliable performance with a trusted brand like Livpure.

For a chimney that combines performance and style at a reasonable price, the Glen Electric Pyramid-Shaped Chimney is an excellent option. Offering a 1100 m³/hr suction capacity, it efficiently removes smoke and odours while keeping your kitchen fresh. The baffle filter, easy-to-clean design, and 7-year motor warranty make it an ideal choice for long-term use.

Specifications

Suction Power
1100 m³/hr
Filter Type
SS Baffle Filter
Size
60 cm
Motor Power
180W with Thermal Overload Protector
Control Type
Push Button

Reasons to buy

...

Lifetime warranty on the baffle filter

...

Thermal overload protection for motor longevity

Reason to avoid

...

Installation is chargeable

Click Here to Buy

Glen Electric Kitchen Chimney With 7 Year Warranty On Motor, Pyramid Shape SS Baffle filter 60cm 1100 m³/h - Black (6049 IN BLK)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mixed reviews about this chimney under 7000. A few have raised concerned about the durability while some praise the performance.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those seeking a budget-friendly kitchen chimney with long-term warranty coverage, the Glen Electric offers reliable performance for small to medium-sized kitchens.

Is the noise level of chimneys important?

Yes, noise is an important factor. Opt for chimneys with noise levels under 58 dB for quieter operation. Many chimneys under 7000 come with noise-reducing features like insulated motors. A quieter motor ensures you can cook without loud, distracting sounds, making the kitchen environment more comfortable and peaceful.

What design options are available in chimneys under 7000?

Chimneys under 7000 come in a variety of designs such as wall-mounted, curved glass, and pyramid styles. Choose a design that complements your kitchen's décor. For smaller kitchens, wall-mounted or compact models are ideal, while larger spaces might benefit from island chimneys for a modern touch.

How easy is it to clean chimneys in this price range?

Most chimneys under 7000 come with removable filters and auto-clean functionality. Look for chimneys with baffle or mesh filters as they are easier to clean and maintain. Additionally, chimneys with auto-clean features reduce the need for frequent manual cleaning, saving you time and effort in the long run.

Factors to consider while buying chimneys under 7000

  • Suction power: The suction power is crucial for removing smoke, grease, and odours efficiently. Look for chimneys with a suction power of at least 800-1000 m³/h for optimal performance.
  • Noise level: Choose chimneys with lower noise levels (ideally under 58 dB) for a quieter cooking environment. A noisy chimney can be disruptive, so look for models designed with soundproofing features to reduce operational noise.
  • Filter type and maintenance: Consider the type of filter; baffle filters are durable and easy to clean, while mesh filters offer good grease trapping but require regular maintenance.
  • Design and aesthetics: Select a chimney that complements your kitchen’s design. Models under 7000 come in various styles, such as wall-mounted, curved glass, and pyramid shapes, so choose one that suits your kitchen layout and interior design.
  • Size and fit: A chimney should cover the cooking area adequately to capture all the smoke and fumes. Make sure to measure your stove before purchasing to avoid size mismatches.
  • Additional features: Look for added features like touch controls, LED lights, filter indicators, and oil collectors. These features not only make the chimney more user-friendly but also help with ease of use and maintenance.

Top 3 features of the best chimneys under 7000

Best chimneys under 7000

Suction power

Noise level

Filter type

Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney1000 m³/hr52 dBBaffle Filter
INALSA EKON 60 cm Pyramid Chimney1100 m³/hrBelow 59 dBDual Baffle Filter
Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney (3-layer Baffle)1000 m³/hr59 dB3-layer Baffle Filter
Hindware Marvia 60 cm Kitchen Chimney1000 m³/hr58 dBDouble Baffle Filter
Glen 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney1000 m³/hr58 dBStainless Steel Baffle Filter
Wonderchef Power Elite1050 m³/hr58 dBStainless Steel Baffle Filter
Elica AH 260 BF Nero1100 m³/hr58 dB2 Stainless Steel Baffle Filters
AMBBER Marvel Black1250 m³/hr50 dBFilterless with Oil Collector
Livpure Shield1100 m³/hr58 dBBaffle Filter
Glen Electric Pyramid-Shaped1100 m³/hr58 dBSS Baffle Filter

Similar stories for you

Best ductless chimneys in India: Top 7 options for clean and smoke free cooking experience

Best chimney under 10000: Top 8 options to consider for a cleaner and fresher kitchen

Best selling chimneys in April 2025 for a smoke-free kitchen: Every Indian kitchen needs one from our top 10 picks

Best cooker hood chimneys in March 2025: Top 10 options for large kitchens with powerful suction and advanced features

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsBest chimney under 7000 with advanced features, quiet operation and great suction: Top 10 chimneys in 2025
MoreLess
FAQs
It’s best to have a professional install the chimney for proper fitting and safety, although some models offer DIY installation guides.
Yes, many chimneys include features like touch controls, LED lights, and filter indicators for ease of use.
Chimneys under ₹7000 come in various sizes; make sure to choose one that fits your stove and kitchen layout.
Yes, many models are designed to be energy-efficient, ensuring that they consume less power while maintaining optimal performance.
Chimneys under ₹7000 are suitable for regular cooking, but for heavy-duty or oily cooking, look for models with higher suction power (1000 m³/h and above).

Meet your Guide

Aishwarya Faraswal

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use....Read more

First Published:28 Apr 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.