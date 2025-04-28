Best chimney under 7000 with advanced features, quiet operation and great suction: Top 10 chimneys in 2025

When it comes to keeping your kitchen smoke-free, a good chimney is essential. The best chimneys under 7000 offer smart features, efficient performance, and sleek designs that perfectly complement modern kitchens. In 2025, these budget-friendly models are packed with advanced features like powerful suction, quiet operation, and easy maintenance, without compromising on quality.

Suction power is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a chimney. Many chimneys under ₹7000 come with powerful motors that ensure you don’t have to deal with lingering cooking smells.

Browse through this list of the top 10 chimneys under ₹7000 and make an informed decision for a cleaner, smoke-free kitchen in 2025.

The Faber 60 cm kitchen chimney is one of the best chimneys under ₹7000, offering 1000 m³/hr suction power, making it ideal for larger kitchens (over 200 sqft). It features a baffle filter, noise reduction technology, and a push-button control for easy operation. The chimney’s sleek black design with a powder-coated finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen. This budget-friendly chimney ensures efficient smoke and grease removal with minimal noise (52 dB). It consumes minimal energy, making it an affordable choice for regular cooking.

Specifications Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle Filter Noise Level 52 dB Size 60 cm (ideal for 2-4 burner stoves) Control Type Push Button Reason to buy High suction power of 1000 m³/hr for effective smoke removal Easy to use with push-button controls Reason to avoid Can be noisy during high suction settings Requires regular cleaning of the baffle filter

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the vent hood's quality, easy installation, and value. The chimney’s suction suits small kitchens, though noise varies.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers high suction power, noise reduction, and sleek design at an affordable price.

The INALSA EKON 60cm pyramid-shaped chimney offers a powerful suction capacity of 1100 m³/hr, making it one of the best chimneys under ₹7000. It efficiently removes smoke, grease, and odours from your kitchen, ensuring a clean cooking environment. The chimney features a 3-speed push button control, low noise operation (below 59 dB), and an easy-to-clean dual baffle filter. This chimney is suitable for 2-3 burner stoves.

Specifications Suction Power 1100 m³/hr Filter Type Dual Baffle Filter Noise Level Below 59 dB Size 60 cm (ideal for 2-3 burner stoves) Control Type Push Button (3-speed settings) Reason to buy High suction power for effective ventilation Energy-efficient LED lights reduce electricity consumption Reason to avoid Might be slightly noisy on higher suction settings Limited to 2-3 burner stoves

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the vent hood’s design and consider it the best budget chimney under 7000. It's easy to use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its powerful suction, sleek design, energy-efficient features, and low noise, making it a great choice for your kitchen.

The Faber 60 cm kitchen chimney offers a powerful suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, perfect for kitchens with heavy Indian cooking. The pyramid-shaped design, coupled with a matte black finish, gives it a modern and elegant look. The chimney is equipped with a 3-layer baffle filter, ideal for oily cooking, ensuring efficient grease and smoke capture. The 2 LED lights provide optimal illumination while being energy-efficient. With a noise level of 59 dB, it offers a quiet cooking experience.

Specifications Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Filter Type 3-layer Baffle Filter Noise Level 59 dB Size 60 cm (ideal for 2-3 burner stoves) Control Type Push Button (3-speed settings) Reason to buy High suction power (1000 m³/hr) suitable for heavy cooking Long 12-year motor warranty ensures durability Reason to avoid Slightly higher noise level compared to lower suction models Limited to 2-3 burner stove configurations

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vent hood functional, offering good value and professional installation. They appreciate its appearance, suction, and service, though noise levels vary.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its powerful suction, durable motor, modern design, and efficient filtration for a smoke-free kitchen.

The Hindware Marvia 60 cm kitchen chimney offers excellent suction power of 1000 m³/hr, perfect for medium to heavy cooking tasks like frying and grilling. The double baffle filter effectively traps grease and smoke, and the filters are easy to clean and maintain. It comes equipped with energy-efficient LED lights for better visibility while cooking. The chimney operates quietly and efficiently with a user-friendly push-button control system.

Specifications Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Filter Type Double Baffle Filter Noise Level Low noise for smooth operation Size 60 cm (ideal for 2-3 burner stoves) Control Type Push Button Reason to buy Easy-to-clean baffle filter for low maintenance Energy-efficient LED lights Reason to avoid Limited to 2-3 burner stove configurations

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vent hood of good quality, easy to use, and compact, though reviews on noise, suction, and functionality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this chimney for its powerful suction, low-maintenance filters, and modern design that enhances your kitchen. The extended warranty on the motor adds reliability.

5. Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney

One of the Top 10 chimneys in 2025, the Glen 60 cm pyramid-style kitchen chimney combines sturdy build and great efficiency. With high suction power of 1000 m³/hr, it is perfect for small to medium kitchens handling regular frying. Its stainless-steel baffle filters ensure long-lasting performance. The 230 kWh annual energy consumption makes it one of the best chimneys under 7000 for energy-conscious buyers. Push button controls and eco-friendly LED lighting add to the convenience in daily cooking.

Specifications Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Filter Type Stainless Steel Baffle Filter Size 60 cm Energy Consumption 230 kWh per year Control Type Push Button Control Reason to buy Durable motor with Thermal Overload Protector Low noise levels during operation Reason to avoid Only 1-year warranty on product Installation charges extra

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vent hood good in quality and appearance, though reviews on noise, suction power, and installation experiences are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers high suction power, solid safety features, and efficiency in a budget-friendly chimney.

Wonderchef’s Power Elite 60 cm chimney stands out in the best chimney under ₹7000 category with its stylish matte black finish and powerful 1050 m³/hr suction. Ideal for kitchens that involve medium to heavy frying, this budget-friendly chimney handles grease and smoke effortlessly with a durable stainless steel baffle filter. It fits a 2–3 burner stove setup and uses minimal energy. With low noise levels and a 7-year motor warranty, it ranks among the Top 10 chimneys in 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 1050 m³/hr Filter Type Stainless Steel Baffle Filter Size 60 cm Energy Consumption Low, energy-efficient design Control Type Push Button Control Reason to buy High suction capacity ideal for heavy cooking Long 7-year motor warranty Reason to avoid Touch control mentioned but product uses push buttons Slightly bulky for very compact kitchens

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the vent hood’s performance, build, suction, and quiet auto-clean feature, though installation and overall functionality receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers strong suction, durable build, and a long motor warranty at an affordable price.

The Elica AH 260 BF Nero is one of the best chimneys under ₹7000, offering a powerful 1100 m³/hr suction ideal for kitchens above 200 sq ft or those that involve heavy frying. Its stylish pyramid design, matte black finish, and dual stainless steel baffle filters ensure durability and easy maintenance. With push button controls, low noise levels, and energy efficiency, it easily earns its place among the Top 10 chimneys in 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 1100 m³/hr Filter Type 2 Stainless Steel Baffle Filters Size 60 cm Energy Consumption 230 Watts Control Type Push Button Control Reason to buy Strong suction for heavy cooking needs Energy-efficient with sleek design Reason to avoid Slightly bulkier height-wise (72 cm) No touch or remote control despite being listed under special features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vent hood good in quality, design, and suction, with easy cleaning and installation, though noise level feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want high suction power, low maintenance, and stylish looks at a great price point.

The AMBBER Marvel Black is one of the best chimneys under ₹7000, offering a high suction capacity of 1250 m³/hr ideal for heavy Indian cooking. It features a sleek wall-mounted design, filterless technology for minimal maintenance, and an oil collector for easy cleaning. The dual LED lights, push-button control panel, and low noise operation make it a practical and value-for-money choice in the Top 10 chimneys for 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 1250 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless with Oil Collector Size 60 cm Control Type Push Button Control Reason to buy Filterless design for easy maintenance Dual LED lights for better visibility Reason to avoid Installation is chargeable separately Build may feel lighter compared to premium models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vent hood efficient with strong suction, sleek design, low noise, easy installation, and great value for money.

Why choose this product?

Pick this model if you want powerful suction, low maintenance, and a budget-friendly price, perfect for homes that need a practical chimney without spending big.

The Livpure Shield is a solid choice under ₹7000 for those seeking a durable and efficient chimney. With a suction power of 1100 m³/hr, a T-shaped design, and a strong baffle filter, it easily tackles smoke, oil, and grease from daily cooking. It features dual LED lights, simple push-button controls, and a 6-year motor warranty, making it one of the best budget-friendly options in the Top 10 chimneys for 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 1100 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle Filter Size 60 cm Energy Consumption 200W Motor Control Type Push Button Reason to buy Durable baffle filter for Indian cooking Dual LED lamps for better lighting Reason to avoid Installation is chargeable Suction power is slightly lower compared to premium models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the vent hood high in performance, design, and value, though installation, suction power, and noise levels receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this chimney if you prefer sturdy baffle filters, easy cleaning, and reliable performance with a trusted brand like Livpure.

For a chimney that combines performance and style at a reasonable price, the Glen Electric Pyramid-Shaped Chimney is an excellent option. Offering a 1100 m³/hr suction capacity, it efficiently removes smoke and odours while keeping your kitchen fresh. The baffle filter, easy-to-clean design, and 7-year motor warranty make it an ideal choice for long-term use.

Specifications Suction Power 1100 m³/hr Filter Type SS Baffle Filter Size 60 cm Motor Power 180W with Thermal Overload Protector Control Type Push Button Reason to buy Lifetime warranty on the baffle filter Thermal overload protection for motor longevity Reason to avoid Installation is chargeable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mixed reviews about this chimney under ₹7000. A few have raised concerned about the durability while some praise the performance.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those seeking a budget-friendly kitchen chimney with long-term warranty coverage, the Glen Electric offers reliable performance for small to medium-sized kitchens.

Is the noise level of chimneys important? Yes, noise is an important factor. Opt for chimneys with noise levels under 58 dB for quieter operation. Many chimneys under ₹7000 come with noise-reducing features like insulated motors. A quieter motor ensures you can cook without loud, distracting sounds, making the kitchen environment more comfortable and peaceful.

What design options are available in chimneys under 7000? Chimneys under ₹7000 come in a variety of designs such as wall-mounted, curved glass, and pyramid styles. Choose a design that complements your kitchen's décor. For smaller kitchens, wall-mounted or compact models are ideal, while larger spaces might benefit from island chimneys for a modern touch.

How easy is it to clean chimneys in this price range? Most chimneys under ₹7000 come with removable filters and auto-clean functionality. Look for chimneys with baffle or mesh filters as they are easier to clean and maintain. Additionally, chimneys with auto-clean features reduce the need for frequent manual cleaning, saving you time and effort in the long run.

Factors to consider while buying chimneys under 7000 Suction power : The suction power is crucial for removing smoke, grease, and odours efficiently. Look for chimneys with a suction power of at least 800-1000 m³/h for optimal performance.

: The suction power is crucial for removing smoke, grease, and odours efficiently. Look for chimneys with a suction power of at least 800-1000 m³/h for optimal performance. Noise level : Choose chimneys with lower noise levels (ideally under 58 dB) for a quieter cooking environment. A noisy chimney can be disruptive, so look for models designed with soundproofing features to reduce operational noise.

: Choose chimneys with lower noise levels (ideally under 58 dB) for a quieter cooking environment. A noisy chimney can be disruptive, so look for models designed with soundproofing features to reduce operational noise. Filter type and maintenance : Consider the type of filter; baffle filters are durable and easy to clean, while mesh filters offer good grease trapping but require regular maintenance.

: Consider the type of filter; baffle filters are durable and easy to clean, while mesh filters offer good grease trapping but require regular maintenance. Design and aesthetics : Select a chimney that complements your kitchen’s design. Models under ₹ 7000 come in various styles, such as wall-mounted, curved glass, and pyramid shapes, so choose one that suits your kitchen layout and interior design.

: Select a chimney that complements your kitchen’s design. Models under 7000 come in various styles, such as wall-mounted, curved glass, and pyramid shapes, so choose one that suits your kitchen layout and interior design. Size and fit : A chimney should cover the cooking area adequately to capture all the smoke and fumes. Make sure to measure your stove before purchasing to avoid size mismatches.

: A chimney should cover the cooking area adequately to capture all the smoke and fumes. Make sure to measure your stove before purchasing to avoid size mismatches. Additional features: Look for added features like touch controls, LED lights, filter indicators, and oil collectors. These features not only make the chimney more user-friendly but also help with ease of use and maintenance. Top 3 features of the best chimneys under 7000

Best chimneys under 7000 Suction power Noise level Filter type Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney 1000 m³/hr 52 dB Baffle Filter INALSA EKON 60 cm Pyramid Chimney 1100 m³/hr Below 59 dB Dual Baffle Filter Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney (3-layer Baffle) 1000 m³/hr 59 dB 3-layer Baffle Filter Hindware Marvia 60 cm Kitchen Chimney 1000 m³/hr 58 dB Double Baffle Filter Glen 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 1000 m³/hr 58 dB Stainless Steel Baffle Filter Wonderchef Power Elite 1050 m³/hr 58 dB Stainless Steel Baffle Filter Elica AH 260 BF Nero 1100 m³/hr 58 dB 2 Stainless Steel Baffle Filters AMBBER Marvel Black 1250 m³/hr 50 dB Filterless with Oil Collector Livpure Shield 1100 m³/hr 58 dB Baffle Filter Glen Electric Pyramid-Shaped 1100 m³/hr 58 dB SS Baffle Filter

