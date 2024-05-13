Looking to enhance your kitchen with a chimney without breaking the bank? We picked the best chimneys for under ₹10,000 to help you get the most for your money. These chimneys not only efficiently remove smoke and odours, but they also add a touch of elegance to your kitchen space.

A kitchen chimney is an essential appliance, especially in Indian cooking, where the use of spices and oil can lead to heavy smoke and lingering odours. By installing a chimney, you can maintain a clean and fresh environment in your kitchen, ensuring a pleasant cooking experience every time.

Our list includes chimneys with various features such as high suction power, easy maintenance, and sleek designs, catering to different kitchen requirements. Whether you have a small, compact kitchen or a spacious cooking area, there's a chimney on this list that's perfect for you. Say goodbye to smoky kitchens and hello to a cleaner, more enjoyable cooking space with these affordable chimneys!

1. Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

1. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

The Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney in black is designed for 2-4 burner stoves, offering a suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, ideal for kitchens larger than 200 sq.ft or heavy frying/grilling. Its baffle filter is perfect for Indian cooking, and the push-button control ensures easy operation. With noise reduction features and a durable powdered metal steel construction, this wall-mounted chimney adds both style and functionality to your kitchen. Made in India, it comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and a 12-year warranty on the motor.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Product Dimensions: 39D x 60W x 37H CM

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Noise Reduction

Material: Powdered Metal Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient suction capacity Limited colour options Baffle filter for Indian cooking Professional installation may be required

2. Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look, Push Button Control, Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Double Baffle Filter (Black)

The Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm Kitchen Chimney is a stylish and efficient addition to your kitchen. With its pyramid design and elegant black finish, it adds a touch of sophistication. The 1000 m³/hr suction power is ideal for medium to heavy cooking, making it suitable for 2-3 burner stoves. The chimney features a double baffle filter, which is easy to clean and maintain, ensuring long-lasting performance. The user-friendly push button control allows for smooth operation. Overall, it's a great choice for those looking for a powerful and stylish kitchen chimney.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Hindware

Product Dimensions: 47.5D x 60W x 52H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: High Suction

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Type: Pyramid design with premium black finish

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient dual LED lamps Requires regular maintenance for filters User-friendly push button control May be noisy at high speeds

3. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a sleek and efficient addition to your kitchen, designed to keep it smoke-free and fresh. With powerful suction and filterless technology, it efficiently draws in smoke and oily fumes. The chimney features motion sensor control for easy operation with a wave of your hand. Its autoclean function uses a heating element to remove sticky oil particles, ensuring easy maintenance. The chimney comes with a lifetime warranty on the motor and 2 years comprehensive warranty. With LED lighting and a built-in oil collector, this kitchen chimney is a durable and convenient choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Product Dimensions: 42.6D x 60W x 47.5H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Black

Warranty: Lifetime (15 years) on Motor, 2 years comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity Higher noise levels (Max noise dB: 58) Filter-less technology May require professional installation for optimum performance

Also Read: Best kitchen chimney under ₹20000: Upgrade your kitchen with these top recommendations

4. INALSA EKON 60BK Kitchen Chimney

The INALSA EKON 60BK Kitchen Chimney is a sleek and stylish addition to any kitchen, featuring a pyramid design with a premium black finish. It is equipped with a powerful 1050 m³/hr suction capacity, making it suitable for medium to heavy frying and grilling. The chimney comes with a 60cm size, perfect for 2-3 burner stoves, and a user-friendly push button control for smooth operation. It also features efficient dual LED lamps for better illumination while cooking. The double baffle filter is easy to clean and maintain. With a 5-year warranty on the motor, this chimney offers both style and functionality.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Inalsa

Product Dimensions: 47.5D x 60W x 52H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: LED light

Finish Type: Black Finish

Warranty: 5 Year Warranty on Motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek pyramid design Not suitable for larger stoves Powerful suction capacity LED light may require replacement over time

5. Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney offers efficient smoke extraction with a suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr. It features a baffle filter and comes with a 12-year warranty on the motor, ensuring long-lasting performance. The chimney has a sleek black finish and includes LED lights for illumination. It operates with minimal noise at 59 dB and is controlled by push buttons. With dimensions of 60D x 50W x 56H centimeters, this chimney is suitable for most kitchen sizes.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Product Dimensions: 60D x 50W x 56H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: LED light

Finish Type: Black

Motor Wattage: 240 Watt

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 12-year warranty on motor Noise level may be a bit high Powerful suction capacity Limited control options

Also Read: Best ductless chimneys in India: Pick from top 7 options for clean and smoke free kitchen

6. Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with fliterless technology with motion sensor (Black 60cm)"

The Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney in Black offers advanced features for a cleaner kitchen. With Filterless Technology and Auto-clean functionality, this chimney ensures powerful suction (1200 m3/hr) to keep your kitchen smoke-free. Its LED lamps enhance energy efficiency, providing ample lighting for cooking. The motion sensor technology allows easy control with simple hand gestures, perfect for when your hands are messy. The chimney's sleek design and polished finish add a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Hindware

Product Dimensions: 34D x 59.7W x 85H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Oil Collector

Finish Type: Polished

Suction Power: 1200 m3/hr

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity Requires regular maintenance Energy-efficient LED lamps May be sensitive to hand gestures

7. Whirlpool 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

The Whirlpool 60 cm Kitchen Chimney is a sleek and efficient addition to your kitchen, designed to fit a 2-4 burner stove. With a suction capacity of 750 m3/hr, it's ideal for kitchens larger than 200 sqft or for heavy frying/grilling. The chimney features a push-button control for easy operation and comes with a warranty of 5 years on the motor and 1 year comprehensive from the date of purchase. Its black finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. However, some may find the noise level of 58 dB slightly high, and the installation process may require professional assistance.

Specifications of Whirlpool 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Whirlpool

Product Dimensions: 48D x 60W x 58H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Christmas

Noise Level: 58 dB

Control Type: Push Button Control, No. of Lamps: 2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient smoke and odour removal Higher noise level Sleek design and black finish Limited warranty coverage

Also Read: Best chimney: Keep your kitchen smoke-free to stay healthy with our top 8 efficient and stylish picks

8. Glen 60cm 1000 m3/h Pyramid Wall Mounted Chimney

The Glen 60cm 1000 m3/h Pyramid Wall Mounted Chimney in Aqua with Baffle Filters and Push Button Control is a stylish and efficient addition to your kitchen. With a suction capacity of 1000 m3/hr, it's suitable for kitchen sizes of 100-150 sq. ft and medium frying/grilling needs. The pyramid shape and black colour enhance your kitchen's aesthetics, while the push-button controls make operation simple. The motor is made in India, ensuring quality and reliability. Its steel powder-coated construction adds durability. This chimney is designed for 2-4 burner stoves, offering both functionality and style for your kitchen.

Specifications of Glen 60cm 1000 m3/h Pyramid Wall Mounted Chimney

Brand: Glen

Product Dimensions: 51.2D x 60W x 33H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Motor made in India

Material: Steel Powder Coated

Type: Pyramid Shaped, Wall Mounted

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient suction Limited colour options Made in India motor Requires regular cleaning

Also Read: Best Chimneys for Smoke-Free Cooking: Top 5 options for clean and odour odour-free Kitchens

Top 3 features of best chimney under ₹ 10,000

Chimney under ₹ 10,000 Size Capacity Features Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney 39D x 60W x 37H CM 1000 m³/hr Baffle filter, Noise reduction Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm Kitchen Chimney 47.5D x 60W x 52H CM 1000 m³/hr Double baffle filter, Dual LED lamps Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 42.6D x 60W x 47.5H CM N/A Filter-less technology, Motion sensor control INALSA EKON 60BK Kitchen Chimney 47.5D x 60W x 52H CM 1050 m³/hr LED light, Sleek pyramid design Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 60D x 50W x 56H CM 1000 m³/hr 12-year warranty on motor, LED light Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney 34D x 59.7W x 85H CM 1200 m³/hr Oil collector, Energy-efficient LED lamps Whirlpool 60 cm Kitchen Chimney 48D x 60W x 58H CM 750 m³/hr Efficient smoke and odour removal, Sleek design and black finish Glen 60cm 1000 m3/h Pyramid Wall Mounted Chimney 51.2D x 60W x 33H CM 1000 m³/hr Motor made in India, Efficient suction

Best value for money chimney under ₹ 10,000

Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney offers excellent value for money with its efficient suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, perfect for medium to heavy cooking needs. The chimney comes with a baffle filter, ideal for Indian cooking, and noise reduction features for a quieter kitchen environment. Its push-button control ensures easy operation. Additionally, the chimney is made in India, providing assurance of quality and reliability. With a 1-year warranty on the product and a 12-year warranty on the motor, the Faber chimney offers long-term performance and durability, making it a great investment for your kitchen.

Best overall chimney under ₹ 10,000

Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best overall product in the under 10,000 category. It offers a powerful suction capacity of 1000 m3/hr, suitable for kitchens larger than 200 sq.ft or heavy frying/grilling. The chimney features a baffle filter, perfect for Indian cooking, and noise reduction features for a quieter kitchen environment. Its push-button control ensures easy operation, and the durable powdered metal steel construction adds both style and functionality to your kitchen. Made in India, it comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and a 12-year warranty on the motor, providing long-term peace of mind.

How to find the best chimney under ₹ 10,000?

To find the best chimney under ₹10,000, consider the suction capacity, filter type, and size. Look for a chimney with a suction capacity of at least 1000 m³/hr for effective smoke extraction. Choose a chimney with a baffle filter for efficient filtering of oil and grease. Size matters too; ensure the chimney is suitable for your kitchen size and stove type. Additionally, consider features like noise reduction, ease of cleaning, and warranty coverage. Compare prices and features across brands to find the best value for your budget.

FAQs

Question : What size chimney should I buy for a 2-4 burner stove?

Ans : For a 2-4 burner stove, a chimney with a size of 60 cm is recommended for effective coverage.

Question : Do I need professional installation for these chimneys?

Ans : Yes, professional installation is recommended to ensure optimal performance and safety.

Question : Are these chimneys suitable for Indian cooking?

Ans : Yes, most chimneys come with baffle filters, which are ideal for Indian cooking.

Question : How often should I clean the filters?

Ans : It is recommended to clean the filters once every 2-3 months, depending on usage.

Question : Do these chimneys come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most chimneys come with a warranty, ranging from 1-5 years on the product and the motor.

