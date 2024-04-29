When we think of best-selling chimneys, we may think about the best features that these appliances should have. Needless to say, Chimneys are essential for maintaining a smoke-free environment in our kitchens, as they effectively remove fumes and gases generated during cooking. This not only prevents the accumulation of haze but also ensures the air quality inside our homes remains healthy and clean. Additionally, chimneys play a crucial role in preventing the build-up of grease and oil particles, which could otherwise coat kitchen surfaces and appliances over time. By capturing and directing these particles out of the kitchen, chimneys help to create a cleaner and more hygienic cooking area. Moreover, chimneys contribute to a more comfortable cooking experience by reducing the accumulation of heat and steam, allowing for enjoyable cooking sessions without feeling suffocated or sweaty. Essentially, chimneys are like silent heroes that work behind the scenes to enhance our cooking spaces, making them more enjoyable, healthier, and cleaner. Here are some of the best chimneys you can consider for your homes.

1. INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The INALSA EKON 60BK Pyramid Kitchen Chimney showcases an elegant pyramid design and a sophisticated black finish, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your kitchen. With its 60cm size, it is perfectly suited for 2-3 burner stoves. Boasting a robust suction capacity of 1050 m3/hr, it effortlessly tackles medium to heavy frying and grilling tasks. The chimney is equipped with double Baffle Filters, renowned for their effortless cleaning and maintenance. Operating this chimney is a breeze, thanks to its user-friendly push-button control, ensuring seamless and efficient operation while keeping your kitchen smoke and odour-free.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 65 dB

Wattage: 93 Watts

Dimension: 47.5 x 60 x 52 Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Good suction power Requires frequent cleaning Double baffle filters No auto-clean technology Sleek design

2. Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL 207 HAC LTW VMS 60, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney by Elica, measuring 60 cm, is equipped with a sealed motor to ensure smooth functionality even in the presence of oil deposits or water vapour. Its powerful suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr effectively covers cooking areas, promoting a clean environment. The auto-clean feature utilizes a heating pad to eliminate sticky oil particles, which are then collected in the oil collector below. This chimney also incorporates motion sensing technology, allowing for easy operation with a simple wave of the hand. It includes Touch + Motion Sensor Control, 2 lamps, and has an angular shape, making it suitable for wall-mounted installation.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 58 dB

Wattage: 200 Watts

Dimension: 34 x 60 x 85 Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable pricing Requires frequent cleaning Good suction power Limited colour options Baffle filter

Also Read: Best ductless chimneys in India: Pick from top 7 options for clean and smoke free kitchen

3. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

The Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney is designed to provide excellent performance for a 2-4 burner stove when mounted on the wall. It has a powerful suction capacity of 1000 m3/hr, making it perfect for larger kitchens measuring over 200 sqft and for those who engage in extensive cooking activities. The baffle filter design is specifically crafted to effectively trap grease and smoke, catering to the needs of Indian cooking styles. The chimney's push-button control ensures ease of use, and it operates at a comfortable noise level of 52 dB. With its sleek pyramid shape and black finish, this chimney adds a contemporary touch to your kitchen.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 52 dB

Wattage: 180 Watts

Dimension: 39 x 60 x 37 Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable pricing Cassette filter requires frequent cleaning Easy to use Suction power is average LED lamp

Also Read: Best chimney: Keep your kitchen smoke-free to stay healthy with our top 8 efficient and stylish picks

4. Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with filterless and Motion Sensor Technology (Black 90cm)

The Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney is designed with cutting-edge features to enhance your cooking experience. Its Filterless Technology guarantees strong suction power, effectively eliminating smoke from your kitchen. The Auto-clean technology streamlines maintenance with just a tap on the control panel. Boasting a maximum suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, it ensures a clean, hassle-free, and energy-efficient cooking environment. LED lamps provide energy-saving illumination while cooking, and the Motion Sensor technology enables hands-free operation through simple gestures or touches. This chimney's blend of advanced functionalities, such as auto-clean, powerful suction, LED lighting, and motion sensing, makes it a perfect fit for contemporary kitchens.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney

Size: 90 cm

Noise Level: 60 dB

Wattage: 200 Watts

Dimension: 34 x 89.7 x 85 Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Good suction power Higher initial cost Auto clean technology Motion sensor technology

Also Read: Glen chimneys will keep your kitchen smoke-free and smelling fresh after intensive cooking sessions

5. Whirlpool 60 cm 750 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

The Whirlpool 60 cm 750 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney is created to maintain a hygienic and cozy kitchen ambience. Its cassette filter works effectively in eliminating smoke, oil particles, and odours, guaranteeing a delightful cooking environment. Featuring a suction capacity of 750 m3/hr, it efficiently purifies the air in medium to large kitchens. The user-friendly push-button control ensures easy operation, and the LED lamps offer sufficient lighting for cooking.

Specifications of Whirlpool 60 cm 750 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 58 dB

Wattage: 160

Dimension: 60 x 48 x 58

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable pricing Cassette filter requires frequent cleaning Easy to use Suction power is average LED lamp

Also Read: Amazon clearance sale: Remove smoke and make cooking fun with top 8 chimneys, grab up to 57% off

Top 3 features of the best-selling chimneys

Best-selling chimney Suction capacity Noise level Special feature INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 1050 m3/hr 65 dB double Baffle Filter Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney 1350 m3/hr 58 dB Motion sensor, auto-clean Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney 1000 m3/hr 52 dB Noise reduction Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney 1200 m3/hr. 60 dB Motion sensor technology, Filterless auto clean kitchen chimney Whirlpool 60 cm 750 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney 750 m3/hr 58 dB Push button control, LED lamp

Best value for money best-selling kitchen chimney: Fabers Hood Pluto PB BF BK 60 Kitchen Chimney

This is a value-for-money product as it offers some of the must-have features. Faber's Hood Pluto PB BF BK 60 Kitchen Chimney is designed to provide a smoke-free cooking experience with its 1000 m³/hr suction capacity. This sleek black chimney comes with a baffle filter and push-button control, making it ideal for a 2-4 burner stove setup.

Best overall best-selling kitchen chimney: INALSA EKON 60BK Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

This product is a winner in terms of the best overall product. The INALSA EKON 60BK Pyramid Kitchen Chimney offers a perfect blend of sophistication and effectiveness, featuring a suction capacity of 1050 m³/hr, dual LED lamps, and a double baffle filter to efficiently eliminate smoke. With its push-button control and sleek black design, this chimney not only enhances functionality but also adds a touch of style to your kitchen.

How to find the best-selling chimneys

When searching for the perfect chimney for your kitchen, take into account various factors such as size, suction power, filter type, noise level, and control type. It's important to determine the appropriate size based on the dimensions of your stove and kitchen area. Consider selecting a chimney with higher suction power for optimal smoke and odour removal. Depending on your cooking requirements, you can choose between baffle, cassette, or filterless filters. Additionally, make sure that the chimney operates quietly and has user-friendly controls for your convenience.

FAQs

Question : What is the appropriate size of the chimney for my kitchen?

Ans : The size of the chimney you need depends on your stove or cooktop size. For a 2-4 burner stove, a 60 cm chimney is suitable, while larger stoves may require a 90 cm chimney. How does the suction power of a chimney affect its performance? The performance of a chimney is directly impacted by its suction power. This power, measured in m³/hr, determines how effectively the chimney can eliminate smoke, fumes, and odours from your kitchen. Higher suction power is recommended for larger kitchens or heavy cooking.

Question : What is the recommended type of filter for Indian cooking?

Ans : For Indian cooking, baffle filters are highly recommended as they effectively trap oil and grease particles, resulting in a cleaner and healthier kitchen environment.

Question : Are there any chimney models that come with auto-clean technology?

Ans : Absolutely! Many of the best-selling chimneys are equipped with auto-clean technology, making maintenance a breeze by automatically cleaning the filters and reducing the need for manual effort.

Question : What are the energy efficiency ratings of the most popular chimneys?

Ans : The energy efficiency ratings can vary among different chimneys. It is advisable to look for models with higher ratings, such as 3-star or 5-star, to ensure energy savings and promote eco-friendliness.

Question : What is the warranty period for these chimneys?

Ans : The warranty periods for chimneys typically range from 1 year for comprehensive coverage to 5 years for specific parts like motors. It is always recommended to check the warranty details provided by the manufacturer for each chimney model.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!