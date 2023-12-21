Best Christmas gift ideas: Extend modernity with top smartphones under ₹15,000

The festive season of Christmas brings a wave of joy, warmth, and the cherished tradition of gift-giving. In this time of festivity, we often seek the perfect present that resonates with our loved ones' lives, one that fits within our budget yet doesn't skimp on quality. In today's technology-driven age, a smartphone is more than just a thoughtful gift; it's a window to a world of possibilities. Especially in a market conscious of price like India, finding a top-tier smartphone under ₹15,000, which balances cost and capability, is a true gem.

In the competitive world of smartphones, this price segment is crucial. These devices have evolved beyond mere tools for communication; they are integral to our daily lives, from capturing life's moments to streamlining tasks. Thus, selecting a smartphone as a gift requires considering what would enhance the recipient's day-to-day experience.

This article explores the best smartphones available under ₹15,000. We're looking at devices that offer not just affordability, but also a rich array of features. Whether you're in search of a phone with a top-notch camera for a family member who loves photography, a robust battery for a friend always on the move, or a device with an elegant design for someone with a keen eye for aesthetics, we have options for you. These smartphones are not only easy on the wallet; they come equipped with features that are on par with more expensive models.

Let's explore the top smartphones under ₹15,000 that stand out as ideal Christmas gifts. These gifts bring a touch of modernity, wrapped in the festive spirit, ensuring your loved ones feel cherished and connected in the best possible way.

1. Motorola E13 4G (Aurora Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Motorola E13 4G in Aurora Green is a testament to the adage that good things come in budget-friendly packages, making it one of the best Christmas gift ideas for those who value both style and substance. Boasting an impressive 8GB RAM and a generous 128GB storage, expandable up to 1 terabyte, this device handles multitasking with ease. Its 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, offering a standard 60Hz refresh rate, presents a vibrant and clear viewing experience. Powered by the UNISOC T606 processor, the E13 4G promises reliable performance for everyday tasks. The face unlock feature, combined with IP52 water repellent design, adds to its practicality. Its camera capabilities, led by a 13MP rear camera, are sufficient for casual photography. The 5000mAh battery ensures prolonged usage, making it a thoughtful gift for someone always on the move.

Specifications of Motorola E13 4G:

RAM, ROM, and Expandable Memory: 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB.

Display: 6.5 inches HD+ IPS LCD.

Processor: UNISOC T606.

Battery: 5000mAh.

Camera: 13MP Rear Camera.

Additional Features: Face Unlock, IP52 Water Repellent.

Pros Cons Large storage and expandable memory Standard refresh rate display Durable design with water repellency Camera performance adequate for casual use

2. POCO M5 (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The POCO M5 emerges as a standout choice for a Christmas gift, especially for those who appreciate a blend of power and design without stretching the budget. This device features a substantial 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB, ensuring ample space for apps, photos, and videos. The 6.58-inch Full HD+ display provides crisp and vibrant visuals, ideal for media consumption. Photography enthusiasts will be delighted with its triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, complemented by a depth sensor and macro sensor. Selfie lovers aren't left out either, thanks to an 8MP front camera. Powered by a Mediatek Helio G99 processor and backed by a 5000mAh battery, the POCO M5 balances performance with endurance, making it a smart choice for those seeking a capable yet affordable smartphone.

Specifications of POCO M5:

RAM and Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, expandable up to 512GB.

Display: 6.58 inches Full HD+.

Camera: 50MP + 2MP Depth Sensor + 2MP Macro Sensor, 8MP Front Camera.

Battery: 5000mAh Lithium-ion Polymer.

Processor: Mediatek Helio G99.

Pros Cons High-resolution triple camera setup None Full HD+ display for enhanced visuals

3. realme narzo 60X 5G

Gifting the realme narzo 60X 5G could be a game-changer this Christmas for those in your life who crave speed and efficiency. Decked in a striking Nebula Purple, the phone is a style statement in itself. The device's key highlight, a 50MP AI Primary Camera, captures every detail with precision, making it a perfect fit for photography lovers. The 33W SUPERVOOC Charge technology is a boon for the busy and on-the-go, offering rapid charging capabilities. A large 5000mAh battery complements this, ensuring the phone keeps pace with demanding lifestyles. With 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 2TB, storage woes are a thing of the past. The phone's fast refresh display enhances the user experience, especially in gaming and video playback, making it a great choice for tech-savvy individuals.

Specifications of realme narzo 60X 5G:

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM, expandable up to 2TB.

Camera: 50MP AI Primary Camera.

Battery: 5000mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge.

Additional Features: Fast refresh display, side fingerprint unlock.

Pros Cons Rapid charging with SUPERVOOC technology Limited RAM for power users High-resolution camera for quality photography

4. Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G in Moonstone Silver is a fitting Christmas gift for those who value both aesthetics and performance. With 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, this phone provides smooth operation and ample storage for apps and media. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform ensures efficient performance, making it suitable for everyday use and light gaming. The 17.24cm FHD+ display with a 90Hz AdaptiveSync offers a fluid and immersive viewing experience, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The 50MP AI Dual camera system is a treat for photography enthusiasts, while the 8MP selfie camera caters well to casual photo needs. The 5000mAh battery, coupled with a 22.5W charger, provides good endurance and quick charging. With its sleek design and practical features, the Redmi 12 5G is an ideal gift for someone seeking a modern, feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Redmi 12 5G:

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM.

Display: 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync, Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Camera: 50MP AI Dual camera, 8MP Selfie camera.

Battery: 5000mAh with 22.5W charger.

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

Pros Cons High-refresh-rate FHD+ display 4GB RAM may be limiting for heavy multitasking Strong battery life with fast charging

5. realme narzo N53 (Feather Black, 8GB+128GB)

The realme narzo N53, presented in a sleek Feather Black, is a top choice for a Christmas gift, especially for those who appreciate a blend of elegance and performance. Its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity offer smooth multitasking and abundant space for personal content. The 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging is a standout feature, ensuring quick power-ups and minimizing downtime. The phone's slim design not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also enhances handling comfort. Photography enthusiasts will be captivated by the high-resolution 50MP AI camera, perfect for capturing detailed and vibrant images. The 90Hz smooth display enhances the viewing experience, making it ideal for media consumption and gaming. Coupled with a massive 5000mAh battery, the realme narzo N53 stands out as a practical and stylish gift option.

Specifications of realme narzo N53:

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM.

Camera: 50MP AI camera.

Battery: 5000mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Display: 90Hz smooth display.

Design: Slim and sleek with Feather Black finish.

Pros Cons Fast charging with 33W SUPERVOOC Not the fastest processor High-resolution camera for quality photos

6. Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage)

This Christmas, consider the Samsung Galaxy M13 in Aqua Green as a gift for those who value brand reliability and solid performance. The phone's 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 1TB, provide sufficient space for everyday use. Its standout feature is the 6000mAh battery, offering extended usage without frequent charging, ideal for those always on the move. The Galaxy M13's triple camera setup, with a 50MP main sensor, ensures good photographic capabilities. The 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display offers clear and bright visuals, enhancing the user experience. The device's Android 12 operating system, combined with a powerful Octa-Core processor, ensures smooth operation. The Samsung Galaxy M13, with its durable build and practical features, is an excellent gift choice for anyone looking for a dependable smartphone.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M13:

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB.

Camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP Triple camera setup, 8MP front camera.

Battery: 6000mAh.

Display: 6.6 inches FHD+ LCD.

Processor: Octa-Core.

Pros Cons Massive 6000mAh battery for long usage Limited RAM for advanced multitasking Good camera setup for the price range

7. Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C in Matte Black is an ideal Christmas gift for those seeking a blend of style and substance at an affordable price. Its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, further expandable, ensure adequate performance for daily tasks. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor provides a smooth experience, particularly noticeable in casual gaming and multimedia use. The 17cm HD+ display, coupled with a 5000mAh battery, offers a balanced mix of visual clarity and battery longevity. The 50MP AI Dual camera is a notable feature, allowing for decent photography in various lighting conditions. With additional features like dual-band WiFi for better connectivity and an oleophobic coating for durability, the Redmi 12C stands out as a practical choice for those looking for a reliable yet budget-friendly smartphone.

Specifications of Redmi 12C:

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, expandable.

Camera: 50MP AI Dual camera, 5MP Selfie camera.

Battery: 5000mAh.

Display: 17cm HD+.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85.

Pros Cons Capable processor for smooth operation HD+ resolution might be underwhelming for some Long-lasting battery life

8. Redmi 13C

The Redmi 13C in Stardust Black is a delightful Christmas gift for anyone seeking a blend of functionality and style. Its 4GB RAM, supplemented by 128GB storage, caters to the needs of the average user. The MediaTek Helio G85 processor ensures smooth operation, suitable for everyday tasks and casual gaming. The 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate offers a fluid visual experience, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The 50MP AI Triple camera setup is a boon for photography enthusiasts, allowing for versatile shooting in various conditions. With a 5000mAh battery, the Redmi 13C promises extended usage, ideal for users who are frequently on the go. Its design, combined with practical features, makes it an attractive gift choice for those who value a good balance between performance and aesthetics.

Specifications of Redmi 13C:

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM.

Display: 6.74 inches HD+ 90Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Camera: 50MP AI Triple camera.

Battery: 5000mAh.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85.

Pros Cons High-refresh-rate display for smooth visuals HD+ resolution may not appeal to all Versatile triple camera setup

9. Samsung Galaxy M04

The Samsung Galaxy M04 in Light Green is an excellent Christmas gift choice for those who prioritize brand reliability and efficient performance. Equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable to meet higher demands, it's a practical option for everyday use. The MediaTek Helio P35 processor delivers decent performance, handling daily tasks with ease. The 6.5-inch HD+ display provides clear and vibrant visuals, enhancing the overall user experience. The camera setup, featuring a 13MP dual camera system, is capable of capturing good quality photos in various lighting conditions. The 5000mAh battery ensures that the phone lasts through the day, making it suitable for users with active lifestyles. The Samsung Galaxy M04 combines essential features with the trusted Samsung brand quality, making it a thoughtful and valuable gift.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M04:

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, expandable.

Camera: 13MP Dual camera setup, 5MP front camera.

Battery: 5000mAh.

Display: 6.5 inches HD+ LCD.

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35.

Pros Cons Reliable performance for daily use Camera setup may be basic for some users Long-lasting battery life HD+ resolution might be limited for some

10. Redmi A2 (Sea Green, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The Redmi A2 in Sea Green is a charming and budget-friendly Christmas gift, perfect for those seeking a simple yet functional smartphone. With 2GB RAM and 64GB storage, it's well-suited for basic tasks like calling, texting, and social media. The MediaTek Helio G36 processor provides adequate performance for light use. The 6.5-inch HD+ display, while not the highest resolution, offers clear visuals for everyday media consumption. The 8MP dual camera setup caters to basic photography needs, and the 5MP front camera is sufficient for casual selfies. The 5000mAh battery is a significant feature, providing ample power for a day's usage. The Redmi A2 is an ideal choice for first-time smartphone users or those who prefer a no-frills, easy-to-use device.

Specifications of Redmi A2:

RAM and Storage: 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable.

Camera: 8MP Dual camera, 5MP Front camera.

Battery: 5000mAh.

Display: 6.5 inches HD+.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G36.

Pros Cons Suitable for basic tasks and light use Limited RAM may restrict multitasking Long battery life for extended use Basic camera setup

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Motorola E13 4G (Aurora Green) 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage 6.5-inch IPS LCD Display 5000mAh Battery POCO M5 50MP Triple Camera Setup 6.58-inch Full HD+ Display Mediatek Helio G99 Processor realme narzo 60X 5G (Nebula Purple) 50MP AI Primary Camera 33W SUPERVOOC Charge Fast Refresh Display Redmi 12 5G (Moonstone Silver) Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Platform 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz Display 5000mAh Battery realme narzo N53 (Feather Black) 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage 33W SUPERVOOC Charging 90 Hz Smooth Display Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green) 6000mAh Battery 50MP Triple Camera Setup 16.72cm FHD+ LCD Display Redmi 12C (Matte Black) MediaTek Helio G85 Processor 17cm HD+ Display 50MP AI Dual Camera Redmi 13C (Stardust Black) MediaTek Helio G85 Processor 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz Display 50MP AI Triple Camera Samsung Galaxy M04 (Light Green) MediaTek Helio P35 Processor 13MP Dual Camera Setup 5000mAh Battery Redmi A2 (Sea Green) MediaTek Helio G36 Processor 6.5-inch HD+ Display 5000mAh Battery

Best value for money

The POCO M5 stands out as the best value for money in this segment. It offers a robust 50MP triple camera setup, ideal for photography enthusiasts. The 6.58-inch Full HD+ display ensures vivid and crisp visuals, enhancing the user experience. Coupled with the powerful Mediatek Helio G99 processor, it provides smooth performance, whether it's for gaming or multitasking. All these features, packed into an affordable price point, make the POCO M5 an excellent choice for those seeking high-end features without a hefty price tag.

Best overall product

The best overall product in this category is the realme narzo N53. It boasts an impressive combination of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, ensuring smooth performance and ample space. The 33W SUPERVOOC charging technology is a significant advantage, offering rapid charging capabilities. The 90Hz smooth display enhances the viewing and gaming experience. This phone is not just about specifications; its sleek design and Feather Black finish add to its appeal. The realme narzo N53 strikes a perfect balance between aesthetics, performance, and features, making it an outstanding choice in this price range.

How to find the right smartphone under ₹ 15,000?

Finding the right smartphone under ₹15,000 involves considering several key factors. Firstly, prioritize your needs: whether it's camera quality, battery life, performance, or display. For photography enthusiasts, a phone with a high-resolution camera and good image processing should be a priority. If battery life is crucial, look for phones with a battery capacity of 5000mAh or more. Performance-oriented users should focus on processors and RAM, especially for gaming or heavy multitasking.

Next, consider the brand and after-sales service. A reliable brand with a good track record in updates and customer service adds value. Also, look at the software experience - a clean, user-friendly interface can significantly enhance daily usage.

Finally, read reviews and watch comparison videos. Real-world usage reviews provide insights that spec sheets cannot. This comprehensive approach will help you make an informed decision, ensuring you get the best smartphone for your needs within the ₹15,000 budget.

FAQs

Question : What should I prioritize when choosing a smartphone under ₹15,000?

Ans : Prioritize based on your primary usage: camera quality for photography, battery life for extended usage, processor and RAM for performance, and display quality for media consumption.

Question : Are smartphones under ₹15,000 good for gaming?

Ans : Yes, many smartphones under ₹15,000 offer decent performance for casual gaming. Look for devices with a powerful processor and adequate RAM.

Question : Can I expect a good camera in this price range?

Ans : Absolutely. Many smartphones under ₹15,000 come with impressive camera setups, including high-resolution sensors and multiple camera features.

Question : How important is battery life in this segment?

Ans : Battery life is crucial, especially for heavy users. Look for phones with at least a 5000mAh battery to ensure it lasts through a day of extensive use.

Question : Should I consider brand value when buying a budget smartphone?

Ans : Yes, choosing a reputable brand can ensure better quality, software updates, and after-sales service, which are important aspects of your smartphone experience.

