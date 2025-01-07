|Product
Best overall productAGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/BlackView Details
₹13,999
Hestia Nutri-Max Cold Press Slow Juicer, 240 W motor | Patented Auger technology for 3x more juice | 3 Strainers for Juices, Sorbets, Nut Milk, etc | Longest warranty, easy usage | Red WineView Details
₹13,999
Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer, Compact Design, Less Oxidation, For Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, 130 WView Details
₹3,989
Best value for moneySOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer, Easy Clean Slow Juicer Cold Pressed Juice Extractor, Slow Juicer for Fruits & Vegetables, 2 Speeds + Reverse Function Masticating Juicer, Recipes Incl, OrangeView Details
₹6,499
Borosil Health Pro Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer, Compact Design, For Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, 200 WView Details
₹9,365
INALSA Professional Cold Press Juicer With 400 Watts Super Silent Dc Motor|82 Mm Feeding Chute|Slow Juicer With 7 Stage Spiral Auger|Whole Fruit&Vegetable Juice|Reverse Function|Bpa Free(Nutri N Vit)View Details
₹8,995
kuvings Auto 6 Gunmetal Ultimate Hands-Free Cold Press Juicer (2024 Launch, Whole Slow Juicer, Just Load Ingredients At Press Of A Button, Auto Cutting,12 Years Warranty, 200 Watts)View Details
₹21,900
Borosil Vita Rich Cold Press Juicer | 250 Watts, 1.5 L Wide Mouth Hopper, 1 L Jug & Pulp Collector with Anti Drip Tap | Reverse Function for Pulp Cleaner, Auto Cut-Off for Safety | 2 Years WarrantyView Details
₹12,599
Havells Nutri Pure New Generation Cold Press Juicer | Low Noise DC Motor 105W, 40 RPM | All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer | Spiral Auger with SS Prong | Mesh Free filter for Easy Cleaning (Ivory)View Details
₹9,499
Looking for the best cold press juicers to improve your health? Cold press juicers are a game changer for anyone looking to enjoy fresh, nutrient-packed juice. Unlike traditional centrifugal juicers, these devices use slow, cold-pressing technology that retains more vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. The result is smoother, tastier juice with higher nutritional value. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 10 cold press juicers, carefully selected for their performance, durability, and innovative features.
Whether you're a health-conscious beginner or an experienced juicer, these options will suit every need, helping you enjoy the benefits of freshly made juice right at home. From easy-to-clean models to high-capacity juicers, these devices promise the ultimate in convenience and quality. Let’s dive into the best cold press juicers that will transform your juicing experience and support a healthier lifestyle.
1. Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer
The Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer is among the best cold press juicers, featuring patented JMCS technology to extract more juice from fruits and vegetables. With a 240W motor, it promises efficient performance and is backed by a 12-year manufacturer warranty and home service across India.
Efficient juice extraction with JMCS technology
Long warranty and home service for peace of mind
Large design might take up space in smaller kitchens
Higher price compared to other models
Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the Kuvings B1700 for its powerful performance, high juice yield, and easy cleaning, making it a top choice.
Why choose this product?
Choose this juicer for its advanced technology, long warranty, and excellent customer service, offering durability and superior juice quality.
The AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer is one of the best cold press juicers, offering professional-grade performance with a 240W power motor. This all-in-one fruit and vegetable juicer comes with 3 strainers for versatile juicing, making it ideal for both home and professional use. The elegant grey and black design complements any kitchen, while the cold-press technology ensures maximum nutrient retention for healthier juice.
Versatile with 3 strainers for different textures
Powerful 240W motor for quick juicing
Larger size may require more space on countertops
Can be a bit noisy during operation
AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers commend the AGARO Imperial for its efficient performance, versatility with different strainers, and easy cleanup, making it a highly recommended choice.
Why choose this product?
Choose this juicer for its powerful motor, multiple strainers, and professional cold-press technology, offering great value and juice quality.
The Hestia Nutri-Max Cold Press Slow Juicer stands out as one of the best cold press juicers, offering a powerful 240W motor and patented auger technology for extracting up to three times more juice. This versatile juicer comes with 3 strainers, perfect for juices, sorbets, and nut milks. With the longest warranty and ease of use, it is an excellent investment for health-conscious individuals.
Patented auger technology extracts 3x more juice
Versatile strainers for multiple uses like nut milk
The red wine colour may not suit all kitchen aesthetics
Slightly larger size, may take up more space
Hestia Nutri-Max Cold Press Slow Juicer, 240 W motor | Patented Auger technology for 3x more juice | 3 Strainers for Juices, Sorbets, Nut Milk, etc | Longest warranty, easy usage | Red Wine
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers love the Hestia Nutri-Max for its high juice yield, versatility for different drinks, and reliable performance, making it a top choice.
Why choose this product?
Choose this juicer for its patented technology, versatility with various recipes, and the longest warranty for peace of mind and excellent value.
The Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer is a top contender among the best cold press juicers for its compact design and portability. With a 130W motor, it ensures less oxidation, preserving the nutrients and flavours in your fresh fruits and vegetables. Perfect for those who want a space-saving, easy-to-use juicer that delivers fresh, healthy juice every time.
Compact, portable design ideal for small kitchens
Reduces oxidation for fresher juice
Lower motor power may be slower than more powerful models
Limited to smaller quantities of juice per session
Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer, Compact Design, Less Oxidation, For Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, 130 W
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate the Borosil Easy Juice for its efficient juice extraction, compact size, and easy cleaning, making it a great option for daily use.
Why choose this product?
Choose this juicer for its compact, portable design, efficient performance, and ability to reduce oxidation, ensuring fresher and more nutritious juices.
The SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer is one of the best cold press juicers, featuring two speeds and a reverse function for optimal juice extraction. This masticating juicer is perfect for fruits and vegetables, offering easy cleaning and including recipes for added convenience. Its orange design adds a pop of colour to your kitchen while ensuring efficient, fresh juice every time.
Two-speed options and reverse function for versatile juicing
Includes recipes to inspire healthy juice options
Larger design may require more counter space
Some users may find it slightly noisy during operation
SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer, Easy Clean Slow Juicer Cold Pressed Juice Extractor, Slow Juicer for Fruits & Vegetables, 2 Speeds + Reverse Function Masticating Juicer, Recipes Incl, Orange
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the SOLARA juicer for its easy cleaning, multiple speed options, and ability to extract fresh, nutrient-rich juice, making it a favourite.
Why choose this product?
Choose this juicer for its flexible speed settings, reverse function for blockages, and included recipes, ensuring an enjoyable juicing experience with optimal results.
The Borosil Health Pro Cold Press Slow Juicer is among the best cold press juicers, offering a portable and compact design ideal for juicing fresh fruits and vegetables. With a 200W motor, this slow juicer ensures efficient extraction while preserving the nutrients in your juice. Perfect for those seeking a convenient, easy-to-use juicer for daily health boosts.
Compact, portable design ideal for small kitchens
Efficient cold-press technology for nutrient retention
Slightly slower juicing compared to higher-powered models
Limited capacity for larger batches of juice
Borosil Health Pro Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer, Compact Design, For Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, 200 W
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the Borosil Health Pro for its compact size, efficient juicing, and ability to produce nutrient-packed juice with minimal oxidation.
Why choose this product?
Choose this juicer for its powerful 200W motor, compact design, and ability to preserve nutrients, ensuring a fresh and healthy juicing experience.
The INALSA Professional Cold Press Juicer is one of the best cold press juicers, featuring a 400W super silent DC motor and a large 82mm feeding chute for easy juicing. Equipped with a 7-stage spiral auger and reverse function, this juicer extracts juice from whole fruits and vegetables with minimal effort. BPA-free and designed for professional performance, it ensures maximum juice yield and nutritional value.
Powerful 400W motor for efficient juicing
Silent operation for quieter juicing
Larger size may take up more space on countertops
Might be too bulky for those with limited kitchen space
INALSA Professional Cold Press Juicer With 400 Watts Super Silent Dc Motor|82 Mm Feeding Chute|Slow Juicer With 7 Stage Spiral Auger|Whole Fruit&Vegetable Juice|Reverse Function|Bpa Free(Nutri N Vit)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers love the INALSA juicer for its quiet operation, large feeding chute, and efficient juice extraction, making it a top choice for health enthusiasts.
Why choose this product?
Choose this juicer for its powerful motor, large chute for whole fruit juicing, and silent operation, offering a professional and convenient juicing experience.
The Kuvings Auto 6 Gunmetal Ultimate Hands-Free Cold Press Juicer (2024 Launch) is among the best cold press juicers, offering a hands-free, effortless juicing experience. With a 200W motor and auto cutting technology, just load the ingredients, press a button, and enjoy fresh, nutrient-rich juice. It also comes with a 12-year warranty, ensuring long-lasting durability and performance for your home or office.
Hands-free operation for convenience
Auto cutting technology for easy use
Premium price compared to other models
Might be large for smaller kitchens
kuvings Auto 6 Gunmetal Ultimate Hands-Free Cold Press Juicer (2024 Launch, Whole Slow Juicer, Just Load Ingredients At Press Of A Button, Auto Cutting,12 Years Warranty, 200 Watts)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers rave about the Kuvings Auto 6 for its convenience, hands-free juicing, and impressive juice yield, making it a popular choice for busy households.
Why choose this product?
Choose this juicer for its easy, hands-free operation, auto cutting feature, and long-lasting performance, backed by a 12-year warranty for peace of mind.
The Borosil Vita Rich Cold Press Juicer is one of the best cold press juicers, offering a 250W motor and a 1.5L wide mouth hopper for easy juicing. With a 1L jug and pulp collector with an anti-drip tap, it ensures no mess during juice preparation. The reverse function aids in pulp cleaning, while the auto cut-off feature adds a layer of safety. It comes with a 2-year warranty.
Wide mouth hopper for easy ingredient loading
Reverse function for better pulp cleaning
The motor power may be less compared to more powerful models
Larger size may require more counter space
Borosil Vita Rich Cold Press Juicer | 250 Watts, 1.5 L Wide Mouth Hopper, 1 L Jug & Pulp Collector with Anti Drip Tap | Reverse Function for Pulp Cleaner, Auto Cut-Off for Safety | 2 Years Warranty
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the Borosil Vita Rich for its efficient juicing, easy cleaning, and practical features like the reverse function and anti-drip tap.
Why choose this product?
Choose this juicer for its convenient wide mouth hopper, reverse function for easier pulp cleaning, and the safety auto cut-off feature, offering a hassle-free juicing experience.
The Havells Nutri Pure New Generation Cold Press Juicer is one of the best cold press juicers, featuring a low noise 105W DC motor that operates at just 40 RPM. Its spiral auger with stainless steel prongs efficiently extracts juice from both fruits and vegetables. With a mesh-free filter, it ensures easy cleaning, making it perfect for daily use. The ivory colour adds an elegant touch to your kitchen.
Low noise operation for quieter juicing
Mesh-free filter for easy cleaning
May take longer to juice compared to higher RPM models
Lower motor power might limit juicing speed
Havells Nutri Pure New Generation Cold Press Juicer | Low Noise DC Motor 105W, 40 RPM | All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer | Spiral Auger with SS Prong | Mesh Free filter for Easy Cleaning (Ivory)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate the Havells Nutri Pure for its quiet operation, easy cleaning, and ability to extract nutrient-rich juice, making it a great value.
Why choose this product?
Choose this juicer for its low noise, efficient spiral auger technology, and easy-to-clean design, ensuring a peaceful and convenient juicing experience.
The best cold press juicers preserve more nutrients and enzymes compared to traditional juicers. They extract juice at a slower speed, reducing oxidation and ensuring fresher, healthier juice. These juicers are ideal for anyone looking to boost their health with nutrient-rich, natural juice.
The best cold press juicers use a slow, masticating process to extract juice, preserving more nutrients and flavour. In contrast, regular juicers use high-speed blades that create heat, which can degrade the juice quality. Cold press juicers are perfect for extracting juice from a variety of fruits and vegetables.
Yes, the best cold press juicers are designed to extract juice from leafy greens like spinach, kale, and wheatgrass efficiently. Their slow, masticating process ensures that you get the maximum nutrient yield from these fibrous vegetables, making them ideal for green juice enthusiasts.
Cleaning the best cold press juicers is relatively easy, as most models are designed with removable parts for quick rinsing. Some feature mesh-free filters, which help prevent clogging and make cleaning even simpler. Regular maintenance ensures that the juicer continues performing at its best.
Motor power: Choose a juicer with adequate motor power (at least 150W) for efficient juice extraction from various fruits and vegetables.
Juicing speed: Cold press juicers operate at slower speeds, but some offer multiple speed settings for different ingredients.
Feeding chute size: A wider chute allows for whole fruits and vegetables to be juiced with less prep time.
Build quality: Look for durable materials like stainless steel or BPA-free plastic for long-lasting performance.
Ease of cleaning: Ensure the juicer has removable parts and is easy to clean, with mesh-free filters for smoother maintenance.
Warranty: A longer warranty provides assurance of the juicer's reliability and quality, with some models offering up to 10+ years.
Best cold press juicers
Product features
Ideal for
Buy if
|Kuvings B1700 Cold Press Juicer
|240W motor, Whole Slow Juicer, Patented JMCS Technology
|Health-conscious individuals
|Want efficient, nutrient-rich juice with minimal effort
|AGARO Imperial Cold Press Juicer
|240W motor, 3 strainers, All-in-1 fruit & vegetable juicer
|Those looking for a versatile juicer
|Need a juicer with multiple strainers for varied juice textures
|Hestia Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer
|240W motor, 3 strainers, Auger technology for 3x more juice
|Smoothie and nut milk enthusiasts
|Seek maximum juice yield with the added benefit of sorbet-making
|Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Juicer
|130W motor, Portable, Compact design
|Small kitchens or apartments
|Want a space-saving, easy-to-use juicer for daily use
|SOLARA Slow Juicer Cold Press Juicer
|2 speeds, Reverse function, Easy clean
|Families looking for versatile juicing
|Want a user-friendly juicer with reversible functionality
|Borosil Health Pro Cold Press Juicer
|200W motor, Anti-drip tap, Wide mouth hopper
|Those looking for no-mess juicing
|Prefer a no-mess, efficient juicer for large batches
|INALSA Nutri N Vit Cold Press Juicer
|400W motor, 82mm feeding chute, 7-stage spiral auger
|Juice lovers who prefer minimal prep work
|Seek a juicer with a wide chute for whole fruit juicing
|Kuvings Auto 6 Cold Press Juicer
|200W motor, Auto cutting, 12 years warranty
|Those who value hands-free convenience
|Want an automated, easy-to-use juicer for busy mornings
|Borosil Vita Rich Cold Press Juicer
|250W motor, Reverse function, Mesh-free filter
|Daily health enthusiasts
|Need a juicer that’s easy to clean with high juice extraction
|Havells Nutri Pure Cold Press Juicer
|105W motor, Low noise DC motor, Spiral auger
|Quiet juicing in quiet households
|Seek a quieter, low-maintenance juicer for minimal noise
