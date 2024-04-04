In today's dynamic world of printing, having a reliable and high-quality colour printer is essential. It helps with a variety of personal and professional tasks. HP Colour Printers are versatile and innovative printing solutions. It is designed to meet the diverse needs of users across different industries.

HP colour printers are renowned for their exceptional print quality and reliable performance. You may print documents, photos, or marketing materials. These printers deliver crisp, professional-looking prints that make a lasting impression.

HP colour printers cater to different needs and preferences with a wide range of models. It includes compact and affordable printers for home and small office use. It also includes high-speed, high-volume printers for large businesses and commercial printing applications.

They are equipped with wireless connectivity, automatic duplex printing, and intuitive touchscreen interfaces. Explore the world of HP colour printers to discover the perfect printing solution for you.

1. HP Deskjet 2331

HP Deskjet 2331 is an all-in-one colour printer with print, copy, and scan functions. It features a high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity. It offers print speeds of up to 7.5 ppm in black and 5.5 ppm in colour. This HP colour printer with scanner wifi supports a variety of media sizes including A4, B5, A6, and DL envelopes. The HP DeskJet 2331 features 5 buttons and 2 LED Indicator lights.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2331:

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : HP Thermal Inkjet

: HP Thermal Inkjet Colour : Purple

: Purple Model Name : Deskjet 2331

: Deskjet 2331 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality Slow Printing Speed Decent Print Quality Limited Paper Tray Capacity Wireless Printing Higher Running Costs

2. HP Smart Tank 580

HP Smart Tank 580 is an all-in-one WiFi colour printer to print, copy, and scan documents. Stay connected with Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and Hi-Speed USB 2.0. It has a print speed of up to 12 ppm in black and 5 ppm in colour. This HP colour printer WiFi has a 30-sheet output tray for efficient paper handling. Navigate through printing tasks easily with 33 segments + 1.2-inch Icon LCD and control buttons.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 580:

Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : InkTank

: InkTank Colour : Grey White

: Grey White Model Name : HP Smart Tank 580 Printer

: HP Smart Tank 580 Printer Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Printing Cost No Automatic Document Feeder Automatic Duplex Printing Slower Print Speeds Wi-Fi Connectivity

3. HP Smart Tank 585

The HP Smart Tank 585 is an All-in-One inkjet colour printer. It offers printing, scanning, and copying functionalities. It comes with Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB 2.0 connectivity. This HP colour printer with scanner has a Maximum Print Speed of Up to 5 ppm in Colour and Up to 12 ppm in Monochrome. It features Borderless printing, HP Smart app compatibility, and a control panel with a 1.5-inch LCD screen.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 585:

Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : InkTank

: InkTank Colour : Light Blue

: Light Blue Model Name : HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One

: HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality Slower printing speeds Mobile printing No automatic duplex printing High-yield ink refills

4. HP Smart Tank 529

HP Smart Tank 529 is an all-in-one colour printer. It offers printing, scanning, and copying functions with a high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity. It offers printing speeds of up to 12 ppm in black and 5 ppm in colour. It features a 100-sheet input tray and a 30-sheet output tray. It supports A4, B5, A6, DL envelopes, and legal standard media sizes. It has 27 segments + a 1.0-inch icon LCD and control buttons.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 529:

Brand : HP

: HP Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Colour : Magenta

: Magenta Model Name : HP Tank

: HP Tank Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality prints No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Automatic duplex printing Slower printing speeds Spill-free refill experience

5. HP Smart Tank 670

HP Smart Tank 670 is an all-in-one ink tank colour printer to print, scan, and copy documents. This HP colour printer for home use comes with its Wi-Fi, 2 Hi-Speed USB 2.0, and Bluetooth connectivity options. Print quickly with speeds up to 12 ppm in black and 7 ppm in colour. This printer has a 60-sheet input tray and a 25-sheet output tray. Navigate effortlessly with the 2-line LCD with smart guided buttons.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 670:

Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Gray

: Gray Model Name : HP Smart Tank 670

: HP Smart Tank 670 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Printing Cost Slower printing speeds Automatic Duplex Printing No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Wi-Fi Connectivity

6. HP Smart Tank 720

HP Smart Tank 720 is an all-in-one WiFi colour printer. It has dual-band Wi-Fi, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, and Bluetooth LE connectivity. It lets you print, scan, and copy from anywhere with a mobile app. It features high-volume printing to print at 10 paise for Black and 20 paise for Colour. It comes with integrated ink tanks and an automatic ink and paper sensor with Smart guided buttons.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 720:

Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Colour : Grey White

: Grey White Model Name : HP Smart Tank 720

: HP Smart Tank 720 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Printing Cost Higher Initial Cost Automatic Duplex Printing Slower printing speeds Wi-Fi Connectivity

7. HP Smart Tank 790

HP Smart Tank 790 is an all-in-one WiFi colour printer to print, copy, scan, and fax documents. Get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity. Enjoy fast print speeds up to 15/9 ppm (black/colour). Stay ahead with a 35-sheet automatic document feeder and auto duplex printing. Get up to 250-sheet input and 100-sheet output capacity. Simplify your jobs with a 3-inch touchscreen Mono Graphics Display and touch buttons.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 790:

Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Colour : Grey

: Grey Model Name : HP Smart Tank 790

: HP Smart Tank 790 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Printing Cost Larger Footprint Automatic Duplex Printing Higher Initial Cost Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Wi-Fi Connectivity

8. HP Smart Tank 750

HP Smart Tank 750 is an all-in-one WiFi colour printer to print, copy, and scan documents. Get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, LAN, and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity. Enjoy fast print speeds up to 15/9 ppm (black/colour). Stay ahead with a 35-sheet automatic document feeder and auto duplex printing. Get up to 250-sheet input and 100-sheet output capacity. Simplify jobs with a 2x0.4-inch LCD and control panel buttons.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 750:

Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Colour : Grey White

: Grey White Model Name : HP Smart Tank 750

: HP Smart Tank 750 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Printing Cost Slower Printing Speeds Automatic Duplex Printing Higher Initial Cost Wi-Fi Connectivity Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

9. HP Smart Tank 530

HP Smart Tank 530 is an all-in-one WiFi colour printer to print, copy, and scan documents. Get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity. Enjoy printing speeds up to 11 ppm in black and 5ppm in colour. Stay ahead with a 35-sheet automatic document feeder. Get up to 100-sheet input and 30-sheet output capacity. Simplify jobs with a 2.2-inch touchscreen MGD (mono graphics), power button, and touch button.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 530:

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi

: Wi-Fi Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : HP Smart Tank 530

: HP Smart Tank 530 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Printing Cost No Automatic Duplex Printing Charging Port Higher Initial Cost Wi-Fi Connectivity

10. HP Smart Tank 589

The HP Smart Tank 589 is an All-in-One colour printer for office use. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions. It comes with Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB 2.0 Connectivity. This HP colour printer for office use has a Maximum Print Speed of Up to 5 ppm in Colour and Up to 12 ppm in Monochrome. It features Borderless printing, HP Smart app compatibility, HP Wolf Essential Security, and a control panel with a 1.2-inch LCD screen.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 589:

Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Printing Technology : InkTank

: InkTank Colour : Magenta

: Magenta Model Name : HP Smart Tank 585

: HP Smart Tank 585 Printer Output: Colour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Mobile printing Slower printing speeds All-in-One Functionality No automatic duplex printing High-volume printing

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Connectivity Technology Printing Speed (Colour, Black) Functions HP Deskjet 2331 USB 5.5 ppm, 7.5 ppm Print, copy, scan HP Smart Tank 580 Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 5 ppm, 12 ppm Print, copy, scan HP Smart Tank 585 Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 5 ppm, 12 ppm Print, copy, scan HP Smart Tank 529 USB 5 ppm, 12 ppm Print, copy, scan HP Smart Tank 670 Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth 7 ppm, 12 ppm Print, copy, scan HP Smart Tank 720 Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth 9 ppm, 15 ppm Print, copy, scan HP Smart Tank 790 Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth 9 ppm, 15 ppm Print, copy, scan, fax HP Smart Tank 750 Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB, LAN 9 ppm, 15 ppm Print, copy, scan HP Smart Tank 530 Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth 5 ppm, 11 ppm Print, copy, scan HP Smart Tank 589 Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 5 ppm, 12 ppm Print, copy, scan

Best value for money

HP Smart Tank 750 is an all-in-one WiFi colour printer to print, copy, and scan documents. Get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, LAN, and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity. Enjoy fast print speeds up to 15/9 ppm (black/colour). Stay ahead with a 35-sheet automatic document feeder and auto duplex printing. Get up to 250-sheet input and 100-sheet output capacity. Simplify jobs with a 2x0.4-inch LCD and control panel buttons.

Best overall product

HP Deskjet 2331 is an all-in-one colour printer with print, copy, and scan functions. It features a high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity. It offers print speeds of up to 7.5 ppm in black and 5.5 ppm in colour. This HP colour printer with scanner wifi supports a variety of media sizes including A4, B5, A6, and DL envelopes. The HP DeskJet 2331 features 5 buttons and 2 LED Indicator lights.

How to Choose the Best?

Choosing the best HP colour printer requires careful consideration of several factors. Consider the printer's DPI (dots-per-inch) resolution, colour gamut, and ink system. It ensures it can produce vibrant, true-to-life prints with sharp details and accurate colours. Look for HP colour printers with versatile media handling capabilities that can accommodate a wide range of paper types.

Look for HP colour printers with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity for wireless printing from your device. Additionally, check for compatibility with cloud printing services and mobile printing apps. If you are printing large volumes of photos or documents, choose an HP colour printer with fast print speeds and a high monthly duty cycle.

Look for additional features that can enhance your printing experience. It includes intuitive touchscreen interfaces, automatic duplex printing, and automatic document feeder (ADF). Carefully evaluate these factors to choose the best HP colour printer that meets your requirements.

FAQs

Question : What types of media can I print on with an HP colour printer?

Ans : HP colour printers can print on various media types, including plain paper, photo paper, envelopes, cardstock, and more. Some models may also support speciality media such as glossy paper, matte paper, and transparencies.

Question : What are the benefits of HP colour printers?

Ans : There are some benefits of using HP colour printers. It includes Excellent Color Quality, Wide Range of Models, Reliable Performance, and All-in-One Functionality.

Question : Can I use third-party ink cartridges in my HP colour printer?

Ans : It's possible to use third-party ink cartridges in some HP printers. But it's recommended to use genuine HP cartridges to ensure optimal print quality and printer performance. Using third-party cartridges may void the printer's warranty and could damage the printer.

Question : What is the lifespan of HP colour printers?

Ans : The lifespan of an HP colour printer depends on factors such as usage, maintenance, and environmental conditions. With proper care and regular maintenance, an HP colour printer can last for many years.

