1. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer

HP Deskjet 2331 is an all-in-one colour printer for home use with print, copy, and scan functions. It features a high-speed USB 2.0 for a quick and efficient connection. Enjoy high-quality prints with the HP 805 Setup Black and HP 805 Setup tri-colour Cartridge. This printer supports a variety of media sizes including A4, B5, A6, and DL envelopes. The HP DeskJet 2331 features 5 buttons and 2 LED Indicator lights.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : HP Thermal Inkjet

: HP Thermal Inkjet Colour : Purple

: Purple Model Name : Deskjet 2331

: Deskjet 2331 Printer Output: Colour

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Affordable Slow Printing Speed All-in-One Functionality Limited Paper Tray Capacity Decent Print Quality Higher Running Costs Wireless Printing

2. Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One

Canon Pixma MG2577s is an all-in-one inkjet colour printer. It has print, scan, and copy functions with a flatbed scanner. It features USB connectivity and is compatible with Windows and Mac OS. It supports A4, Letter, and Legal page sizes. It has manual duplex printing. It is compatible with PG-745 (Black) and CL-746 (Colour) ink cartridges and comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Blue/White

: Blue/White Model Name : Pixma

: Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reason to buy Reason to avoid All-in-one functionality No wireless connectivity High-quality prints Slow print speed Affordable price No automatic duplexing Quiet operation

3. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is an All-in-one WiFi Ink tank Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions with WiFi, Hi-Speed USB, and mobile connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 5.0ipm and in monochrome it is 8.8ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 100 sheets. It also features Borderless Printing and high-volume printing. It comes with a 1-year or 15000 print warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi

: Wi-Fi Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : Pixma

: Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reason to buy Reason to avoid All-in-One Functionality Lower Print Speeds Wireless Connectivity Larger Footprint Borderless Printing

4. Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One

Canon PIXMA E477 is an all-in-one inkjet colour printer with wifi, print, scan, copy functions. It features colour output, WiFi and USB connectivity. It has mobile and high-speed USB connectivity. It supports A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal, Envelopes, Square, and Custom-size pages. Also, it is PictBridge compatible and comes with a PG-47 and CL-57s cartridge set. It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB

: Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : White/Blue

: White/Blue Model Name : Pixma

: Pixma Printer Output: Colour

Reason to buy Reason to avoid All-in-one functionality May have long-term maintenance issues Wireless connectivity Cost-effective printing High-quality prints

5. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All-in-One

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 is an All-in-One InkTank Colour Printer. It has Print, Scan, and Copy functions with USB 2.0 Hi-Speed Connectivity. It features Borderless Printing and High-volume printing. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 5.0ipm and in Monochrome it is 8.8ipm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 100 sheets (A4). It comes with a 1-year carry-in warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : PIXMA G2012

: PIXMA G2012 Printer Output: Colour, Monochrome

Reason to buy Reason to avoid All-in-One Functionality Slower Print Speeds High-Yield Ink Bottles No Automatic Duplex Printing High-Quality Colour Printing No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Borderless Printing

6. Canon PIXMA E4570 All-in-One

The Canon PIXMA E4570 is an all-in-one inkjet colour printer with a scanner. It also offers copying and even faxing functionalities. It has Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is Up to 4.4ipm and in monochrome it is Up to 8.8ipm. It features borderless printing, Automatic Duplex Printing, and Auto Document Feeder (ADF). It features a 2.0-inch monochrome LCD screen for navigation and monitoring.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E4570 All-in-One

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : PIXMA E4570

: PIXMA E4570 Printer Output: Monochrome, Colour

Reason to buy Reason to avoid All-in-one functionality Average printing speeds Wireless connectivity Automatic document feeder (ADF) Auto-duplex printing

7. Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function

Epson EcoTank L130 single-function inkjet printer has a high-capacity ink tank system. It has only print functionality and comes with only USB connectivity. It has high-yield refillable ink tanks for lower running costs per page. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is 15 ppm and in monochrome it is Up to 27 ppm. It uses four ink bottles and features an easy-to-use control panel. Epson claims a user-friendly refilling process for the ink tanks.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Colour : Black

: Black Printer Output: Colour

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Low running costs Only USB connectivity Decent print quality Only print function Compact and easy to use No auto-duplex printing

8. HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-one

The HP Smart Tank 585 is an All-in-One inkjet colour printer. It offers printing, scanning, and copying functionalities. It comes with Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB 2.0 connectivity. It uses a four-ink tank system for lower running costs. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is Up to 5 ppm and in Monochrome it is up to 12 ppm. It features Borderless printing, HP Smart app compatibility, and a control panel with a 1.5-inch LCD screen.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-one

Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : InkTank

: InkTank Colour : Light Blue

: Light Blue Model Name : HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One

: HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One Printer Output: Colour

Reason to buy Reason to avoid All-in-one functionality Slower printing speeds Mobile printing No automatic duplex printing High-yield ink refills

9. HP Smart Tank 529 AIO

HP Smart Tank 529 is an all-in-one colour printer. It offers printing, scanning, and copying functions with high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity. It comes with a 1-year warranty. It features a 100-sheet input tray and a 30-sheet output tray. It supports A4, B5, A6, DL envelopes, and legal standard media sizes. It has 27 segments + a 1.0-inch icon LCD and user-friendly buttons for effortless navigation.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 529 AIO

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Colour : Magenta

: Magenta Model Name : HP Tank

: HP Tank Printer Output: Colour

Reason to buy Reason to avoid High-quality prints No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) All-in-one functionality Slower printing speeds Automatic duplex printing Spill-free ink refill experience

10. HP Smart Tank 589 AIO

The HP Smart Tank 589 is an All-in-One colour printer for office use. It has Print, Scan, and Copy Functions. It comes with Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB 2.0 Connectivity. It uses a four-ink tank system for lower running costs. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is Up to 5 ppm and in Monochrome it is up to 12 ppm. It features Borderless printing, HP Smart app compatibility, HP Wolf Essential Security, and a control panel with a 1.2-inch LCD screen.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 589 AIO

Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Printing Technology : InkTank

: InkTank Colour : Magenta

: Magenta Model Name : HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One

: HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One Printer Output: Colour

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Mobile printing Slower printing speeds All-in-One Functionality No automatic duplex printing High-volume printing

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Connectivity Technology Printing Speed (Colour and monochrome) Special Features HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer USB 5.5 ppm and 7.5 ppm Copy, Print, Scan Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One USB 4 ppm and 8 ppm Copy, Print, Scan Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One WiFi, USB, Mobile 5 ipm and 8.8 ipm Copy, Print, Scan, Borderless Printing, High volume printing Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One WiFi, USB, Mobile 4 ipm and 8 ipm Copy, Print, Scan, PictBridge compatible Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All-in-One USB 5 ipm and 8.8 ipm Copy, Print, Scan, Borderless Printing, Refillable Ink Tank Canon PIXMA E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 4 ipm and 8.8 ipm Copy, Print, Scan, Borderless printing, Automatic Duplex Printing, Auto Document Feeder (ADF) Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function USB 15 ppm and 27 ppm Print HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-one Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 5 ppm and 12 ppm Copy, Print, Scan HP Smart Tank 529 AIO USB 5 ppm and 12 ppm Copy, Print, Scan HP Smart Tank 589 AIO WiFi, USB 5 ppm and 12 ppm Copy, Print, Scan

Best value for money The Canon PIXMA E4570 is an all-in-one inkjet printer and offers the best value for money. It offers printing, scanning, copying, and even faxing functionalities. It has Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB connectivity. The Maximum Print Speed in colour is Up to 4.4ipm, and in Monochrome, it is up to 8.8ipm. It features borderless printing, Automatic Duplex Printing, and Auto Document Feeder (ADF). It features a 2.0-inch monochrome LCD screen for navigation and monitoring.

Best overall product The HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner, and Copier, designed for home and small office use is the best overall product. With its compact size and reliable performance and it seamlessly fits into any workspace. Easily set up and manage printing tasks through the HP Smart App on your PC connected via USB. Ideal for home use, this all-in-one device offers convenience and efficiency without compromising on quality. Experience hassle-free printing, scanning, and copying with HP Deskjet 2331, the ultimate solution for your everyday printing needs.

How to choose the best colour printer Choosing the best colour printer involves considering several factors. Look for printers with high resolution (in DPI) for crisp, sharp text and vibrant colours. Assess the printer's printing speed, if you'll be printing large volumes of documents. Look for models with fast print speeds, measured in ppm or ipm, to minimise wait times.

Consider the printer's connectivity options, such as Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB, and mobile printing. Evaluate the printer's paper-handling capabilities and media compatibility. Ensure that it supports the paper sizes and types you'll be using. Look for printers with affordable ink or toner replacements. Consider models with high-yield cartridges or refillable ink tanks for cost-effective printing.

Look for additional features that enhance convenience and productivity. It includes automatic duplex printing, automatic document feeders (ADFs), and LCDs. Carefully evaluate these factors and prioritise your printing needs.

FAQs Question : What types of documents can I print with a colour printer? Ans : With a colour printer, you can print a variety of documents. It includes text documents, presentations, charts, graphs, photographs, flyers, brochures, and more. Question : Are colour printers more expensive than black and white printers? Ans : Generally, colour printers are more expensive upfront than black and white printers. It is due to the additional components and technology required to produce colour prints. Question : Can I print wirelessly with a colour printer? Ans : Yes, many colour printers offer wireless connectivity options. It includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi Direct, to print wirelessly from your device. Question : What is the difference between single-function and all-in-one colour printers? Ans : Single-function colour printers are dedicated printers that only print. All-in-one or multifunction colour printers can print, scan, copy, and sometimes fax documents.

