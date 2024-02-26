Best colour printers for your home or office: Top 8 picks to consider

In a world where vibrant visuals and striking graphics reign supreme, having a reliable colour printer is essential. Whether for home use, business projects, or creative endeavours, the right colour printer can make all the difference. With a plethora of options on the market, each boasting its own set of features and capabilities, finding the best one can be overwhelming. That's where we come in. Our comprehensive guide takes the guesswork out of choosing the perfect colour printer, offering in-depth reviews, detailed comparisons, and expert insights to help you make an informed decision.

From compact photo printers to high-speed office machines, we've scoured the market to bring you the top contenders in every category. So whether you're looking for stunning photo prints, professional-quality documents, or reliable everyday printing, our guide has you covered. Join us as we explore the world of colour printers and discover the perfect one to bring your ideas to life in vibrant colour.

1. HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer



The HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer is a versatile printer that can print, scan, and copy documents. It offers a maximum print speed of 5 ppm for colour and 12 ppm for monochrome prints. The printer supports various media types and sizes, making it suitable for different printing needs. It features self-healing Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth Low Energy for reliable connectivity. The printer comes with a compact design, guided setup, and a smart guided control panel for ease of use. Additionally, it offers better ink efficiency and higher print quality, making it a great choice for home and small office use.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer

Brand: HP

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Self Healing Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Bluetooth Low Energy

Compatibility: Windows, macOS

Speed: Up to 5 ppm

Features: Compact Design, Guided Setup

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High print resolution Relatively slow print speed for colour prints Versatile functionality Reliable connectivity

2. Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s is an inkjet printer designed for home use. It offers print, scan and copy functions with a colour output. Connectivity is through USB, and it is compatible with Windows and Mac OS. This printer has a maximum print speed of 8 ppm for monochrome and 4.0 ppm for colour. The maximum print resolution is 4800 x 600 dpi. It supports various page sizes and has a maximum input sheet capacity of 60 sheets. The printer comes with a set of pre-loaded cartridges, offering a page yield of 100 prints each.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer

Brand: Canon

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: USB

Compatibility: Windows, Mac OS

Speed: 4.0 ppm

Features: Wifi connectivity, automatic duplex printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price None All-in-one functions Compact design

3. Brother DCP-T820DW Printer

The Brother DCP-T820DW is a Wi-Fi-enabled ink tank printer designed for home and office use. It offers colour and monochrome printing, scanning, and copying functionalities. With a maximum print speed of 26 ppm for colour and 30 ppm for monochrome, it delivers high-quality prints. The printer supports various paper sizes and types, including A4, Letter, Legal, and Envelopes. It features automatic duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and refillable ink bottles, making it an ideal choice for home and small office environments.

Specifications of Brother DCP-T820DW Printer

Brand: Brother

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Linux

Speed: Up to 26 ppm

Features: Automatic Document Feeder, Refillable Ink Bottle Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High print speed Limited paper-handling capacity Wireless printing capability Bit expensive for home use Refillable ink bottles

4. Canon PIXMA E4570

The Canon PIXMA E4570 is an all-in-one inkjet printer designed for home or office use. It offers printing, scanning, copying, and faxing capabilities with features like WiFi connectivity and automatic duplex printing. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS, and also supports mobile connectivity. With a maximum print resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi and a print speed of 8.8 ppm for monochrome and 4.4 ppm for colour, it delivers decent print quality. The printer supports various paper sizes and has a maximum input capacity of 100 sheets.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E4570 All-in-One Printer

Brand: Canon

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy, Fax

Connectivity: WiFi, USB

Compatibility: Windows, macOS, Chrome OS

Speed: 4.4 ppm

Features: Auto Duplex, ADF

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality No support for heavy paper WiFi and mobile connectivity Slow print speed for colour Automatic duplex printing

5. HP Smart Tank 589 AIO WiFi Colour Printer

The HP Smart Tank 589 AIO WiFi Colour Printer is an all-in-one printer suitable for home and office use. It offers print, scan, and copy functions with wireless connectivity for convenient printing from anywhere. With professional-quality prints and fast printing speeds, this printer is efficient and reliable. The print speed for colour prints is up to 5 pages per minute which is perfect for any type of job whether home or work. It features a user-friendly interface and comes with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 589 AIO WiFi Colour Printer

Brand: HP

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Compatibility: Windows, MacOS and Linux

Speed: Up to 5 ppm

Features: Professional-quality prints, Wireless printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Professional-quality prints No automatic document feeder Wireless printing No automatic duplex printing Fast printing speeds Limited media size support

6. HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Printer





The HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Printer is a versatile machine that can print, copy, scan and fax. It offers seamless connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and Hi-Speed USB 2.0. You can expect quality prints with compatible HP ink bottles. The printer is backed by 1-year technical support and up to two years or 50,000 pages limited hardware warranty. It boasts fast printing speeds of up to 9 pages per minute for colour prints. It has a 35-sheet automatic document feeder for convenience.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Printer

Brand: HP

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Compatibility: Windows, Mac OS and Linux

Speed: Up to 9 ppm

Features: Automatic document feeder, auto duplex printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functions Limited output capacity Seamless connectivity Quality prints

7. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer is a versatile printer ideal for home and small office use. With its all-in-one functionality (print, scan, copy) and duplex printing feature, it offers convenience and efficiency. The printer utilizes economical and eco-friendly Heat Free technology, ensuring a low cost per page. Its space-saving design and spill-free refilling make it user-friendly. The printer is equipped with smart Wi-Fi and app-enabled features for easy usage. It supports various page sizes and is compatible with a wide range of operating systems. Epson offers free home installation, onsite warranty, and home service for added convenience.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

Brand: Epson

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Compatibility: Windows, Mac OS

Speed: Up to 5 ppm

Features: Economical Heat Free technology, Space-saving Design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Economical printing The initial cost may be high Eco-friendly Limited speed

8. HP Smart Tank 750 All-in-One Printer

The HP Smart Tank 750 All-in-One Printer offers seamless connectivity and quality prints for your home or office. It streamlines your workflow with print, copy and scan capabilities, delivering vivid colour prints and dependable flatbed scanning. With dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Hi-Speed USB 2.0, you can enjoy swift connections for efficient printing. The printer is compatible with various media sizes and offers a 250-sheet input tray and 100-sheet output capacity. Additionally, it comes with 1-year technical support making it a reliable choice for your printing needs.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 750 All-in-One Printer

Brand: HP

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, LAN, Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Compatibility: Windows 11/10/7, macOS 10.14/10.15/11

Speed: Up to 9 ppm

Features: Automatic document feeder, auto duplex printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Seamless connectivity options Complex for home use High-quality prints Ink bottles can be expensive Efficient automatic document feeder

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Speed Compatibility Features HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer 5 ppm Windows, macOS Compact Design, Guided Setup Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer 4.0 ppm Windows, Mac OS Wifi connectivity, automatic duplex printing Brother DCP-T820DW Printer 26 ppm Windows, Mac, Linux Automatic Document Feeder, Refillable Ink Bottle Technology Canon PIXMA E4570 All-in-One Printer 4.4 ppm Windows, macOS, Chrome OS Auto Duplex, ADF HP Smart Tank 589 AIO WiFi Colour Printer 5 ppm Windows, MacOS, Linux Professional-quality prints, Wireless printing HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Printer 9 ppm Windows, Mac OS, Linux Automatic document feeder, auto duplex printing Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer 5 ppm Windows, Mac OS Economical Heat Free technology, Space-saving Design HP Smart Tank 750 All-in-One Printer 9 ppm Windows 11/10/7, macOS 10.14/10.15/11 Automatic document feeder, auto duplex printing

Best value for money

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer offers basic printing, scanning, and copying functions, making it ideal for home use. With a maximum print resolution of 4800 x 600 dpi, it delivers decent-quality prints. While lacking mobile connectivity and duplex printing, it provides a cost-effective solution with print costs of ₹7.2 for monochrome and ₹10.1 for colour prints. It supports various paper sizes and types, and comes with a set of PG-745s and CL-746s cartridges, making it a budget-friendly choice for home printing needs.

Best overall product

The HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer stands out as the best overall product due to its combination of features, performance, and affordability. Its compact design, guided setup, and wireless connectivity make it easy to use, while its high-quality prints and reliability make it a top choice for both home and office use.

How to find the best colour printer?

To find the best colour printer, consider your needs and budget. Look for printers with features like wireless connectivity, high-speed printing, and compatibility with your devices. Read reviews and compare prices to find a printer that offers the best value for your money.

FAQs

Question : Can I use these printers with my smartphone or tablet?

Ans : Yes, most of these printers offer wireless connectivity, allowing you to print from your smartphone or tablet.

Question : Are these printers suitable for home or office use?

Ans : Yes, these printers are suitable for both home and office use, depending on your printing needs.

Question : Do these printers support automatic duplex printing?

Ans : Some of these printers support automatic duplex printing, allowing you to print on both sides of the paper automatically.

Question : Are these printers easy to set up and use?

Ans : Yes, these printers are designed to be easy to set up and use, with guided setup and intuitive controls.

Question : Can I use these printers with both Windows and Mac computers?

Ans : Yes, most of these printers are compatible with both Windows and Mac computers.

