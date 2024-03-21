Best colour printers with scanner: Colour printers with scanners offer multi-functionality, combining the capabilities of printing, scanning, and often copying into a single device. These printers are essential tools for both home and office settings, providing convenience and versatility.

One of the primary advantages of colour printers with scanners is their ability to produce high-quality colour prints, making them ideal for printing photos, presentations, and marketing materials. The inclusion of a scanner allows users to digitize documents and images quickly and easily, reducing the need for separate scanning equipment. This functionality is particularly useful for creating digital archives, emailing documents, or editing scanned images. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, many modern colour printers with scanners feature wireless connectivity, enabling users to print and scan from various devices such as computers, smartphones, and tablets. This wireless capability enhances flexibility and productivity, allowing users to perform tasks conveniently from anywhere within the Wi-Fi range.

In summary, colour printers with scanners offer a comprehensive solution for printing, scanning, and copying needs. With their high-quality output, multi-functionality, and wireless connectivity, they are valuable assets for individuals and businesses seeking efficient and versatile document management solutions.

1. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner, and Copier for Home/Small Office

This colour printer with a scanner is an essential tool for home or small office use. Its compact size makes it perfect for any space, while its reliability ensures consistent performance. With easy setup through the HP Smart app on your PC connected via USB, you can start printing, scanning, and copying in no time. Ideal for home use, the HP Deskjet 2331 delivers quality results with simplicity and convenience.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner, and Copier for Home/Small Office:

Brand : HP

: HP Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : HP Thermal Inkjet

: HP Thermal Inkjet Colour : Purple

: Purple Model Name : Deskjet 2331

: Deskjet 2331 Printer Output : Colour

: Colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour) : 5.5 ppm

: 5.5 ppm Max Print Speed Monochrome : 7.5 ppm

: 7.5 ppm Item Weight: 4220 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Refillable Ink Tank Less capacity Mobile Printing Portable Compact Cost efficient

2. Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer (Blue/White)

The Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer with scanner (Blue/White) is a compact and affordable printing solution for home and small office use. It offers printing, scanning, and copying capabilities with reliable inkjet technology suitable for basic printing needs. This is the top printer scanner combo.

Specifications of Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer (Blue/White):

Brand : Canon

: Canon Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Blue/White

: Blue/White Model Name : Pixma

: Pixma Printer Output : Colour

: Colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour) : 4 ppm

: 4 ppm Max Print Speed Monochrome : 8 ppm

: 8 ppm Item Weight: 3500 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid USB Connection Only for home and small office use Lightweight, Compact Low speed Cost efficient

3. Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

This printer is a cost-effective solution with integrated ink tanks, eliminating cartridge needs. It delivers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying in a compact design ideal for the home or office. Its refillable tanks offer convenience, making it a reliable choice for various printing tasks.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer:

Brand : Epson

: Epson Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Epson Heat-Free Technology

: Epson Heat-Free Technology Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : Epson

: Epson Printer Output : Colour

: Colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour) : 17 ppm

: 17 ppm Max Print Speed Monochrome : 26 ppm

: 26 ppm Item Weight: 5500 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Economical and Eco-Friendly Heat Free technology. Only for home and small office use Low maintenance cost with Remarkable Quality and Speed. Low speed Space-saving Design, Spill-free Refilling

4. HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Colour Printer

This colour printer with scanner is ideal for both home and office use. Included ink for up to 6000 black and 6000 colour pages offers seamless printing, scanning, and copying functionalities, ensuring crisp and clear results every time. The best replacement for frequent ink replacements and hello to hassle-free printing with the HP Smart Tank 529.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Colour Printer:

Brand : HP

: HP Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Model Name : HP Tank

: HP Tank Maximum Print Speed (Colour) : 5 ppm

: 5 ppm Max Print Speed Monochrome : 12 ppm

: 12 ppm Item Weight : 5030 Grams

: 5030 Grams Product Dimensions: 58.1D x 43.4W x 25.9H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy, reliable, and hassle-free connection, ensuring a smooth, efficient printing experience. Costly Ideal for high-volume printing tasks. 1-year warranty. Print with excellent quality

5. HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Colour Printer with ADF and FAX

The HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One printer (colour printer with scanner) offers automatic duplex printing, Wi-Fi connectivity, and an ADF for efficiency. It includes ample ink for up to 12,000 black and 8,000 colour pages, catering to home and small office needs with high-quality results.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Colour Printer with ADF and FAX:

Brand : HP

: HP Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Colour : Grey

: Grey Model Name : HP Smart Tank 790

: HP Smart Tank 790 Printer Output : Colour

: Colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour) : 9 ppm

: 9 ppm Max Print Speed Monochrome : 15 ppm

: 15 ppm Item Weight: 8000 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3 inches Magic Touch panel with smart guided lighting Costly USB Host LAN ready 1-year technical support, up to two years or 50,000 pages limited hardware warranty, and print

6. Brother DCP-B7535DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing & Wi-Fi (Toner Box Technology)

This is a versatile multi-functional printer featuring auto duplex printing and Wi-Fi connectivity. With its innovative Toner Box Technology, it offers efficient printing and low-cost maintenance. It is ideal for small offices or homes and delivers reliable performance and high-quality prints with convenience.

Specifications of Brother DCP-B7535DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing & Wi-Fi (Toner Box Technology):

Brand : Brother

: Brother Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB

: Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Laser

: Laser Colour : Gray

: Gray Model Name : DCP-B7535DW

: DCP-B7535DW Printer Output : Monochrome

: Monochrome Max Print Speed Monochrome : 34 ppm

: 34 ppm Item Weight : 11.8 Kilograms

: 11.8 Kilograms Product Dimensions: 39.9D x 41W x 31.9H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto Document Feeder Costly Auto-Duplex Double Sided Printing High speed

7. HP Ink Advantage 6075 Wi-Fi Colour Printer, Scanner, and Copier

This product is an ideal solution for home or small office needs. Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity offers seamless connectivity for multiple devices, ensuring efficient printing, scanning, and copying tasks. Plus, with automatic duplex printing, you can save time and resources by effortlessly printing on both sides of the page. It offers convenience, reliability, and versatility.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 6075 Wi-Fi Colour Printer, Scanner, and Copier:

Brand : HP

: HP Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi

: Wi-Fi Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : White

: White Model Name : 6075

: 6075 Printer Output : Colour

: Colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour) : 17 ppm

: 17 ppm Item Weight : 5200 Grams

: 5200 Grams Product Dimensions: 36.1D x 43.3W x 13H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid USB Connectivity Costly Wireless, Self Reset, Dual Band, Auto-Duplex Self-healing Wi-Fi Easily print everyday documents from your smartphone

8. Canon PIXMA TS3370s All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy) Wi-Fi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home

The Canon PIXMA TS3370s colour printer with scanner is a compact all-in-one inkjet colour printer designed for home use. It offers printing, scanning, and copying functions, with Wi-Fi connectivity for wireless printing from smartphones and computers. It delivers high-quality colour prints and supports various paper sizes and types, making it versatile for different needs at home. This is the top printer scanner combos.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA TS3370s All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy) Wi-Fi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home:

Brand : Canon

: Canon Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : PIXMA

: PIXMA Printer Output : Monochrome, Colour

: Monochrome, Colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour) : 4 ppm

: 4 ppm Max Print Speed Monochrome : 7.7 ppm

: 7.7 ppm Item Weight: 3.9 Kilograms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity Low speed Refillable Ink Tank It doesn't support dual-side printing Cost efficient

9. Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Colour Ink Tank Multi-functional Printer for Home & Office

It is a versatile Wi-Fi colour ink tank multi-functional printer designed for both home and office use. Its print, scan, and copy functionalities offer convenience and efficiency. Its wireless connectivity enables easy printing from various devices, making it a practical choice for modern users.

Specifications of Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Colour Ink Tank Multi-functional Printer for Home & Office:

Brand : Brother

: Brother Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB

: Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : DCP

: DCP Printer Output : Colour, Monochrome

: Colour, Monochrome Maximum Print Speed (Colour) : 11 ppm

: 11 ppm Max Print Speed Monochrome : 28 ppm

: 28 ppm Item Weight: 7.3 Kilograms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Refillable Ink Bottle Technology Costly Home & Office Use Power Cable, USB Cable High speed

10. SEZNIK Portable Wireless Inkless A4 Paper Printer

This is a compact and convenient printing solution. With USB and Bluetooth compatibility, it seamlessly connects to Android, iOS, mobile, and laptops. Featuring a classic design with 203dpi resolution in white, it offers ease of use and portability, backed by a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of SEZNIK Portable Wireless Inkless A4 Paper Printer:

Brand : SEZNIK

: SEZNIK Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, USB

: Bluetooth, USB Printing Technology : Inkless, Wireless, Portable, Thermal

: Inkless, Wireless, Portable, Thermal Colour : White

: White Model Name : SZ-A80-White

: SZ-A80-White Printer Output : Monochrome

: Monochrome Maximum Print Speed (Colour) : 1 Page per second

: 1 Page per second Max Print Speed Monochrome : 1 Page per second

: 1 Page per second Item Weight: 15 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery Costly Monochrome High Resolution Thermal Printing 1 Year warranty Wireless, Bluetooth & USB connection Supports Multiple Size

Top 3 features for you

Product name Printer technology Connectivity technology Design HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer Thermal Inkjet USB Compact Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer (Blue/White) Inkjet USB Compact Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Inkjet USB Compact HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Colour Printer Inkjet USB Compact HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Colour Printer with ADF and FAX Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB Compact Brother DCP-B7535DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing Laser Wi-Fi, USB Compact HP Ink Advantage 6075 Wi-Fi Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi Compact Canon PIXMA TS3370s All-in-One Wi-Fi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home Inkjet Wi-Fi Compact Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Colour Ink Tank Multi-function Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB Compact EZNIK Portable Wireless Inkless A4 Paper Printer Inkless Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Compact

Best Value for money HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer is the best all-in-printer solution with WIFI connectivity. Its diverse features and cost-efficient printing solution offer the best value for money. It has a compact design that excels in printing, scanning, and copying tasks. Its compact design fits seamlessly into any space, offering reliability and ease of use. With a straightforward setup facilitated by the HP Smart app on your PC via a USB connection, getting started is a breeze. This all-in-one device is ideal for home use and ensures quality printing, scanning, and copying, making it an essential tool for everyday tasks.

Best overall product HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Colour Printer with ADF and FAX is the best product among all, and it is a versatile printing solution that offers convenience and efficiency. With automatic duplex printing, Wi-Fi connectivity, and an automatic document feeder (ADF), it streamlines printing tasks. Additionally, it comes with a generous supply of ink, providing up to 12,000 black and 8,000 colour pages included in the box, reducing the need for frequent refills. This printer is designed to meet home and small office demands, offering high-quality prints and reliable performance.

How to find the best colour printer? To find the best all-in-one colour printer solutions, you need to assess your needs, set a budget, research features, read reviews, consider brand reputation, compare prices, check ongoing ink/toner costs, and visit retail stores for hands-on evaluation. By weighing these factors, you'll make an informed decision that aligns with your printing requirements and budget, ensuring you get the most value out of your purchase.

FAQs Question : What are the key factors to consider when choosing the best colour printer with scanner? Ans : Consider factors like print quality, scanning resolution, printing speed, connectivity options, and additional features like duplex printing or automatic document feeders. Question : Which brands offer reliable colour printers with scanners? Ans : Established brands like HP, Canon, Epson, Brother, and Samsung are known for producing reliable colour printers with high-quality scanners. Question : Are wireless connectivity options important for colour printers with scanners? Ans : Yes, wireless connectivity allows for convenient printing and scanning from multiple devices, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets, enhancing flexibility and productivity. Question : What should I look for in terms of print quality and scanning resolution? Ans : Look for printers with high DPI (dots per inch) for sharp and vibrant colour prints and scanners with optical resolution suitable for your scanning needs, typically ranging from 1200 DPI to 4800 DPI.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!