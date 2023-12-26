Best computer monitors for gaming: 10 options for unmatched gaming experience

For avid gamers seeking the ultimate visual edge, selecting the right computer monitor is a game-changer. This article presents a carefully curated list of the top 10 gaming monitors, each promising to dramatically enhance your gaming sessions. These monitors aren't just about displaying the game; they're about bringing every virtual world to life with stunning clarity and fluidity.

Today's gaming monitors are at the forefront of technological innovation, boasting features that transform the way games are played and experienced. High refresh rates, quick response times, and crystal-clear resolutions are just the beginning. Technologies like NVIDIA’s G-SYNC and AMD’s FreeSync have revolutionized gameplay, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering for buttery-smooth visuals.

Yet, the appeal of a great gaming monitor extends beyond raw technical specifications. Ergonomics and design also play a significant role. Many models feature adjustable stands for optimal viewing angles and include eye-catching aesthetics like RGB lighting to complement any gaming setup. Screen size and aspect ratio variations, including wide, ultra-wide, and curved displays, offer immersive experiences tailored to different gaming preferences.

Our selection encompasses monitors that cater to various gaming needs: from the competitive esports player prioritizing speed to the immersive gamer seeking rich, cinematic visuals. Whatever your gaming style or rig configuration, this list offers options across different features and price ranges.

Choosing the perfect monitor is subjective and depends on individual gaming styles and preferences. This guide aims to simplify that choice, helping you find a monitor that not only matches your gaming rig's capabilities but also enhances your overall gaming experience. Prepare to discover monitors that redefine gaming visuals, setting the stage for countless hours of engaging, high-performance gameplay.

1. BenQ Zowie XL2546K Monitor

The BenQ Zowie XL2546K emerges as a top contender in the gaming monitor space, especially for esports enthusiasts. This monitor features a 24.5-inch TN panel, delivering Full HD resolution for crisp and clear visuals. Some might think that a TN panel is a shortcoming, but its standout feature is the ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate combined with a swift 1ms response time, making it ideal for fast-paced gaming. Unique technologies like DyAc+ and Black eQualizer enhance motion clarity and improve visibility in dark scenes. Additionally, the S-Switch and adjustable shield add convenience and focus to your gaming sessions.

Specifications of BenQ Zowie XL2546K Monitor

Display: 24.5-inch Full HD TN Panel, 320 nits brightness

Connectivity: HDMI 2.0 x 3, DP 1.2 x 1, Headphone Port

Image Optimization: DyAc+, Color Vibrance, XL Setting to Share, Black eQualizer

Stand: VESA mount 100x100mm, Pivot, Tilt, Swivel, Height Adjustment

Eye Care: Low Blue Light, Flicker Free

Pros Cons High 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response TN panel might not offer optimal colour accuracy Advanced technologies for enhanced gameplay Price may be high for casual gamers

2. LG 32 inch UltraGear™ QHD Monitor

LG's 32-inch UltraGear QHD Monitor is a splendid choice for gamers seeking a large, immersive display. This monitor boasts a QHD resolution on a 32-inch wide-angle VA panel, ensuring vibrant colours and deeper blacks. The combination of a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time offers seamless gaming, further enhanced by AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing. HDR 10 support and colour calibration make this monitor versatile for gaming and creative work. This monitor excels in providing an expansive, high-quality gaming experience.

Specifications of LG 32 inch UltraGear QHD Monitor

Display: 32-inch QHD VA Panel, sRGB 95%, HDR 10

Gaming Features: 1ms MBR, 165Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium

Connectivity: Display Port, HDMI x 2, Headphone Out

Stand: Height Adjust, Pivot, Tilt, VESA Mount 100 x 100mm

Special Features: Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, Cross Hair

Pros Cons High 165Hz refresh rate and fast response VA panel might not offer the viewing angles of IPS HDR 10 support for enhanced visuals Size may be too large for some setups

3. Acer Nitro QG221Q Monitor

The Acer Nitro QG221Q is an excellent entry-level gaming monitor. This 21.5-inch monitor offers Full HD resolution on a VA panel, providing good colour contrast and wide viewing angles. Its standout features include a 100Hz refresh rate and a 1ms VRB response time, ensuring smooth gameplay. AMD FreeSync technology is integrated to minimize screen tearing. Additionally, eye care features like BlueLight Shield and Flickerless make it a comfortable choice for extended gaming sessions. This monitor is an ideal option for budget-conscious gamers.

Specifications of Acer Nitro QG221Q Monitor

Display: 21.5-inch Full HD VA Panel

Connectivity: HDMI x 2, VGA

Gaming Features: 1ms VRB, 100Hz Refresh Rate, AMD FreeSync

Audio: Stereo Speakers

Eye Care: BlueLight Shield, Flickerless

Pros Cons Affordable and good value for money Smaller screen size may not suit all gamers Smooth gameplay with 100Hz refresh rate Lower refresh rate compared to higher-end models

4. AOC Agon PRO AG275QXL Monitor

The AOC Agon PRO AG275QXL is an exceptional gaming monitor, especially for fans of 'League of Legends'. It features a 27-inch QHD resolution on an IPS panel, offering vibrant and sharp visuals. The monitor excels with a 170Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, ensuring fluid gameplay. It's G-SYNC compatible, offering smooth, tear-free visuals. The unique Hextech design and AOC LightFX provide an immersive gaming experience, making it a top choice for gamers who appreciate both performance and style.

Specifications of AOC Agon PRO AG275QXL Monitor

Display: 27-inch QHD IPS Panel, 170Hz, 1ms Response

Special Features: Hextech Design, AOC LightFX, G-SYNC Compatible

Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort

Stand: Adjustable-Height, Tilt

Gaming Features: Adaptive-Sync, 170Hz Refresh Rate

Pros Cons High refresh rate and quick response for competitive gaming Premium price for special design features League of Legends-themed design for fans Design may not appeal to non-League of Legends players

5. MSI MPG323CQR Monitor

The MSI MPG323CQR is a standout gaming monitor that offers a truly immersive experience. Its notable feature is the 1000R curvature, perfectly matching the human eye's natural curve for enhanced viewing comfort during long gaming sessions. The monitor's QHD resolution on a sizeable 31.5-inch display ensures crisp and detailed visuals. Its 165Hz refresh rate and rapid response time provide fluid and smooth gameplay. Enhanced by Gaming Intelligence technology, including Smart Brightness and Sound Tune, this monitor is tailored for gamers seeking both performance and cutting-edge features.

Specifications of MSI MPG323CQR Monitor

Display: 31.5-inch QHD, 1000R Curvature

Gaming Intelligence: Smart Brightness, Smart Crosshair, Night Vision AI

HDR: HDR400 Certification

Connectivity: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB

Gaming Features: 165Hz Refresh Rate, Rapid Response

Pros Cons Immersive 1000R curved screen Size might be too large for some setups High 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming Higher price due to advanced features

6. Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Monitor

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is a top-tier gaming monitor that offers unparalleled visual fidelity. Its 34-inch screen provides an Ultra WQHD resolution, bringing out the finest details in games. The OLED technology ensures deep blacks and vibrant colours, making every scene come alive. The monitor's 175Hz refresh rate and a near-instantaneous response time make for an exceptionally smooth gaming experience. CoreSync and Core lighting add an aesthetic touch, enhancing the overall gaming atmosphere. This monitor is an ideal choice for gamers who prioritize display quality and performance.

Specifications of Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Monitor

Display: 34-inch Ultra WQHD OLED

Refresh Rate: 175Hz

Features: CoreSync & Core lighting, FreeSync

Connectivity: HDMI, USB Type-C

Eye Care: Flicker Free, Eye Saver Mode

Pros Cons Exceptional OLED display quality Premium pricing for high-end features Ultra-high 175Hz refresh rate May be too advanced for entry-level gamers

7. BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U Monitor

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U is a formidable contender in the 4K gaming monitor market. This 32-inch monitor delivers stunning UHD visuals, making it perfect for both gaming and professional use. The HDR600 support enhances the colour and contrast, providing a lifelike gaming experience. Its 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure fluid and responsive gameplay. Additional features like BenQ HDRi technology and Motion Blur Reduction elevate the visual performance. The monitor is also PS5 compatible, making it a future-proof choice for console gamers.

Specifications of BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U Monitor

Display: 32-inch 4K UHD, HDR600

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Connectivity: HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, USB Hub

Features: BenQ HDRi technology, Motion Blur Reduction

Audio: 2.1 Channel Speakers=

Pros Cons 4K UHD resolution with HDR600 High price due to 4K and advanced features High 144Hz refresh rate for gaming Might be overkill for casual gaming

8. MSI PRO MP341CQW Monitor

The MSI PRO MP341CQW is a professional-grade monitor that caters to both work and play. This 34-inch monitor boasts a Full HD resolution, offering ample screen real estate for multitasking. Its 100Hz refresh rate and fast response time make it suitable for casual gaming. The monitor's ergonomic design with VESA mount compatibility ensures comfortable viewing angles. Anti-Glare and Anti-Flicker technology make it easier on the eyes during extended use. This monitor is ideal for professionals who need a versatile screen for work and occasional gaming.

Specifications of MSI PRO MP341CQW Monitor

Display: 34-inch Full HD, Curved

Refresh Rate: 100Hz

Eye Care: Anti-Glare, Anti-Flicker

Connectivity: HDMI, D-Sub (VGA)

Stand: VESA Mount Compatible

Pros Cons Suitable for work and casual gaming Full HD resolution may not satisfy all gamers Ergonomic design with VESA compatibility Lower refresh rate compared to high-end gaming monitors

9. HyperX Armada 27 inch IPS QHD Gaming Monitor

The HyperX Armada 27 inch is a gaming monitor that strikes a perfect balance between performance and design. Boasting a QHD resolution, this 27-inch IPS display brings games to life with vivid colours and crisp details. The 165Hz refresh rate coupled with a 1ms response time provides a smooth and responsive gaming experience. The monitor's inclusion of DisplayHDR 400 ensures enhanced brightness and contrast. A unique feature is its all-in-one package with a desk mount, adding convenience to its setup. This monitor is a great choice for gamers who value both visual quality and gaming performance.

Specifications of HyperX Armada 27 inch IPS QHD Gaming Monitor

Display: 27-inch IPS, QHD Resolution

Refresh Rate: 165Hz

Connectivity: VGA

Features: DisplayHDR 400, 1ms Response Time

Additional: All-in-One Desk Mount Included

Pros Cons High refresh rate for smooth gaming VGA connectivity might limit options QHD resolution for detailed visuals May be pricey for budget-conscious gamers

10. LG Electronics Ultragear 34 inch Curved Gaming LED Monitor

LG's Ultragear 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is an exceptional choice for immersive gaming. This monitor offers a wide 21:9 aspect ratio on a 34-inch curved screen, providing an expansive field of view. Its high resolution of 3440 x 1440 ensures sharp and detailed images. The 160Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time make for fluid gameplay, complemented by AMD Freesync Premium for a tear-free experience. HDR 10 support enhances the colour depth, making this monitor ideal for gamers seeking a large, feature-rich display for a comprehensive gaming setup.

Specifications of LG Electronics Ultragear 34 inch Curved Gaming Monitor

Display: 34-inch, 21:9 Aspect Ratio, 3440 x 1440 Resolution

Refresh Rate: 160Hz

Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort

Features: AMD Freesync Premium, HDR 10

Stand: Height Adjust, Tilt

Pros Cons Wide curved screen for immersive gaming High price point for advanced features High refresh rate and AMD Freesync Premium May be too wide for some desk setups

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 BenQ Zowie XL2546K 24.5 inches Full HD TN Panel 240Hz Refresh Rate DyAc+ Technology LG UltraGear 32 inches QHD Monitor 32 inches QHD Wide Angle VA Panel 165Hz Refresh Rate AMD FreeSync Premium Acer Nitro QG221Q 21.5 inches Full HD VA Panel 100Hz Refresh Rate 1 MS VRB Response Time AOC Agon PRO AG275QXL 27 inches QHD IPS Panel 170Hz Refresh Rate G-SYNC Compatible MSI MPG323CQR 31.5 inches QHD Curved Screen 165Hz Refresh Rate Gaming Intelligence Features Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 34 inches Ultra WQHD OLED 175Hz Refresh Rate CoreSync & Core Lighting Design BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U 31.5 inches 4K UHD IPS Display 144Hz Refresh Rate HDMI 2.1 Support MSI PRO MP341CQW 34 inches Full HD Curved Screen 100Hz Refresh Rate Anti-Glare & Anti-Flicker Technology HyperX Armada 27 inches 27 inches QHD IPS Panel 165Hz Refresh Rate DisplayHDR 400 LG Ultragear 34 inches Curved Gaming Monitor 34 inches Wide Angle VA Panel 160Hz Refresh Rate AMD Freesync Premium

Best value for money

The Acer Nitro QG221Q stands out as the best value for money. With a 21.5-inch Full HD panel, 100Hz refresh rate, and 1 MS VRB Response Time, it offers a balance of performance and affordability, making it ideal for gamers who need quality without a high price tag.

Best overall product

The LG UltraGear 32-inch QHD Monitor is the best overall product. Its large 32-inch QHD display, combined with a 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium, provides an immersive gaming experience. It's versatile for various gaming genres and offers great colour accuracy and response time.

How to find the right computer monitor for gaming?

When searching for the right gaming monitor, consider several key factors. First, prioritize screen size and resolution based on your space and gaming needs - larger screens and higher resolutions offer more immersive experiences. A higher refresh rate, ideally above 100Hz, ensures smoother visuals, crucial for fast-paced games. Look for adaptive sync technology like NVIDIA's G-Sync or AMD's FreeSync to prevent screen tearing. Response time is another critical aspect, with lower times (1-5 ms) being ideal for reducing motion blur. Connectivity options are important for compatibility with your gaming setup, and finally, consider ergonomic features and eye care technology for comfortable extended gaming sessions

FAQs

Question : What's the ideal refresh rate for a gaming monitor?

Ans : 144Hz is widely considered ideal, but 100Hz and above is sufficient for most gamers.

Question : Is a curved monitor better for gaming?

Ans : Curved monitors can offer a more immersive experience, especially for wide or ultra-wide models.

Question : What does response time mean in gaming monitors?

Ans : Response time refers to how quickly the monitor can change pixels from black to white or between shades of gray, affecting motion blur.

Question : Are gaming monitors good for everyday use?

Ans : Yes, gaming monitors are generally suitable for everyday use, offering excellent colour and contrast for various tasks.

Question : How does FreeSync or G-Sync enhance gaming?

Ans : These technologies synchronize the monitor’s refresh rate with the GPU, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for smoother gameplay.

