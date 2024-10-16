When it comes to home decor, a console table can be a versatile and functional addition to any space. Whether you need extra storage in your entryway or a stylish surface behind your sofa, there are plenty of options to choose from. In this article, we have curated a list of the 7 best console tables available on Amazon India, all priced under 15000 rupees. We will compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you find the perfect console table for your home decor needs.
1. Convenience Concepts Weathered Grey Console Table : Tucson Console Table (Wood,Metal)
The Weathered Gray Console Table by Convenience Concepts is a stylish and functional piece of furniture that adds a rustic touch to any space. It features a weathered gray finish and two drawers for convenient storage. The sturdy construction and compact size make it perfect for small spaces.
Specifications of Convenience Concepts Weathered Grey Console Table:
- Weathered gray finish
- Two drawers for storage
- Sturdy construction
- Compact size
- Easy to assemble
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Rustic design
|Limited color options
|Convenient storage
|Assembly required
|Sturdy construction
2. Priti p- Engineered Wood 2 Tier Console Table | End Table Side Table Console Table for Living Room Hall Bedroom Office | Multipurpose Table for Home Decor
The Priti Engineered Console Table with Storage is a sleek and modern option for any home. It features a durable engineered wood construction and ample storage space with two drawers and a bottom shelf. The clean lines and versatile design make it a great addition to any decor.
Specifications of Priti p- Engineered Wood 2 Tier Console Table:
- Engineered wood construction
- Two drawers and bottom shelf for storage
- Sleek and modern design
- Easy to clean
- Versatile
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Ample storage space
|Limited color options
|Sleek design
|Assembly required
|Easy to clean
3. Coavas Folding Wood Console Table with 40 Inches Metal Frame (Walnut Brown, No Assembly)
The Coavas Folding Console Table is a space-saving solution for small homes. It features a folding design that can be easily tucked away when not in use. The industrial style and sturdy metal frame make it a stylish and practical choice for any space.
Specifications of Coavas Folding Wood Console Table:
- Folding design
- Sturdy metal frame
- Industrial style
- Space-saving
- Easy to assemble
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Space-saving design
|Limited weight capacity
|Stylish industrial look
|Not suitable for heavy items
|Sturdy construction
4. Priti - Narrow Console Entryway Table, Rustic Surface Skinny Sofa Table with Storage Shelves 47.25 x 9 x 29 Inches, for Hallway, Entryway, Living Room (2-Tier Console Table)
The PRITI Console Entryway Table is a versatile and elegant option for entryways or living rooms. It features a spacious surface and two shelves for storage. The solid wood construction and classic design make it a timeless addition to any decor.
Specifications of Priti - Narrow Console Entryway Table:
- Solid wood construction
- Spacious surface with two shelves
- Elegant design
- Versatile
- Easy to assemble
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Spacious surface
|Limited color options
|Elegant design
|Assembly required
|Ample storage space
5. WoodMarwar Sheesham Wood Console Table for Living Room | Solid Wood Foyer Tables for Entryway with Drawer & Shelf Storage | Wooden Side Entrance Table for Home & Office | Roswood, Honey Finish
The WoodMarwar Sheesham Console Entryway Table is a handcrafted piece of furniture that adds a touch of elegance to any space. It features a solid Sheesham wood construction and intricate carving details. The natural finish and traditional design make it a timeless choice for any home.
Specifications of WoodMarwar Sheesham Wood Console Table:
- Solid Sheesham wood construction
- Handcrafted with intricate carving details
- Natural finish
- Traditional design
- Sturdy and durable
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Handcrafted elegance
|Limited color options
|Intricate carving details
|Higher price point
|Durable construction
6. Tekavo Console Table For Living Room | Entryway Table With Storage Shelf | 120 Cm Long | Sofa Side Table | Hallway Furniture/Diy - Engineered Wood, Brown
The TEKAVO Engineered Console Entryway Table is a versatile and practical option for any space. It features a durable engineered wood construction and a spacious surface for display or storage. The clean lines and sleek design make it a great addition to modern interiors.
Specifications of Tekavo Console Table For Living Room:
- Engineered wood construction
- Spacious surface
- Sleek and modern design
- Versatile
- Easy to clean
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Ample display or storage space
|Limited color options
|Sleek design
|Assembly required
|Easy to clean
7. Decoworld || Elegant Console Table With Storage || Console Tables For Living Room And Entryway || Side Tables For Room Decor (Gold) - Metal
The Decoworld Elegant Console Table is a functional and stylish piece of furniture for any home. It features a classic design with turned legs and a bottom shelf for storage. The solid wood construction and elegant details make it a timeless addition to any decor.
Specifications of nDecoworld || Elegant Console Table With Storage:
- Solid wood construction
- Classic design with turned legs
- Bottom shelf for storage
- Functional and stylish
- Easy to assemble
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Classic design
|Limited color options
|Ample storage space
|Assembly required
|Elegant details
console table Top Features Comparison:
|Best console tables
|Material
|Storage
|Design
|Assembly
|Weathered Gray Console Table by Convenience Concepts
|Wood
|Two drawers
|Rustic
|Required
|Priti Engineered Console Table with Storage
|Engineered Wood
|Two drawers, bottom shelf
|Sleek and modern
|Required
|Coavas Folding Console Table
|Metal, Wood
|No storage
|Industrial
|Required
|PRITI Console Entryway Table with Surface Storage
|Wood
|Two shelves
|Elegant
|Required
|WoodMarwar Sheesham Console Entryway Table
|Sheesham Wood
|No storage
|Traditional
|Not Required
|TEKAVO Engineered Console Entryway Table
|Engineered Wood
|No storage
|Sleek and modern
|Required
|Decoworld Elegant Console Table with Storage
|Wood
|Bottom shelf
|Classic
|Required
Best value for money console tables:
The Coavas Folding Console Table is the best value for money option, offering a space-saving design and stylish industrial look at an affordable price.
Best overall console tables:
The WoodMarwar Sheesham Console Entryway Table stands out as the best overall product with its handcrafted elegance, intricate carving details, and durable construction.
How to find the perfect console table:
The Convenience Concepts Weathered Grey Console Table offers a stylish and space-saving design with sturdy metal legs and no-assembly convenience. Perfect for small spaces, it combines practicality with modern aesthetics.
FAQs
Question : What is the weight capacity of the Coavas Folding Console Table?
Ans : The Coavas Folding Console Table has a weight capacity of up to 50 pounds.
Question : What are the color options available for the WoodMarwar Sheesham Console Entryway Table?
Ans : The WoodMarwar Sheesham Console Entryway Table is available in natural wood finish.
Question : Is assembly required for the TEKAVO Engineered Console Entryway Table?
Ans : Yes, assembly is required for the TEKAVO Engineered Console Entryway Table.
Question : Does the Decoworld Elegant Console Table come with pre-drilled holes for assembly?
Ans : Yes, the Decoworld Elegant Console Table comes with pre-drilled holes for easy assembly.
