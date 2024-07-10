Discover the top 9 convection microwave ovens available in India, with detailed information on key features, pros and cons and more. This guide helps you make an informed decision for efficient and versatile cooking options.

Are you in the market for a new convection microwave oven but overwhelmed by the options? Look no further! In this comprehensive guide, we have compiled a list of the top 9 convection microwave ovens available in India. Whether you are searching for the best convection microwave oven for baking, reheating, or general cooking, we have got you covered. Our guide aims to simplify your decision-making process by providing you with essential information about each product, ensuring you choose the perfect oven for your needs.

We will explore the unique features, pros, and cons of each convection microwave oven to help you make an informed decision. From advanced cooking modes and energy efficiency to ease of use and safety features, our detailed reviews cover all the crucial aspects. Read on to find the perfect convection microwave oven that suits your needs and budget, making your cooking experience efficient and enjoyable.

The IFB 30BRC2 Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile appliance that offers a wide range of features. With a capacity of 30 liters, it is perfect for large families. Its multi-stage cooking feature allows for a combination of cooking modes to achieve perfect results. The stainless steel cavity ensures even cooking and easy cleaning.

Read Less Read More Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven: Capacity: 30 liters

Power Consumption: 2200 watts

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Child Lock: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 101

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity for big families Relatively high power consumption Versatile multi-stage cooking options

The Panasonic NN-CT353BFDG Convection Microwave Oven features a sleek mirror design and a capacity of 23 liters. It comes with a wide range of auto cook menus and a combination cooking feature. The oven also boasts a powerful quartz heater for faster and efficient cooking.

Specifications of Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven: Capacity: 23 liters

Power Consumption: 1400 watts

Control Type: Touch Panel

Child Lock: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 101

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design with mirror finish Smaller capacity compared to some other models Powerful quartz heater for efficient cooking

The Panasonic NN-CT645BFDG Convection Microwave Oven offers a large capacity of 27 liters and a unique black design. It features a combination cooking mode and a powerful quartz heater for fast and even cooking. The oven also comes with a range of preset auto cook menus for added convenience.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven: Capacity: 27 liters

Power Consumption: 1400 watts

Control Type: Touch Panel

Child Lock: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 101

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity for families Some users may prefer a different color option Powerful quartz heater for fast cooking

The Samsung MC28A5013AK Convection Microwave Oven features a slim fry technology for healthier frying with little to no oil. With a capacity of 28 liters, it is suitable for medium to large families. The oven also offers a range of pre-programmed recipes for quick and easy cooking.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making: Capacity: 28 liters

Power Consumption: 2900 watts

Control Type: Tact Dial

Child Lock: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 201

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim fry technology for healthier cooking Higher power consumption compared to other models Large capacity for families

The LG MC2886BRUM Convection Microwave Oven offers a capacity of 28 liters and a charcoal lighting heater for healthier and tastier cooking. It comes with a range of Indian auto cook menus to prepare your favorite dishes with ease. The oven also features a stainless steel cavity for easy cleaning.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven: Capacity: 28 liters

Power Consumption: 1950 watts

Control Type: Tact Button/Jog Dial

Child Lock: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 301

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Charcoal lighting heater for healthier cooking Some users may prefer a different control type Indian auto cook menus for convenience

The Godrej GMX 519 Convection Microwave Oven features a capacity of 19 liters and a white rose design. It comes with a range of pre-programmed recipes for quick and easy cooking. The oven also offers multi-stage cooking options for versatile meal preparation.

Specifications of Godrej 19 L Digital Display Convection Microwave Oven With 125 Instacook Menus: Capacity: 19 liters

Power Consumption: 2200 watts

Control Type: Tact Button

Child Lock: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 125

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size for smaller kitchens Smaller capacity compared to other models Multi-stage cooking options for versatility

The LG MC2846BV Convection Microwave Oven offers a capacity of 28 liters and a sleek black design. It comes with a range of Indian auto cook menus to prepare your favorite dishes with ease. The oven also features a stainless steel cavity for easy cleaning.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven: Capacity: 28 liters

Power Consumption: 1950 watts

Control Type: Tact Button/Jog Dial

Child Lock: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 301

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design with a large capacity Some users may prefer a different color option Indian auto cook menus for convenience

The Samsung CE73JD-B/XTL Convection Microwave Oven offers a capacity of 21 liters and a sleek black design. It features a range of pre-programmed recipes for quick and easy cooking. The oven also comes with a ceramic enamel cavity for durability and easy cleaning.

Specifications of Samsung 21L, Convection Microwave Oven: Capacity: 21 liters

Power Consumption: 2350 watts

Control Type: Tact Button

Child Lock: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 101

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design with a durable cavity Smaller capacity compared to other models Pre-programmed recipes for convenience

The Godrej GME 523 Convection Microwave Oven features a capacity of 23 liters and a simple white design. It offers a range of auto cook menus and a combination cooking feature for versatile meal preparation. The oven also comes with a stainless steel cavity for easy cleaning.

Specifications of Godrej 23 L Steam Clean, Digital Display Convection Microwave Oven: Capacity: 23 liters

Power Consumption: 1400 watts

Control Type: Tact Button

Child Lock: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 125

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size for smaller kitchens Smaller capacity compared to other models Multi-stage cooking options for versatility

Top 5 features of best convection microwave ovens:

Best Convection Microwave Oven Capacity Power Consumption Control Type Child Lock Auto Cook Menu IFB 30BRC2 Convection Microwave Oven 30L 2200 watts Touch Key Pad (Membrane) Yes 101 Panasonic NN-CT353BFDG Convection Microwave Oven 23L 1400 watts Touch Panel Yes 101 Panasonic NN-CT645BFDG Convection Microwave Oven 27L 1400 watts Touch Panel Yes 101 Samsung MC28A5013AK Convection Microwave Oven 28L 2900 watts Tact Dial Yes 201 LG MC2886BRUM Convection Microwave Oven 28L 1950 watts Tact Button/Jog Dial Yes 301 Godrej GMX 519 Convection Microwave Oven 19L 2200 watts Tact Button Yes 125 LG MC2846BV Convection Microwave Oven 28L 1950 watts Tact Button/Jog Dial Yes 301 Samsung CE73JD-B/XTL Convection Microwave Oven 21L 2350 watts Tact Button Yes 101 Godrej GME 523 Convection Microwave Oven 23L 1400 watts Tact Button Yes 125

Best value for money of convection microwave oven: The Godrej GMX 519 Convection Microwave Oven is the best value for money, offering a compact size for smaller kitchens and multi-stage cooking options for versatility.

Best overall convection microwave oven: The LG MC2886BRUM Convection Microwave Oven stands out as the best overall product in this category, featuring a charcoal lighting heater for healthier cooking and a range of Indian auto cook menus for convenience.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best convection microwave ovens: Capacity: Choose a microwave with the appropriate capacity for your household needs. Larger families may require ovens with greater internal space.

Power output: Higher wattage means faster cooking. Consider an oven with at least 800-1000 watts for efficient performance.

Cooking modes: Look for multiple cooking modes, including grilling, baking, and roasting, to enhance versatility.

Ease of use: User-friendly controls, clear displays, and pre-set menus make the microwave easier to operate.

Safety features: Ensure the oven has safety features like child lock and auto shut-off to prevent accidents.

Warranty and after-sales service: Opt for brands offering good warranty periods and reliable after-sales support for peace of mind.

FAQs Question : What is the power consumption of these convection microwave ovens? Ans : The power consumption varies from 1400 watts to 2900 watts, depending on the model and capacity. Question : Do these ovens come with a child lock feature? Ans : Yes, all the mentioned convection microwave ovens come with a child lock feature for added safety. Question : Are there specific auto cook menus for Indian dishes? Ans : Yes, many of these ovens offer a range of Indian auto cook menus to prepare your favorite dishes with ease. Question : What is the capacity range of these convection microwave ovens? Ans : The capacity ranges from 19 liters to 30 liters, catering to different household sizes.

