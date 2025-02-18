Our Picks Best overall Best for baking Best budget-friendly FAQs

If you're from a regular Indian home, you're likely familiar with the microwave oven, which has become a staple for heating and defrosting food. However, for homemakers without help in the kitchen, it often feels like there's little time for anything other than reheating.

If you enjoy experimenting in the kitchen, a convection oven is a game-changer. Perfect for baking, roasting, and grilling, these ovens offer more versatility than a traditional microwave. We’ve compiled a list of the best convection ovens available on Amazon, making it easier for you to find the right one for your culinary adventures.

The IFB 30BRC2 is a 30-litre convection microwave oven designed for baking, grilling, roasting, and reheating with precision. Its multi-stage cooking and auto-cook menu simplify meal preparation, making it ideal for busy households. The steam clean function ensures easy maintenance by removing grease effortlessly. With 101 auto-cook options, this oven allows you to prepare a variety of dishes conveniently. The black finish adds a sleek touch to any kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 30 litres Voltage 230V Wattage 800W Fuel type Electric Special feature Steam clean function Reasons to buy Multi-stage cooking for versatile use Easy maintenance with steam clean function Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for small kitchens Higher price compared to basic models Click Here to Buy IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its efficient cooking, user-friendly controls, and easy maintenance. Some highlight its stylish design and reliable performance.

Why choose this product?

A spacious, feature-rich convection oven with multi-stage cooking, auto-cook options, and easy cleaning—ideal for hassle-free, versatile cooking.

The IFB 20SC2 is a 20-litre convection microwave oven designed for baking, grilling, and reheating with ease. Its multi-stage cooking and 24 auto-cook options simplify meal preparation, making it ideal for small families. The touch keypad ensures seamless operation, while the stainless steel cavity enhances durability and ensures even cooking. The steam clean function helps remove grease effortlessly, keeping maintenance simple. Its sleek metallic silver finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 20 litres Voltage 230V Wattage 800W Fuel type Electric Special feature Multi-stage cooking Reasons to buy Compact design, ideal for small kitchens Easy-to-use touch control panel Reason to avoid Limited capacity for larger meals Lacks a rotisserie function Click Here to Buy IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its compact size, ease of use, and efficient heating. Some appreciate its stylish design and hassle-free cleaning feature.

Why choose this product?

A compact, stylish convection oven with multi-stage cooking and easy cleaning, perfect for small kitchens and convenient meal preparation.

The LG MC3286BRUM 32L convection microwave oven is perfect for large families, offering features like a 360° motorised rotisserie for barbecuing and a stainless steel cavity for even heating. It includes an extensive auto-cook menu with Indian cuisine options, allowing you to prepare tandoori dishes and diet-friendly meals effortlessly. The steam clean function ensures easy maintenance, while its black finish adds elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 32 litres Voltage 230V Wattage 2500W Fuel type Electric Reasons to buy Ideal for grilling and tandoori cooking Multiple auto-cook menus for convenience Reason to avoid Bulky size, requires more space Higher power consumption Click Here to Buy LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its rotisserie function, spacious design, and Indian cooking options. Some mention that it requires ample counter space.

Why choose this product?

A spacious convection oven with tandoor and rotisserie functions, perfect for Indian cooking and effortless meal preparation.

The Samsung MC28A5013AK/TL 28L convection microwave oven is designed for versatile cooking, featuring a unique curd-making function for homemade yoghurt. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the convection mode supports baking, grilling, and roasting. The sleek black design complements any modern kitchen, and the oven comes with a 10-year warranty for added reliability.

Specifications Capacity 28 litres Voltage 230V Wattage 2900W Fuel type Electric Special feature Curd-making function Reasons to buy Curd-making feature for homemade yoghurt Durable ceramic enamel cavity Reason to avoid Large size needs more counter space No motorised rotisserie Click Here to Buy Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers love its curd-making feature, stylish design, and versatile cooking options. Some mention it requires ample space in the kitchen.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for baking, grilling, and curd making, this convection oven ensures durability, efficiency, and smart cooking convenience.

The LG MJ2887BIUM 28L charcoal convection microwave oven offers superior cooking with its charcoal heating technology, enhancing flavour and texture. It features 360° motorised rotisserie for effortless grilling, while the Healthy Heart recipes and Diet Fry ensure nutritious meals with minimal oil. Its Pasteurised Milk function eliminates the need for boiling, making it highly convenient. The stylish black design adds elegance, and the 10-year warranty on the charcoal heater guarantees long-term durability.

Specifications Capacity 28 litres Voltage 230V Wattage 1950W Fuel type Electric Special feature Charcoal heating technology Reasons to buy Charcoal heating enhances food flavour Diet Fry for low-oil cooking Reason to avoid Slightly expensive compared to standard models Bulky design needs extra counter space Click Here to Buy LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the rotisserie and charcoal heating, praising its taste-enhancing capabilities. Some find it large and suggest checking kitchen space before purchase.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for flavourful grilling, low-oil cooking, and nutritious meals, this oven offers durability and advanced features for modern kitchens.

The LG MJ2887BIUM 28L charcoal convection microwave oven ensures flavourful cooking with its charcoal heating technology, enhancing taste and texture. The 360° motorised rotisserie makes grilling effortless, perfect for tandoori dishes. The Healthy Heart recipes and Diet Fry function allow nutritious, low-oil cooking. Its Pasteurised Milk feature removes the need for boiling, saving time. Designed in elegant black, it blends into modern kitchens while the 10-year charcoal heater warranty ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications Capacity 28 litres Voltage 230V Wattage 1950W Fuel type Electric Special feature Charcoal heating for enhanced taste Reasons to buy Charcoal heating retains food’s natural flavour Diet Fry ensures healthier cooking Reason to avoid Slightly expensive compared to basic models Takes up significant counter space Click Here to Buy LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its rich taste-enhancing feature and grilling performance. Some find it bulky but appreciate its advanced cooking functions.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for healthy, flavourful cooking with advanced features like charcoal heating and rotisserie, ensuring long-lasting performance.

The LG MC2886BRUM 28L convection microwave oven is designed for diverse cooking needs, featuring a 360° motorised rotisserie for barbecuing and Tandoor Se technology for authentic Indian cuisine. The Diet Fry function enables low-oil cooking, making meals healthier. Its stainless steel cavity ensures even heating and durability, while the Pasteurised Milk feature eliminates boiling hassles. The Auto Cook Menu simplifies meal preparation with preset options, offering convenience for busy households. Its sleek black design adds elegance to any modern kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 28 litres Voltage 230V Wattage 1950W Fuel type Electric Special feature 360° motorised rotisserie for grilling Reasons to buy Rotisserie provides hassle-free grilling Diet Fry ensures healthier cooking Reason to avoid Takes up more counter space Slightly expensive for budget buyers Click Here to Buy LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se & Diet Fry)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the rotisserie and Auto Cook Menu for convenience. Some find it large but love its multi-functional cooking features.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for grilling, baking, and oil-free cooking with convenient preset menus, ensuring delicious and healthy meals.

The Godrej GME 530 CR1 SZ 30L convection microwave oven is perfect for diverse cooking needs, featuring Dual Grill Technology for faster and even grilling. Its 375 Instacook menus simplify meal preparation with pre-set recipes. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and uniform heating, enhancing cooking efficiency. The motorised rotisserie allows effortless grilling, making it ideal for tandoori dishes. With a sleek black finish and user-friendly controls, this model is an excellent addition to modern kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 30 litres Voltage 230V Wattage 2200W Fuel type Electric Special feature 375 Instacook menus for easy cooking Reasons to buy Dual Grill ensures faster, even cooking Rotisserie makes grilling effortless Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for small kitchens Higher power consumption than standard models Click Here to Buy Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (2024 Model, GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love the easy cooking menus and grilling performance. Some mention its size but appreciate its multi-functional cooking capabilities.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for grilling, baking, and quick cooking with advanced features and a large capacity for family meals.

The LG MC2846BV 28L convection microwave oven is designed for effortless cooking with its Auto Cook Menu and Tandoor Se feature, allowing users to prepare restaurant-style tandoori dishes at home. The stainless steel cavity ensures even heating and durability, while the Steam Cook function helps retain food’s natural moisture. Its Child Lock feature enhances safety, making it a reliable choice for families. This oven also includes a Defrost function for quick thawing, providing convenience for busy households.

Specifications Capacity 28 litres Voltage 230V Wattage 1950W Fuel type Electric Special feature Tandoor Se for tandoori cooking Reasons to buy Auto Cook makes cooking effortless Stainless steel cavity ensures even heating Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for compact kitchens Higher power consumption than basic models Click Here to Buy LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the tandoor and auto cook features. Some mention its size, but overall, it’s praised for reliable performance and convenience.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for tandoori cooking, steaming, and effortless meal preparation with Auto Cook and safety features for family-friendly use.

The Samsung CE73JD-B1/XTL 21L convection microwave oven offers multiple cooking modes, including Eco Mode for energy-saving and Power Defrost for quick thawing. It features a Ceramic Enamel Cavity, ensuring easy cleaning and durable performance. With Auto Cook and Pre-Heat functions, this oven provides convenient, efficient cooking options. The 10-year warranty on the cavity adds to its reliability, making it a great choice for daily use in modern kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 21 litres Voltage 230V Wattage 800W Fuel type Electric Special feature Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning Reasons to buy Energy-saving Eco Mode Easy-to-clean ceramic enamel cavity Reason to avoid Small capacity for larger families Higher power consumption on certain modes Click Here to Buy Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers find the microwave reliable and easy to use, with many highlighting its convenient features like Auto Cook and energy efficiency.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for efficient cooking and easy maintenance with energy-saving Eco Mode and a durable Ceramic Enamel Cavity.

Top 3 features of best convection ovens

Best Convection Oven Capacity Heating Method Voltage IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard 30L Convection, Grill 230V IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver) 20L Convection, Grill 230V LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black) 32L Convection, Grill, Steam 230V Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making 28L Convection, Curd Making 230V LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM) 28L Convection, Charcoal 230V LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM) 28L Convection, Charcoal 230V LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black) 28L Convection, Grill, Steam 230V Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie 30L Convection, Grill, Rotisserie 230V LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black) 28L Convection, Grill, Steam 230V Samsung 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black) 21L Convection, Grill 230V

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best convection oven Capacity: Choose a convection oven with an appropriate capacity based on the number of people you are cooking for. Larger families may require ovens with higher capacities.

Energy efficiency: Look for ovens that are energy-efficient to reduce electricity consumption. Some ovens come with energy-saving modes like Eco mode, which helps save power during cooking.

Cooking features: Check for essential features such as auto-cook menus, rotisserie, and grilling options. These features enhance the oven’s versatility and cooking convenience.

Warranty and after-sales service: Select ovens with a good warranty period and accessible after-sales service to ensure long-term reliability.

Similar articles for you Best microwave ovens: Check out our selection of top 7 options for all your kitchen needs