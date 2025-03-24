Our Picks Best overall Most affordable Max discount FAQs

A cooker hood chimney is a game-changer compared to normal chimneys. Unlike traditional ones, it actively sucks out smoke, grease, and odours, keeping your kitchen fresh. It also has powerful filters to trap oil particles, stopping grime from settling on walls and cabinets.

Having a chimney, in general, is a lifesaver. It clears out smoke, making cooking more comfortable and preventing breathing issues. Plus, it stops your kitchen from smelling like last night’s curry for days! With less grease buildup, cleaning becomes easier, and your kitchen stays spotless for longer. If you love cooking but hate the mess, a cooker hood chimney is a must-have!

We have put together a list of some of best options in cooker hood chimneys on Amazon.

The Elica 90 cm Filterless Auto-clean Chimney offers a powerful 1350 m³/hr suction, ensuring a smoke-free kitchen. Its filterless technology reduces maintenance, while auto-cleaning simplifies upkeep. The Bluetooth connectivity adds convenience, letting you control settings effortlessly. With motion sensor controls, just wave to adjust settings. The sleek black finish complements modern kitchens, and its silent operation ensures a peaceful cooking experience.

Specifications Noise level 58 dB Air flow capacity 1350 m³/hr Material Stainless steel Special feature Bluetooth connectivity Finish type Black glossy Reasons to buy Auto-cleaning – Less maintenance needed Motion sensor – Hands-free control Reason to avoid Large size – Needs ample space Higher price – Premium cost Click Here to Buy Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its powerful suction, silent operation, and Bluetooth feature. Some mention that installation costs extra but find the performance excellent.

Why choose this product?

Strong suction, auto-clean, and Bluetooth control make it perfect for hassle-free cooking. Stylish, durable, and easy-to-use for modern kitchens.

The Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney offers a 1000 m³/hr suction, keeping your kitchen fresh and smoke-free. Its baffle filter efficiently traps grease, ensuring long-lasting performance. The push-button controls make operation simple, while its Bluetooth connectivity lets you control settings effortlessly. The sleek black finish blends beautifully with modern kitchens, and its compact size is perfect for smaller spaces.

Specifications Noise level 58 dB Air flow capacity 1000 m³/hr Material Stainless steel Special feature Bluetooth connectivity Finish type Black matte Reasons to buy Baffle filter – Efficient grease trapping Compact size – Ideal for small kitchens Reason to avoid Manual buttons – No touch controls Limited suction – Best for small spaces Click Here to Buy Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong suction, compact design, and Bluetooth control. Some mention the buttons feel outdated, but performance is reliable.

Why choose this product?

Great for small kitchens, Bluetooth convenience, and effective grease filtering. A stylish, reliable choice for everyday cooking needs.

The Elica 60 cm Auto-clean Chimney offers a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction, ensuring a smoke-free kitchen. Its baffle filter efficiently traps grease, enhancing durability. The auto-clean technology reduces maintenance, while motion sensor controls allow touch-free operation. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can adjust settings effortlessly. The sleek black design complements modern kitchens, making it both functional and stylish.

Specifications Noise level 58 dB Air flow capacity 1500 m³/hr Material Stainless steel Special feature Bluetooth connectivity Finish type Black matte Reasons to buy Auto-cleaning – Less frequent maintenance Motion sensor – Hands-free operation Reason to avoid Large size – Requires ample space Higher price – Premium cost Click Here to Buy Elica 60 cm 1500 m3/hr Autoclean Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 60 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its strong suction, easy auto-clean, and Bluetooth feature. Some find installation costly, but performance is excellent.

Why choose this product?

Powerful suction, hassle-free auto-clean, and Bluetooth control make it a perfect, stylish choice for modern kitchens.

The Faber 60 cm Auto-clean Chimney delivers 1500 m³/hr suction, keeping your kitchen fresh. Its baffle filter efficiently traps grease, ensuring durability. The auto-clean alarm reminds you when maintenance is needed, making upkeep effortless. Touch and gesture controls allow easy operation, while the Bluetooth feature adds modern convenience. The mood light enhances your kitchen’s ambiance, and its sleek black finish complements any décor.

Specifications Noise level 58 dB Air flow capacity 1500 m³/hr Material Stainless steel Special feature Bluetooth connectivity Finish type Black matte Reasons to buy Auto-clean alarm – Timely maintenance alerts Mood light – Enhances kitchen aesthetics Reason to avoid Large size – Needs sufficient space Premium price – Higher than basic models Click Here to Buy Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its strong suction, auto-clean alarm, and Bluetooth control. Some mention installation costs extra, but overall performance is impressive.

Why choose this product?

Powerful suction, auto-clean alarm, Bluetooth control, and stylish mood lighting make it a great choice for modern kitchens.

The Faber 90 cm Auto-clean Chimney features a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction, making your kitchen smoke-free. Its auto-clean technology reduces maintenance, while the baffle filter efficiently traps grease. The touch and gesture controls offer a seamless experience, and Bluetooth connectivity allows remote operation for added convenience. Its sleek black design enhances modern kitchens, and the 12-year motor warranty ensures long-term reliability.

Specifications Noise level 58 dB Air flow capacity 1500 m³/hr Material Stainless steel Special feature Bluetooth connectivity Finish type Black matte Reasons to buy Auto-cleaning – Reduces manual effort Gesture control – Hands-free operation Reason to avoid Bulky size – Needs ample space Premium pricing – Higher than basic models Click Here to Buy Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its strong suction, easy auto-clean, and Bluetooth feature. Some mention installation costs extra, but overall performance is excellent.

Why choose this product?

High suction, auto-clean, Bluetooth control, and gesture operation make it a perfect fit for modern kitchens.

The Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney offers a 1000 m³/hr suction, keeping your kitchen free from smoke and grease. Its baffle filters efficiently trap oil, ensuring durability and easy maintenance. The push-button controls provide simple operation, while the Bluetooth feature allows remote access for added convenience. With a sleek pyramid design, it enhances kitchen aesthetics, and the 12-year motor warranty ensures long-term reliability.

Specifications Noise level 58 dB Air flow capacity 1000 m³/hr Material Stainless steel Special feature Bluetooth connectivity Finish type Black matte Reasons to buy Baffle filter – Efficient grease trapping Compact design – Fits small kitchens Reason to avoid Manual buttons – No touch control Limited suction – Best for small spaces Click Here to Buy Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its compact design, strong suction, and Bluetooth connectivity. Some feel button controls are outdated, but performance is reliable.

Why choose this product?

Compact, stylish, and efficient with Bluetooth control, strong suction, and a durable motor for everyday cooking needs.

The Glen 60 cm Filterless Kitchen Chimney offers a 1200 m³/hr suction, ensuring a smoke-free cooking space. Its filterless technology reduces maintenance, while thermal auto-clean keeps it running efficiently. The touch and gesture controls provide effortless operation, and Bluetooth connectivity allows remote access for added convenience. The curved glass design adds elegance, making it a stylish yet functional choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications Noise level 58 dB Air flow capacity 1200 m³/hr Material Stainless steel and glass Special feature Bluetooth connectivity Finish type Black glossy Reasons to buy Filterless design – Low maintenance Gesture control – Hands-free operation Reason to avoid Large size – Needs ample space Higher price – Premium category Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong suction, easy auto-clean, and Bluetooth control. Some mention installation costs extra, but performance is excellent.

Why choose this product?

Powerful suction, hassle-free auto-clean, Bluetooth connectivity, and elegant design make it a great addition to modern kitchens.

The INALSA Zylo 60PBAC V2 Kitchen Chimney delivers 1250 m³/hr suction, keeping your kitchen smoke-free. Its filterless auto-clean technology ensures low maintenance, while the oil collector makes cleaning effortless. The push-button controls provide easy operation, and Bluetooth connectivity allows remote access for added convenience. The curved glass design adds elegance, and the dual LED lamps improve visibility while cooking.

Specifications Noise level 58 dB Air flow capacity 1250 m³/hr Material Stainless steel and glass Special feature Bluetooth connectivity Finish type Black glossy Reasons to buy Filterless auto-clean – Easy maintenance Oil collector – Simplifies grease removal Reason to avoid Push buttons – No touch control Suction limited – Best for small kitchens Click Here to Buy INALSA Chimney for Kitchen AutoClean-60 cm Filterless |1250 m³/hr Suction|Curved Glass|7 Year Warranty on Motor|Oil Collector| Push Button Control|Dual LED Lamps|Black-Zylo 60PBAC V2

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its strong suction, easy oil collector, and Bluetooth control. Some feel button controls are outdated, but overall performance is great.

Why choose this product?

Powerful suction, easy maintenance, Bluetooth convenience, and a sleek design make it a smart choice for modern kitchens.

The Faber 60 cm T-Shape Kitchen Chimney offers 1000 m³/hr suction, keeping your kitchen free from smoke and grease. Its baffle filter effectively traps oil, ensuring long-lasting performance. The push-button controls provide simple operation, while Bluetooth connectivity allows remote access for added convenience. With a sleek T-shape design, it enhances kitchen aesthetics, and the 12-year motor warranty ensures durability.

Specifications Noise level 58 dB Air flow capacity 1000 m³/hr Material Stainless steel Special feature Bluetooth connectivity Finish type Black matte Reasons to buy Baffle filter – Efficient grease trapping Compact design – Fits small kitchens Reason to avoid Manual buttons – No touch control Limited suction – Best for small spaces Click Here to Buy Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney || Baffle Filter || 12 years warranty on Motor|| Motor- 250 Watt (HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60, Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its compact design, strong suction, and Bluetooth connectivity. Some feel button controls are outdated, but performance is reliable.

Why choose this product?

Compact, stylish, and efficient with Bluetooth control, strong suction, and a durable motor for everyday cooking needs.

The Livpure Fenix 75 T-Shape Kitchen Chimney delivers 1400 m³/hr suction, keeping your kitchen smoke-free. Its filterless auto-clean technology ensures minimal maintenance, while the oil collector makes grease removal effortless. The touch and gesture controls provide seamless operation, and Bluetooth connectivity allows remote access for added convenience. The sleek black T-shape design enhances kitchen aesthetics, and the 10-year motor warranty guarantees long-term durability.

Specifications Noise level 58 dB Air flow capacity 1400 m³/hr Material Stainless steel Special feature Bluetooth connectivity Finish type Black glossy Reasons to buy Filterless auto-clean – Easy maintenance Gesture control – Hands-free operation Reason to avoid Large size – Needs ample space Premium pricing – Higher than basic models Click Here to Buy Livpure Fenix 75 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive), (Touch And Gesture Control, Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its strong suction, easy auto-clean, and Bluetooth control. Some mention installation costs extra, but overall performance is excellent.

Why choose this product?

High suction, auto-clean, Bluetooth control, and stylish T-shape design make it a perfect fit for modern kitchens.

What is a chimney cooker hood? A chimney cooker hood is a kitchen appliance that removes smoke, grease, and odours while cooking. It features a vented design, directing air outside or filtering it. Modern models offer auto-clean, gesture control, and sleek designs for convenience and style.

Is cooker hood and chimney same? A cooker hood and a chimney serve the same purpose—removing smoke, grease, and odours from the kitchen. However, a chimney typically has a ducted system for venting air outside, while a cooker hood may include ductless, recirculating models.

Can you vent a cooker hood into a chimney? Yes, a cooker hood can be vented into an existing chimney, but proper ducting is essential. The chimney must be clean, unobstructed, and suitable for ventilation. A professional installation ensures efficient extraction and prevents grease or moisture buildup inside the chimney.

Top 3 features of best cooker hood chimneys

Best Automatic Washing Machine Voltage Number of Speeds Colour Elica 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 220V 3 Black Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney 220V 3 Black Elica 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney 220V 3 Black Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 220V 3 Black Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 220V 3 Black Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 220V 3 Black Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 220V 3 Black INALSA 60 cm Filterless AutoClean Kitchen Chimney 220V 3 Black Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney 220V 3 Black Livpure Fenix 75 1400 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney 220V 3 Black

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best cooker hood chimney Suction power: Choose a chimney with adequate suction power based on your kitchen size and cooking style. Higher suction (1000 m³/hr or more) is ideal for heavy frying and grilling.

Filter type: Baffle filters are great for Indian cooking, while filterless models offer hassle-free maintenance. Regular cleaning is essential for optimal performance.

Size and design: Select a chimney that matches your hob width. Wall-mounted, island, or curved glass designs enhance aesthetics and efficiency.

Noise levels: Opt for a low-noise chimney (below 60 dB) for a quieter cooking experience.

Control features: Gesture, touch, and remote controls add convenience, while auto-clean technology ensures easy upkeep.

Similar articles for you