Best cooker hood chimneys in March 2025: Top 10 options for large kitchens with powerful suction and advanced features

Best cooker hood chimneys in March 2025: Top 10 options for large kitchens with powerful suction and advanced features

Nivedita Mishra

A cooker hood chimney in March 2025 removes smoke, grease, and odours, keeping your kitchen fresh. Choose one with high suction, easy controls, and low maintenance.

Upgrade your kitchen with a powerful cooker hood chimney for smoke-free, fresh, and clean cooking.
Best overall Most affordable Max discount

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Most affordable

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

Elica 60 cm 1500 m3/hr Autoclean Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 60 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black

Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

Max discount

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)

Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

INALSA Chimney for Kitchen AutoClean-60 cm Filterless |1250 m³/hr Suction|Curved Glass|7 Year Warranty on Motor|Oil Collector| Push Button Control|Dual LED Lamps|Black-Zylo 60PBAC V2

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney || Baffle Filter || 12 years warranty on Motor|| Motor- 250 Watt (HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60, Black)

Livpure Fenix 75 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive), (Touch And Gesture Control, Black)

A cooker hood chimney is a game-changer compared to normal chimneys. Unlike traditional ones, it actively sucks out smoke, grease, and odours, keeping your kitchen fresh. It also has powerful filters to trap oil particles, stopping grime from settling on walls and cabinets.

Having a chimney, in general, is a lifesaver. It clears out smoke, making cooking more comfortable and preventing breathing issues. Plus, it stops your kitchen from smelling like last night’s curry for days! With less grease buildup, cleaning becomes easier, and your kitchen stays spotless for longer. If you love cooking but hate the mess, a cooker hood chimney is a must-have!

We have put together a list of some of best options in cooker hood chimneys on Amazon.

The Elica 90 cm Filterless Auto-clean Chimney offers a powerful 1350 m³/hr suction, ensuring a smoke-free kitchen. Its filterless technology reduces maintenance, while auto-cleaning simplifies upkeep. The Bluetooth connectivity adds convenience, letting you control settings effortlessly. With motion sensor controls, just wave to adjust settings. The sleek black finish complements modern kitchens, and its silent operation ensures a peaceful cooking experience.

Specifications

Noise level
58 dB
Air flow capacity
1350 m³/hr
Material
Stainless steel
Special feature
Bluetooth connectivity
Finish type
Black glossy

Reasons to buy

Auto-cleaning – Less maintenance needed

Motion sensor – Hands-free control

Reasons to avoid

Large size – Needs ample space

Higher price – Premium cost

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its powerful suction, silent operation, and Bluetooth feature. Some mention that installation costs extra but find the performance excellent.

Why choose this product?

Strong suction, auto-clean, and Bluetooth control make it perfect for hassle-free cooking. Stylish, durable, and easy-to-use for modern kitchens.

The Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney offers a 1000 m³/hr suction, keeping your kitchen fresh and smoke-free. Its baffle filter efficiently traps grease, ensuring long-lasting performance. The push-button controls make operation simple, while its Bluetooth connectivity lets you control settings effortlessly. The sleek black finish blends beautifully with modern kitchens, and its compact size is perfect for smaller spaces.

Specifications

Noise level
58 dB
Air flow capacity
1000 m³/hr
Material
Stainless steel
Special feature
Bluetooth connectivity
Finish type
Black matte

Reasons to buy

Baffle filter – Efficient grease trapping

Compact size – Ideal for small kitchens

Reasons to avoid

Manual buttons – No touch controls

Limited suction – Best for small spaces

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong suction, compact design, and Bluetooth control. Some mention the buttons feel outdated, but performance is reliable.

Why choose this product?

Great for small kitchens, Bluetooth convenience, and effective grease filtering. A stylish, reliable choice for everyday cooking needs.

The Elica 60 cm Auto-clean Chimney offers a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction, ensuring a smoke-free kitchen. Its baffle filter efficiently traps grease, enhancing durability. The auto-clean technology reduces maintenance, while motion sensor controls allow touch-free operation. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can adjust settings effortlessly. The sleek black design complements modern kitchens, making it both functional and stylish.

Specifications

Noise level
58 dB
Air flow capacity
1500 m³/hr
Material
Stainless steel
Special feature
Bluetooth connectivity
Finish type
Black matte

Reasons to buy

Auto-cleaning – Less frequent maintenance

Motion sensor – Hands-free operation

Reasons to avoid

Large size – Requires ample space

Higher price – Premium cost

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its strong suction, easy auto-clean, and Bluetooth feature. Some find installation costly, but performance is excellent.

Why choose this product?

Powerful suction, hassle-free auto-clean, and Bluetooth control make it a perfect, stylish choice for modern kitchens.

The Faber 60 cm Auto-clean Chimney delivers 1500 m³/hr suction, keeping your kitchen fresh. Its baffle filter efficiently traps grease, ensuring durability. The auto-clean alarm reminds you when maintenance is needed, making upkeep effortless. Touch and gesture controls allow easy operation, while the Bluetooth feature adds modern convenience. The mood light enhances your kitchen’s ambiance, and its sleek black finish complements any décor.

Specifications

Noise level
58 dB
Air flow capacity
1500 m³/hr
Material
Stainless steel
Special feature
Bluetooth connectivity
Finish type
Black matte

Reasons to buy

Auto-clean alarm – Timely maintenance alerts

Mood light – Enhances kitchen aesthetics

Reasons to avoid

Large size – Needs sufficient space

Premium price – Higher than basic models

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its strong suction, auto-clean alarm, and Bluetooth control. Some mention installation costs extra, but overall performance is impressive.

Why choose this product?

Powerful suction, auto-clean alarm, Bluetooth control, and stylish mood lighting make it a great choice for modern kitchens.

The Faber 90 cm Auto-clean Chimney features a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction, making your kitchen smoke-free. Its auto-clean technology reduces maintenance, while the baffle filter efficiently traps grease. The touch and gesture controls offer a seamless experience, and Bluetooth connectivity allows remote operation for added convenience. Its sleek black design enhances modern kitchens, and the 12-year motor warranty ensures long-term reliability.

Specifications

Noise level
58 dB
Air flow capacity
1500 m³/hr
Material
Stainless steel
Special feature
Bluetooth connectivity
Finish type
Black matte

Reasons to buy

Auto-cleaning – Reduces manual effort

Gesture control – Hands-free operation

Reasons to avoid

Bulky size – Needs ample space

Premium pricing – Higher than basic models

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its strong suction, easy auto-clean, and Bluetooth feature. Some mention installation costs extra, but overall performance is excellent.

Why choose this product?

High suction, auto-clean, Bluetooth control, and gesture operation make it a perfect fit for modern kitchens.

The Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney offers a 1000 m³/hr suction, keeping your kitchen free from smoke and grease. Its baffle filters efficiently trap oil, ensuring durability and easy maintenance. The push-button controls provide simple operation, while the Bluetooth feature allows remote access for added convenience. With a sleek pyramid design, it enhances kitchen aesthetics, and the 12-year motor warranty ensures long-term reliability.

Specifications

Noise level
58 dB
Air flow capacity
1000 m³/hr
Material
Stainless steel
Special feature
Bluetooth connectivity
Finish type
Black matte

Reasons to buy

Baffle filter – Efficient grease trapping

Compact design – Fits small kitchens

Reasons to avoid

Manual buttons – No touch control

Limited suction – Best for small spaces

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its compact design, strong suction, and Bluetooth connectivity. Some feel button controls are outdated, but performance is reliable.

Why choose this product?

Compact, stylish, and efficient with Bluetooth control, strong suction, and a durable motor for everyday cooking needs.

The Glen 60 cm Filterless Kitchen Chimney offers a 1200 m³/hr suction, ensuring a smoke-free cooking space. Its filterless technology reduces maintenance, while thermal auto-clean keeps it running efficiently. The touch and gesture controls provide effortless operation, and Bluetooth connectivity allows remote access for added convenience. The curved glass design adds elegance, making it a stylish yet functional choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Noise level
58 dB
Air flow capacity
1200 m³/hr
Material
Stainless steel and glass
Special feature
Bluetooth connectivity
Finish type
Black glossy

Reasons to buy

Filterless design – Low maintenance

Gesture control – Hands-free operation

Reasons to avoid

Large size – Needs ample space

Higher price – Premium category

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong suction, easy auto-clean, and Bluetooth control. Some mention installation costs extra, but performance is excellent.

Why choose this product?

Powerful suction, hassle-free auto-clean, Bluetooth connectivity, and elegant design make it a great addition to modern kitchens.

The INALSA Zylo 60PBAC V2 Kitchen Chimney delivers 1250 m³/hr suction, keeping your kitchen smoke-free. Its filterless auto-clean technology ensures low maintenance, while the oil collector makes cleaning effortless. The push-button controls provide easy operation, and Bluetooth connectivity allows remote access for added convenience. The curved glass design adds elegance, and the dual LED lamps improve visibility while cooking.

Specifications

Noise level
58 dB
Air flow capacity
1250 m³/hr
Material
Stainless steel and glass
Special feature
Bluetooth connectivity
Finish type
Black glossy

Reasons to buy

Filterless auto-clean – Easy maintenance

Oil collector – Simplifies grease removal

Reasons to avoid

Push buttons – No touch control

Suction limited – Best for small kitchens

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its strong suction, easy oil collector, and Bluetooth control. Some feel button controls are outdated, but overall performance is great.

Why choose this product?

Powerful suction, easy maintenance, Bluetooth convenience, and a sleek design make it a smart choice for modern kitchens.

The Faber 60 cm T-Shape Kitchen Chimney offers 1000 m³/hr suction, keeping your kitchen free from smoke and grease. Its baffle filter effectively traps oil, ensuring long-lasting performance. The push-button controls provide simple operation, while Bluetooth connectivity allows remote access for added convenience. With a sleek T-shape design, it enhances kitchen aesthetics, and the 12-year motor warranty ensures durability.

Specifications

Noise level
58 dB
Air flow capacity
1000 m³/hr
Material
Stainless steel
Special feature
Bluetooth connectivity
Finish type
Black matte

Reasons to buy

Baffle filter – Efficient grease trapping

Compact design – Fits small kitchens

Reasons to avoid

Manual buttons – No touch control

Limited suction – Best for small spaces

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its compact design, strong suction, and Bluetooth connectivity. Some feel button controls are outdated, but performance is reliable.

Why choose this product?

Compact, stylish, and efficient with Bluetooth control, strong suction, and a durable motor for everyday cooking needs.

The Livpure Fenix 75 T-Shape Kitchen Chimney delivers 1400 m³/hr suction, keeping your kitchen smoke-free. Its filterless auto-clean technology ensures minimal maintenance, while the oil collector makes grease removal effortless. The touch and gesture controls provide seamless operation, and Bluetooth connectivity allows remote access for added convenience. The sleek black T-shape design enhances kitchen aesthetics, and the 10-year motor warranty guarantees long-term durability.

Specifications

Noise level
58 dB
Air flow capacity
1400 m³/hr
Material
Stainless steel
Special feature
Bluetooth connectivity
Finish type
Black glossy

Reasons to buy

Filterless auto-clean – Easy maintenance

Gesture control – Hands-free operation

Reasons to avoid

Large size – Needs ample space

Premium pricing – Higher than basic models

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its strong suction, easy auto-clean, and Bluetooth control. Some mention installation costs extra, but overall performance is excellent.

Why choose this product?

High suction, auto-clean, Bluetooth control, and stylish T-shape design make it a perfect fit for modern kitchens.

What is a chimney cooker hood?

A chimney cooker hood is a kitchen appliance that removes smoke, grease, and odours while cooking. It features a vented design, directing air outside or filtering it. Modern models offer auto-clean, gesture control, and sleek designs for convenience and style.

Is cooker hood and chimney same?

A cooker hood and a chimney serve the same purpose—removing smoke, grease, and odours from the kitchen. However, a chimney typically has a ducted system for venting air outside, while a cooker hood may include ductless, recirculating models.

Can you vent a cooker hood into a chimney?

Yes, a cooker hood can be vented into an existing chimney, but proper ducting is essential. The chimney must be clean, unobstructed, and suitable for ventilation. A professional installation ensures efficient extraction and prevents grease or moisture buildup inside the chimney.

Top 3 features of best cooker hood chimneys

Best Automatic Washing MachineVoltageNumber of SpeedsColour
Elica 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney220V3Black
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney220V3Black
Elica 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney220V3Black
Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney220V3Black
Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney220V3Black
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney220V3Black
Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney220V3Black
INALSA 60 cm Filterless AutoClean Kitchen Chimney220V3Black
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney220V3Black
Livpure Fenix 75 1400 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney220V3Black

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best cooker hood chimney

Suction power: Choose a chimney with adequate suction power based on your kitchen size and cooking style. Higher suction (1000 m³/hr or more) is ideal for heavy frying and grilling.

Filter type: Baffle filters are great for Indian cooking, while filterless models offer hassle-free maintenance. Regular cleaning is essential for optimal performance.

Size and design: Select a chimney that matches your hob width. Wall-mounted, island, or curved glass designs enhance aesthetics and efficiency.

Noise levels: Opt for a low-noise chimney (below 60 dB) for a quieter cooking experience.

Control features: Gesture, touch, and remote controls add convenience, while auto-clean technology ensures easy upkeep.

FAQs

Question : Which type of chimney is best for Indian cooking?

Ans : A baffle filter or filterless chimney is ideal as it efficiently handles oil and grease.

Question : What suction power is suitable for a kitchen?

Ans : For small kitchens, 1000 m³/hr is enough; larger kitchens need 1200 m³/hr or more.

Question : How often should I clean my kitchen chimney?

Ans : Baffle filters need monthly cleaning, while auto-clean chimneys require minimal maintenance.

Question : Are filterless chimneys better?

Ans : Yes, they require less maintenance and provide efficient suction without clogging.

Question : Do chimneys make a lot of noise?

Ans : Most modern chimneys operate below 60 dB, ensuring quieter performance.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.
