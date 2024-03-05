Best coolers for home: Top 9 options for uninterrupted cooling

Looking for relief from the scorching summer heat? Look no further! In this guide, we've curated a list of the best coolers for home to help you beat the heat and stay comfortable all summer long. Whether you're looking for a portable solution for your bedroom or a powerful cooler for your living room, we've got you covered. Our selection criteria focused on performance, energy efficiency, and overall value, ensuring that you get the most bang for your buck.

These coolers are not only effective at lowering the temperature but also easy to use and maintain, making them perfect for everyday use. With features like adjustable fan speeds, timer settings, and remote controls, these coolers offer convenience and comfort at your fingertips. So, say goodbye to sweating it out this summer and hello to a cool, refreshing breeze with the best coolers for home.

1. Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler

The Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler offers efficient cooling with its DuraMarine Pump technology and TurboFan Technology. It has a 65-liter water tank capacity and a 90-feet air throw range. The cooler features Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master for hygienic air and 3-speed adjustable airflow. It comes with a 1-year product warranty and a 2-year warranty for the DuraMarine Pump. The ICE CHAMBER allows for ice cube storage, enhancing the cooling effect and honeycomb pads maximizes cooling efficiency.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler:

Brand: Bajaj

Airflow: 5600 CMH (peak)

Tank capacity: 65 liters

Wattage: 200 W

Features: DuraMarine Pump, TurboFan Technology, Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Large size may be bulky 90-feet air throw Requires regular maintenance Anti-Bacterial technology May be noisy at higher speeds

2. Havells Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler

The Havells Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler features a 5 Leaf Plastic Fan with powerful air delivery of 3500 CMH. It comes with Odour Free 3 Side Honeycomb Pads, an Ice Chamber, and Multi Directional Castor Wheels for easy mobility. The cooler has a reservoir capacity of 70 litres and includes special features like Auto Drain and Dust Filter. The manual controls offer 3 speed settings. The cooler is made of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) material and has a wattage of 185 Watts.

Specifications of Havells Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler:

Brand: Havells

Airflow: 3500 CMPH

Tank capacity: 70 litres

Wattage: 185 Watts

Features: Auto Drain, Dust Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air delivery Manual controls Large tank capacity Limited speed settings Odour free pads

3. Havells Heavy Duty Air Cooler

The Havells Heavy Duty Air Cooler is a 55-liter capacity cooler with features like an ice chamber, collapsible louvers, and a 4-leaf metal blade. It has a powerful air delivery of 3500 CMH and odor-free 3-side honeycomb pads. The cooler is designed for both commercial and residential use, offering adjustable speed, silent operation, and portability. With its 16 inches aluminum blade fan, thicker honeycomb pads, and fully collapsible louvers, this cooler provides efficient cooling for areas up to 38 square meters. It also includes a cord winding station for easy storage.

Specifications of Havells Heavy Duty Air Cooler:

Brand: Havells

Airflow: 2060 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Tank capacity: 55 Litres

Wattage: 185 Watts

Features: Adjustable Speed, Silent Operation, Portable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air delivery Large size may not fit in all spaces Ice chamber for extra cooling High power consumption Adjustable speed and silent operation

4. Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler offers efficient cooling for rooms up to 30 square meters. It features i-Pure Technology for purified air, a dura pump and aspen pads for even air distribution, and collpasible louvers to prevent dust and mosquitoes. It is energy efficient, using only 185 Watts, and has a 55-liter water tank for long-lasting cooling. The double blower provides high-speed airflow, and the ergonomic design makes it easy to use.

Specifications of Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler:

Brand: Symphony

Airflow: Double blower

Tank capacity: 55 liters

Wattage: 185 Watts

Features: i-Pure Technology, dura pump, aspen pads, collapsible louvers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Limited coverage area Purified air Large water tank size

5. HIFRESH Air Cooler

The HIFRESH Air Cooler is a 107cm tower cooler designed for home use. It offers 3 speeds and 4 modes for customizable cooling experiences. With a 4L water tank, 12-hour timer, LED touch screen, remote control and 4 ice packs, it provides efficient and convenient cooling. The cooler features 80W low power consumption and 70 degree oscillation, suitable for rooms up to 30m². It offers a whisper-quiet operation at 50dB and easy installation. The HIFRESH Air Cooler is a versatile and efficient cooling solution for home and office use.

Specifications of HIFRESH Air Cooler:

Brand: HIFRESH

Airflow: 658 CFM

Tank capacity: 4 liters

Wattage: 80W

Features: 3 speeds, 4 modes, 12-hour timer, LED touch screen

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable cooling Price is a bit high Energy-efficient Limited cooling range Remote control

6. Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler

The Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler is a powerful and energy-efficient cooling solution for your home. With a coverage area of up to 37 square meters, this cooler is suitable for medium to large rooms. It features i-Pure technology, which eliminates air pollution and allergens, ensuring a fresh and healthy environment. The long-lasting dura pump and honeycomb cooling pads provide efficient cooling, while the auto-swing function ensures even air circulation. With a 75-liter water tank and low power consumption of 190 Watts, this cooler offers ample cooling time without worrying about high electricity bills.

Specifications of Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler:

Brand: Symphony

Airflow: 28 ft.

Tank capacity: 75 liters

Wattage: 190 Watts

Features: i-Pure technology, dura pump, honeycomb cooling pads, auto swing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling for medium to large rooms Airflow capacity not specified i-Pure technology for fresh and healthy air Low power consumption

7. Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler

The Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for your home. It covers a large area of up to 37 square meters, making it suitable for most rooms. The unique i-Pure Technology ensures clean air by filtering out pollutants, microorganisms, and allergens. With a high-efficiency cooling system including a dura pump, honeycomb pads, and a cool flow dispenser, this cooler provides excellent cooling performance even in hot weather. It consumes low power, approximately 200 watts, and can be operated on inverters, making it cost-effective and suitable for areas with frequent power cuts.

Specifications of Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Airflow: Suitable for 37 sq. mtr.

Tank capacity: 70 liters

Wattage: Approximately 200 watts

Features: i-Pure Technology, honeycomb pads, cool flow dispenser

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling Large size may be bulky Low power consumption Requires regular refilling Effective air purification Limited airflow control

8. Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler for Room is a white, portable air cooler with a 36-liter water tank capacity. It features Turbofan Technology for powerful air throw and 3-speed control for customizable airflow. The cooler comes with a 2-year warranty on the DuraMarine Pump, which is designed to protect the pump from moisture, increasing its lifespan. It also features Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Technology Pads for hygienic and odor-resistant cooling. The cooler's Turbo Fan Technology ensures better air circulation, while its castor wheels provide convenient mobility.

Specifications of Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler for Room:

Brand: Bajaj

Airflow: 30 feet

Tank capacity: 36 liters

Wattage: 100 W

Features: Turbofan Technology, DuraMarine Pump with 2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air throw Users find filling the tank difficult DuraMarine Pump with warranty Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Technology

9. Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler is designed for home use, offering efficient and powerful cooling for rooms up to 17 square meters. It features i-Pure Technology, which uses filters to remove pollutants and allergens from the air. The cooler has a long-lasting dura pump and honeycomb cooling pad for even distribution of water and air. It operates at low power consumption (185 Watts) and can be used with inverters. With a 31-liter water tank, this cooler provides ample cooling time. It also includes a touch control panel and remote for convenient operation.

Specifications of Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler:

Brand: Symphony

Airflow: 17 CMPH

Tank capacity: 31 liters

Wattage: 185 Watts

Features: i-Pure Technology, honeycomb cooling pad, dura pump, low power consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling No airflow specification Low power consumption Ample water capacity

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Airflow Tank capacity Wattage Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler 5600 CMH (peak) 65 Litres 200 Watts Havells Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler 3500 CMPH 70 Litres 185 Watts Havells Heavy Duty Air Cooler 2060 CFM 55 Litres 185 Watts Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler Double blower 55 Litres 185 Watts HIFRESH Air Cooler 658 CFM 4 Litres 80W Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler 28 ft. 75 Litres 190 Watts Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler Suitable for 37 sq. mtr. 70 Litres 200 watts Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler for Room 30 feet 36 Litres 100 W Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler 17 CMPH 31 Litres 185 Watts

Best value for money

The best value-for-money air cooler is the Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler. It offers a double blower for efficient cooling, a decent 55-litre tank capacity, and operates at an energy-efficient 185 Watts. This cooler comes with i-Pure Technology, ensuring clean and fresh air. Its collapsible louvers help direct airflow and the Dura pump ensures long-term durability. The Aspen pads provide effective cooling, making it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. Additionally, it features adjustable speed settings for personalized comfort, making it a reliable and cost-effective choice for your cooling needs.

Best overall product

The best overall air cooler is the Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler. It boasts a high airflow of 5600 CMH for instant cooling in large rooms. With a generous 65-litre tank capacity, it provides uninterrupted cooling for extended periods. The DuraMarine Pump ensures durability, while the TurboFan Technology enhances cooling efficiency. The Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master ensures clean and hygienic air. Its sleek design and easy portability make it versatile for various settings. Overall, the Bajaj DMH 65 Neo offers superior performance, durability, and convenience, making it the top choice among air coolers.

How to find the best air cooler for home?

To find the best air cooler, consider the room size for effective cooling. Look for high airflow and tank capacity to cool larger areas for longer durations. Wattage indicates power consumption, so choose an energy-efficient model. Features like adjustable speed settings, timer functions, and air purifying technologies enhance convenience and comfort. Check for durable components like pumps and cooling pads. Read user reviews for performance feedback and reliability. Compare prices to ensure you're getting a good deal. Ultimately, the best air cooler for you will meet your cooling needs efficiently, be durable, and offer value for money.

FAQs

Question : How often should I clean my air cooler?

Ans : Clean your air cooler at least once a month to prevent dust buildup and ensure efficient cooling performance.

Question : Can I use ice cubes in my air cooler?

Ans : Yes, you can add ice cubes to the water tank of your air cooler to enhance cooling efficiency, especially during hot days.

Question : How much electricity does an air cooler consume?

Ans : The electricity consumption of an air cooler varies depending on its wattage and usage. On average, air coolers consume less electricity compared to air conditioners.

Question : Can I use my air cooler in a closed room?

Ans : It is recommended to use your air cooler in a well-ventilated room or open space to allow proper air circulation and effective cooling.

Question : How do I maintain my air cooler for optimal performance?

Ans : Regularly clean the water tank, cooling pads, and fan blades of your air cooler to prevent dust buildup and ensure efficient cooling.

