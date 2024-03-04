Best coolers: Top 8 picks for keeping you refreshed all summer long

As the temperatures rise and the sun blazes loudly in the summer sky, it’s important to stay cool. If you’re on the hunt to find a cooler to keep yourself refreshed this year, check out our top 8 picks that make a cooler an indispensable ally during intense summer heat. In this list, we’ve put together a selection of the finest cooler options available in the market for all diverse needs and preferences.

A reliable cooler becomes more than just a luxury in the scorching heat of summer - it can transform into a necessity and provide respite from the oppressive heat so that buyers feel comfortable even during the hottest days. Our top picks include compact personal coolers ideal for intimate spaces to robust models capable of cooling larger areas, encompassing a spectrum of features and functionalities.

It doesn’t matter if you’re on the hunt for portable coolers for your outdoor adventures or for powerful cooling for indoor situations, our selection of coolers is guaranteed to keep you refreshed and invigorated throughout the hot summer months. Fret not and join us as we explore the best coolers that can upgrade your comfort and fight the heat with efficiency and new-age cooling features.

1. Bajaj PX97 Torque Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler is designed for your room’s cooling needs. This Bajaj air cooler comes with a Duramarine Pump that’s also backed by a 2-year warranty from Bajaj. In addition, iit boasts Turbofan technology for powerful air throw and features 3-speed control, making it the ideal portable choice for home use, especially during hot spells during summers. With its sleek white design, buyers can bring home the touch of elegance to any room to keep it cool and refreshed throughout the day.

Specifications of Bajaj PX97 Torque Personal Air Cooler:

Capacity: 36 litres, offering ample water storage for extended cooling sessions

Duramarine Pump: Ensures durability and reliable performance, backed by a 2-Year Warranty from Bajaj

Turbofan Technology: Delivers powerful air throw, effectively cooling the room

3-speed control: Allows users to adjust the cooling intensity according to their preference and comfort level

Portability: Designed to be portable, making it easy to move around the home for targeted cooling in different areas

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Turbofan Technology ensures efficient air throw, providing relief during hot weather May not be suitable for larger rooms or spaces requiring extensive cooling Duramarine Pump backed by a 2-year warranty from Bajaj ensures long-term reliability Some users may find the operation noise slightly disruptive, especially during quiet moments

2. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

The Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is a cooling powerhouse, with its 75 litre tank. This Crompton air cooler features an Everlast Pump for consistent performance. In addition, its Auto Fill function adds convenience while 4-way air deflection guarantees uniform cooling across the room. Users also get high density honeycomb pads to transform your fan’s cooling power. With its sleek White & Teal design, this cooler not only cools effectively but also complements your decor. Buyers can experience relentless cooling relief and ease with the Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler, an ideal choice for kicking the heat this summer.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler:

Capacity: 75 litres, providing ample water storage for extended cooling periods

Everlast Pump: Ensures consistent and reliable performance, enhancing the longevity of the cooler

Auto Fill: Offers convenience by automatically refilling the water tank when it runs low, reducing manual effort

4-Way Air Deflection: Distributes cool air evenly across the room, ensuring uniform cooling for maximum comfort

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With a 75-litre tank, it provides extended cooling without frequent refills, ideal for long-term use The larger size may be cumbersome for smaller spaces, limiting its placement options Equipped with Everlast Pump and High Density Honeycomb Pads, it ensures consistent and effective cooling even during hot weather Some users may find the operation noise distracting, especially during quiet moments or while sleeping

3. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler

The Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler with a spacious 100L tank capacity. Its 18-inch fan is engineered to deliver powerful airflow, while the Everlast Pump guarantees consistent performance for long-term usage. This cooler is built with a large and easy-to-clean ice chamber so that you always feel cool. This cooler is with built-in humidity control to maintain optimal comfort levels for all users. In addition, it is designed in sleek White & Black, making it a worthy addition to your home decor. Experience relentless cooling relief and ease with the Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler, an ideal choice for your cooling needs this summer.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler:

Tank Capacity: 100 litres, providing ample water storage for prolonged cooling

Fan Size: Equipped with an 18-inch fan for powerful airflow and efficient cooling

Everlast Pump: Ensures consistent performance and durability

Humidity Control: Built-in feature to maintain optimal humidity levels for enhanced comfort

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With a 100-litre tank, it offers extended cooling without frequent refills, suitable for long-term use The large capacity and dimensions may be challenging to accommodate in smaller spaces Equipped with an 18-inch fan, it provides strong airflow for effective cooling even in larger areas Some users may find the operation noise of the fan disruptive, particularly during quiet times or at night

4. Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler could be your next home companion. This cooler is backed by a 2-year warranty by Bajaj, along with a DuraMarine Pump for long-term cooling. In addition, this cooler features an Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master to maintain hygiene. Its TurboFan Technology ensures efficient cooling while 3-speed control offers more versatility than ever before. A portable and sleek option, this cooler can complement any room. Look no further! Experience comfort and convenience with the Bajaj PMH 25 DLX, ideal for keeping your living spaces refreshing and cool during warmer seasons.

Specifications of Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler:

Capacity: 24 litres, providing adequate water storage for personal cooling needs

DuraMarine Pump: Ensures durability and reliable performance, backed by a 2-Year Warranty by Bajaj

Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master: Maintains hygiene by preventing the growth of bacteria and other harmful microorganisms

TurboFan Technology: Provides efficient and powerful airflow for effective cooling, enhancing comfort levels in the room

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Equipped with a DuraMarine Pump and backed by a 2-year warranty by Bajaj, ensuring longevity and reliability With a 24-litre tank, it may require frequent refills, especially in warmer climates or for larger spaces Features Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master, maintaining a cleaner and healthier environment by preventing bacterial growth While it provides personal cooling, it might not be suitable for cooling larger rooms or areas effectively

5. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler can provide cooling relief like no other option! This cooler features a Honeycomb Pad for long-term cooling and is powered by a robust blower. In addition, this Symphony cooler is equipped with i-Pure Technology to ensure purified air for your space. Its low power consumption makes it energy-efficient. Available in a sleek white design, it complements any home decor and allows users to experience enhanced comfort and freshness. Bring home the Symphony Diet 12T, a worthy solution for keeping your living spaces cool and inviting during warmer seasons.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler:

Capacity: 12 litres, offering sufficient water storage for personal cooling needs

Honeycomb Pad: Utilises honeycomb cooling pads for efficient and effective cooling

Powerful Blower: Equipped with a robust blower for strong airflow and enhanced cooling performance

i-Pure Technology: Incorporates advanced purification technology for cleaner and healthier air

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Utilises Honeycomb Pad and Powerful Blower for effective and quick cooling, ensuring comfort during hot days With a 12-litre tank, it may require frequent refills, especially in larger spaces or during prolonged use Incorporates i-Pure Technology for air purification, providing cleaner and healthier air for your space May not effectively cool larger rooms or areas, making it suitable only for small spaces

6. Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler

The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler may be among the most robust solutions for home cooling needs. This particular Bajaj cooler is backed by a 2-year warranty. It becomes more reliable owing to the DuraMarine pump, along with Hexacool & TurboFan Technology for long-term hassle-free cooling. It also comes with an ice chamber for that added cooling. Buyers can enjoy a wide 90-feet air throw and 3-speed control for tailored comfort. Currently available In a sleek white design, this cooler complements any room decor. Users can experience superior cooling performance and durability with the Bajaj DMH 90 Neo that’s perfect for maintaining comfort in your living spaces during the hot months.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler:

Capacity: 90 litres, providing ample water storage for extended cooling sessions

DuraMarine Pump: Ensures durability and reliability, backed by a 2-Year Warranty by Bajaj

Hexacool & TurboFan Technology: Utilises advanced cooling technologies for efficient and powerful airflow

Ice Chamber: Enhances cooling effectiveness by allowing the addition of ice, resulting in cooler air output

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With a 90-litre tank, it offers extended cooling without frequent refills, suitable for prolonged use The large capacity and dimensions may be challenging to accommodate in smaller rooms or spaces Features Hexacool & TurboFan Technology for efficient and powerful airflow, ensuring effective cooling even in hot weather Larger coolers like this may require more frequent maintenance and cleaning, which could be time-consuming

7. Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler could mark a dynamic addition to your home. This cooler boasts a powerful blower and honeycomb pads for long-term efficient cooling. Also, it is equipped with i-Pure Technology to purify the air for a healthier environment. With low power consumption, this air cooler offers energy-efficient operation. Users can enjoy prolonged cooling without frequent refills all thanks to its 40-litre capacity. Available in a sleek Light Grey design, this cooler blends seamlessly with any decor. So, what are you waiting for? Experience comfort and freshness like never before with the Symphony HiFlo 40.

Specifications of Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler:

Capacity: 40 litres, providing ample water storage for extended cooling periods

Blower: Equipped with a powerful blower for strong airflow and efficient cooling

Honeycomb Pads: Utilises honeycomb cooling pads for enhanced cooling efficiency

i-Pure Technology: Incorporates advanced purification technology for cleaner and healthier air

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With a 40-litre tank, it offers extended cooling without frequent refills, suitable for long-term use The larger capacity and dimensions may be challenging to accommodate in smaller rooms or spaces Equipped with a strong blower and honeycomb pads, it provides efficient and effective cooling, ensuring comfort during hot days Larger coolers like this may require more frequent maintenance and cleaning, which could be time-consuming

8. Havells Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler

The Havells Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler is built with a substantial 70L capacity. On top of it, this fan features a 5 Leaf Plastic Fan, so that buyers always feel strong air delivery for effective cooling. The odour-free 3 Side Honeycomb Pads can considerably improve cooling effectiveness, complemented by an Ice Chamber for added refreshment. In addition, this cooler is equipped with Multi Directional Castor Wheels for easy mobility, making it a practical and convenient choice. Adorned in Altima Dark Blue, this cooler strikes the right balance between style and functions, making it a reliable solution to beat the heat during scorching summers.

Specifications of Havells Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler:

Capacity: 70 litres, providing ample water storage for extended cooling sessions

Air Delivery: Powerful air delivery of 3500 CMH (Cubic Meters per Hour) ensures efficient cooling

Honeycomb Pads: Features odour-free 3 side honeycomb pads for enhanced cooling performance

Ice Chamber: Equipped with an ice chamber for additional cooling during hot weather

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With a 70-litre tank, it offers extended cooling without frequent refills, suitable for long-lasting cooling The cooler's substantial capacity and dimensions may be challenging to fit in smaller spaces or rooms with limited space With a 5 Leaf Plastic Fan and powerful air delivery of 3500 CMH, it ensures efficient cooling, making it suitable for hot and humid climates Larger coolers may require more frequent cleaning and maintenance, which could be time-consuming and cumbersome for some users

Best 3 features for you

Product name Capacity Cooling technology Additional features Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler 36L Turbofan Technology Powerful Air Throw Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler 75L Auto Fill 4-Way Air Deflection Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler 100L Large Ice Chamber Humidity Control Bajaj PMH 25 DLX Personal Air Cooler 24L Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Portable AC Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler 12L Honeycomb Pad Low Power Consumption Bajaj DMH 90 Neo Desert Air Cooler 90L Hexacool & TurboFan Technology Ice Chamber Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler 40L Powerful Blower i-Pure Technology Havells Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler 70L 5 Leaf Plastic Fan Odour Free 3 Side Honeycomb Pads, Ice Chamber, Multi Directional Castor Wheels

Best value for money

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler stands out as the best value for money product. With its compact design and efficient cooling capabilities, it offers exceptional performance at an affordable price point. The 12-litre capacity ensures ample cooling for small to medium-sized rooms, while the Honeycomb Pad technology guarantees efficient and uniform cooling. Additionally, its low power consumption makes it cost-effective to operate, saving on electricity bills. With the Symphony Diet 12T, you not only get reliable cooling during hot summer days but also enjoy the benefits of affordability and energy efficiency, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product

The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler emerges as the best overall product for its exceptional performance and versatility. Backed by a 2-year warranty from Bajaj, its Duramarine Pump ensures durability and reliability. Equipped with Turbofan Technology, it delivers powerful air throw, effectively cooling your room. The 3-speed control feature allows personalised cooling, catering to individual preferences. Its portable design adds convenience, enabling easy movement across spaces. With its sleek white finish, it complements any home decor. Offering a perfect blend of durability, efficiency, and portability, the Bajaj PX97 Torque is the ultimate choice for a refreshing and comfortable environment, making it a top pick among air coolers.

How to find the right cooler

To find the right cooler, consider several factors. Firstly, assess the size of the area you need to cool and match it with the cooler's capacity. Next, evaluate features like cooling technology, fan power, and air throw distance to ensure efficient cooling. Consider portability, especially if you need to move the cooler between rooms. Look for additional features like auto-fill, remote control, and timer settings for added convenience. Pay attention to energy efficiency ratings to minimise electricity costs. Lastly, read user reviews and compare prices to make an informed decision. By considering these factors, you can find the perfect cooler to suit your cooling needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between an air cooler and an air conditioner?

Ans : Air coolers work by evaporating water to cool the air, while air conditioners use refrigerants to cool the air. Air coolers are more eco-friendly and cost-effective but are less effective in humid conditions compared to air conditioners.

Question : How do I determine the right size of the cooler for my room?

Ans : Measure the square footage of your room and choose a cooler with a capacity suitable for that area. As a general rule, multiply the room's square footage by the ceiling height to find the cubic footage, and then select a cooler with a capacity equal to or greater than that volume.

Question : Can I use a cooler in a humid environment?

Ans : While air coolers work best in dry climates, they can still provide some relief in moderately humid conditions. However, their effectiveness decreases as humidity levels rise.

Question : How often should I clean my cooler?

Ans : It's recommended to clean your cooler at least once a month, especially during heavy usage periods. Regular cleaning prevents the buildup of mineral deposits, mold, and bacteria, ensuring optimal performance and air quality.

Question : Are coolers energy-efficient?

Ans : Air coolers are generally more energy-efficient than air conditioners since they consume less electricity. They use the natural process of evaporative cooling and require only a pump and fan to operate, making them cost-effective cooling solutions for many households.

