When it comes to beating the summer heat, a good cooler can make all the difference. With a wide range of options available in the market, finding the best cooler under 10000 can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 coolers that offer both performance and affordability. Whether you're looking for a desert cooler or a personal air cooler, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect cooling solution for your needs.

1. Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Cooler

The Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Cooler is a powerful and efficient air cooler that is perfect for medium-sized rooms. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, this cooler can provide quick and effective cooling. It also comes with a large water tank capacity and a durable build.

Specifications of Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Cooler

Honeycomb cooling pads

Large water tank capacity

Powerful motor

Durable build

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance May be a bit noisy at high speed Large water tank capacity Energy-efficient operation

2. Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

The Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler is designed to provide efficient and effective cooling for large spaces. With its high air delivery and powerful motor, this cooler can quickly cool down any room. It also features a large water tank capacity and durable build quality.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

High air delivery

Large water tank capacity

Powerful motor

Durable build

Suitable for large spaces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High air delivery for quick cooling May be too large for small rooms Large water tank capacity Suitable for large spaces

3. Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler is a compact and portable air cooler that is perfect for personal use. With its lightweight design and low power consumption, this cooler is ideal for small rooms and personal spaces. It also features a multi-stage air purification system for clean and fresh air.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler

Compact and portable

Low power consumption

Multi-stage air purification

Ideal for personal use

Lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design Small water tank capacity Low power consumption Air purification system

4. Bajaj Anti-Bacterial DuraMarine Technology Cooler

The Bajaj Anti-Bacterial DuraMarine Technology Cooler is designed to provide clean and healthy air. With its anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling pads and durable build quality, this cooler ensures fresh and hygienic air. It also features a large water tank capacity and energy-efficient operation.

Specifications of Bajaj Anti-Bacterial DuraMarine Technology Cooler

Anti-bacterial cooling pads

Large water tank capacity

Energy-efficient

Durable build

Healthy and hygienic air

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Anti-bacterial cooling pads May be heavy to move around Large water tank capacity Energy-efficient operation

5. Symphony Ice Cube Cooler - White

The Symphony Ice Cube Cooler is a stylish and compact air cooler that is perfect for small spaces. With its sleek design and powerful cooling performance, this cooler can provide quick and efficient cooling. It also features a multi-directional wheel for easy mobility and a large water tank capacity.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube Cooler - White

Stylish and compact design

Powerful cooling performance

Multi-directional wheel

Large water tank capacity

Ideal for small spaces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and compact design May be too small for large rooms Powerful cooling performance Easy mobility

6. Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Cooler

The Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Cooler is designed to provide efficient and powerful cooling for medium-sized rooms. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and high air delivery, this cooler can quickly cool down any space. It also features a large water tank capacity and energy-efficient operation.

Specifications of Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Cooler

Honeycomb cooling pads

High air delivery

Large water tank capacity

Energy-efficient

Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient and powerful cooling May be too large for small rooms Large water tank capacity Energy-efficient operation

7. Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler

The Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler is a modern and stylish air cooler that is perfect for personal use. With its touchscreen control panel and remote control, this cooler offers convenience and ease of use. It also features a multi-stage air purification system and energy-efficient operation.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler

Touchscreen control panel

Remote control

Multi-stage air purification

Energy-efficient

Modern and stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Touchscreen control panel May be expensive compared to other models Remote control Air purification system

8. Bajaj DuraMarine Warranty Technology Cooler

The Bajaj DuraMarine Warranty Technology Cooler is a durable and reliable air cooler that is perfect for long-term use. With its anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling pads and extensive warranty, this cooler offers peace of mind and healthy air. It also features a large water tank capacity and energy-efficient operation.

Specifications of Bajaj DuraMarine Warranty Technology Cooler

Anti-bacterial cooling pads

Extensive warranty

Large water tank capacity

Energy-efficient

Durable and reliable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and reliable May be heavy to move around Extensive warranty Energy-efficient operation

9. Kenstar Double Cool Dx 50-Litre Cooler

The Kenstar Double Cool Dx 50-Litre Cooler is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling for large spaces. With its high air delivery and large water tank capacity, this cooler can quickly cool down any room. It also features a durable build and energy-efficient operation.

Specifications of Kenstar Double Cool Dx 50-Litre Cooler

High air delivery

Large water tank capacity

Durable build

Energy-efficient

Suitable for large spaces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful and efficient cooling May be too large for small rooms Large water tank capacity Energy-efficient operation

10. Hindware Smart Appliances Technology Compatible Cooler

The Hindware Smart Appliances Technology Compatible Cooler is a modern and innovative air cooler that offers smart features and convenience. With its compatibility with smart appliances and energy-efficient operation, this cooler is perfect for tech-savvy users. It also features a large water tank capacity and durable build.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Technology Compatible Cooler

Smart appliances compatibility

Energy-efficient

Large water tank capacity

Innovative and modern design

Convenient and user-friendly

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart appliances compatibility May be expensive compared to other models Energy-efficient operation Modern and innovative design

Best cooler under 10000 Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Honeycomb Cooling Pads Large Water Tank Capacity Powerful Motor Durable Build Energy-Efficient Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Cooler Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler No Yes Yes Yes No Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler No No No No Yes Bajaj Anti-Bacterial DuraMarine Technology Cooler Yes Yes No Yes Yes Symphony Ice Cube Cooler - White No Yes No No No Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Cooler Yes Yes No No Yes Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler No No No No Yes Bajaj DuraMarine Warranty Technology Cooler Yes Yes No Yes Yes Kenstar Double Cool Dx 50-Litre Cooler No Yes No Yes Yes Hindware Smart Appliances Technology Compatible Cooler No Yes No Yes Yes

Best value for money:

The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler offers the best value for money with its compact and portable design, low power consumption, and multi-stage air purification system. It is ideal for personal use and provides efficient cooling at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Cooler stands out as the best overall product in the category with its powerful cooling performance, large water tank capacity, and energy-efficient operation. It is perfect for medium-sized rooms and offers great value for money.

How to find the perfect Best cooler under 10000:

When choosing the perfect cooler from our list, consider the size of the room, cooling performance, energy efficiency, and additional features such as air purification and portability. Assess the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these coolers?

Ans : The price range of these coolers is under 10000 rupees, making them affordable and budget-friendly.

Question : Do these coolers come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most of these coolers come with a warranty for added peace of mind and customer satisfaction.

Question : Are these coolers suitable for large rooms?

Ans : Some of these coolers are designed for large rooms with high air delivery and large water tank capacity.

Question : Do these coolers consume a lot of energy?

Ans : No, many of these coolers are energy-efficient and offer low power consumption for cost savings.

