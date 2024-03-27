Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best coolers under 10000: Top 10 affordable to have a soothing summer in a budget

Best coolers under ₹10000: Top 10 affordable to have a soothing summer in a budget

Affiliate Desk

Looking for a budget-friendly cooling solution? Check out our list of the 10 best coolers under 10000. Find the top-rated products that offer the best value for money.

Best coolers under 10000 offer performance in a budget.

When it comes to beating the summer heat, a good cooler can make all the difference. With a wide range of options available in the market, finding the best cooler under 10000 can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 coolers that offer both performance and affordability. Whether you're looking for a desert cooler or a personal air cooler, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect cooling solution for your needs.

1. Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Cooler

The Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Cooler is a powerful and efficient air cooler that is perfect for medium-sized rooms. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, this cooler can provide quick and effective cooling. It also comes with a large water tank capacity and a durable build.

Specifications of Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Cooler

  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Large water tank capacity
  • Powerful motor
  • Durable build
  • Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling performanceMay be a bit noisy at high speed
Large water tank capacity
Energy-efficient operation

2. Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

The Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler is designed to provide efficient and effective cooling for large spaces. With its high air delivery and powerful motor, this cooler can quickly cool down any room. It also features a large water tank capacity and durable build quality.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

  • High air delivery
  • Large water tank capacity
  • Powerful motor
  • Durable build
  • Suitable for large spaces

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High air delivery for quick coolingMay be too large for small rooms
Large water tank capacity
Suitable for large spaces

3. Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler is a compact and portable air cooler that is perfect for personal use. With its lightweight design and low power consumption, this cooler is ideal for small rooms and personal spaces. It also features a multi-stage air purification system for clean and fresh air.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler

  • Compact and portable
  • Low power consumption
  • Multi-stage air purification
  • Ideal for personal use
  • Lightweight design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and portable designSmall water tank capacity
Low power consumption
Air purification system

Also read: Best home coolers to stay comfortable : Top 8 picks with high airflow and large tank capacity for quick cooling

4. Bajaj Anti-Bacterial DuraMarine Technology Cooler

The Bajaj Anti-Bacterial DuraMarine Technology Cooler is designed to provide clean and healthy air. With its anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling pads and durable build quality, this cooler ensures fresh and hygienic air. It also features a large water tank capacity and energy-efficient operation.

Specifications of Bajaj Anti-Bacterial DuraMarine Technology Cooler

  • Anti-bacterial cooling pads
  • Large water tank capacity
  • Energy-efficient
  • Durable build
  • Healthy and hygienic air

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Anti-bacterial cooling padsMay be heavy to move around
Large water tank capacity
Energy-efficient operation

5. Symphony Ice Cube Cooler - White

The Symphony Ice Cube Cooler is a stylish and compact air cooler that is perfect for small spaces. With its sleek design and powerful cooling performance, this cooler can provide quick and efficient cooling. It also features a multi-directional wheel for easy mobility and a large water tank capacity.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube Cooler - White

  • Stylish and compact design
  • Powerful cooling performance
  • Multi-directional wheel
  • Large water tank capacity
  • Ideal for small spaces

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish and compact designMay be too small for large rooms
Powerful cooling performance
Easy mobility

6. Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Cooler

The Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Cooler is designed to provide efficient and powerful cooling for medium-sized rooms. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and high air delivery, this cooler can quickly cool down any space. It also features a large water tank capacity and energy-efficient operation.

Specifications of Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Cooler

  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • High air delivery
  • Large water tank capacity
  • Energy-efficient
  • Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient and powerful coolingMay be too large for small rooms
Large water tank capacity
Energy-efficient operation

7. Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler

The Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler is a modern and stylish air cooler that is perfect for personal use. With its touchscreen control panel and remote control, this cooler offers convenience and ease of use. It also features a multi-stage air purification system and energy-efficient operation.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler

  • Touchscreen control panel
  • Remote control
  • Multi-stage air purification
  • Energy-efficient
  • Modern and stylish design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Touchscreen control panelMay be expensive compared to other models
Remote control
Air purification system

Also read: Best high-capacity coolers: 7 picks to ensure uninterrupted cooling

8. Bajaj DuraMarine Warranty Technology Cooler

The Bajaj DuraMarine Warranty Technology Cooler is a durable and reliable air cooler that is perfect for long-term use. With its anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling pads and extensive warranty, this cooler offers peace of mind and healthy air. It also features a large water tank capacity and energy-efficient operation.

Specifications of Bajaj DuraMarine Warranty Technology Cooler

  • Anti-bacterial cooling pads
  • Extensive warranty
  • Large water tank capacity
  • Energy-efficient
  • Durable and reliable

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Durable and reliableMay be heavy to move around
Extensive warranty
Energy-efficient operation

9. Kenstar Double Cool Dx 50-Litre Cooler

The Kenstar Double Cool Dx 50-Litre Cooler is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling for large spaces. With its high air delivery and large water tank capacity, this cooler can quickly cool down any room. It also features a durable build and energy-efficient operation.

Specifications of Kenstar Double Cool Dx 50-Litre Cooler

  • High air delivery
  • Large water tank capacity
  • Durable build
  • Energy-efficient
  • Suitable for large spaces

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful and efficient coolingMay be too large for small rooms
Large water tank capacity
Energy-efficient operation

10. Hindware Smart Appliances Technology Compatible Cooler

The Hindware Smart Appliances Technology Compatible Cooler is a modern and innovative air cooler that offers smart features and convenience. With its compatibility with smart appliances and energy-efficient operation, this cooler is perfect for tech-savvy users. It also features a large water tank capacity and durable build.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Technology Compatible Cooler

  • Smart appliances compatibility
  • Energy-efficient
  • Large water tank capacity
  • Innovative and modern design
  • Convenient and user-friendly

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Smart appliances compatibilityMay be expensive compared to other models
Energy-efficient operation
Modern and innovative design

Best cooler under 10000 Top Features Comparison:

Product NameHoneycomb Cooling PadsLarge Water Tank CapacityPowerful MotorDurable BuildEnergy-Efficient
Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology CoolerYesYesYesYesYes
Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert CoolerNoYesYesYesNo
Symphony Diet 12-Litre CoolerNoNoNoNoYes
Bajaj Anti-Bacterial DuraMarine Technology CoolerYesYesNoYesYes
Symphony Ice Cube Cooler - WhiteNoYesNoNoNo
Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology CoolerYesYesNoNoYes
Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen CoolerNoNoNoNoYes
Bajaj DuraMarine Warranty Technology CoolerYesYesNoYesYes
Kenstar Double Cool Dx 50-Litre CoolerNoYesNoYesYes
Hindware Smart Appliances Technology Compatible CoolerNoYesNoYesYes

Best value for money:

The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler offers the best value for money with its compact and portable design, low power consumption, and multi-stage air purification system. It is ideal for personal use and provides efficient cooling at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Cooler stands out as the best overall product in the category with its powerful cooling performance, large water tank capacity, and energy-efficient operation. It is perfect for medium-sized rooms and offers great value for money.

How to find the perfect Best cooler under 10000:

When choosing the perfect cooler from our list, consider the size of the room, cooling performance, energy efficiency, and additional features such as air purification and portability. Assess the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these coolers?

Ans : The price range of these coolers is under 10000 rupees, making them affordable and budget-friendly.

Question : Do these coolers come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most of these coolers come with a warranty for added peace of mind and customer satisfaction.

Question : Are these coolers suitable for large rooms?

Ans : Some of these coolers are designed for large rooms with high air delivery and large water tank capacity.

Question : Do these coolers consume a lot of energy?

Ans : No, many of these coolers are energy-efficient and offer low power consumption for cost savings.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.