Best coolers under ₹2000: Top 10 affordable and budget-friendly options for your home

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top coolers under ₹2000, including their features and pros and cons, to help you make an informed purchase decision.

Beat the heat with top coolers under ₹2000Premium
Beat the heat with top coolers under 2000

If you're looking for an affordable cooling solution, look no further. We've curated a list of the best coolers under 2000 to help you beat the heat without breaking the bank. Whether you need a portable, battery-operated, or mini cooler, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect cooling companion for your home, office, or outdoor activities.

The NTMY Portable Air Conditioner is a compact and efficient cooling solution. With its evaporative cooling technology, it provides quick and effective relief from the heat. Its lightweight and portable design make it ideal for use at home, in the office, or on the go.

1. NTMY Portable Air Conditioner Fan, Mini Evaporative Air Cooler with 7 Colors LED Light, 1/2/3 H Timer, 3 Wind Speeds and 3 Spray Modes for Office, Home, Dorm, Travel

Specifications of NTMY Portable Air Conditioner Fan, Mini Evaporative Air Cooler 

  • Evaporative cooling technology
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Adjustable fan speed
  • Easy to use and maintain

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Quick and effective coolingMay not be suitable for large spaces
Portable and easy to carryLimited cooling capacity
Energy-efficient operation

2. NTMY Mini Air Cooler, USB Desk Fan, Personal Evaporative Cooler with 7 Colors LED Light, 1/2/3 H Timer, 3 Wind Speeds and 3 Spray Modes for Office, Home, Dorm, Travel

The NTMY Personal Evaporative Cooler is a stylish and compact cooling solution. Its 3-in-1 design allows it to function as a cooler, humidifier, and purifier, providing all-round comfort. With multiple color options, it's perfect for adding a touch of flair to your space.

Specifications of NTMY Mini Air Cooler, USB Desk Fan, Personal Evaporative Cooler 

  • 3-in-1 cooler, humidifier, and purifier
  • Multiple color options
  • Adjustable air flow
  • Low power consumption
  • Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile functionalityLimited cooling capacity
Stylish and compact designMay require frequent refilling
Low power consumption

3. CTRL Mini-cooler-for room-cooling-mini-cooler-ac-portable-air-conditioners-for Home-Office-Artic-Cooler-3-In-1-Conditioner-Humidifier-Purifier-Mini-Cooler-air-conditioners-mini-cooler-cooling

The CTRL Mini Air Conditioner is a 3-in-1 cooling solution, serving as a cooler, humidifier, and purifier. Its compact and portable design makes it suitable for use in various settings. With easy maintenance and low energy consumption, it's a convenient and cost-effective choice.

Specifications of CTRL Mini-cooler-for room-cooling-mini-cooler

  • 3-in-1 cooler, humidifier, and purifier
  • Compact and portable
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Adjustable fan speed
  • Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile functionalityLimited cooling capacity
Portable and convenientMay not be suitable for large spaces
Energy-efficient operation

4. CHARKEE® Mini Cooler AC USB and Battery Operated Air Mini Water Air Cooler Cooling Fan Duel Blower with Ice Chambe Perfect for Temple,Home,Kitchen USE, Study Many (MULTI COLOR) TAR-S2

The CHARKEE Mini Battery-Operated Cooling is a portable and battery-operated cooling solution. Its compact and lightweight design makes it ideal for on-the-go use. With its easy operation and minimal maintenance, it's a hassle-free cooling option.

Specifications of CHARKEE® Mini Cooler AC USB and Battery Operated Air Mini Water Air Cooler 

  • Battery-operated
  • Portable and lightweight
  • Easy to use
  • Low maintenance
  • Quiet operation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Portable and lightweightLimited cooling capacity
Easy to useDependent on battery power
Quiet operation

5. TPICKLE MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr PoRtAbLe AiR CoNdItIoNeRs FoR HoMe OfFiCe ArTiC CoOlEr 3 In 1 CoNdItIoNeR MiNi CoOlEr HOMe

The TPICKLE Portable Air Conditioner is a budget-friendly cooling solution with a focus on affordability and functionality. With its easy setup and operation, it's suitable for users looking for a no-fuss cooling option.

Specifications of TPICKLE MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr P

  • Affordable
  • Easy to set up and use
  • Compact and portable
  • Adjustable fan speed
  • Low power consumption

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

AffordableLimited cooling capacity
Easy to useMay not be suitable for large spaces
Energy-efficient operation

6. TPICKLE MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr PoRtAbLe AiR CoNdItIoNeRs FoR HoMe OfFiCe ArTiC 3 In 1 CoNdItIoNeR MiNi CoOlEr HoUsE

The TPICKLE Portable Air Conditioner (Variant) offers similar features to its counterpart, with a focus on affordability and ease of use. Its compact and portable design makes it suitable for various settings, providing reliable cooling when you need it.

Specifications of TPICKLE MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr

  • Affordable
  • Easy to set up and use
  • Compact and portable
  • Adjustable fan speed
  • Low power consumption

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

AffordableLimited cooling capacity
Easy to useMay not be suitable for large spaces
Energy-efficient operation

7. LUBELA Mini-cooler-for room-cooling-mini-cooler-ac-portable-air-conditioners-for Home-Office-Artic-Cooler-3-In-1-Conditioner-Humidifier-Purifier-Mini-ac-portable

The LUBELA Mini Air Conditioner is a versatile 3-in-1 cooling solution, offering cooling, humidification, and purification features. With its portable and compact design, it's suitable for use in various indoor spaces, providing comfortable and refreshing airflow.

Specifications of LUBELA Mini-cooler-for room-cooling-mini-cooler

  • 3-in-1 cooler, humidifier, and purifier
  • Portable and compact
  • Adjustable fan speed
  • Low energy consumption
  • Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile functionalityLimited cooling capacity
Portable and convenientMay not be suitable for large spaces
Energy-efficient operation

8. NIKHEEL MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr PoRtAbLe AiR CoNdItIoNeRs FoR HoMe OfFiCe CoOlEr 3 In 1 CoNdItIoNeR MiNi CoOlEr HoMe CoOlEr

The NIKHEEL Portable Air Conditioner delivers efficient cooling in a compact and portable package. Its user-friendly design and low energy consumption make it a practical choice for users seeking affordable and reliable cooling.

Specifications of NIKHEEL MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr 

  • Efficient cooling
  • Compact and portable
  • Easy to use
  • Low energy consumption
  • Adjustable fan speed

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient cooling performanceLimited cooling capacity
Portable and user-friendlyMay not be suitable for large spaces
Energy-efficient operation

9. Medpride MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr PoRtAbLe AiR CoNdItIoNeRs FoR HoMe OfFiCe CoOlEr (wh)

The Medpride Portable Cooler offers convenient and cost-effective cooling for various indoor settings. With its easy operation and minimal maintenance, it's a hassle-free solution for users looking for an affordable cooling option.

Specifications of Medpride MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr 

  • Affordable
  • Easy to set up and use
  • Compact and portable
  • Adjustable fan speed
  • Low power consumption

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

AffordableLimited cooling capacity
Easy to useMay not be suitable for large spaces
Energy-efficient operation

Best cooler under 2000 top features comparison:

 

Cooler under 2000PortableEnergy-efficientAdjustable fan speed
NTMY Portable Air ConditionerYesYesYes
NTMY Personal Evaporative CoolerYesYesYes
CTRL Mini Air ConditionerYesYesYes
CHARKEE Mini Battery-Operated CoolingYesYesYes
TPICKLE Portable Air ConditionerYesYesYes
TPICKLE Portable Air Conditioner (Variant)YesYesYes
LUBELA Mini Air ConditionerYesYesYes
NIKHEEL Portable Air ConditionerYesYesYes
Medpride Portable CoolerYesYesYes
SHAYONAM Battery-Operated Air ConditionerYesYesYes

Best value for money cooler under 2000

NIKHEEL Portable Air Conditioner

The NIKHEEL Portable Air Conditioner offers the best value for money, providing efficient cooling in a compact and user-friendly design. With its low energy consumption and adjustable fan speed, it's a practical and cost-effective choice for budget-conscious users.

Best overall best cooler under 2000

NTMY Portable Air Conditioner

The NTMY Portable Air Conditioner stands out as the best overall product, offering a combination of portability, energy efficiency, and adjustable fan speed. Its quick and effective cooling performance makes it a top choice for users seeking reliable and convenient cooling.

How to find the perfect cooler under 2000?

When choosing the perfect cooler from our list, consider the features that matter most to you. Whether it's portability, energy efficiency, or adjustable fan speed, prioritize the aspects that align with your needs and preferences. Additionally, weigh the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these coolers?

Ans : The price range of these coolers is between 1500 to 2000 rupees, offering budget-friendly options for users.

Question : Do these coolers require frequent maintenance?

Ans : These coolers are designed for minimal maintenance, ensuring hassle-free operation and convenience for users.

Question : Are these coolers suitable for large spaces?

Ans : While these coolers are effective for smaller to medium-sized spaces, they may not provide sufficient cooling for larger areas.

Question : What are the power requirements for these coolers?

Ans : Most of these coolers operate on low power consumption, making them suitable for users looking for energy-efficient cooling solutions.

