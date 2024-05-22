Discover the top coolers under ₹ 2000, including their features and pros and cons, to help you make an informed purchase decision.

If you're looking for an affordable cooling solution, look no further. We've curated a list of the best coolers under 2000 to help you beat the heat without breaking the bank. Whether you need a portable, battery-operated, or mini cooler, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect cooling companion for your home, office, or outdoor activities.

The NTMY Portable Air Conditioner is a compact and efficient cooling solution. With its evaporative cooling technology, it provides quick and effective relief from the heat. Its lightweight and portable design make it ideal for use at home, in the office, or on the go.

Specifications of NTMY Portable Air Conditioner Fan, Mini Evaporative Air Cooler Evaporative cooling technology

Lightweight and portable

Energy-efficient operation

Adjustable fan speed

Easy to use and maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and effective cooling May not be suitable for large spaces Portable and easy to carry Limited cooling capacity Energy-efficient operation

The NTMY Personal Evaporative Cooler is a stylish and compact cooling solution. Its 3-in-1 design allows it to function as a cooler, humidifier, and purifier, providing all-round comfort. With multiple color options, it's perfect for adding a touch of flair to your space.

Specifications of NTMY Mini Air Cooler, USB Desk Fan, Personal Evaporative Cooler 3-in-1 cooler, humidifier, and purifier

Multiple color options

Adjustable air flow

Low power consumption

Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality Limited cooling capacity Stylish and compact design May require frequent refilling Low power consumption

The CTRL Mini Air Conditioner is a 3-in-1 cooling solution, serving as a cooler, humidifier, and purifier. Its compact and portable design makes it suitable for use in various settings. With easy maintenance and low energy consumption, it's a convenient and cost-effective choice.

Specifications of CTRL Mini-cooler-for room-cooling-mini-cooler 3-in-1 cooler, humidifier, and purifier

Compact and portable

Energy-efficient operation

Adjustable fan speed

Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality Limited cooling capacity Portable and convenient May not be suitable for large spaces Energy-efficient operation

The CHARKEE Mini Battery-Operated Cooling is a portable and battery-operated cooling solution. Its compact and lightweight design makes it ideal for on-the-go use. With its easy operation and minimal maintenance, it's a hassle-free cooling option.

Specifications of CHARKEE® Mini Cooler AC USB and Battery Operated Air Mini Water Air Cooler Battery-operated

Portable and lightweight

Easy to use

Low maintenance

Quiet operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and lightweight Limited cooling capacity Easy to use Dependent on battery power Quiet operation

The TPICKLE Portable Air Conditioner is a budget-friendly cooling solution with a focus on affordability and functionality. With its easy setup and operation, it's suitable for users looking for a no-fuss cooling option.

Specifications of TPICKLE MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr P Affordable

Easy to set up and use

Compact and portable

Adjustable fan speed

Low power consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable Limited cooling capacity Easy to use May not be suitable for large spaces Energy-efficient operation

The TPICKLE Portable Air Conditioner (Variant) offers similar features to its counterpart, with a focus on affordability and ease of use. Its compact and portable design makes it suitable for various settings, providing reliable cooling when you need it.

Specifications of TPICKLE MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr Affordable

Easy to set up and use

Compact and portable

Adjustable fan speed

Low power consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable Limited cooling capacity Easy to use May not be suitable for large spaces Energy-efficient operation

The LUBELA Mini Air Conditioner is a versatile 3-in-1 cooling solution, offering cooling, humidification, and purification features. With its portable and compact design, it's suitable for use in various indoor spaces, providing comfortable and refreshing airflow.

Specifications of LUBELA Mini-cooler-for room-cooling-mini-cooler 3-in-1 cooler, humidifier, and purifier

Portable and compact

Adjustable fan speed

Low energy consumption

Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality Limited cooling capacity Portable and convenient May not be suitable for large spaces Energy-efficient operation

The NIKHEEL Portable Air Conditioner delivers efficient cooling in a compact and portable package. Its user-friendly design and low energy consumption make it a practical choice for users seeking affordable and reliable cooling.

Specifications of NIKHEEL MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr Efficient cooling

Compact and portable

Easy to use

Low energy consumption

Adjustable fan speed

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling performance Limited cooling capacity Portable and user-friendly May not be suitable for large spaces Energy-efficient operation

The Medpride Portable Cooler offers convenient and cost-effective cooling for various indoor settings. With its easy operation and minimal maintenance, it's a hassle-free solution for users looking for an affordable cooling option.

Specifications of Medpride MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr Affordable

Easy to set up and use

Compact and portable

Adjustable fan speed

Low power consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable Limited cooling capacity Easy to use May not be suitable for large spaces Energy-efficient operation

Best cooler under 2000 top features comparison:

Cooler under ₹ 2000 Portable Energy-efficient Adjustable fan speed NTMY Portable Air Conditioner Yes Yes Yes NTMY Personal Evaporative Cooler Yes Yes Yes CTRL Mini Air Conditioner Yes Yes Yes CHARKEE Mini Battery-Operated Cooling Yes Yes Yes TPICKLE Portable Air Conditioner Yes Yes Yes TPICKLE Portable Air Conditioner (Variant) Yes Yes Yes LUBELA Mini Air Conditioner Yes Yes Yes NIKHEEL Portable Air Conditioner Yes Yes Yes Medpride Portable Cooler Yes Yes Yes SHAYONAM Battery-Operated Air Conditioner Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money cooler under 2000 NIKHEEL Portable Air Conditioner

The NIKHEEL Portable Air Conditioner offers the best value for money, providing efficient cooling in a compact and user-friendly design. With its low energy consumption and adjustable fan speed, it's a practical and cost-effective choice for budget-conscious users.

Best overall best cooler under 2000 NTMY Portable Air Conditioner

The NTMY Portable Air Conditioner stands out as the best overall product, offering a combination of portability, energy efficiency, and adjustable fan speed. Its quick and effective cooling performance makes it a top choice for users seeking reliable and convenient cooling.

How to find the perfect cooler under 2000? When choosing the perfect cooler from our list, consider the features that matter most to you. Whether it's portability, energy efficiency, or adjustable fan speed, prioritize the aspects that align with your needs and preferences. Additionally, weigh the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of these coolers? Ans : The price range of these coolers is between 1500 to 2000 rupees, offering budget-friendly options for users. Question : Do these coolers require frequent maintenance? Ans : These coolers are designed for minimal maintenance, ensuring hassle-free operation and convenience for users. Question : Are these coolers suitable for large spaces? Ans : While these coolers are effective for smaller to medium-sized spaces, they may not provide sufficient cooling for larger areas. Question : What are the power requirements for these coolers? Ans : Most of these coolers operate on low power consumption, making them suitable for users looking for energy-efficient cooling solutions.

