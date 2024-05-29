Active Stocks
Wed May 29 2024 15:50:35
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 822.95 -0.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.20 -0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,507.85 -1.48%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 317.55 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.80 0.44%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best coolers under 7000 in India: Top 6 budget friendly options to consider for your home
BackBack

Best coolers under ₹7000 in India: Top 6 budget friendly options to consider for your home

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best air cooler under 7000? Check out our list of the top 10 budget-friendly options, including detailed product details, pros and cons, feature comparison table, and FAQs.

Pick from top air coolers under ₹7000 for your homePremium
Pick from top air coolers under 7000 for your home

When it comes to beating the summer heat, a good air cooler can be a lifesaver. In this article, we've rounded up the 10 best coolers under 7000 in India to help you make an informed decision. From Symphony to Bajaj, we've compared the features, pros, and cons of each product, so you can find the perfect cooler that meets your needs and budget.

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Personal Cooler is a compact and powerful cooler that is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a high-efficiency honeycomb pad and a cool flow dispenser to ensure optimal cooling. With its multi-directional wheels, this cooler is easy to move around, making it a convenient option for any space.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

  • 12-litre capacity
  • Dura-pump technology
  • Cool flow dispenser
  • High-efficiency honeycomb pad
  • Multi-directional wheels

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and portable designLimited capacity for larger rooms
Energy-efficient coolingMay be noisy at higher fan speeds
Easy to move around

2. Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler for home| DuraMarine Pump| 3-Yr Warranty| Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master| TurboFan Technology| 3-Speed Control| Portable AC| White Cooler for Room

The Bajaj DLX Personal Air Cooler features a 25-litre water tank capacity and a powerful air throw for effective cooling. It is equipped with honeycomb cooling pads and an ice chamber for enhanced performance. With its sleek design and easy-to-use controls, this cooler is a great option for those looking for efficient and reliable cooling.

Specifications of Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology Personal Air Cooler

  • 25-litre water tank capacity
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Ice chamber for enhanced cooling
  • Powerful air throw
  • Sleek and compact design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large water tank capacityMay be heavy to move around
Effective cooling performanceLimited portability
Sleek and stylish design

Symphony Ice Cube Personal Room Air Cooler

The Symphony Ice Cube Personal Room Air Cooler is a versatile and efficient cooler that is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a powerful blower and an automatic louvre movement for uniform cooling. With its compact design and easy mobility, this cooler offers convenience and performance in one package.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube Personal Room Air Cooler

  • 27-litre water tank capacity
  • Powerful blower
  • Automatic louvre movement
  • Compact and portable design
  • Easy-to-use control panel

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling performanceMay require frequent water refills
Uniform air distributionLouvre movement may be noisy
Convenient and easy to move

Also read:Best air cooler brands: Top 10 picks to cool down this summer with a budget friendly option

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Air Cooler is a high-capacity cooler with a 40-litre water tank for extended cooling. It features a powerful fan and honeycomb cooling pads for efficient air delivery. With its durable design and low power consumption, this cooler is a cost-effective and reliable option for larger spaces.

Specifications of Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

  • 40-litre water tank capacity
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Powerful fan for efficient air delivery
  • Durable and low power consumption
  • Suitable for larger spaces

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-capacity water tankLarge size may limit portability
Efficient air deliveryMay be heavy to move around
Durable and cost-effective

Also read:Best tower air coolers in India: Top 8 picks for soothing summers at home and office

Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj Frio New Anti-Bacterial Personal Air Cooler is designed for efficient and hygienic cooling with its anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling media. It features a 23-litre water tank capacity and an ice chamber for enhanced cooling. With its anti-bacterial protection and energy-efficient operation, this cooler is a healthy and eco-friendly choice for any home.

Specifications of Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler

  • 23-litre water tank capacity
  • Anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling media
  • Ice chamber for enhanced cooling
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Eco-friendly and hygienic cooling

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Anti-bacterial protectionLimited water tank capacity
Energy-efficient operationMay require frequent cleaning
Eco-friendly and hygienic cooling

Also read:Best Bajaj air coolers: Stay comfortable with these top 6 efficient and reliable models

The Bajaj PMH 36 Anti-Bacterial Technology Personal Air Cooler is a reliable and durable cooler designed for long-lasting performance. It features a 36-litre water tank capacity and anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling pads for clean and efficient cooling. With its powerful air throw and low noise operation, this cooler offers a comfortable and refreshing experience for any space.

Specifications of Bajaj PMH 36 Anti-Bacterial Technology Personal Air Cooler

  • 36-litre water tank capacity
  • Anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling pads
  • Powerful air throw
  • Low noise operation
  • Durable and reliable performance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large water tank capacityMay be heavy to move around
Anti-bacterial protectionLimited portability
Powerful and quiet operation

Also read:Best air coolers for home: Top 10 options for a comfortable summer from leading brands in India

Best cooler under 7000 top features comparison:

 

Best cooler under 7000CapacityCooling TechnologyPortability
Symphony Diet 12-Litre Personal Cooler12 litresDura-pump technology, Cool flow dispenserMulti-directional wheels
Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology Personal Air Cooler25 litresHoneycomb cooling pads, Ice chamberSleek and compact design
Symphony Ice Cube Personal Room Air Cooler27 litresPowerful blower, Automatic louvre movementCompact and portable design
Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Air Cooler40 litresHoneycomb cooling pads, Powerful fanLow power consumption, Durable design
Bajaj Frio New Anti-Bacterial Personal Air Cooler23 litresAnti-bacterial honeycomb cooling media, Ice chamberEnergy-efficient operation, Eco-friendly
Bajaj PMH 36 Anti-Bacterial Technology Personal Air Cooler36 litresAnti-bacterial honeycomb cooling pads, Powerful air throwLow noise operation, Durable and reliable performance

Best value for money coolers under 7000

The Bajaj Frio New Anti-Bacterial Personal Air Cooler stands out as the best value for money with its eco-friendly and hygienic cooling features. It offers energy-efficient operation and anti-bacterial protection, making it a healthy and cost-effective choice for any home.

Best overall coolers under 7000

The Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Air Cooler takes the top spot for the best overall product with its high-capacity water tank, efficient air delivery, and durable design. It is a reliable and cost-effective option for larger spaces that require powerful and long-lasting cooling.

How to find the perfect best cooler under 7000?

When choosing the perfect air cooler from our list, consider the size of the room, cooling capacity, and special features such as anti-bacterial protection or energy-efficient operation. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your needs and budget.

FAQs

Question : What is the water tank capacity of these coolers?

Ans : The water tank capacity ranges from 12 to 40 litres, catering to different room sizes and cooling needs.

Question : Do these coolers have anti-bacterial protection?

Ans : Yes, some coolers are equipped with anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling media for hygienic and clean cooling.

Question : Are these coolers energy-efficient?

Ans : Many of these coolers offer energy-efficient operation, helping you save on electricity bills.

Question : Can these coolers be used in larger spaces?

Ans : Certain models with higher water tank capacity and powerful air delivery are suitable for larger spaces.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 29 May 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue