Looking for the best air cooler under 7000? Check out our list of the top 10 budget-friendly options, including detailed product details, pros and cons, feature comparison table, and FAQs.

When it comes to beating the summer heat, a good air cooler can be a lifesaver. In this article, we've rounded up the 10 best coolers under 7000 in India to help you make an informed decision. From Symphony to Bajaj, we've compared the features, pros, and cons of each product, so you can find the perfect cooler that meets your needs and budget.

Read Less Read More Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Personal Cooler is a compact and powerful cooler that is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a high-efficiency honeycomb pad and a cool flow dispenser to ensure optimal cooling. With its multi-directional wheels, this cooler is easy to move around, making it a convenient option for any space.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler 12-litre capacity

Dura-pump technology

Cool flow dispenser

High-efficiency honeycomb pad

Multi-directional wheels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design Limited capacity for larger rooms Energy-efficient cooling May be noisy at higher fan speeds Easy to move around

The Bajaj DLX Personal Air Cooler features a 25-litre water tank capacity and a powerful air throw for effective cooling. It is equipped with honeycomb cooling pads and an ice chamber for enhanced performance. With its sleek design and easy-to-use controls, this cooler is a great option for those looking for efficient and reliable cooling.

Specifications of Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology Personal Air Cooler 25-litre water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Ice chamber for enhanced cooling

Powerful air throw

Sleek and compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large water tank capacity May be heavy to move around Effective cooling performance Limited portability Sleek and stylish design

Symphony Ice Cube Personal Room Air Cooler

The Symphony Ice Cube Personal Room Air Cooler is a versatile and efficient cooler that is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a powerful blower and an automatic louvre movement for uniform cooling. With its compact design and easy mobility, this cooler offers convenience and performance in one package.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube Personal Room Air Cooler 27-litre water tank capacity

Powerful blower

Automatic louvre movement

Compact and portable design

Easy-to-use control panel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance May require frequent water refills Uniform air distribution Louvre movement may be noisy Convenient and easy to move

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Air Cooler is a high-capacity cooler with a 40-litre water tank for extended cooling. It features a powerful fan and honeycomb cooling pads for efficient air delivery. With its durable design and low power consumption, this cooler is a cost-effective and reliable option for larger spaces.

Specifications of Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler 40-litre water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful fan for efficient air delivery

Durable and low power consumption

Suitable for larger spaces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity water tank Large size may limit portability Efficient air delivery May be heavy to move around Durable and cost-effective

Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj Frio New Anti-Bacterial Personal Air Cooler is designed for efficient and hygienic cooling with its anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling media. It features a 23-litre water tank capacity and an ice chamber for enhanced cooling. With its anti-bacterial protection and energy-efficient operation, this cooler is a healthy and eco-friendly choice for any home.

Specifications of Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23-litre water tank capacity

Anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling media

Ice chamber for enhanced cooling

Energy-efficient operation

Eco-friendly and hygienic cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Anti-bacterial protection Limited water tank capacity Energy-efficient operation May require frequent cleaning Eco-friendly and hygienic cooling

The Bajaj PMH 36 Anti-Bacterial Technology Personal Air Cooler is a reliable and durable cooler designed for long-lasting performance. It features a 36-litre water tank capacity and anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling pads for clean and efficient cooling. With its powerful air throw and low noise operation, this cooler offers a comfortable and refreshing experience for any space.

Specifications of Bajaj PMH 36 Anti-Bacterial Technology Personal Air Cooler 36-litre water tank capacity

Anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful air throw

Low noise operation

Durable and reliable performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large water tank capacity May be heavy to move around Anti-bacterial protection Limited portability Powerful and quiet operation

Best cooler under ₹ 7000 top features comparison:

Best cooler under ₹ 7000 Capacity Cooling Technology Portability Symphony Diet 12-Litre Personal Cooler 12 litres Dura-pump technology, Cool flow dispenser Multi-directional wheels Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology Personal Air Cooler 25 litres Honeycomb cooling pads, Ice chamber Sleek and compact design Symphony Ice Cube Personal Room Air Cooler 27 litres Powerful blower, Automatic louvre movement Compact and portable design Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Air Cooler 40 litres Honeycomb cooling pads, Powerful fan Low power consumption, Durable design Bajaj Frio New Anti-Bacterial Personal Air Cooler 23 litres Anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling media, Ice chamber Energy-efficient operation, Eco-friendly Bajaj PMH 36 Anti-Bacterial Technology Personal Air Cooler 36 litres Anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling pads, Powerful air throw Low noise operation, Durable and reliable performance

Best value for money coolers under ₹ 7000 The Bajaj Frio New Anti-Bacterial Personal Air Cooler stands out as the best value for money with its eco-friendly and hygienic cooling features. It offers energy-efficient operation and anti-bacterial protection, making it a healthy and cost-effective choice for any home.

Best overall coolers under ₹ 7000 The Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Air Cooler takes the top spot for the best overall product with its high-capacity water tank, efficient air delivery, and durable design. It is a reliable and cost-effective option for larger spaces that require powerful and long-lasting cooling.

How to find the perfect best cooler under 7000? When choosing the perfect air cooler from our list, consider the size of the room, cooling capacity, and special features such as anti-bacterial protection or energy-efficient operation. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your needs and budget.

FAQs Question : What is the water tank capacity of these coolers? Ans : The water tank capacity ranges from 12 to 40 litres, catering to different room sizes and cooling needs. Question : Do these coolers have anti-bacterial protection? Ans : Yes, some coolers are equipped with anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling media for hygienic and clean cooling. Question : Are these coolers energy-efficient? Ans : Many of these coolers offer energy-efficient operation, helping you save on electricity bills. Question : Can these coolers be used in larger spaces? Ans : Certain models with higher water tank capacity and powerful air delivery are suitable for larger spaces.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!