Best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025 for spotless homes: Our top 10 picks

Cordless robot vacuum cleaners offer hands-free, time-saving cleaning with smart features, making them ideal for busy households looking for convenience, efficiency and a consistently tidy home.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published26 Jun 2025, 08:00 AM IST
No more cleaning stress, its time to bring home the best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025.
Gone are the days when cleaning meant dragging around a bulky vacuum or spending your weekends scrubbing floors. Cordless robot vacuum cleaners are changing the game, offering a hands-free, time-saving solution for modern homes. These compact, smart devices can clean floors with little to no supervision, navigating around furniture, reaching tricky corners, and even emptying themselves in some cases.

Our Picks

Their rise in popularity is no surprise, especially in today’s fast-paced world where managing household chores can feel overwhelming. With features like app control, voice assistant compatibility, scheduled cleaning, and powerful suction, robot vacuums are fast becoming a must-have for busy households.

They bring not just cleanliness, but convenience, helping you maintain a tidy home even when you don’t have the time. Here are the top 10 cordless robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025.

Cordless robotic vacuum cleaners like the ILIFE V3s Max are changing how people clean their homes. Instead of spending hours sweeping or mopping, this device quietly handles the job while you focus on other things. It’s smart, efficient, and ideal for everyday cleaning in Indian households.

With strong suction, mopping function, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Home, it's among the Best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025 for families looking for a hands-off, consistent clean.

Specifications

Suction Power
3000Pa
Dust Storage
40-day dust bag and washable bin
Cleaning Coverage
Up to 2000 sq. ft.
Control Options
Remote, app, Alexa, Google Home
Cleaning Modes
Path, Edge, Spot

Reason to buy

Great for pet owners; picks up fine hair efficiently

Long dust-holding capacity reduces frequent emptying

Reason to avoid

May struggle with thick carpets

Mapping could be more advanced for large multi-room homes

ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 40 Days Dust Storage Bag & Washable Dustbin, 3000Pa, Best for All Indian Flooring, Pet Hair Friendly, Wi-Fi & GH, Alexa, Cleans Up to 2000 sq. ft.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quality, strong suction, 60-minute runtime, easy use, effective mopping, and say it’s great value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it keeps your home clean with minimal effort, even in busy Indian households.

When it comes to performance and precision, the ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro is among the Best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025. With 6500Pa powerful suction, smart LiDAR navigation, and a runtime of over 5 hours, it’s designed for large Indian homes.

This 2-in-1 vacuum and mop handles everything from pet hair to fine dust and keeps your space spotless with zero manual effort. If you're looking to cut cleaning time without cutting corners, this is worth your attention.

Specifications

Suction Power
6500Pa
Battery Capacity
5200mAh
Runtime
320 minutes
Coverage Area
3500+ sq. ft.
Control Options
App-based only

Reason to buy

Extremely powerful suction, ideal for deep cleaning

Long runtime covers large homes in one charge

Reason to avoid

Slightly bulky; may not fit in very tight spaces

No physical remote; app use is necessary

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it cleans better than a maid, with smart navigation, easy use, great mapping, and solid performance for the price.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines powerful cleaning, long battery life, and smart mapping for hassle-free maintenance.

If you're looking for a solid, efficient cleaner that can vacuum and mop at once, the ILIFE V20 fits the bill. Built with SoF navigation, 5000Pa suction, and smart multi-floor mapping, it’s one of the best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025 for Indian homes.

You can control it via app, voice assistants, or remote, whatever suits your comfort. It’s fast, accurate, and doesn’t just clean, but learns how you want your space cleaned.

Specifications

Suction Power
5000Pa
Navigation
SoF Laser Navigation
Tank Capacity
300ml dust + 250ml water
Control Options
App, Voice, Remote
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Reason to buy

Accurate multi-floor mapping with customizable cleaning zones

Excellent suction and simultaneous vacuum-mop function

Reason to avoid

Slight learning curve with smart app features

Water tank may require frequent refills in larger spaces

ILIFE V20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Navigation, 5000Pa Powerful Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customizable Cleaning, Multi-Floor Mapping, and Smart Control via App, Alexa & Google Home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its easy setup, intuitive app, decent suction, fine dust pickup, and dual cleaning-mopping feature—all worth the price.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines power, precision, and flexibility to handle daily cleaning with minimal supervision.

With 6000Pa suction power, automatic dust disposal, and intelligent LiDAR navigation, the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 takes the hassle out of floor cleaning. Among the Best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025, it’s perfect for homes with pets, carpets, or just a busy lifestyle.

This robot doesn’t just vacuum, it mops, maps, and empties itself for up to 90 days. If you're tired of frequent maintenance, this high-capacity model brings true set-it-and-forget-it convenience.

Specifications

Suction Power
6000Pa
Dust Storage
Up to 90 days
Runtime
285 minutes
Water Tank Capacity
150ml
Control Options
App only

Reason to buy

Automatic dust emptying reduces manual effort

Powerful suction handles carpets and pet hair easily

Reason to avoid

Slightly bulky design may not fit under low furniture

No remote control option for non-app users

Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it offers value for money, but feedback is mixed on build, cleaning performance, and mop needing manual cleaning.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it deep-cleans and empties itself, saving you time, energy, and daily effort.

If you're after a truly hands-off cleaning experience, the ECOVACS Deebot N30 Pro Omni is one of the Best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025. With a massive 10,000Pa suction power, self-emptying dock, hot water mop cleaning, and ZeroTangle 2.0 tech, this robot doesn’t just clean, it does the dirty work after, too.

Ideal for homes with pets, carpets, and multiple floor types, it’s built to tackle dust, stains, and hair like a pro.

Specifications

Suction Power
10,000Pa
Dust Storage
2.6L (up to 75 days)
Runtime
320 minutes
Navigation
TrueMapping 2.0 + TrueDetect 3D
Special Features
Hot air-drying, Auto mop washing

Reason to buy

Deep cleaning with hot mop wash, drying, and powerful suction

Precision edge mopping and effective pet hair handling

Reason to avoid

Bulky base station takes up more space

Higher price range compared to basic models

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Pro Omni Robot 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop,10000 Pa Suction, TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, ZeroTangle 2.0 Technology, Hot Air-Drying, Self-Emptying, Auto-Lift Mopping, Wet & Dry cleaning

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it user-friendly with great cleaning, smart navigation, and seamless use, though some have mixed views on overall value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers full-fledged cleaning, drying, and dust disposal, requiring almost zero manual intervention.

For those looking to clean smarter, not harder, the ILIFE A20 Pro is among the Best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025. With a powerful 6500Pa suction, advanced LiDAR navigation, and smart app controls, this robot is built for Indian homes with varied flooring and furry pets.

It vacuums and mops together, adapts to different surfaces, and resumes cleaning automatically, even if interrupted. It’s efficient, customisable, and perfect for households that demand deep, hands-free cleaning.

Specifications

Suction Power
6500Pa
Battery Capacity
5200mAh
Coverage Area
Up to 4500 sq. ft.
Navigation
Advanced LiDAR
Control Options
App, Alexa, Google Home

Reason to buy

Strong suction with auto carpet boost is great for pet hair

Saves multiple maps for multi-floor homes

Reason to avoid

Slightly taller design may miss very low spaces

Water tank could be bigger for full-home mopping

ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its quality, easy setup, strong suction, and under-bed cleaning—calling it a great, budget-friendly option with useful virtual demos.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers intelligent mapping and strong suction to clean large homes thoroughly with minimal input.

The Dreame D9 Max Gen2 is a budget-friendly yet capable option among the Best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025. It features a 6000Pa Vormax suction system, a movable brush for carpets and pet hair, and LiDAR-based mapping for efficient coverage. With a 570ml dustbin and mop combo, this vacuum cleaner is built for everyday messes. Ideal for homes with hard floors, carpets, and pets, it offers hands-free cleaning with smart app control.

Specifications

Suction Power
6000Pa
Dustbin Capacity
570ml
Runtime
285 minutes
Navigation
LiDAR
Control Options
App

Reason to buy

Strong suction with movable brush for better dirt pickup

Multi-floor map support and no-go zones

Reason to avoid

Lower user rating compared to competitors

No voice control (Alexa/Google) included

DREAME D9 Max Gen2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6000Pa Vacuum Robot with Mop Function, Movable Brush, Multi-Floor Maps, Ideal for Carpets, Hard Floors and Pet Hair, Black, 285 Minutes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find navigation and suction modes good, but cleaning, battery, and durability get mixed reviews, some doubt its value and long-term use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances strong suction, mapping, and pet-hair pickup at an affordable price point.

The AGARO Alpha brings convenience to modern homes with its 2-in-1 dry vacuuming and wet mopping system. With 3200Pa suction, app and voice control, and LiDAR-based smart mapping, this cordless robotic vacuum cleaner offers an efficient cleaning solution for both hard floors and carpets. Easy scheduling, adjustable suction, and customizable cleaning maps make it one of the best robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025, especially for those looking for solid performance at a mid-range price.

Specifications

Suction Power
3200Pa
Dustbin Capacity
240ml
Water Tank Capacity
250ml
Runtime
100 minutes
Control Options
App, Alexa, Google Assistant

Reason to buy

Customisable suction and cleaning modes for flexible cleaning

Automatically recharges and resumes cleaning

Reason to avoid

Runtime is shorter than many in the same range

Smaller dustbin may require frequent emptying

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its sweeping, mopping, and lidar navigation, find it easy to use, but report mixed battery life and overall value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers smart mapping, dual cleaning modes, and app control at a competitive price.

Cleaning your home doesn't need to be a daily struggle anymore. With cordless robotic vacuum cleaners like the ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO, you're freeing up hours every week. This robotic vacuum cleaner handles dust, pet hair, stains, and messes without needing your constant attention.

From powerful suction to wet mopping, it covers everything, making it one of the best robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025. If you're serious about clean floors without lifting a finger, this robot vacuum cleaner is worth your attention.

Specifications

Suction Power
8000Pa
Battery Life
300 minutes
Water Tank Type
Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping
Control
ECOVACS Home App
Surface Compatibility
Tiles, Marble, Wood, Carpets

Reason to buy

Long-lasting 5200mAh battery for large homes

Anti-hair tangle tech for low-maintenance use

Reason to avoid

Voice assistant integration not mentioned

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it efficient, user-friendly, maps accurately, cleans dust and spills well, and say it’s cheaper than a year of maid service.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful, hands-free cleaning with precise mapping and smart mopping in one device.

Robot vacuum cleaners like Eureka Forbes SmartClean Vac N Mop are reshaping how Indian homes are cleaned, quietly, efficiently, and without you doing the work. With powerful suction, 3-hour runtime, and NextGen Gyro 2.0 navigation, this cordless robotic vacuum cleaner handles everyday mess with ease.

From pet hair to floor stains, it's made for marble, tile, carpet, or wood. This is one of the best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025 if you're looking for a reliable, affordable, and smart floor-cleaning companion.

Specifications

Suction Power
2000Pa
Battery Capacity
2600mAh
Runtime
Up to 3 hours
Navigation
Gyro 2.0 Technology
App & Voice Control
Alexa, Google Assistant

Reason to buy

Supports voice commands and remote scheduling

Budget-friendly option with decent performance

Reason to avoid

No LiDAR or smart mapping for precise coverage

Lower suction compared to premium cordless vacuum cleaners

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Vac N Mop Easy Robotic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 2000 Pa Powerful Suction | 3-Hour Runtime | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to use and dirt removal effective, but report mixed results on mapping and side brush durability after two months.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it simplifies floor cleaning with smart features, decent suction, and voice control at a great price.

Does a robot vacuum work well on all floor types?

Yes, most modern cordless robot vacuum cleaners are designed to work across different surfaces—hardwood, tiles, low-pile carpets, and even rugs. They automatically adjust suction power depending on the floor type. However, if you have thick carpets or uneven surfaces, check if the model has strong suction (above 2000 Pa) and large wheels for better movement. Some advanced models also come with mopping features for hard floors, offering an all-in-one cleaning solution.

Can robot vacuums clean corners and under furniture effectively?

Robot vacuums are built with low profiles to fit under beds, sofas, and cabinets easily. While their round shape might limit edge cleaning slightly, many models include side brushes that sweep dirt from corners into the vacuum path. Premium models use smart mapping and LiDAR or camera-based navigation to clean every spot efficiently. For thorough edge cleaning, consider vacuums with “wall-follow” modes or D-shaped designs that are better at reaching tight corners.

How long does the battery last, and is it enough for a full clean?

Battery life varies by model, but most robot vacuums offer 60 to 150 minutes of runtime per charge. This is typically enough to clean a 1BHK or 2BHK flat on a single charge. If your home is larger, look for models with auto-recharge and resume features. They return to the dock when the battery is low, recharge, and continue cleaning from where they left off, ensuring full coverage without your intervention.

Factors to consider while buying a cordless robotic vacuum cleaner

  • Suction Power: Measured in Pascals (Pa), suction power determines how effectively the vacuum picks up dust, hair, and debris. For everyday cleaning, 1500–2500 Pa is sufficient, but homes with pets or carpets may need higher suction.
  • Battery Life & Auto-Recharge: Choose a model with at least 90–120 minutes of runtime for medium to large homes. Look for auto-recharge and resume features so the vacuum returns to its dock, recharges, and continues cleaning.
  • Smart Navigation & Mapping: Models with LiDAR or camera-based navigation can map your home, avoid obstacles, and clean efficiently without bumping into furniture. Avoid random-pattern cleaners if you want full, systematic coverage.
  • Dustbin Capacity & Self-Emptying: Larger dustbins mean fewer interruptions, but premium models also offer self-emptying docks that store dirt for weeks, perfect for busy users or allergy-prone households.
  • App & Voice Control: Smart features like scheduled cleaning, no-go zones, and real-time mapping are available through apps. Compatibility with Alexa or Google Assistant adds hands-free convenience.

Top 3 features of the best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners

Best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners

Suction power

Coverage area

Controls

ILIFE V3s Max3000PaUp to 2000 sq. ft.Remote, App, Alexa, Google Home
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro6500Pa3500+ sq. ft.App only
ILIFE V205000PaUp to 2000 sq. ft.App, Voice, Remote
Dreame D10 Plus Gen 26000PaUp to 2000 sq. ft.App only
ECOVACS Deebot N30 Pro Omni10,000PaUp to 1000 sq. ft.App
ILIFE A20 Pro6500PaUp to 4500 sq. ft.App, Alexa, Google Home
Dreame D9 Max Gen26000PaUp to 2000 sq. ft.App only
AGARO Alpha3200PaUp to 2000 sq. ft.App, Alexa, Google Assistant
ECOVACS Deebot N20 Pro8000PaUp to 6000 sq. ft.ECOVACS Home App
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Vac N Mop Easy2000PaUp to 1500+ sq. ft.App, Alexa, Google Assistant

FAQs

Can a robot vacuum replace traditional vacuuming?

For daily maintenance, yes. It keeps floors tidy, but deep cleaning may still require occasional manual vacuuming.

Do robot vacuums need Wi-Fi to work?

No, they can function without Wi-Fi, but smart features like scheduling and remote control need an app connection.

Can robot vacuums climb over rugs or thresholds?

Yes, most can handle low-pile rugs and small thresholds (up to 1.5-2 cm), but check specs before buying.

Are they safe for homes with pets?

Absolutely. Many models have pet-friendly features like strong suction, tangle-free brushes, and allergen filters.

